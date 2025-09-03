Prince William & Kate will do their first post-summer vacation event on Thursday

Color me shocked, the Prince and Princess of Wales are going to have a public event this week, the same week their kids go back to school. Historically, Kate rarely “gets back to work” so soon after her summer holiday. In years past, she’s waited until the end of September to step out. It’s especially interesting this year because after Kate suddenly pulled out of Ascot, we were told that her schedule would look very, very different for the rest of the year, and we would barely see her before Christmas. What changed? Several things – one, Prince Harry is visiting the UK next week. Two, Kate and William have been getting a lot of criticism this summer over their planned move to Forest Lodge combined with their refusal to do anything for VJ Day. So, wouldn’t you know, something was thrown together:

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to step out for their first official outing in seven weeks as their children return to the classroom for a new school year. Kensington Palace announced on Sept. 1 that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will visit the newly transformed gardens of the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, Sept. 4. The couple will visit the museum the day after their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, return to the classroom at Lambrook School. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children all attend the co-educational prep school near their home in Windsor, and the new school term starts on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Prince William and Princess Kate make a point of being present when their children start a new school year. In September 2022, William and other members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth after her doctors announced that they were “concerned” for her health before her death on Sept. 8. However, Kate stayed behind because it was George, Charlotte and Louis’ first day as new pupils at Lambrook.

[From People]

I included that last part because that story has evolved so much in three years. I even said back in 2022 that this should have been the official excuse, that Kate stayed behind because it was the kids’ first week of school. Instead, the official palace line was “Kate stayed behind because she understood that she wasn’t welcome in Balmoral, unlike Meghan who wanted to support her husband!!” They were honestly saying that sh-t as yet another way to bash Meghan and explain why King Charles’s first act as king was banning his Black daughter-in-law from Scotland. Anyway, the visit to the Natural History Gardens sounds more like a Solo Kate event. It’s curious that William is tagging along, right? Do they trust her to do events by herself?