“Nicholas Braun was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire” links

Nicholas Braun was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire. [Buzzfeed]
Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman were affectionate in Venice. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s more about that weird video of someone throwing stuff out of a second or third-floor White House window. What’s crazy is… that’s the “residence.” That’s not office space, that’s where the First Family lives. [Jezebel]
Seth Rogen menaced studio executives in Venice. [Pajiba]
Sofia Coppola wore Marc Jacobs in Venice. [RCFA]
I’m shocked that Outlander keeps getting renewed. [JustJared]
Chris Evans’ jockstrap scene in Honey Don’t is going viral. [Socialite Life]
All about Cardi B’s three kids. [Hollywood Life]
Billie Eilish designed an Uno deck. [Seriously OMG]
What’s going on Brita Filter’s Instagram account? [OMG Blog]
I wanted to write, that he peaked in Succession and is probably bored because the roles aren’t coming in, but he was in Saturday Night last year.
Cousin Greg and his dumb shenanigans.
One half of the Disgusting Brothers………
When trash moves into the house, some of it’s bound to come out the window…
Who is this guy? I have no idea.
Pretty sure it’s the last season of Outlander…and there could’ve been more. The book series isn’t even finished I don’t think? So the tv series may end differently than the book series. The actors have been doing it for years and years so I get that they’re done, but it probably could have kept going otherwise. I probably read the first 4 or 5 books or so but then it became too much. Same with the show. The author is really interesting but it became v v tortured and I had to nope out.
Very weird. Two garbage bags & what looks like a rolled up set of plans or maps or something. Tossed out a window from the residential part of the WH. Aren’t we at least 300-400 years beyond throwing our garbage out of windows to the street below. Was trump raised in a barn? Is somebody stealing stuff & tossing it out the window to an accomplice below? Is vance prepping the place in anticipation?
I’m watching Outlander Blood of my Blood and really enjoying it. A big part of that is it’s not following a book so I’m paying more attention every episode
When they said someone was throwing sh*t out the WH window, that wasn’t a euphemism! Probs 🍊 couldn’t walk straight to the 🚽 and… call in the biohazard team!