People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘have no intention of moving back to the UK’

In the week of July 7th-11th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives met with King Charles’s communications director Tobyn Andreae. The Mail on Sunday carried the story (and photos from the meeting) exclusives on July 12/13. Since the Mail published that story and those photos, there’s been nothing but drama and panic from the British media in particular. What was astounding was how few royalists acknowledged that this was a good and necessary first step towards Charles and Harry simply reopening communications with each other. Instead, the royalists spent a full week screaming about how the Sussexes should never be allowed to “come back” only they absolutely should be FORCED to BEG to come back, and they should also apologize to William! And Kate! And Charles! And Camilla! And the Mail’s editors! There was an immediate conflation of “Charles and Harry are taking the first steps towards reconciliation” with “obviously, this is all about the Sussexes wanting to come back to the UK to do royal work!” Well, the Sussexes have seen all of those panicked and enraged briefings and they’re laughing. People Mag got this story from Camp Sussex:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention of moving back to the U.K. despite a recent meeting between Harry’s aides and a member of King Charles’ team. Speculation of a possible move came following the July 9 sit-down between Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, and Liam Maguire, the couple’s U.K. spokesperson, with the King’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t planning to leave California, where they relocated in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the British royal family. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave. The Duke of Sussex, 40, will continue to visit the U.K. in support of his charitable causes and patronages. The meeting was viewed as an olive branch and a possible reopening of lines of communication between the father and son, who have been estranged for years. “It was a good first step,” an insider told PEOPLE exclusively. “It is always better to be talking.”

[From People]

LMAO. To do this one week later is so funny too – Harry sat back and watched his brother panic-spiral and rage-brief for days. Six days of “the Sussexes need to come baaaack” narrative, and then Harry was like, yeah, I’m good, by the way, I have no plans of leaving California. To make matters even more hilarious, the Mail ran the same big “exclusive” about the Sussexes not moving back to the UK, but the Mail sounds absolutely deflated about it:

Prince Harry has ‘no plans’ ever to move back to Britain despite recent hopes of a reconciliation with King Charles, the Mail can reveal. Following news of a secret peace summit between aides of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and his father, it was thought the Windsor family feud could be resolved, paving a way for the prince to return to the UK. However friends of Harry and Meghan have said the couple are ‘very happy’ in California and are never likely to return. A source, who is close to Harry, 40, said: ‘They’re very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave.’ Last week the Mail on Sunday revealed that the King’s aide Tobyn Andreae met for drinks with the head of Harry’s household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, and her colleague Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes’ PR team in the UK, at a London private members’ club.

It was thought to be the first meeting between the feuding sides of the family in years. A source said: ‘Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.’ It prompted speculation that there was a way for Harry to return to the House of Windsor after he and the Duchess of Sussex left the UK and stepped back from official royal duties in 2020. But the source close to Harry has now appeared to slam the door on the notion that Harry and Meghan might re-establish themselves in the UK.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s so strange that an entire nation can’t simply express a wish or a desire openly, they have to couch everything in cruelty, lies and rage. There’s just never been one columnist or reporter who can openly say or write “gosh, it would be so lovely to see the Sussexes live in the UK part-time, we’d really love a piece of the Sussex Sparkle.” I guess they can’t say that because the Windsors would fully panic and descend into even further madness. Anyway, just another reminder that one of the biggest mistakes the Windsors ever made was rejecting the Sussexes’ half-in offer. It really would have solved like 90% of this stuff. It’s so funny that William and Charles shot themselves in the d–ks this badly.