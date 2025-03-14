Prince Harry: ‘Living here for five years, it feels like home, Santa Barbara feels like home’

In late February, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Upfront Summit. There was some coverage of what Harry discussed there – he made a speech, and then sat for a Q&A session, and the biggest headline initially was that Harry joked about never being allowed to vote. Well, Upfront Ventures finally released the full video of Harry’s appearance this week. Weirdly, the British media hasn’t picked this up yet? At least not that I’ve seen. It’s really funny because Harry revealed a lot in the Q&A session. The video is below – Harry’s speech is about nine minutes long, then the Q&A session starts at about the 9:20 mark.
The first question is “what do you miss about the UK” and Harry’s first thought is, “Living here for five years, it feels like home. Santa Barbara feels like home” and then he really ponders the question of what he misses about the UK. It takes him a second to think of something! LMAO. “Being British, I’m not going to say the weather…I guess the countryside is a big piece to that, and one of the reasons why we live in Santa Barbara, I’m not really a city person. I like to be out in space, with a big sky above me.” And then he just keeps talking about how much he loves being in California and raising his children in America. “As a family, we’re so happy here. The US provides so much opportunity and also it’s a safe space for us.”
Harry also reveals that he misses pubs and pub food, although he’s apparently found an Irish pub in Santa Barbara which does a good “bangs and mash.” He was asked if he misses football and he actually said: “I’ve never been a big fan of soccer, whoops, football.” He said that he’s gotten really into American football, and he loved this year’s Super Bowl because apparently, he’s a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and thought about placing a bet on the Eagles winning. He really said “go Birds!”
What else? This video has so much good gossip – he talks about how America’s entrepreneurial spirit is unmatched, and in America, “everyone wants to get behind you.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencap courtesy of Upfront Ventures.
LMAO Salt Island is going to be BIG mad when they wake up and see this. 😂😂😂
They probably won’t cover it much because it doesn’t fit their narrative of how much Harry misses his birth country and Meghan is holding him hostage
Precisely. I’d be shocked if they mentioned this at all. It blows up so many of their made-up narratives from the past year.
Oh man this is really nice. And I don’t know for some reason it just made me really happy for him. Outside of all the other larger scale issues for him and Meghan, it’s nice to hear he’s acclimating well and feels at home in California.
I can’t imagine what it’s like for anyone to move a half a day away by flight from everything they’ve really known, even if they weren’t always super happy there. Sounds like the stuff that he did/does miss like being out in nature and certain food he’s been able to find reasonable replacements.
And I thought Harry was always more into rugby, or am I incorrect? If that’s the case I could definitely see him getting into American football a lot easier.
Harry feels at home in Santa Barbara and good for him to finally feel he has a home!! Heads exploding on salt isle.
“As a family, we’re so happy here. The US provides so much opportunity and also [it] has saved space for us.”
I heard “ it’s a safe space for us”
Ah, I will change that. I was transcribing it myself.
It reminds me of the article a British reporter wrote that Harry is miserable because Santa Barbara-Montecito is so boring.
And he could not be with his cousins and be third wheel to the keens. Harry is countering that spin
I can’t watch the video now, so can only comment on what was written.
As an expat and someone who has lived most of my adult life abroad, you get different reactions to living abroad. Some people never get over homesickness, most of us are somewhere between cultures, and a few are so happy with their new home.
Harry wasn’t allowed to have the same privileges as his brother, he was far more caged and controlled in the UK, his family was at risk, and he experienced more trust issues. I can totally see how America can be a breath of fresh air for someone like him.
This won’t go over well with the British media. Not well at all. But I’m here for it!
I would love another book from Harry when he is an old guy. When he wrote Spare, he was just out of the cult. Now, he has been living in the free world for years, has his own financial plans, bank accounts, investments. I can’t imagine learning to be an adult at his age. I wonder how he is gonna look at his past in a few decades after watching his own children being adults, enjoying free choices. I imagine, he is gonna see his own father in a completely different light. Contrary to what the tabloids wrote, Harry was very kind to Charles in Spare.
Charles put harry and Meghan and their children in danger removed security and evicted them. I think that will always bother him.
That he could do that to innocent grandchildren convinced me he would have been able to kill his first wife.
@Blubb
Totally agree with this comment. And this is actually what I believe happened.
In fact, chuckyTheTURD is quoted saying that if H were to be eliminated, the repercussions from the public would not be too devastating for the monarch to survive.
This was the calculation he & his henchmen made when they took away the Sussexes security. The plan was that such a blow wd force H to crawl bk to the UK (with or without his family….as some rota spilled) but that if he didn’t and the worst happened, then (see above.)
This is why nothing can convince me that the royal mafia didn’t orchestrate Diana’s demise.
And nothing can convince me that it was a coincidente that the fact that it took 6 wks for the rota rats to reveal H&M’s Vanciuver island location and 6 wks to reveal their Tyler Perry location no one can convince me that MI6 wasn’t involved……..just as they were involved with Diana’s death.
The fact that Harry has found an Irish bar/pub in SB is sending me.
Irish pubs are full of expats. The only way you can watch non-American sports. 😂
Yes, my friend that I travel with always jokes that you can find an Irish pub just about everywhere.
One of my biggest regrets in my life is not taking an opportunity to go to SB to work for a couple who own an Irish bar there. When they’d come back to Ireland they’d always call into the bar I worked in and they asked me every time.
“found an Irish pub in Santa Barbara which does a good “bangs and mash.”
The Nazi Mail and Eden will cry about how this is a direct insult to the crown and will conduct a poll about how British bangers and mash are the best bangers and mash and not even a real Irish pub can compare never mind a fake Irish pub in CALIFORNIA! 😱…😂😂
It’s lovely to see both Harry and Meghan glowing from the joy that they created with their family and their chosen family.
Ok Harry, you need to contact Tom Cusack who chairs USA rugby. Or vice versa. 😉 The man needs to scrum.
https://usa.rugby/board
Good for him! Though I bet the Daily Fail is now frantically googling every Irish Pub in SB and will be sending someone to work undercover.
Remember those California tourism ads with famous people? They should do one with Harry! 😛
And he’s an eagles fan! Go birds!
That part cracked me up. Not just as a football fan.
Philadelphia – home of the Declaration of Independence, the first Conntinetal Congress, etc.
The entire city is one big FU to England. 😃
Those who expect him to miss the UK so badly, overlook the fact that with his travels, his military training and deployments a good deal of his life was outside the UK to begin with and he apparently preferred that.