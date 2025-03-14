Prince Harry: ‘Living here for five years, it feels like home, Santa Barbara feels like home’

In late February, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Upfront Summit. There was some coverage of what Harry discussed there – he made a speech, and then sat for a Q&A session, and the biggest headline initially was that Harry joked about never being allowed to vote. Well, Upfront Ventures finally released the full video of Harry’s appearance this week. Weirdly, the British media hasn’t picked this up yet? At least not that I’ve seen. It’s really funny because Harry revealed a lot in the Q&A session. The video is below – Harry’s speech is about nine minutes long, then the Q&A session starts at about the 9:20 mark.

The first question is “what do you miss about the UK” and Harry’s first thought is, “Living here for five years, it feels like home. Santa Barbara feels like home” and then he really ponders the question of what he misses about the UK. It takes him a second to think of something! LMAO. “Being British, I’m not going to say the weather…I guess the countryside is a big piece to that, and one of the reasons why we live in Santa Barbara, I’m not really a city person. I like to be out in space, with a big sky above me.” And then he just keeps talking about how much he loves being in California and raising his children in America. “As a family, we’re so happy here. The US provides so much opportunity and also it’s a safe space for us.”

Harry also reveals that he misses pubs and pub food, although he’s apparently found an Irish pub in Santa Barbara which does a good “bangs and mash.” He was asked if he misses football and he actually said: “I’ve never been a big fan of soccer, whoops, football.” He said that he’s gotten really into American football, and he loved this year’s Super Bowl because apparently, he’s a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and thought about placing a bet on the Eagles winning. He really said “go Birds!”

What else? This video has so much good gossip – he talks about how America’s entrepreneurial spirit is unmatched, and in America, “everyone wants to get behind you.”