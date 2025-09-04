“Greta Lee wore a dramatic Dior at the Venice Film Festival” links

Greta Lee wore a high-drama Dior in Venice. [Go Fug Yourself]
South Park continues to attack Donald Trump. [Pajiba]
Jacob Elordi’s Venice beef. [Socialite Life]
I agree with all of this about Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney. [LaineyGossip]
Christopher Meloni shows off his NYC home. [OMG Blog]
Rihanna is still pregnant! I hope this one is a girl. [Just Jared]
Rooney Mara in Givenchy. [RCFA]
Kelly Clarkson’s show is coming back at the end of the month. [Seriously OMG]
A breakup on Welcome to Plathville? [Starcasm]
Will we have to wait three years for the third season of Wednesday? [Hollywood Life]
A Fox News doctor defends Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Greta Lee is stunning. And such a great actor! On a superficial note, I miss her c*nty little bob and I hope we get to see it again at some point.
So, if she accidentally steps on the end of the bow does it all come undone? 🤔
That dress is just tacky as far as I’m concerned. From every angle.
A giant bow erupting from the groin is such a strange look.
Sydney Sweeney will end up with a problematic much older man. It has been written, so no point in having an issue with it. I’m more troubled that Scooter Braun seems to be a prototypical bro who just skates through life with no obstacles and creates headaches for everyone around him. And just Google an image of him. He looks like a 25 year old grease ball you’re trying to avoid on your girls night at the local pub.
I’m sorry, Dior … gift-wrapped her vajajay? Did they also vajazzle her, for the after-party “surprise reveal”?
She’s cute, but that “dress” is a hard facepalm.
I immediately heard Michael Kors in my head saying “It looks like she’s pooping fabric.” I know the bow is in front but the sentiment is the same.
If that dress was in pink I could totally see Paris Hilton in her heyday wearing the F$*% out of that dress. SO, bang on trend, I guess.