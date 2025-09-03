Victoria Hervey is ‘amazed’ that the Sussexes’ marriage ‘has lasted as long as this’

Lady Victoria Hervey is a British socialite and Z-list celebrity. She once dated Prince Andrew, and whatever happened between them, Hervey is still (to this day) one of Andrew’s biggest supporters. She regularly defends him in interviews, and she has a long history of saying vile sh-t about Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking victims. Well, Hervey is now concerning herself with matters involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She spoke to Closer about Harry and Meghan’s marriage, and whether Harry will reconcile with his father.
Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey has said she’s ‘amazed’ that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has lasted as long as seven years. The socialite – who briefly dated the embattled Duke of York in 1999 – told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan’s relationship ‘seems to have been quite rocky’ lately as she suggested the Sussexes’s relocation to the US may have adversely impacted the couple.
Asked what she thinks of their future together, Lady Victoria told the publication: ‘I’m amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this – I’m sure it’s only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while. She got him to move his whole life, and now she’s back where she grew up.’
Reflecting on a possible royal reconciliation [between Harry and the Windsors], Lady Victoria felt that Prince Harry will have to prove he’s a ‘changed man’ before being welcomed back into the family – but it seems less likely that Meghan will be accepted by them. If Harry can convince his father and brother, Prince William, that he ‘isn’t going to be dishing every family secret’ then there may be hope for healing.
However, she added, Meghan might have a harder time reintegrating in the aftermath of her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when the Duchess claimed there were ‘concerns’ within the Royal Family about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour before his birth. Meghan refused to say which royal spoke to Prince Harry about ‘how dark’ Archie might be, before Prince William commented on the accusation by saying the Royal Family is ‘very much not racist’.
The relationship between the brothers has remained frosty, with William believed to have ‘rejected out of hand’ an invitation to meet his younger brother when he travels to London for the WellChild Awards next week. It is a timely move on Prince Harry’s part, according to Lady Victoria, who said the Duke must ‘make up’ with the King ‘as soon as possible’ before William completely shuts the possibility of a reunion down. Even then, Lady Victoria continued, Harry will have to work ‘seriously hard’ at regaining his elder brother’s trust – especially after the Duke made a number of sensational claims against the future King in his 2023 memoir Spare.
This has been happening for a few years now – I remember the big “storyline” in the summer of 2023, when the British press convinced themselves that Harry and Meghan’s marriage was on the rocks and Harry was living in a hotel. It’s always wishful thinking for the deranged community, and a disbelief that Harry is actually quite happy choosing his wife and children over his white and royal privileges. “I’m sure it’s only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while.” Ah yes, imagine saying this about the family who lives peacefully in California, and not the other couple. You know, the wife who disappeared for months and then got blamed for manipulating proof-of-life photos. The husband who seems to be in an incandescent and violent rage 24-7. Is it all just projection? Wasn’t it always?
This Victoria apparently wants to be adored by derangers who always go on about a “divorce.”
I have some choice names for the skeletal mess that rhymes with wore. Her inability to snare a rich and or aristocratic husband hurts her to the marrow, particularly now she is past her sell by date.
It’s funny you should say that, because there was a rumour going around for the longest time (years!) that that was precisely what she had become, after her failed attempt(s) to launch herself in “Hollywood”.
I agree @ Elizabeth Regina. Why is someone who dated Edward in 1999 words relevant?
Sort of like Princess Diana’s butler. Nothing to see here.
@Carmen — it was Andrew. Edward was married to Sophiesta in 1999.
Elizabeth Regina, your “skeletal mess whose name rhymes with wore” cracked me up😂😂 I was thinking the same words!
She is also buddies with Alice Evans (Gruff)
(shudder)
That is some saggy bag of bones draped in Madonna’s Like a Virgin outfit…
Drugs, anorexia, bitching about Eastern European women whoring themselves in the South of France – why not me? She asks all those oligarchs 😂
Her decades of a partying lifestyle has certainly caught up with her and she still hasn’t ensnared a rich husband. 😬
I’d feel sorry for her but she’s like that coke head the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, goddaughter of Chucky.
She’s messy as fuck.
Oh man! Those tan lines and she still wore the dress…it says it all right there. I oofed when I saw the picture…
She needed to borrow some of Trump’s makeup!
I think she looks like Temu Laura Dern!
I find tan lines like that to be so trashy. It’s one of my pet peeves. But I know a lot of people that love to flaunt them and I’m always baffled as to why. My skin turns color super quickly in the sun and I’m always trying to find the shade so I don’t get weird tan lines. To each their own though bc like I said a lot of people love showing their tan lines. I think it has to do with showing that they have leisure time to tan or that they just went on a vacay. That’s all I can think of.
Between the dress, the hair and the tan lines, I’d say Trash was the goal here.
No doubt. Goal met.
I saw the outfit and thought- did they take that pic in the 80s when she was working in porn and an 80s rock star was taking her as his VMAs date?
I am certainly not trying to suggest she was an actress in porn. I’m just saying that scenario is what i get out of this look.
Because i watched every vmas in the late 80s.
As we say in Texas, “She looks like she was rode hard and put away wet.”
My first thought when I saw that pic is that it looked like someone who’d had a night out, possibly at a Vicars and Tarts party, ended up with some random guy and never made it home.
My second thought was “how unfortunate for her that her hook up’s flat happened to exit directly onto the red carpet for some event, so she couldn’t have a discreet walk of shame home”
😂😂😂 Thanks, Random. Madonna LAV is not a look everyone can pull off. To put it mildly…
Hervey has massive baggage. Eldest daughter but title and estate goes to her younger brother, hence her free for all attempt to break into Hollywood.
Anyone who dates her should ask for an STD test. She was notoriously outed over a threesome with Scary Spice and her ex husband Stephen Belafonte.
Hervey is a skank.
Yep. That picture says “skank” for sure. Yet in Ms. Hervey’s world she should rate higher than the bi-racial, college educated, multi-lingual, UN Ambassador, humanitarian, self-made multi-millionaire American entrepreneurial actress. Well, I guess everyone is entitled to their dream.
Her father was a real piece of work.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Hervey,_6th_Marquess_of_Bristol
It reeks of jealousy that a biracial woman is who Harry picked and is so in love with and they just can’t stand it. They should be more concerned about the leftovers who seem to live apart and can’t stand being in each others company but sure the Sussexes marriage will not last. So we have this bit of tat and the butlers wrong account of Peg and Can’t. Hmmmm…
Black excellence vs yt bottom shelf !!!! She thinks she is better, DELUSIONAL!!!!!
Now this “article” really deserves a “yawn” emoji. Harry and Meghan say “Who?” 🥱
Harry would know the Herveys. Marquesses of Bristol. Notorious drug addicts.
I’m sure their marriage isn’t perfect because no one’s is, but how has their marriage looked rocky for quite a while? Have we seen them arguing in public, him being disrespectful to her in public? Harry or Meghan suspiciously close to random men or women? Oh, it’s not them we’ve seen that from in the past five years? Right.
Their fervent desire to have two innocent kids have their parents divorce, and their father to move 11 hours away from them is so disgusting. Like truly, they’re despicable.
Also, it’s amazing to me that after all these years they STILL act like speaking about their lived experience, is something that should not have been allowed. Not that it didn’t occur, not that it’s unfortunate that it happened, not that they didn’t realize what they were doing when they were being racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic. No, Harry and Meghan need to apologize for letting people know it occurred. And this obsession with believing that William is going to get some sort of apology! When was the last time you even heard Harry mention his brother? He’s not thinking about that dude.
This. Bc ummmm, when did their marriage ever look rocky? What evidence has there ever been of that? As Becks1 likes to say, is the evidence in the room with us now?
Fuck her and her redneck bikini tan line. She looks like a sentient gas station hot dog that’s been left on the roller for a month.
Love this!
You, @Miranda, have a way with words.
WOW. 🤣🤣🤣
She has dated and defended a man that abuses children for his own gratification. I have no need to know the opinions of this congealed pile of sun-in and blow.
Victoria Hervey is definitely a deranger. I’m not sure what she’s seeing to believe that Harry and Meghan’s marriage is rocky.
Something strange that I’ve noticed about people like this: I don’t know if it’s delusional, literal racist blind spots, or some sort of odd aspect of bigotry, but in their efforts to denigrate Meghan, they often render Harry invisible. “Meghan might have a harder time reintegrating in the aftermath of her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021…” “HER” interview? That Meghan did all by herself? This Hervey person is conjuring up an image of two Black American women apparently plotting the downfall of the monarchy — describing the scene as though Harry isn’t even there. What’s that about? They can’t pretend that Meghan doesn’t exist — so they pretend and white-out Harry’s actual existence in his own life? I’m genuinely not sure what to make of it, but this isn’t the first time that I’ve read / heard interviews where people pretend that Harry wasn’t actively in the room — and actively and happily married to Meghan — while they spit out venom directed solely at Meghan.
And Meghan was the epitome of restraint and grace in the Oprah interview – even when she corrected that lying story that Kate let spread around. HARRY was the one dropping truth bombs left, right and centre. But the racists always conveniently ignore that.
“White”-out. 🎯
Lady Victoria certainly has the “Mar-Lago” ladies look down pat, and that’s not the flex she thinks it is.
Not enough filler, bad plastic surgery and overdone makeup for the full MAL lady look yet but she’s on her way.
I can’t believe that anyone is actually asking the opinion of a woman who once said, “It’s so bad being homeless in winter. They should go somewhere warm like the Caribbean, where they can eat fresh fish all day.” Maybe she should suggest that to Prince William, who is trying to solve homelessness in the UK.
Anyone who dated Andrew cannot be taken seriously. Coupled that with her history she needs to be quiet. Making up nonsense about the Sussexes will not cause Harry to leave the family he adores.
This woman whom has probably never spoken to Prince Harry and never met Meghan Sussex has all the insider knowledge to know their marriage is rocky. They live half a world away and have no friends in common but she knows this. My guess is she needs a new source of income for her drugs of choice.
She actually lives in LA so only a couple of hours away. Jealousy thy name is Victoria Hervey. Man, you should check out her *dating* history. Girlfriend has A PAST.
Blah, blah, blah. Vicky who?
I had no idea who this sun-damaged tw*t was either until it was explained.
This woman’s claim to fame is once being Prince Andrew’s girlfriend. Yikes!
The ‘lady’ should pay better attention to her bikini bras and her strapless gowns.
She looks like someone who would have ‘dated’ Andrew.
Wonder if she got tea with the Queen?
Looking for attention or money.
Were there no mirrors where you got dressed? The triangles of white untanned skin just looks odd. Can someone please feed this woman she is skeletal
Someone please send this woman a link to A Bra That Fits. Ooof.
You can’t fake the glow on their faces when they so much as mention the other one, let alone are close to the other one. Look at Harry’s face in those pictures, even though in the one you can barely see half his face.
that’s not a man who is leaving his wife. ever.
The DM must be running out of people to comment on H&M. Here they are using an ex-girlfriend of Andrew to comment who only briefly dated him 26 years ago. Lady Hervey has no idea about the relationship between H&M she is not a friend, is not in their circle of friends.
Even if, for the sake of argument, the Sussexes divorce…
1. Meghan will not return to the UK and the children would most likely remain with her. There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that Harry would move to the UK without his kids.
2. Even if Charles brokered a peace deal between himself and Harry it’s highly unlikely that William would continue that arrangement once he becomes King. That would be a huge risk for Harry.
There was no Harry meeting invitation for William to ‘reject out of hand’. Crickets.
And that’s what really pisses the drunken tantrum prince off.
If I were that age and running around like a teen from the 80’s going to prom in my Gunne Sax dress, I’d be quiet. We’re the same age or close, she’s just bitter that no one of “substance” gives her the time of day and she’s still looking for a husband to make her” respectable”.
Her chest is unfortunate.
I had to look up Victoria Herve and found her on Wikipedia.
She had a relationship with Prince Andrew. She called Virginia Guiffre a liar.
I don’t think anything she has to say would interest me, so I didn’t even bother to read what Kaiser wrote.
Let’s not forget that this is the woman who claims she has “evidence” that the photograph of Virginia Roberts-Guiffre, Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell is a fake. She’s a vile person from a vile family.
Agree with z-list. Like who?