Millie Bobby Brown wants people to stop talking about how ‘old’ she looks as a blonde

At the SAG Awards last weekend, Millie Bobby Brown walked her first red carpet as a platinum blonde. I mean, I guess that’s what we’re calling this shade of blonde. No one knows for sure why Millie has changed up her look so dramatically? It could be that she’s just young and experimenting with her appearance. It’s possible that she married a hottie from New Jersey and decided to go full Jersey Girl. MBB’s fans have another theory, that she’s preparing to play Britney Spears in a film adaptation of Britney’s ghost-written memoir, The Woman In Me. I don’t have an answer for this, other than it definitely looks like it’s for a movie, but you never know with Millie. I think she’s still figuring out who she wants to be.

Meanwhile, these are some photos from the Madrid premiere of The Electric State, Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest film. Millie costars with Chris Pratt and a robot. Her husband Jake Bongiovi came to Madrid to support her and they’re a sweet couple. But yeah, that blonde shade does not look any better in these photos. If anything, it looks worse and like she just got her roots done. Millie has access to the best colorists, so who is responsible for THIS?

Meanwhile, people are taking the criticism way too far and Millie has seen some of it. People are saying she looks like a 40-something mob wife (it’s not a lie, but it’s still mean). British Vogue published a piece called “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.” Millie reposted the headline and wrote “thank you.” Girl, if you’re reading this, get a new colorist.