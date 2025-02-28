Prince Harry at the Upfront Summit: ‘Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote!’

Prince Harry was outside this week! On Thursday, he made a surprise (unannounced) appearance at the Upfront Summit, a venture capital event in LA. Serena Williams was also at the event as a speaker, so my guess is that Serena probably told Harry about the event, or maybe Serena’s manager Jill Smoller (who also reps Harry’s wife). Harry made a speech and he also did an informal Q&A session. I’m doing highlights from People Mag’s coverage because I don’t think Harry was as repetitive as they make him sound.
His investment in companies? Prince Harry assured the crowd that he had not “wandered into the wrong room,” pivoting to a discussion about how individuals and companies alike can invest in “companies that are developing technological solutions to address the root causes of societal challenges. I’ve spent the last five years — sometimes publicly but primarily quietly — investing in companies that align with my values and vision of a better tomorrow, companies that understand the power and significance of service,” he shared, noting a commitment to causes supporting “mental fitness to carbon sequestration, early education to veteran employment.”
Looking for solutions: “I’m here to talk about something that I believe will resonate with all of you as leaders, creators, builders and changemakers: How do we invest in our shared future to solve the challenges we face today as a divided society? As a dad, this has me constantly looking for solutions. As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognize that with power and a platform comes responsibility. And these days, I am determined to find and invest in solutions.”
Service to others is the cornerstone: “From my institutional role traveling the world to my decade of duties in the military, I saw the power of serving others firsthand. My personal experiences overseas taught me that when you put others first, you build stronger, more sustainable systems.That’s true from Nigeria to Nepal, and from Sydney to Santa Barbara. It’s the same approach I’ve taken in founding charities like The Invictus Games Foundation back in 2014, that supports and rehabilitates wounded and injured service personnel and veterans through sport, and more recently with The Archewell Foundation, where we show up and do good for those who need it most, supporting social impact initiatives—including digital safety and education—all under the umbrella of protecting our collective mental health.”
His evolving perspective since moving to the US: “The way that I answer the question of how we invest in our shared future is different now living in the U.S, to when I was living in the U.K. Why? Because before I moved, so much of my life revolved around charity. Since then, while my charities remain a core part of my life’s work, I’ve also been focusing on upstream solutions and prevention, driven by decisions and investments that address problems before they require fixing. Still, I’ve approached everything in my life through the lens of service.”
He’s never even voted: “I’m not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red. Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote!”
I bet Harry is so popular at these kinds of events with tech bros, venture capitalists and C-suite types. He honestly speaks their language (in a posh accent) and he makes them feel better about the choices they’re making. As for not voting… obviously, he can’t vote in American elections because he’s not a citizen. Technically, he was probably “allowed” to vote in the UK, but most of the Windsor clan avoids it anyway. Anyway… I wonder if he got paid for this? Or was it like my original theory, that he did this because of Serena and Jill Smoller?
always good to see and catch up with my boy prince harry. proud of you brother ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QMjz08IcDr
I did not predict Prince Harry would ever speak at @upfrontvc Summit. He’s discussing his investments focused on larger societal good and decreasing the societal split that is dividing us all. pic.twitter.com/4FKzJW8LKq
Well Harry the rest of America may not be allowed to vote either if the orange stain has his way. Good to see Harry out at these events.
He appears to be very busy and involved despite being” bored in California with nothing to do” .
He is the perfect person to be paid for speaking engagements, I know I would pay to hear him speak if it was near me, a lot of people make a career out of public speaking. I hope we see him do more public speaking in the future.
Gathering of the rich paying to attend, they should be paying speakers.
I doubt Harry did this for free because Serena asked him to. Serena was probably paid for this and I believe Harry was too. He is signed with a speaking agency. This is the type of thing that people are paid for.
I hope they post a video of the Q&A. I would love to see it.
It’s so funny. I read the comments from the people article and a couple people talk about how he’s dumb or a ‘dim bulb’. Are they reading what he is saying? Have they ever seen him do an impromptu interview and his off cuff answers are always thoughtful and well articulated? I don’t get the Harry is dumb comments. He obviously is very well read.
It’s a narrative they refuse to let go of because they refuse to be wrong. If you listen to any of his Invictus speeches, speeches at the Espys, or like you said off the cuff interviews, or pre-planned interviews with people like Stephen Colbert it’s clear that he’s intelligent and funny.
Harry just wasn’t academic at school, admitting to not being interested or focused. But more than proved how smart he is by subsequently becoming such a good Apache helicopter pilot (graduated top of class). Not an easy aircraft to fly. There’s more than one kind of intelligence and he also has his mother’s EQ in abundance.
It’s pretty clear Harry is very intelligent. He isn’t supposed to be ( they want it to be William) but he is. The “dumb” narrative is something they will never let go of. Luckily, people are seeing for themselves how smart Harry is, and always was.
Aren’t Harry and Meghan repped by the Walker agency? Serena too. If I remember correctly, this isn’t the first time Harry and Serena have both been guest speakers at the same conference.
Serena is a very impressive businesswoman as well as one of the greatest tennis players?
It’s interesting that both he and Meghan are speaking more about their investments in ethical companies. Her’s, or at least the one’s she publicized have been small business mainly ran by women. I wonder if Harry invests more on the tech side. Smart way to diversify in any case, and good to see that they both are out and about in 2025 consistently. I wonder what’s big on his agenda for the rest of the year since Invictus was done early this year.
Harry has the gravitas of a statesman, without representing a state.
And he has that rare gift to be able to charm people while bringing his message across.
Diana’s true and only heir has *style* and *substance*, and an always well-thought-out message, even if it’s a spontaneous Q&A, or an off-the-cuff message to groups of competitors at Invictus.
Would love more info on the companies they are investing in. As someone who does not have the bank account for this type of investing I do find it very interesting.
So, are we just going to ignore the fact that he is speaking as if we are in a normal political time? “I’m not one to be caught in the divide between left and right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red.” I find this sentence to be incredibly disappointing and rather tone deaf. If you don’t want to enter the political fray, just don’t go there. Don’t pretend that your adopted home country has not just gone fully fascist.
@Brassy Rebel: you do realize that if he does take a side, he’ll be shred to pieces?! while he he may not say it, i doubt he likes trump before and after trump spoke shit about his wife. Also, why should Harry, who isnt a US citizen take a side? I think he spoke perfectly. Harry and Meghan also have friends who arent democrats. Its a rich people thing….not making friends according to political beliefs, because their lives arent similar to that of the middle class.
I agree. I think the media is trying to get H&M on Trump’s radar for their deporting fantasy with articles about how h&m are funding democratic operatives ie supporting Ashleigh Biden’s women’s wellness centre. And I think that comment is slight push back to this narrative which I can’t blame him for cos I wouldn’t want to be in MAGA’s spot night as an enemy of Trump either. But in these troubled political times it’s a very unhelpful comment & I didn’t like it either
He could have said nothing alluding to politics because in the context of Americans suffering and dying under this regime, what he did say was pretty awful.
Meghan and Harry have to be extremely strategic with anything they say out loud. Every word they speak will be parsed for whatever the haters want to see. Why expect them to act in good faith when no one esle will extend them the same courtesy? I think we expect people like the Sussexes, the Obamas, and Kamala Harris, among others, to martyr themselves for the rest of us. No one has any right to expect that of them. We all have to figure out a way to survive what’s coming. Their wealth shields them to a degree, but Harry has an enormous target on his back, plus a wife and young children to protect (and all of them, even the kids, have targets on their backs). He can’t afford to be our human shield.
Instead of asking (or expecting) Harry to speak out against fascism, I want the people with greater “ins” to the system to speak out. People like Mitt Romney, Bill Gates, Geroge Clooney (payback for what he did to Biden), John Stewart–people who could benefit from the status quo, who have some power and influence of their own. They can afford to stand up and take the hits, and quite frankly, they need to stand up and take the hits if they want to be counted among the good guys.
Again, not asking him to martyr himself or speak against fascism. Just begging him not to normalize a very abnormal political time. And I should have added that it isn’t just Americans suffering and dying under the regime. Because of the decimation of USAID, people in other countries can’t get the help they need. And having AIDS medication suddenly stopped will result in drug resistant strains of the virus emerging. None of this is about “left or right”. It’s about right or wrong.
They are literally trying to deport this man and destroy his family and you’re worried about a couple words? Harry has more than once shown who he is and what he believes in tons of his speeches. I know you know that.
No offense but get off your high horse.
Proud of Prince Harry’s growth and development as a public speaker. He is such an accomplished man for such a young age.
I think Harry has alluded to the current worst of times in both his Invictus speech and in this one.