“There are dating rumors about Michael B. Jordan & Taylor Russell” links

Michael B. Jordan might be dating Taylor Russell? [Just Jared]
Jenna Ortega looks so different with glasses! Those frames are cute, but they make her look like a middle-aged art teacher. [Go Fug Yourself]
So many celebrities went to Paris Fashion Week. [Socialite Life]
A redheaded Anya Taylor Joy is filming Lucky. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag. [Pajiba]
Lip reading the Oscars red carpet. [OMG Blog]
Millie Bobby Brown’s blonde looks better here, possibly because of her dark roots? [RCFA]
Wow, William Shatner was such a cute kid! [Seriously OMG]
No thoughts other than “Cake Eater” is a surprisingly good memoir title. [Starcasm]
What’s going on with Kelly Clarkson? [Hollywood Life]
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin continue to make people uncomfortable. [Buzzfeed]
Michael, stay away from her, since you want to support Jonathan Majors…..
Yeah, MBJ is on my shit list ever since he started being vocal about supporting Jonathan Majors. Nobody needs a man who supports abusers.
@Amy yes because shitty men stick together
My whole vibe is librarian chic, and I totally imagine myself lookign like Jenna Ortega does as middle aged art teacher. LMFAO! But I am middle aged.
Someone needs to do something about that Hilaria & Alec show. It’s is a trainwreck of epic proportions.
Nope. Taylor’s too good for him. I hope she runs!