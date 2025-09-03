“Nicholas Braun was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire” links
  • September 03, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicholas Braun was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire. [Buzzfeed]
Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman were affectionate in Venice. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s more about that weird video of someone throwing stuff out of a second or third-floor White House window. What’s crazy is… that’s the “residence.” That’s not office space, that’s where the First Family lives. [Jezebel]
Seth Rogen menaced studio executives in Venice. [Pajiba]
Sofia Coppola wore Marc Jacobs in Venice. [RCFA]
I’m shocked that Outlander keeps getting renewed. [JustJared]
Chris Evans’ jockstrap scene in Honey Don’t is going viral. [Socialite Life]
All about Cardi B’s three kids. [Hollywood Life]
Billie Eilish designed an Uno deck. [Seriously OMG]
What’s going on Brita Filter’s Instagram account? [OMG Blog]

9 Responses to ““Nicholas Braun was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire” links”

  1. Armoire says:
    September 3, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    I wanted to write, that he peaked in Succession and is probably bored because the roles aren’t coming in, but he was in Saturday Night last year.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    September 3, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    Cousin Greg and his dumb shenanigans.

    Reply
  3. olliesmom says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    One half of the Disgusting Brothers………

    Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:58 pm

    When trash moves into the house, some of it’s bound to come out the window…

    Reply
  5. Willa says:
    September 3, 2025 at 3:24 pm

    Who is this guy? I have no idea.

    Reply
  6. jais says:
    September 3, 2025 at 7:27 pm

    Pretty sure it’s the last season of Outlander…and there could’ve been more. The book series isn’t even finished I don’t think? So the tv series may end differently than the book series. The actors have been doing it for years and years so I get that they’re done, but it probably could have kept going otherwise. I probably read the first 4 or 5 books or so but then it became too much. Same with the show. The author is really interesting but it became v v tortured and I had to nope out.

    Reply
  7. BeanieBean says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:12 pm

    Very weird. Two garbage bags & what looks like a rolled up set of plans or maps or something. Tossed out a window from the residential part of the WH. Aren’t we at least 300-400 years beyond throwing our garbage out of windows to the street below. Was trump raised in a barn? Is somebody stealing stuff & tossing it out the window to an accomplice below? Is vance prepping the place in anticipation?

    Reply
  8. one of the marys says:
    September 3, 2025 at 8:44 pm

    I’m watching Outlander Blood of my Blood and really enjoying it. A big part of that is it’s not following a book so I’m paying more attention every episode

    Reply
  9. anare says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:16 pm

    When they said someone was throwing sh*t out the WH window, that wasn’t a euphemism! Probs 🍊 couldn’t walk straight to the 🚽 and… call in the biohazard team!

    Reply

