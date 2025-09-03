Meinzer: The Sussexes would ‘consider’ a deal to come back to royal work

Ever since Prince Harry’s Spare was published in early 2023, it’s felt like Harry reminds everyone periodically that he’s really happy in California and he has no intention of ever living in the UK again. The British media persists with trying to paint Harry as “desperate” to return to the UK, desperate to abandon his wife and children to be his brother’s doormat, and desperate to be the family’s scapegoat. It isn’t happening. Last year, the Telegraph’s sources even emphasized Harry’s disinterest in ever “returning” to pick up William’s slack. Harry said himself that Santa Barbara “feels like home.” Just a few months ago, the Sussexes’ spokesperson once again said on the record that Harry and Meghan have “no intention” of moving back to the UK. And yet, these people persist!

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be returning to their royal duties, according to an award-winning podcaster. Culture critic Kristen Meinzer spoke to the Daily Express UK and said that it was never Prince Harry’s intention to give up his responsibilities as a senior royal. “Harry has repeatedly said that it was never his intention to completely surrender his senior royal duties,” Meinzer said. “In a perfect world,” Harry and Meghan would have been able to move forward with passion projects while “serving the crown,” like Prince Edward, Harry’s uncle, and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. “The Nightly” host said that it was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to allow Harry and Meghan to completely leave their royal duties and move to the U.S. and didn’t offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the opportunity to pursue their passions. “But the queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted,” Meinzer said. NewsNation’s Paula Froelich reported in July that representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan met with one of King Charles’ aids, hinting at a royal truce. According to Meinzer, despite Queen Elizabeth II not allowing Meghan and Harry to pursue projects, King Charles might. “If he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity,” Meinzer said.

[From NewsNation]

Here’s the thing – take this out of Harry and Meghan’s hands for a second and just consider what kind of realistic “offer” Charles could make to the Sussexes. Charles is incapable of admitting mistakes or acknowledging that the Firm mishandled everything about Meghan, and the Firm also wants no part of Meghan specifically “coming back” in any way (they absolutely want to control her, but they don’t want her “back”). Bear with me – that means that if Charles ever made a realistic offer, it would be to Harry alone, and the caveats would be insane – they would still involve security shenanigans and being scapegoated by William and the press. Now put that offer in H&M’s hands – would they ever agree to any of it? Of course not. As soon as Harry heard “this is just about you, we don’t want Meghan whatsoever,” Harry would be out. But none of this matters because A) Charles cannot admit to making any kind of mistake to this degree and B) Harry has made it clear, repeatedly for years, that he’s happy in California.