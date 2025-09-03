Harrold: Prince William broke up with Kate in 2007 to get the media off her back

Grant Harrold, the former “royal butler” of King Charles’s Highgrove estate, is still shilling his book. Harrold seems to be following the royal party line, and it would not surprise me at all if the palace had issued some talking points for him to follow, especially when it comes to Prince Harry. Well, somewhat hilariously, Harrold was asked about Prince William and then-Kate Middleton’s infamous 2007 breakup. Back then, William was being pressured to either propose to Kate or dump her, and he chose “dump her.” There was tons of documentation that William celebrated the breakup and went looking for other girlfriends (only to be turned down by the posh girls). Kate and her mother came up with a plan to ensnare William yet again, and it worked – six months after he dumped Kate, they were back together. Would you like Harrold’s take on all of this?

By now, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together for the better part of 25 years—save for a few months in 2007, when they briefly broke up after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland (where they originally met in 2001).

Royal butler Grant Harrold—who began his service for the royal household the day after Princess Diana’s death on August 31, 1997 and who left royal employ just 18 days after William and Kate’s wedding on April 29, 2011—was around for the breakup, working at Prince Charles’s country home, Highgrove, at the time of their split. In his new book The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, which is out in the U.S. on September 23, Harrold writes that, even through their breakup, “Kate was always the one.”

Speaking exclusively to InStyle, Harrold says that during their breakup, William’s demeanor “became very quiet,” he says. “He went very quiet. He became a little bit withdrawn. I didn’t see a huge amount of him. I didn’t ask him—I didn’t say anything. I just knew he wasn’t himself 100 percent. I knew he wasn’t himself.”

Harrold speculates that maybe William and Kate “split up to get the media off Kate’s back, because it was so bad at the time,” he says of the rampant pressure on the couple in 2007 to get engaged. “Kate was struggling, and I wondered if it was to give a breathing space. That’s just my view. I had no information. So when they got back together, I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if they hadn’t really split up, they just had a bit of time apart [because of] the media.’”

During that time apart—only a few months in length—“I kept hoping that was the case and they would get back together, and I secretly wanted them to get back together,” Harrold says. When they did reconcile, he was “thrilled,” he adds.

Harrold describes the Kate he knew in the 2000s as “lovely, very bubbly, very talkative.”

“What’s funny—people think she’s shy,” Harrold says. “She’s not shy at all.” Kate had no airs about her and talked to Harrold about how his week was and what was happening. Even if he’d read headlines about her, he never mentioned it—“I always made out that I had no knowledge,” he says. “So I would kind of say, ‘What have you been up to, and what have you done?’ She was always lovely.”

One of the roles of a royal butler was to get a drink for anyone who needed one in the house, but Kate “would take care of herself,” Harrold says. “She wouldn’t let me do anything. ‘Can I get you a drink?’ She’d be in the fridge getting a drink. ‘I’ll get you a plate.’ She’s already got the plate. You know what I mean? She did everything herself.”

[From InStyle]

They keep trying to rewrite Will & Kate’s early years (!!) and it’s always so funny to those of us who were around for the coverage at the time. While the 2007 breakup was “the big one,” for years beforehand, William and Kate had a more loosey-goosey understanding that he got to sow his oats and pursue other women. They had tons of mini-splits before the big one in 2007, and no, that one did not happen because William was trying to get the media off Kate’s back. Hilariously, Kate was never more welcoming to the press than she was post-split. She was out constantly, going to nightclubs and parlaying her “royal ex-girlfriend” credentials to get into posh events. That was the plan – to show William what he was missing. It wouldn’t have worked if the posh girls had shown William any interest at all. Thankfully for Waity, the other girls weren’t into him.

  1. ariel says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:27 am

    I mean- i know some women are taught that “marrying well” is a goal.
    I was not one of them.

    But she gave up her whole life to be rich and called the queen, to marry a tantrum throwing man-child because he has a large inheritance and is at the to op the class in nobility- a group of people who have not accepted her- 20 years later.

    I wonder if it is worth it, to her.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:31 am

      If not for her, for her mother.

      She’s an empty-headed vessel and if she found this life stifling, she could have left a long time ago. But she’s grasping and is in for the Crown for the long run. Always the dumped, never the one doing the dumping.

      It’s Survivor – Windsor-style.

      Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Good old “recollections may vary.” 😏

    “Harrold describes the Kate he knew in the 2000s as “lovely, very bubbly, very talkative.”

    She can’t speak for shit.

    “What’s funny—people think she’s shy,” Harrold says. “She’s not shy at all.”

    No, I suppose not. When people have seen your lack of underwear in a London taxicab, your grotesque Marilyn Monroe impression as you got off a plane, and your upper thighs to a state dinner…definitely not shy. The exact opposite. Attention-seeking in fact.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:47 am

      “Good old ‘recollections may vary’.”

      Noe Schitt Sherlock!!!!!

      William dumped Kate because he was besotted-possessed-enamored by Isabella Amaryllis Charlotte Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe Branson.

      Reply
      • thatgworl says:
        September 3, 2025 at 1:55 pm

        @BayTampaBay I honestly thought you were just stringing names together my goodness the absurdity of these post Brits.

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 3, 2025 at 2:15 pm

        Isabella Amaryllis Charlotte!! You are joking!! 🤣🤣

      • windyriver says:
        September 3, 2025 at 6:08 pm

        Never realized how much Isabella resembles her half sister Gabriella Wilde (Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe Pownall). I first came across Gabriella in the Poldark (Aidan Turner) series and still think she’s one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.

        Quite a pipe dream if Will thought he was going to be able to land Isabella, but I guess since Harry had attracted Cressida Bonas (half sister to Isabella though not to Gabriella) he figured he had a shot (being the heir and all).

    • Inge says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:56 am

      She was known as a serial moonrr at school and for her work on a yacht chose shorts so revealing to anyone below deck she had to be told not to stand near a hatch when serving.

      She’s never been shy.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 3, 2025 at 11:39 am

      The whole “shes shy” thing has just become an excuse for her lack of work or why she’s so bad at public speaking – she’s shy, she can’t be expected to….work.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:30 am

    Must re-write history so they dont look bad. GTFO with this horseshit. He dumped her more than once and according to accounts cheated on her while dating her so no to this horseshit story. This was never a love story. It’s what Peg settled for and now he has to live separately with it.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:41 am

      And didn’t he start with her by cheating on his current girlfriend? They’re really trying to do a Charles and Camilla eternal love story, and self-sacrifice rewrite for them. The problem is too much information exists that directly contrasts it. I’m not sure if the media just didn’t think she was going to be the endgame back then, but they were definitely showing all of their tacky behaviors. That’s probably why they keep scrubbing the internet of photos and articles from back then.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 3:17 pm

        The first university girlfriend wasn’t willing to go all the way, but Kate was. That got outed at one of the uni parties.
        Kate was going to do whatever it took for that title.

    • Tessa says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:41 am

      Like one of the quotes from Thelma and Louise. “You get what you settle for” really applies to Peggs.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:45 am

      Harrold cannot touch the crying story and try to blame Meghan, but Meghan has the receipts so he cannot go there without stirring up much trouble for keen

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 3, 2025 at 2:18 pm

      And William thinks of nobody but himself. No way would the reason behind the breakup would have been because of Kate having to endure the press scrutiny; it would have been because HE was tired of the press following them everywhere (if we’re going with the whole ‘because of the press angle).

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        September 3, 2025 at 11:22 pm

        I’m old enough to remember reports of him jumping onto a table in a nightclub and declaring he was free of Kate to a squad of his mates.

        That type of behaviour doesn’t really scream “breaking up to protect the gf from the press”…

  4. Tn Democrat says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Na. He dumped her to f around and land an aristocrat like his mother. No one else would tolerate the Pratt, so he had to go back to his nutjob stalker. Anyone else ever deep dive the archive on this page? The Wails are really trying to re-write history. Until Meghan and Harry became a couple, both Keener and Baldimort were actively and regularly crucified by the press. The rota need more of that old school coverage and less of these wildly dishonest rewrites of history.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:43 am

      Richard Palmer admitted in the Princes and the press documentary that the press went after William and Kate mainly because they wouldn’t give the press access and that they were always more interested in covering Harry anyway. William and Kate got positive press after Meghan joined the family only because William agreed to play the media game and gave them stories about Harry and Meghan in exchange for positive press and protection.

      Reply
    • CherryBerry says:
      September 3, 2025 at 5:37 pm

      I need to deep dive the older articles from before Harry met Meghan, which is when I’ve heard the press wasn’t as sycophantic. I only started following the Royals loosely when Harry and Meghan left, and then more closely when Kate disappeared.

      Reply
  5. jais says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Well, I’ll agree that she is not shy at all. That is very true.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      September 3, 2025 at 2:19 pm

      Hilarious that he didn’t get the memo that the Palave has spent 15 years convincing people Kate is shy in order to explain her failures.

      Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:37 am

    Did this guy do any work at all because he seems to know a lot about what was going on in the private lives of Harry and William. I think this book is just weird and the only explanation for this book coming out is that the Palace asked him to write it as a rebuttal to Harry’s book.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Why is Harrold getting permission to gossip this way through his book? William was partying not looking somber. There is that famous cover of the tabs where he is looking worse for wears with a girl on either side of him. Peggs was also shouting I’m Free after the breakup. The trouble was the women he sought out turned him down. Why would Harrold think Keen shy when she posed on the runway in a see through outfit? NO Kate was not always the one. If Isabella said yes to him, Keen would be history. Keen hung on for all it was worth and even staged photo ops with other men at a club to show Peggs what he was missing. And Carole probably had the guilt trip talk to Peggs. He finally settled for Keen.

    Reply
    • Inge says:
      September 3, 2025 at 10:00 am

      Isabella and Jessica(Jecca?)

      He left Harry to introduce Kate to the queen at Peters wedding because Jecca’s brother was getting married if I’m not mistaken and he missed Charlottes first easter because he went to Africa gor another wedding involving Jecca(‘s family)?

      Both times he went solo

      Reply
      • Blujfly says:
        September 3, 2025 at 2:16 pm

        He skippped Charlotte’s first Easter to attend Jecca’s own wedding, held after the birth of her child and to a different person than her previous engagement and long term relationships.

      • Tessa says:
        September 3, 2025 at 7:30 pm

        No these were women he picked up at a club and they all looked worse for wear.

  8. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Oh please, Keen would not let the butler who is on salary bring her drinks. More Saint Kate spin. Is this Harrold hoping for some honors from the Keens.

    Reply
  9. Miranda says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:58 am

    PROTECTING GIRLFRIENDS FROM MEDIA SCRUTINY IS MINE, HAROLD.

    Harry was pilloried for ACTUALLY trying to protect his girlfriend/eventual wife, but when William dispatches a proxy to claim that he tried to do the same for Kate, a whole quarter of a century after the fact, they fawn over the lie. 🙄

    Reply
  10. FancyPants says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:00 am

    He’d dump her again right now if he thought anyone else “better” would take him.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:00 am

    That’s the excuse Keen had for not working. She could not “work” because of “media interest.” One of the many excuses she had.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      September 3, 2025 at 10:16 am

      She could have worked overseas, NY is very popular amongst that set…but she buckled down so she’d be available every time Willy needed his mattress. Her weekender bag was always ready to go.

      Reply
  12. Libra says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:03 am

    Grant Harrold was relieved of his NDA only to rubber stamp this “tell all” co authored by Charles, Camilla and William. A history rewrite, straight from the pens of KP and BP.

    Reply
  13. Monlette says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:11 am

    The entire spin on their relationship is ridiculous. If they weren’t royal, this whole tale of him stringing her along for seven years only to dump her while she was at work wouldn’t sound so romantic.

    Reply
  14. KC says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:58 am

    Breaking up for your own good. That’s the line friends say when you get dumped. He obviously cares too much and is scared. News flash…you were dumped.

    Reply
  15. Krista says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:12 am

    lol. lol. lol. lol.
    Sure.

    Reply
  16. Mslove says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:28 am

    Peg has a knack for “stringing someone along” doesn’t he? There’s Keen, of course. There’s the soldiers of Estonia, who are still patiently waiting for a fridge. There’s the entire population of the UK, still waiting for Pegs to solve homelessness. This is your future king, a liar and a manipulator.

    Reply
  17. Joanne says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:29 am

    All this coming from the butler direct from William and Camilla yet they say Harry can’t be trusted not to repeat conversations and tell stories about his family. They are the most obvious gossips and Harry rarely mentions them.

    Reply
  18. Crystal says:
    September 3, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    These two are only a few years older than me. The breakup did not stop media from speculating and in fact they speculated even more, because she started going out alone a lot more and they seized on that. She started going to media events she had never attended before (the “Young Stalin” book release party with Pippa comes to mind) and posed for photos. I also believe there was a Hello magazine exclusive for her Dragon boat race during this period.

    Reply
  19. Miss Scarlett says:
    September 3, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    I love how you used a picture from the day Kate “locked herself out of her flat” to have William come rescue her, when there was speculation that winter that things weren’t going well between them. (I believe this was after her birthday and the trip to Scotland that William blew off.)

    She’s always been playing shenanigans and has used the press endlessly to get her message across.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    September 3, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    THE NORTH REMEMBERS.

    Reply
  21. kelleybelle says:
    September 3, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Bullshit.

    Reply
  22. Truthiness says:
    September 3, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    What a crock. If Isabella Calthorpe had wanted to be with Will she’d be Princess Isabella now. Will had to take what he could get.

    Reply
  23. Blujfly says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    This is favorite view of the Deranged, that was never floated at the time it was occurring. They were on the rocks for months before the official breakup, including him skipping meeting her family in the days after Christmas. On top of it, any limited media protection she had while with him was actually destroyed by the official breakup announcement.

    Reply
  24. Penny says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    Then why, pray tell, is the narrative that Kate told Meghan to ‘expect cheating’?

    Reply
  25. Jay says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:29 pm

    Props to this butler for trying his hardest to put a positive spin on things, but if anything, this version kind of makes things worse?

    Like, if we accept his logic, in 2007, with the rampant speculation about a possible engagement on the horizon, William broke up with Kate to give *her* breathing room (for what? Waiting was her only job during those years), left her without security protection (as she was no longer with him) as the paps followed her every chance they got out to the clubs, and then within months they got back together again. It doesn’t exactly make either of them look good, but especially William.

    As for the description of Kate as “bubbly”, I could see that. I’ll bet that she was eager to talk to someone in William’s set that wasn’t snubbing or ridiculing her family!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 3, 2025 at 6:55 pm

      Kate used the media she was no victim
      I remember each week the paparazzi just happened to see Kate at a club. Kate and Carole wanted to win back William . She appeared on short skirts dancing with other men. This was orchestrated very obviously alerting the media for keen to show up.

      Reply
  26. J.Ferber says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:53 pm

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  27. Nic919 says:
    September 3, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    William could have shut down the media scrutiny about Kate in 2007 which was the tenth anniversary year of Diana’s death and the public would have said he was a knight for doing so. William did not care to do it and he wanted out which is why he dumped her.

    The only Prince to defend his girlfriend from the media has been Harry. And he got pilloried for it.

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:14 pm

    Oh and her dressing like jecca photo is included in the selection of pictures. I did not know much about keen then but I found it weird. And jecca and keen dressed up the same at a wedding both were invited to.

    Reply

