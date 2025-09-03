Victoria Hervey is ‘amazed’ that the Sussexes’ marriage ‘has lasted as long as this’

Lady Victoria Hervey is a British socialite and Z-list celebrity. She once dated Prince Andrew, and whatever happened between them, Hervey is still (to this day) one of Andrew’s biggest supporters. She regularly defends him in interviews, and she has a long history of saying vile sh-t about Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking victims. Well, Hervey is now concerning herself with matters involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She spoke to Closer about Harry and Meghan’s marriage, and whether Harry will reconcile with his father.

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey has said she’s ‘amazed’ that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has lasted as long as seven years. The socialite – who briefly dated the embattled Duke of York in 1999 – told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan’s relationship ‘seems to have been quite rocky’ lately as she suggested the Sussexes’s relocation to the US may have adversely impacted the couple.

Asked what she thinks of their future together, Lady Victoria told the publication: ‘I’m amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this – I’m sure it’s only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while. She got him to move his whole life, and now she’s back where she grew up.’

Reflecting on a possible royal reconciliation [between Harry and the Windsors], Lady Victoria felt that Prince Harry will have to prove he’s a ‘changed man’ before being welcomed back into the family – but it seems less likely that Meghan will be accepted by them. If Harry can convince his father and brother, Prince William, that he ‘isn’t going to be dishing every family secret’ then there may be hope for healing.

However, she added, Meghan might have a harder time reintegrating in the aftermath of her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when the Duchess claimed there were ‘concerns’ within the Royal Family about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour before his birth. Meghan refused to say which royal spoke to Prince Harry about ‘how dark’ Archie might be, before Prince William commented on the accusation by saying the Royal Family is ‘very much not racist’.

The relationship between the brothers has remained frosty, with William believed to have ‘rejected out of hand’ an invitation to meet his younger brother when he travels to London for the WellChild Awards next week. It is a timely move on Prince Harry’s part, according to Lady Victoria, who said the Duke must ‘make up’ with the King ‘as soon as possible’ before William completely shuts the possibility of a reunion down. Even then, Lady Victoria continued, Harry will have to work ‘seriously hard’ at regaining his elder brother’s trust – especially after the Duke made a number of sensational claims against the future King in his 2023 memoir Spare.