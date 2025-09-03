Prince William & Kate will do their first post-summer vacation event on Thursday

Color me shocked, the Prince and Princess of Wales are going to have a public event this week, the same week their kids go back to school. Historically, Kate rarely “gets back to work” so soon after her summer holiday. In years past, she’s waited until the end of September to step out. It’s especially interesting this year because after Kate suddenly pulled out of Ascot, we were told that her schedule would look very, very different for the rest of the year, and we would barely see her before Christmas. What changed? Several things – one, Prince Harry is visiting the UK next week. Two, Kate and William have been getting a lot of criticism this summer over their planned move to Forest Lodge combined with their refusal to do anything for VJ Day. So, wouldn’t you know, something was thrown together:
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to step out for their first official outing in seven weeks as their children return to the classroom for a new school year.
Kensington Palace announced on Sept. 1 that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will visit the newly transformed gardens of the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, Sept. 4.
The couple will visit the museum the day after their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, return to the classroom at Lambrook School. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children all attend the co-educational prep school near their home in Windsor, and the new school term starts on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Prince William and Princess Kate make a point of being present when their children start a new school year. In September 2022, William and other members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth after her doctors announced that they were “concerned” for her health before her death on Sept. 8. However, Kate stayed behind because it was George, Charlotte and Louis’ first day as new pupils at Lambrook.
[From People]
I included that last part because that story has evolved so much in three years. I even said back in 2022 that this should have been the official excuse, that Kate stayed behind because it was the kids’ first week of school. Instead, the official palace line was “Kate stayed behind because she understood that she wasn’t welcome in Balmoral, unlike Meghan who wanted to support her husband!!” They were honestly saying that sh-t as yet another way to bash Meghan and explain why King Charles’s first act as king was banning his Black daughter-in-law from Scotland. Anyway, the visit to the Natural History Gardens sounds more like a Solo Kate event. It’s curious that William is tagging along, right? Do they trust her to do events by herself?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
London, UK, 22nd May 2023. Catherine, the Princess of Wales visits Chelsea Flower Show. She first meets school children for the first ever children’s picknick at the show, then visited the Savill’s Garden, Samaritans Garden and garden of the Royal Enthomological Society. Press day at the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, showcasing garden designs, products, floral displays and all things horticultural from May 23-27.,Image: 778227796, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969220561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969244307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.,Image: 1017655843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales planting a rose during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017656800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017656825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales planting a rose during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017657072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Wow! Give her a standing ovation! Applause for the lazy one who wanted to visit a garden museum for “work” instead of breaking her Greek yacht holiday and paying a physical tribute to the sacrifice of WW2 vets.
What an idiot. The bar is beyond hell. She’ll get two tennis courts for this appearance. Maybe a volunteer gardener even 😏
An absolute parasite to public coffers.
Bailing last minute on Ascot and skipping VJ Day got Kate the new house she wanted. Now she’s keeping up her end of the bargain.
So reward for poor performance? Was she on strike? Jeez, they need to pull in her entitlement.
You’re an unaccomplished, social climbing married in Lazy. Nothing more, nothing less.
But who will do the school run!?
🙄
😱
Not the sacred school run!
(Carole probably 😏 – this freebie Greek yacht holiday got them in trouble bigly)
I will give my good chocolate if Willy has ever done a school run that wasn’t for the newspapers.
And Indica doesn’t share chocolate.
They can talk about school runs
He’s probably tagging along because there’s been too much chatter about their marriage. That’s not new, but the royalist rags (somewhat) turning on them is entirely new. They might be nervous.
He always tags along when she’s in trouble. Remember the “not a racist family”? That was supposed to be her solo event. But he turned up.
Wonder if he blames her for bringing her parents along to the dodgy yacht holiday. I’m sure in time more of this yacht shenanigans will come out.
Also the optics of coming out for a garden photo-op over the VJ80 commemoration? No amount of lipstick can hide this lazy pig.
I can’t believe I didn’t twig that the reason W turned up with K to her first event, post the Oprah interview, was because she was one of the royal racists.
Piers named the racists some years after the Oprah interview. No names were named during Oprah interview
Kate was named by Meghan and justifiably so to say Kate made her cry and talked of kates letter of apology. Probably will accompanied Kate after that revelation. Keen never apologized.
I think he’s tagging along in case she gets a question about any of the above – the new house, missing VJ Day, the yacht vacation, etc.
We didn’t know at the time that she was the royal racist (I thought it was William and maybe he did also say some questionable things) but I think William was afraid of her being found out as the royal racist so was there to dodge questions.
A couple of questions real journalists should be asking these two off the top of my head:
-How much public money will be spent on the security upgrades around Forest Lodge?
-Will Carole Middleton be moving into Forest Lodge? If so, will the taxpayer be paying for her security?
-Will the taxpayer be paying for the continuing upkeep of Adelaide Cottage, Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall? If so, how much?
-Why did you not go out publicly on the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan day when William you attended the 50th anniversary with your late mother?
-Did the taxpayer cover the cost of your holiday – including security – in the Greek islands? If so, how much?
-Did your yacht holiday breach any of the gifts policy you, as a taxpayer funded royal, are supposed to abide by?
Etc etc
Willy will ban the press or just have his favoured rats cover them 😂
@Blogger I think the security costs are something that the press “should” really hammer away at, not because I don’t think the heir to the throne and his heir should be protected* but because that is a cost directly attributed to the government/taxpayer, not the sovereign grant and not the duchy income. The taxpayer should know how much it cost for however many RPOs to travel to Greece with the Wales/Middletons. The taxpayer should know if there are extra costs to protecting Adelaide, Anmer and 1A when they’re not occupied (AC and 1A are probably just under the general protection of WC and KP but Anmer is on the Sandringham estate which is often open to the public, I mean you can rent cottages there for crying out loud.) What are the costs every time Kate flees to her parents? What would the costs be for protecting the children at different boarding schools?
I know they wont reveal security details but you would think there would be more transparency about the costs involved considering how the Wales live and travel.
*if you’re going to have a hereditary monarchy, thats just something that goes along with it, right?
She did a few events alone last year so she is capable. But it’s an easy way for William and Kate both to get an event in and some positive press. So yeah they can show a united front with festive glances and maybe a few light touches here and there. They tend to cleave together when they face criticism. I’ve never seen them touch so much as they did at the tail-end of the Caribbean tour.
I don’t think they cleave together just do some acting like that shampoo commercial
So the media will contrast “single” H with a “unified” WanK?
And he needs to be seen after 7 weeks of vacation, too (or does that Lions game several weeks ago count as work?). There were probably no suitable climate or housing events this week within 50 miles/helicopter distance of Windsor.
I was thinking joint events cut down on the helicopter rides.
Counted as a twofer because Charlotte came along 😂
I suppose once Charlotte turns 18, Lazy can relax and make her daughter work on her behalf. If she can be that generation’s Anne, all won’t be lost.
oh the soccer game 100% counted as work in the CC. Have no doubt about that, lol.
I am seeing these old pictures of Kate bent and digging in the dirt for the first time. Was this a last minute thing arranged for her? I am asking because she isn’t wearing gloves and she keeps the jacket on . I find it hard to believe that someone who planned to dig in the dirt won’t get comfy and be more prepared. Also I feel like it’s been longer than 7 weeks since Kate or wank did any thing they considered work. Other than him going to the women’s soccer game, what else did he do . Katie McLazy last outing was tennis. Was that really only 7 weeks ago?
She once wore big blue for digging and I was afraid that she would scratch it on the tiles
That was the event she did shortly before Wimbledon. It was clearly arranged as a “Ill do this and then they can’t complain about wimbledon” type of event.
That’s not nearly as weird as gardening in a pink dress.
Like a flower in springtime!!! lol. you know that was her thought process. that, and pink would help her stand out among the children, since that was her attempt to steal charles’ garden show thunder.
A visit to the museum gardens. Will she plant another rose? Will Peg dig the hole? Whatever shall she wear?
Will Peg still have the scruffy beard? The anticipation is unbearable /s
🧔♂️this emojis beard is better than Pegs lol.
No, I don’t think they trust her, at this point, to attend an engagement on her own. Maybe that’s part of their “agreement”, that William must attend x amount of engagements with her? What this engagement does tell me is that the 7 weeks she had off “work” didn’t spark any ideas of how she could best serve her patronage’s, how she could “modernize” how she handles engagements, it’s almost like she didn’t spend one second thinking about how to best use her influence and massive popularity to benefit others. Weird, right?
I don’t see her as massively popular and having influence.
@Tessa, I wrote that with a massive eyeroll lol
Excellent!
Definitely weird. Your take that this working together thing is part of an official agreement does make sense. Perhaps the palace also has Kate medicated after whatever happened in Dec 2023/January 2024? Perhaps the blame is on her for whatever happened–since it cannot be Peg’s fault–so the palace is trying to prevent a repeat by making her totally pliable?
I’m just really underwhelmed. If I was British, single outings wouldn’t mean a thing to me. Only cumulative ones. Habitual ones. And if she can’t be arsed, or isn’t capable or well enough, like I’ve always said, shouldn’t they in the name of decency and compassion let her go? Just making a person who can’t dance continuously have to dance: I think it is macabre and awful. And apropos of nothing, I love digging in the dirt and gardening. I love it. But that just seems very awkward and unseemly for a Princess to have her bum in the air right in front of people behind her.
Will she make a pass at William that he’d turn away from
She will probably have the manic smiles
It’s Beyoncé’s bday on the 4th and twice in a row M&H have been seen. That’s the main reason why. It’s part of their strategy of being in control of SEO
Cue the overshadowing hit pieces! 😂
How lucky for Beyonce that she shares my birthday!! 9/4 women are the Best!!
I’m going to guess that if Harry wasn’t going to be in the UK next week Monday we wouldn’t be seeing William and Kate this week.
Another reason they hate Harry…he makes them work 😂
Maybe this is the real reason William doesn’t want his father and brother to reconcile. Harry would visit the uk more and it’d “make” W have to work.
If they don’t pop up somewhere on Monday then I’d expect to see them again in some capacity next Tuesday.
I wonder how het other patronages feel about her visits to the NHM when she’s not visited some of them in what was it 7 years….
The natural history museum is really not far from Kensingtomn Palace, so one of them will roll out of bed while one has to the school run before travelling down. so much effort .
But this event will eat into her gym time and his Aston Villa forum time.
They won’t be happy about it.
And they’ll hide that by having Kate take the helicopter to KP and then meeting up with William there so they arrive at the museum together.
This evening will they have the Return To Work Blues and both Maria and Ma Midds will have to soothe Kate whilst Will drinks to forget whenever he is!!
Why people want to support these two is mind boggling.
I’m still of the opinion that Charles didn’t want Kate at Balmoral as she would have made QE2’s passing all about her, consider Kate and her preening for photos at Philip’s funeral. So Charles had to say no to Meghan as he couldn’t just ban Kate. Kate wanting to be there for the kids first day of school was just an excuse.
Kate already had the large pearl earrings out of the vault already to go and that’s why she wore them that day. Don’t deny Kate a chance to wear big bling
My theory has been that William did not want Kate at Balmoral, so she was left behind. And when Meghan was going to come, he threw a fit to Charles who banned her.
And yet I remember in the before times–before the bench video, before the five-tired car photo, before third look at me! Christmas pageant–they told us Kate & William would be doing more separate engagements because she has her thing & he has his. Huh. Why is he tagging along? WHO WILL DO THE SCHOOL RUN????
What is it with Keen and her wildly inappropriate, bizarre, mental (take your pick) behavior over the years? Wearing black to an East Harlem elementary school, pink to the 9-11 memorial in NYC, shooshing down a slide in Denmark, face posing at Prince Phillip’s funeral, skirt way up exiting a car . . .
🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱
This is the kind of visit anyone– and I mean anyone–could do. They should be doing one of these every week day.