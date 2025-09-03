Prince William & Kate will do their first post-summer vacation event on Thursday

Color me shocked, the Prince and Princess of Wales are going to have a public event this week, the same week their kids go back to school. Historically, Kate rarely “gets back to work” so soon after her summer holiday. In years past, she’s waited until the end of September to step out. It’s especially interesting this year because after Kate suddenly pulled out of Ascot, we were told that her schedule would look very, very different for the rest of the year, and we would barely see her before Christmas. What changed? Several things – one, Prince Harry is visiting the UK next week. Two, Kate and William have been getting a lot of criticism this summer over their planned move to Forest Lodge combined with their refusal to do anything for VJ Day. So, wouldn’t you know, something was thrown together:

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to step out for their first official outing in seven weeks as their children return to the classroom for a new school year.

Kensington Palace announced on Sept. 1 that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, will visit the newly transformed gardens of the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The couple will visit the museum the day after their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, return to the classroom at Lambrook School. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children all attend the co-educational prep school near their home in Windsor, and the new school term starts on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Prince William and Princess Kate make a point of being present when their children start a new school year. In September 2022, William and other members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth after her doctors announced that they were “concerned” for her health before her death on Sept. 8. However, Kate stayed behind because it was George, Charlotte and Louis’ first day as new pupils at Lambrook.

[From People]

I included that last part because that story has evolved so much in three years. I even said back in 2022 that this should have been the official excuse, that Kate stayed behind because it was the kids’ first week of school. Instead, the official palace line was “Kate stayed behind because she understood that she wasn’t welcome in Balmoral, unlike Meghan who wanted to support her husband!!” They were honestly saying that sh-t as yet another way to bash Meghan and explain why King Charles’s first act as king was banning his Black daughter-in-law from Scotland. Anyway, the visit to the Natural History Gardens sounds more like a Solo Kate event. It’s curious that William is tagging along, right? Do they trust her to do events by herself?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “Prince William & Kate will do their first post-summer vacation event on Thursday”

  1. Blogger says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Wow! Give her a standing ovation! Applause for the lazy one who wanted to visit a garden museum for “work” instead of breaking her Greek yacht holiday and paying a physical tribute to the sacrifice of WW2 vets.

    What an idiot. The bar is beyond hell. She’ll get two tennis courts for this appearance. Maybe a volunteer gardener even 😏

    An absolute parasite to public coffers.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:37 am

      Bailing last minute on Ascot and skipping VJ Day got Kate the new house she wanted. Now she’s keeping up her end of the bargain.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        September 3, 2025 at 8:39 am

        So reward for poor performance? Was she on strike? Jeez, they need to pull in her entitlement.

        You’re an unaccomplished, social climbing married in Lazy. Nothing more, nothing less.

    • Lorelei says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:13 am

      But who will do the school run!?

      🙄

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        September 3, 2025 at 9:20 am

        😱

        Not the sacred school run!

        (Carole probably 😏 – this freebie Greek yacht holiday got them in trouble bigly)

      • Indica says:
        September 3, 2025 at 12:23 pm

        I will give my good chocolate if Willy has ever done a school run that wasn’t for the newspapers.
        And Indica doesn’t share chocolate.

  2. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:50 am

    They can talk about school runs

    Reply
  3. Alex Can says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:53 am

    He’s probably tagging along because there’s been too much chatter about their marriage. That’s not new, but the royalist rags (somewhat) turning on them is entirely new. They might be nervous.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      September 3, 2025 at 7:58 am

      He always tags along when she’s in trouble. Remember the “not a racist family”? That was supposed to be her solo event. But he turned up.

      Wonder if he blames her for bringing her parents along to the dodgy yacht holiday. I’m sure in time more of this yacht shenanigans will come out.

      Also the optics of coming out for a garden photo-op over the VJ80 commemoration? No amount of lipstick can hide this lazy pig.

      Reply
      • SURE says:
        September 3, 2025 at 8:08 am

        I can’t believe I didn’t twig that the reason W turned up with K to her first event, post the Oprah interview, was because she was one of the royal racists.

      • Tessa says:
        September 3, 2025 at 8:20 am

        Piers named the racists some years after the Oprah interview. No names were named during Oprah interview
        Kate was named by Meghan and justifiably so to say Kate made her cry and talked of kates letter of apology. Probably will accompanied Kate after that revelation. Keen never apologized.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 9:14 am

        I think he’s tagging along in case she gets a question about any of the above – the new house, missing VJ Day, the yacht vacation, etc.

        We didn’t know at the time that she was the royal racist (I thought it was William and maybe he did also say some questionable things) but I think William was afraid of her being found out as the royal racist so was there to dodge questions.

      • Blogger says:
        September 3, 2025 at 9:45 am

        A couple of questions real journalists should be asking these two off the top of my head:

        -How much public money will be spent on the security upgrades around Forest Lodge?
        -Will Carole Middleton be moving into Forest Lodge? If so, will the taxpayer be paying for her security?
        -Will the taxpayer be paying for the continuing upkeep of Adelaide Cottage, Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall? If so, how much?
        -Why did you not go out publicly on the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan day when William you attended the 50th anniversary with your late mother?
        -Did the taxpayer cover the cost of your holiday – including security – in the Greek islands? If so, how much?
        -Did your yacht holiday breach any of the gifts policy you, as a taxpayer funded royal, are supposed to abide by?

        Etc etc

        Willy will ban the press or just have his favoured rats cover them 😂

      • Becks1 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 10:59 am

        @Blogger I think the security costs are something that the press “should” really hammer away at, not because I don’t think the heir to the throne and his heir should be protected* but because that is a cost directly attributed to the government/taxpayer, not the sovereign grant and not the duchy income. The taxpayer should know how much it cost for however many RPOs to travel to Greece with the Wales/Middletons. The taxpayer should know if there are extra costs to protecting Adelaide, Anmer and 1A when they’re not occupied (AC and 1A are probably just under the general protection of WC and KP but Anmer is on the Sandringham estate which is often open to the public, I mean you can rent cottages there for crying out loud.) What are the costs every time Kate flees to her parents? What would the costs be for protecting the children at different boarding schools?

        I know they wont reveal security details but you would think there would be more transparency about the costs involved considering how the Wales live and travel.

        *if you’re going to have a hereditary monarchy, thats just something that goes along with it, right?

    • jais says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:05 am

      She did a few events alone last year so she is capable. But it’s an easy way for William and Kate both to get an event in and some positive press. So yeah they can show a united front with festive glances and maybe a few light touches here and there. They tend to cleave together when they face criticism. I’ve never seen them touch so much as they did at the tail-end of the Caribbean tour.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:08 am

      And he needs to be seen after 7 weeks of vacation, too (or does that Lions game several weeks ago count as work?). There were probably no suitable climate or housing events this week within 50 miles/helicopter distance of Windsor.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 3, 2025 at 8:39 am

        I was thinking joint events cut down on the helicopter rides.

      • Blogger says:
        September 3, 2025 at 8:43 am

        Counted as a twofer because Charlotte came along 😂

        I suppose once Charlotte turns 18, Lazy can relax and make her daughter work on her behalf. If she can be that generation’s Anne, all won’t be lost.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 9:14 am

        oh the soccer game 100% counted as work in the CC. Have no doubt about that, lol.

  4. Over it says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:54 am

    I am seeing these old pictures of Kate bent and digging in the dirt for the first time. Was this a last minute thing arranged for her? I am asking because she isn’t wearing gloves and she keeps the jacket on . I find it hard to believe that someone who planned to dig in the dirt won’t get comfy and be more prepared. Also I feel like it’s been longer than 7 weeks since Kate or wank did any thing they considered work. Other than him going to the women’s soccer game, what else did he do . Katie McLazy last outing was tennis. Was that really only 7 weeks ago?

    Reply
    • Inge says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:32 am

      She once wore big blue for digging and I was afraid that she would scratch it on the tiles

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:15 am

      That was the event she did shortly before Wimbledon. It was clearly arranged as a “Ill do this and then they can’t complain about wimbledon” type of event.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 3, 2025 at 2:00 pm

      That’s not nearly as weird as gardening in a pink dress.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 2:18 pm

        Like a flower in springtime!!! lol. you know that was her thought process. that, and pink would help her stand out among the children, since that was her attempt to steal charles’ garden show thunder.

  5. Susan Collins says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:55 am

    A visit to the museum gardens. Will she plant another rose? Will Peg dig the hole? Whatever shall she wear?

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:56 am

    No, I don’t think they trust her, at this point, to attend an engagement on her own. Maybe that’s part of their “agreement”, that William must attend x amount of engagements with her? What this engagement does tell me is that the 7 weeks she had off “work” didn’t spark any ideas of how she could best serve her patronage’s, how she could “modernize” how she handles engagements, it’s almost like she didn’t spend one second thinking about how to best use her influence and massive popularity to benefit others. Weird, right?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:07 am

      I don’t see her as massively popular and having influence.

      Reply
    • beautifully broken says:
      September 3, 2025 at 8:21 am

      Definitely weird. Your take that this working together thing is part of an official agreement does make sense. Perhaps the palace also has Kate medicated after whatever happened in Dec 2023/January 2024? Perhaps the blame is on her for whatever happened–since it cannot be Peg’s fault–so the palace is trying to prevent a repeat by making her totally pliable?

      Reply
    • therese says:
      September 3, 2025 at 11:47 am

      I’m just really underwhelmed. If I was British, single outings wouldn’t mean a thing to me. Only cumulative ones. Habitual ones. And if she can’t be arsed, or isn’t capable or well enough, like I’ve always said, shouldn’t they in the name of decency and compassion let her go? Just making a person who can’t dance continuously have to dance: I think it is macabre and awful. And apropos of nothing, I love digging in the dirt and gardening. I love it. But that just seems very awkward and unseemly for a Princess to have her bum in the air right in front of people behind her.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Will she make a pass at William that he’d turn away from
    She will probably have the manic smiles

    Reply
  8. Layla says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:13 am

    It’s Beyoncé’s bday on the 4th and twice in a row M&H have been seen. That’s the main reason why. It’s part of their strategy of being in control of SEO

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:22 am

    I’m going to guess that if Harry wasn’t going to be in the UK next week Monday we wouldn’t be seeing William and Kate this week.

    Reply
  10. Inge says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:29 am

    I wonder how het other patronages feel about her visits to the NHM when she’s not visited some of them in what was it 7 years….

    Reply
  11. Lili says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:46 am

    The natural history museum is really not far from Kensingtomn Palace, so one of them will roll out of bed while one has to the school run before travelling down. so much effort .

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:14 am

      But this event will eat into her gym time and his Aston Villa forum time.

      They won’t be happy about it.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:16 am

      And they’ll hide that by having Kate take the helicopter to KP and then meeting up with William there so they arrive at the museum together.

      Reply
  12. Lady Digby says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:14 am

    This evening will they have the Return To Work Blues and both Maria and Ma Midds will have to soothe Kate whilst Will drinks to forget whenever he is!!

    Reply
  13. Krista says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Why people want to support these two is mind boggling.

    Reply
  14. Cathy says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:43 am

    I’m still of the opinion that Charles didn’t want Kate at Balmoral as she would have made QE2’s passing all about her, consider Kate and her preening for photos at Philip’s funeral. So Charles had to say no to Meghan as he couldn’t just ban Kate. Kate wanting to be there for the kids first day of school was just an excuse.

    Kate already had the large pearl earrings out of the vault already to go and that’s why she wore them that day. Don’t deny Kate a chance to wear big bling

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 3, 2025 at 1:18 pm

      My theory has been that William did not want Kate at Balmoral, so she was left behind. And when Meghan was going to come, he threw a fit to Charles who banned her.

      Reply
  15. BeanieBean says:
    September 3, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    And yet I remember in the before times–before the bench video, before the five-tired car photo, before third look at me! Christmas pageant–they told us Kate & William would be doing more separate engagements because she has her thing & he has his. Huh. Why is he tagging along? WHO WILL DO THE SCHOOL RUN????

    Reply
  16. Beech says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:08 pm

    What is it with Keen and her wildly inappropriate, bizarre, mental (take your pick) behavior over the years? Wearing black to an East Harlem elementary school, pink to the 9-11 memorial in NYC, shooshing down a slide in Denmark, face posing at Prince Phillip’s funeral, skirt way up exiting a car . . .

    Reply
  17. maja says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:36 pm

    🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    September 3, 2025 at 5:36 pm

    This is the kind of visit anyone– and I mean anyone–could do. They should be doing one of these every week day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment