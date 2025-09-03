Meinzer: The Sussexes would ‘consider’ a deal to come back to royal work

Ever since Prince Harry’s Spare was published in early 2023, it’s felt like Harry reminds everyone periodically that he’s really happy in California and he has no intention of ever living in the UK again. The British media persists with trying to paint Harry as “desperate” to return to the UK, desperate to abandon his wife and children to be his brother’s doormat, and desperate to be the family’s scapegoat. It isn’t happening. Last year, the Telegraph’s sources even emphasized Harry’s disinterest in ever “returning” to pick up William’s slack. Harry said himself that Santa Barbara “feels like home.” Just a few months ago, the Sussexes’ spokesperson once again said on the record that Harry and Meghan have “no intention” of moving back to the UK. And yet, these people persist!
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be returning to their royal duties, according to an award-winning podcaster. Culture critic Kristen Meinzer spoke to the Daily Express UK and said that it was never Prince Harry’s intention to give up his responsibilities as a senior royal.
“Harry has repeatedly said that it was never his intention to completely surrender his senior royal duties,” Meinzer said. “In a perfect world,” Harry and Meghan would have been able to move forward with passion projects while “serving the crown,” like Prince Edward, Harry’s uncle, and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
“The Nightly” host said that it was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to allow Harry and Meghan to completely leave their royal duties and move to the U.S. and didn’t offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the opportunity to pursue their passions.
“But the queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted,” Meinzer said.
NewsNation’s Paula Froelich reported in July that representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan met with one of King Charles’ aids, hinting at a royal truce.
According to Meinzer, despite Queen Elizabeth II not allowing Meghan and Harry to pursue projects, King Charles might.
“If he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity,” Meinzer said.
[From NewsNation]
Here’s the thing – take this out of Harry and Meghan’s hands for a second and just consider what kind of realistic “offer” Charles could make to the Sussexes. Charles is incapable of admitting mistakes or acknowledging that the Firm mishandled everything about Meghan, and the Firm also wants no part of Meghan specifically “coming back” in any way (they absolutely want to control her, but they don’t want her “back”). Bear with me – that means that if Charles ever made a realistic offer, it would be to Harry alone, and the caveats would be insane – they would still involve security shenanigans and being scapegoated by William and the press. Now put that offer in H&M’s hands – would they ever agree to any of it? Of course not. As soon as Harry heard “this is just about you, we don’t want Meghan whatsoever,” Harry would be out. But none of this matters because A) Charles cannot admit to making any kind of mistake to this degree and B) Harry has made it clear, repeatedly for years, that he’s happy in California.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Invictus Games Prinz Harry und Meghan beim Rollstuhl Basketball Finale
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
It was not royal work that was the cause of Harry and Meghan’s leaving It was the bad treatment and harassment.
Well, at least she said Meghan faced racism and Charles didn’t take it seriously. But, how this translates to H&M returning to work for him. I don’t know.
Don’t know who this Meinzer is so file this under wishful thinking.
Meanwhile, I’m enjoying Meghan’s insta feed of their CA lifestyle. They ain’t coming back rats.
I’m actually surprised by Kristen Meinzer. She actually used to do a podcast called the DailyFail in which she would call out the lies in the daily mail headlines. Technically, if she shifted what she said, as kaiser suggested, into…in an alternate universe where Charles was a better person then maybe Harry and Meghan would return. So yes if alternate realities existed, maybe it could be true. But right now, she’s just feeding into the tabloid delusions and wishful fantasies.
So she’s been bought by the Palace? Hope selling her soul is worth it for her.
Or she just wants to get paid. I think she also said some stuff in the usweekly article about Kate last week. As eurydice said above she did mention the racism Meghan faced so she’s trying to straddle. But this take would mean that Charles would all of the sudden have to offer full security for Harry and Meghan and that’s just unlikely to happen. Charles would never. His circle of courtiers would never allow it. And Meghan and Harry would not offer themselves up as red meat again.
I once caught the Daily Express out in three lies about Meghan in one week.
THIS. I am gobsmacked that she “spoke to the Daily Express UK”, because if memory serves me correctly, she used to call out (and mock) the tabloids and their lying narratives, BOLDLY, all the time. Wasn’t she the one who wrote the NYT article about William and Kate and Kensington Palace (the Cambridges) buying bots to keep up with the Sussexes after the latter got their own Instagram handle?
It’s disappointing that she has come to this. She’s an award-winning podcaster, she does not need to pander to those people.
Also, she’s undoubtedly read Spare, so she knows full well that If H+M could not “be allowed” to be “half in and half out” while the queen was alive, there’s no way in heck this would happen under Charles, because Charles and William are the reason they were presented with the 100% out option in the first place, and Charles is the one who orchestrated the removal of their security when they were overseas and vulnerable and their eviction from their secure, personally-funded home in the UK.
It’s a head scratcher for real. Having a podcast called the dailyfail and then to be giving the express tabloid some quotes is a choice. She’s right though in that it was never Harry’s intention to completely leave. But then the Sandringham summit happened which was documented in Spare. So she’s actually representing that correctly. She also mentions “in a perfect world” so she’s not totally off base bc we’re all saying the same like sure in an alternate reality maybe. And saying the Sussexes would certainly consider it does not mean they would accept it. That said, it’s the express and the express audience and now newsnation excerpting her words. Since she’s someone who studies tabloids, she is well aware of how it would be perceived and amplified as Harry would consider returning!!! People gotta get paid and it’s up to their conscience what they are willing to do as Meghan said.
Man these people are so very sick and in need of inpatient therapy. I think they do this just to get a reaction from Harry but it never works. Plus Harry is going to be on salt isle next week so they can come up with seventy eleven million stories about how he is coming back and will be part of the royal family or how dare he come back and snub the offer to work with the royal family and the list will go on and on.
What seems daft to me is the press have used the years to drive an appalling hate campaign against Meghan and they now want Harry to come back and leave the woman he loves and their children behind. Talk about short-sightedness.
So we’re back to ignoring what Harry has said himself since his father has actually been in charge and not his grandmother. As recently as last November, he said how happy he was that he can do charity the way he wanted to without royal restrictions. Yet him simply wanting to see his elderly father with cancer means that Harry AND the whole ass entrepreneur that is Meghan, would not only be willing to come back and give up all the freedom they have now, they would be happy with Charles setting the terms?
I’m really starting to believe that some of these American journalists also want Harry and Meghan to go back to the Royal fold. Because as private citizens in the US they still have complete control over how often they do interviews, when you see their kids, and where they appear. They are incredibly popular and culturally relevant yet you don’t see them really all that often. It gives me the feeling that they think if they go back even halfway, the firm could exert some influence to allow nosy media into their lives more.
Yep, this is my take too. I wonder if Meghan giving glimpses of the kids is just triggering them way too much. They (the media) want the inside track. Instead, they’re the ones behind the fence looking in, begging for scraps.
I hope it enrages them that they can’t get pictures of the kids, I truly do. I hope it keeps them up and night and I hope they suffer extreme heartburn on a daily basis, each time they hear the Sussex’s name. May they be angry forever at H & M.
“I considered it and my answer is no.” So, yes, they would technically “consider” it.
The sensible and reasonable thing would be to guarantee Harry his security whenever he returns to the UK to support his BRITISH causes and patronages. It is so stupid and petty to punish their own citizens. The Windsors not only do not think of their role in this century is service to the people; they continue to behave as though they are still in the Middle Ages. Harry has made clear that he doesn’t want to return and be an official “working royal.
Hey, when an institution is used to all-or-nothing to get its way, sensible is seldom on the table.
my main question is what is the impetus for all this? the Media and the family never let them go, so in reality they are still doing royal work ish, now they are free to just get paid and get to pick and chose what they want to do. they just need to speak to Shiloh sanders dad and Negotiate huge compensation for dragging their names through the mud to titlate the public and RR. they are good to continue as is
The impetus is that the media can no longer believe the lies they’ve been selling: that William will step up and be the bestest king ever. It’s become clear since he’s been POW that Willnot will not do the expected (but let’s face it, not required) work and no one can make him. And when he’s king he’ll probably “meet” the PM over zoom from whatever mansion he is in that is not BP. They’re waking up to the fact we’ve all known, the gravy train is drying up because other than hatred for his brother, he’s not giving them anything.
Whereas if Harry and Meghan could be cajoled into some sort of public facing role within the royal family structure, they could dine out for weeks on what shoes Meghan wore when she cut whatever ribbon at whatever and whether she smiled enough or too much.
This is a stupid theory. So this Kristen person, believes Harry and Meghan would go back into a system that has deals to feed them to the press? That Harry and Meghan would open the door for Meghan to be accused of bullying again?
“Certainly consider” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this nonsense piece. The Sussexes would be crazy to enter into any agreement with Charles about anything , because once he’s dead, all bets are off with King Rage Monster. The late Queen made a lot of promises to Harry and Meghan too, and we see what happened after she died.
Yes, the same Charles who took away the Sussexes’ only home in England. The one who said the monarchy was so cash-strapped that they couldn’t afford Meghan’s clothes. That Charles.
A return to Royal life for Harry would be short-lived. Not only because Meghan and the children would have stayed in the US but eventually Charles and William would be jealous of the attention that Harry would be getting and would start smearing him in the press.
Exactly. Then it would be square one all over again.
No way would Harry go return to “royal life” without his wife and children. I doubt he misses the “sneak attacks” by Huevo.
Bulliam has never stopped smearing Harry and Meghan in the press, and a Charles-Harry pact wouldn’t affect that. KP’s smearing would even be worse, because right now they’re resorting to crystal balls and the dead friend of the dead queen, but with the Sussexes in the country it would be easier to manufacture fake “outrages” and lies.
Even before Spare, at the end of the 6 hour netflix doc (its a comfort watch)
He talks about how Archie lived in Windsor for 5 months.
California is Archie’s home, it is Lili’s home. It is his family’s home.
Living here in the US i know i have a lot of nerve to be like- england- y’all okay?
b/c we’re literally living the beginning of a holocaust.
But, bless their hearts.
I’ve never interpreted anything from the Sussexes as ‘never returning to Britain’ only as ‘never returning to the royal family’ but Charles screwing with the security has prevented them from visiting or holidaying.
This reads like the Suits are attempting to save Charles reign. Because no matter how you look at it, outside of the Sussexes, there is no BRF news to report. The bread and butter model isn’t impacting the nonprofits and tourism is down. The Wales do nothing of consequence. They’ve lost all their swagger.
It makes perfect sense they’d want to revisit the original proposal- who wouldn’t? Especially if they could attach the Firm to all of very cool work Henry does so effortlessly and effectively. Not to mention the behind the scenes things the general public knows nothing about.
Imagining what Earthshot and Early Years looks like via the Sussexes is extremely telling.
I doubt Henry would be agreeable to any of this, but I can absolutely see the Firm attempting to pull this together.
Oh, Kristen. She’s got bills to pay, too.
Harry is not coming back. 2025 is not 2020 and the part time offer is no longer on the table as far as the Sussexes are concerned. If Charles offered for harry to come back, sure, I think he’d “consider” it but only for the amount of time it would take for him to say “no.”
he’s also made it crystal clear that his children are not participating in the royal circus. So lets say by some miracle H&M agree to go to Sandringham for christmas (bear with me here.) Those kids are never going on the walk to the church. Just not happening. And that’s what the rota really wants, right? access to the kids. and they are never going to get that. If Harry agrees to attend some military event in the UK or something (again bear with me here and lets pretend), like Remembrance day, the kids are not going to be anywhere near it.
so no, there is no deal. To the extent harry or his team is having any communication with Charles’ team, its because harry wants a relationship with the family, not the Firm.
they’re not coming back to save you, UK. you’re stuck with W&K lol.
That’s the thing they’re acting like everyone has the exact same negotiating power that they had in 2020. In 2020, Meghan and Harry thought that they would keep Frogmore, still have security, be able to still do charity events frequently in the country, and basically be able to move around in the UK as they pleased. They also did not know how they were going to earn any money, how successful they would be at it, what the demand would be for them on the speaker circuit, or in any of their business ventures.
It’s 2025. They have lost security, Frogmore, charitable patronages, the ability to even come to the UK for Meghan and the kids without severe risk of their safety, and absolutely zero change in media coverage. Harry has penned one of the best selling memoirs of all time, Meghan’s business is incredibly successful, they have secured numerous contracts with media companies, Harry has a job with a Fortune 100 company, they have their own charitable foundation, and they are in demand on the speaker circuit. And they did all of this without having to sacrifice themselves or their kids to the British media.
They have no impetus to save them, and the BRF is not in the stronger negotiating position.
Dee(2)…as well, Frogmore is a bit cramped compared to H&M’s 100 bathroom domicile…😉
This. It’s bc Harry wants to have a relationship with the family not the firm. People keep making it about status and that’s just not what it’s about for Harry. And the security case has been an eye-opener. Sure, if people want to say they would consider it…they might…and then they would promptly say nah. Bc it’s not safe, as Harry as said.
Come to think of it Becks1, I don’t think H+M would even consider going on that church walk if by some miracle they ended up at another Sandringham Christmas. They could conceivably slip into the church in stealth mode, but even so, considering that viper’s next and my great suspicion that those people tried, on more than one occasion, to cause serious harm to their son, I don’t see them leaving those kids out of their sight for a second of their stay.
oh I dont think either of them would go anywhere near the church walk. i would be shocked if they ever even went back to Sandringham for christmas. but no way in hell would the children ever be part of that. I think even if Charles grovels and begs forgiveness and whatever else, those kids are not going to be available for public consumption (until its their choice as adults.)
And that’s what the british press really wants at this point and its never ever happening.
Kaiser says “A) Charles cannot admit to making any kind of mistake to this degree and B) Harry has made it clear, repeatedly for years, that he’s happy in California.”
I would add C) Any offer Charles might make would be nullified as soon as Peg becomes king.
Peg has been making it crystal clear that he intends to try to destroy the Sussexes as soon as he ascends.
Fed up with churnalism as articles just endless repeat the fantasy that Harry is sad in US and is desperate to return to life as a working royal if only Chuck and Will can forgive him! Water finds it’s own level. H and M are rock solid and live contently in US. They are happy and thriving something they’d never be here. In the meantime back in UK Chuck and Will are scrapping and everything is going down the tubes. It was bad enough before for M and H, and since 2020 there has been no let up on them by the Firm so why give up a happy life to return to a toxic environment which nearly destroyed them?
Did you see that episode with Tan In season 2 of Meghan show ? Who the f in their right mind would give up paradise , sunshine and freedom to go back to darkness and dread, depression and despair. Keep on dreaming fools. Harry and his family are never ever ever coming back and you can take that to the bank.
Yeesh. Why do pieces like this always avoid the elephant in the room? H&M are _not_ going to put their kids at the BM’s mercy no matter how sweet the deal. As well, there’s nothing TF can offer to top the sweet life H&M already have.
No part of this sounds realistic. Who actually wants this? I think the main thing Harry wants from the UK is security for his family, not just him but Meghan and the kids. Nothing will happen without out.The monarchy will have to adjust with their current slate of laziness and lack of leadership and charisma. What exactly do they think Harry can do for them? He would totally clash with the old guard because he’s his own boss now and has his way of working. Why they still can’t get their head around this and insist on these ridiculous scenarios is because the press will benefit from it.
In twenty years, I wonder if the bm will still be saying that Harry wants to go back to the UK?
I just got a chuckle picturing anyone of these nut cases as a crazy crotchety old geezer wondering aimlessly on the streets, talking to himself or anyone in earshot, “Harry and Meghan desperately want to come back I tell you, yes they do. Just you wait and see”
🥰😂🤣🤣
Where is this “perfect world” Meinzer is talking about?
Because in the real world, KC is a gutless and dogshit father, and Harry isn’t going to ever trust him again.
What’s interesting to me about this is that it brings up the idea for me of the Sussexes doing some official royal work, without returning to live in the UK at all.
We all saw how successful their tours of Australia/New Zealand, and Morocco were, and then their trips to Nigeria and Colombia as private citizens.
They don’t need to leave Montecito to do the diplomatic traveling that William & Kate hate so much and are so bad at. If Charles could step up as a human and William could pull his head out, that could be a serious saving grace for the Firm’s brand.
And if Harry still believes, which I think possibly he does, that the Monarchy still has a value and a worthwhile purpose, I can see him agreeing to do that — provided the family offers not just the necessary security, but the respect H&M deserve.
How likely is that? Not very, sadly for them all.