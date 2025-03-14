“There are dating rumors about Michael B. Jordan & Taylor Russell” links
  • March 14, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael B. Jordan might be dating Taylor Russell? [Just Jared]
Jenna Ortega looks so different with glasses! Those frames are cute, but they make her look like a middle-aged art teacher. [Go Fug Yourself]
So many celebrities went to Paris Fashion Week. [Socialite Life]
A redheaded Anya Taylor Joy is filming Lucky. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. [Pajiba]
Lip reading the Oscars red carpet. [OMG Blog]
Millie Bobby Brown’s blonde looks better here, possibly because of her dark roots? [RCFA]
Wow, William Shatner was such a cute kid! [Seriously OMG]
No thoughts other than “Cake Eater” is a surprisingly good memoir title. [Starcasm]
What’s going on with Kelly Clarkson? [Hollywood Life]
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin continue to make people uncomfortable. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““There are dating rumors about Michael B. Jordan & Taylor Russell” links”

  1. Sassy says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    Michael, stay away from her, since you want to support Jonathan Majors…..

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    My whole vibe is librarian chic, and I totally imagine myself lookign like Jenna Ortega does as middle aged art teacher. LMFAO! But I am middle aged.

    Someone needs to do something about that Hilaria & Alec show. It’s is a trainwreck of epic proportions.

    Reply
  3. Lucía says:
    March 14, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Nope. Taylor’s too good for him. I hope she runs!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment