Princess Kate debuts her new honey-blonde hair for a ride to church in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scotland over the weekend. They’re actually called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, although very few outlets have actually called them by their Scottish titles. According to the Telegraph, the Wales/Rothesay family arrived in Balmoral for “the bank holiday,” meaning (I assume) that they arrived at Balmoral last Friday? Then on Sunday, the whole family was photographed in a car, on their way to church. William drove, with Kate riding shotgun, and all three kids in back. Something horrible to note: no one in the car wore a crossbody seatbelt, not even the kids in the back. William and Kate should absolutely wear their seatbelts in the front too.

Meanwhile, the big story of the Rothesays’ first post-Wimbledon public appearance is that Kate has dramatically lightened her hair this summer. We haven’t seen her since July 13, the Wimbledon men’s final, and in that time, she’s been trying a summery blonde shade. I would actually consider this more of a honey/caramel shade, similar to Jennifer Aniston’s long-time “bronde” color. It really does nothing for her?? And it also highlights that even with all of these vacations and “summers off,” Kate should look well-rested and tan. Instead, she looks pale, drawn and completely exhausted.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Peg looking his usual uptight self in the company of his beloved sickly wife. Are seatbelts the law in the UK? If they are they should all be buckled up!

    • LRB says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:34 am

      Yes seatbelts are the law and have been for very many years – for ALL passengers front and back.

      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:44 am

        The Lazies showing they’re above the law. And it’s a private estate – but taxpayer funded. So they are a law unto themselves.

      • Normal_Islander says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:46 am

        The laws of the UK’s roads don’t apply if you’re driving on private land. If their trip didn’t take them onto any public roads they won’t have broken any laws.

        Still reckless behaviour and far from setting a good example of course.

    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:59 am

      Considering all the discourse over Diana not wearing a seatbelt, you’d think they’d wear one. Some say the seat belt might have been broken which is why she wasn’t wearing one but either way wouldn’t that make you want to be more careful with your own family. But maybe they drive really slow so the photographers can get their shot idk?

      • Tessa says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:03 am

        Diana always buckled up according to her sisters. The seat belts malfunction. Another one of the odd events that night like flashing lights at the driver.

    • The Shrew says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:11 am

      She doesn’t seem to have a thing in her head.. She truly looks blank and clueless.

  2. Krista says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:31 am

    I’m wondering if that’s a wig.

    Either way, that colour does nothing for her. Is there no one around that can give her proper hair advice?

    • Cassie says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:37 am

      As usual that’s all they can write a story about ,her hair .

      Dear lord what an uninteresting life that woman has .

      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:45 am

        It brings clicks to them. Chuck must be pissed. Lazy kicks him off the front page again!

    • Chloe says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:39 am

      I think after charlotte was born her hair was shoulder length and a shade of brown darker and dare i say that that was the best her hair has ever looked.

      • Josephine says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:15 am

        I agree with that, and as a bonus it was her style, not one borrowed from a barbie’s head. That blonde is awful, and someone should tell the Telegraph that not a soul is going to follow that “trend”

      • Miranda says:
        August 25, 2025 at 9:05 am

        I didn’t recall what she looked like then, so I Googled it. Genuinely lovely! The darker color and looser, more natural style (no ringlets, no fluffiness!) really suited her. And I realize she actually IS younger in those photos, but it’s kind of amazing how much more youthful she looked before she started trying to copy Meghan. I would never call her stylish — she’s always been too bland for that — but she at least looked like, you know, HERSELF.

    • Me at home says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:50 am

      As someoe with her coloring, I agree that color washes her out and does nothing for her. Better would be an ashy (not brassy) brown with caramel highlights. And don’t go too crazy on the highlights, either, as a colorist once tried to do to me.

      That said, I agree with the point that it could be the sunlight on her (dyed brown) hair.

    • PEARL GREY says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:02 am

      @KRISTA
      “ Either way, that colour does nothing for her. Is there no one around that can give her proper hair advice?”

      Maybe that’s why her former longtime personal assistant/stylist Natasha Archer was secretly following Meghan’s friend and hair colourist Kadi of Highbrow Hippie? Pity Natasha’s cyber stalking on KKKate’s behalf didn’t yield any useful tips because her hair still doesn’t look good same as Joe following Meghan’s facialist and makeup artist has made no difference on her sagging skin and dragged on eyeliner. More proof that following them all was just to keep tabs on Meghan. KKKate needs a new wiglet vendor.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:03 am

      I agree, the color does not suit her. Neither did the previous (Wimbledon) shade. Even that was too light/yellow for her. Now it makes her skin look pale/red and her brows too dark for the hair. And it’s still a shapeless mass around her.
      @Chloe is right, when her younger children were born, she had shorter, darker hair and looked her best ever. She eased up on the ringlets, too back then.

    • Shanta says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:08 am

      Its probably a wig. She’s been wearing wigs for at least two years now

      • MJM says:
        August 25, 2025 at 9:20 am

        It’s because the colour is so bad that I don’t think it’s a wig. As a wig wearer I don’t come across wig shades like that ever.

      • jais says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:23 am

        I don’t know that it’s a full wig but it could be a lighter hair piece to match a lighter root color that was done? There’s no way to really know until she’s actually out in public and not being seen through a car window. I don’t really care about the color change so much as laughing at the BM having to make a huge story out of Kate getting her hair lightened. The evolution of the Princess of Wale’s “regal blondette” is strait-up sending me. I wish she would go full on super blonde with a shorter style. Now that would be something.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:27 am

      The color actually makes her look worse and I didn’t think that was possible… the not using seatbelts for your children is just plain negligent parenting those early years can be destroyed by one mishap what a poor example of a parent.

  3. Dee(2) says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:34 am

    ” And it also highlights that even with all of these vacations and “summers off,” Kate should look well-rested and tan. Instead, she looks pale, drawn and completely exhausted.”

    I was thinking the same thing, she looks completely worn out. And not in a, the kids were up late and I didn’t get a good night’s sleep sort of way. Add in this picture to the description last week of that lady saying that she always looks ” completely shattered “, the question really has to become why do you look so drawn out all the time?

    They are so secretive, that I can’t even begin to imagine what it is that they’re hiding, but they’re hiding something. They look exhausted, the kids look exhausted, and I don’t get it because they have not by any real measure worked in 4 months. If you want to consider them working at all this year. So it’s really odd to me that she looks like a covid era nurse, who has worked 10 straight 14 hour shifts.

    • hmm says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:42 am

      I mean, she just had cancer. It would make a lot of sense she would look exhausted and drawn out. The treatment for that kills you while it saves your life.

      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:48 am

        Just had?

        She looked so much refreshed in the Paris Match photos of their skiing holiday.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:48 am

        She finished chemotherapy a year ago and has been cancer free for 8 months – by her own admission.

      • Me at home says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

        As @Becks said, she told us a year ago, in that soft-focus video, that she had finished chemo and was “cancer-free”. Since January, when she told us she was in remission, she’s gone skiing twice and taken two other international vacations. Will you still be using the cancer/chemo card ten years from now?

      • Susan Collins says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

        @me at home: she is going to use the fake cancer card for the rest of her cancer free life.

      • Monika says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:02 am

        Even in some of the photos during one of the rare official events Kate attended last year (I think it was trooping of the colours 2024) Kate looked much better and healthier than in this photo. But it could be that it is just the professional make up Kate uses on official engagements. This photo just might be how Kate really looks like.

      • The Shrew says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:36 am

        She had cancer? Oh, bless you’re heart.

        You must be loving fake news! I love people still believe the cancer story

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:46 am

      She didn’t get her tan then on the Greek yacht.

      Reply
      August 25, 2025 at 7:59 am

      Dee – I agree. They all look worn out and/or very tense. They’re on vacation yet again and only heading to church so that makes me wonder what was going on (before they got into the car? On the ride over?) for them all to look this way.

      • molly says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:15 am

        Yeah, every face in that car says, “there was some serious screaming before we left the house this morning.”

        What a miserable existence. Will and Kate brought this on themselves, but I feel really bad for the kids.

    • Me at home says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:00 am

      It looks like she’s been massively photoshopped? I don’t want to talk about another woman’s looks but, without going into details, her jawline and mouth area look “refreshed.” Maybe the photoshopper worked on her skin tone as well? And that could be sunlight on her hair?

  4. Noomi says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:34 am

    For her sake, I hope it’s a wig.

    • Chloe says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:41 am

      To be fair, i do think that it might just be the light reflecting on the window

      • Jais says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:46 am

        I wondered if it was the lighting at first too. It’ll be interesting to see if it stays this light for appearances in a few weeks or whenever they start back up. The Trump visit looms.

      • Noomi says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:48 am

        That’s not sunlight. Her hair is thoroughly blonde and has the straw texture of having been stripped.

      • Jais says:
        August 25, 2025 at 7:54 am

        Yeah, it’s likely been lightened but it’s weird bc coming back from vacation with blonder hair is just a reminder that you’ve been on vacation for a few months. Is that really the visual reminder they want to give right now? Hey just back from a very long vacay, got a new house and a new hair color!

    • Me at home says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:44 am

      A wig would make sense if she still hasn’t replaced Natasha Archer and/or whoever does her hair and wiglets isn’t available or is on their own vacation. Pop on a full wig and you’re ready to go.

  5. Chloe says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Daily mail again with the hyperboles. The whole world will not follow. In fact, i would rather go bald than dye my hair blonde.

    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:49 am

      I think that was the Telegraph heading but yeah I was like huh? The world is going to follow suit and dye their hair blonde just like Kate….mmm, I highly doubt it, just saying.

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

      😂 The Lazy one ain’t natural.

      Of course it begs the question who is Lazy copy-keening?

      Can’t be Gabriella Windsor – her hair’s a lighter shade of blonde. This is so much more…dull. Did Pippa go blonde? Rose?

  6. BlueSky says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:37 am

    I take it that the new mistress has honey blonde hair??

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:47 am

      🎯

      Would love to see Willy get a redhead girlfriend. With freckles.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

      Bluesky – 💯! She must be entering a new stalking and copykeening era.

    • TigerMcQueen says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:20 am

      My first thought was about who she was cosplaying.

    • jais says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:30 am

      Years ago there was that photo of William leaving a members only club in London with a blonde in the car. It was a late at night photo.

      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:32 am

        Wasn’t she Russian? A Russian NGO lawyer honeypot? But her shade of blonde is like Gabriella or the Norwegian crown princess Mette-Marit (who has that awful Draco son).

        I dunno how the rats tried to explain her presence – think she was married too. Maybe a friends with benefits situation.

  7. Miranda says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:39 am

    I don’t think blonde suits her at all, but this shade in particular looks DREADFUL. Did she find a vintage boxed dye when she was searching through the storehouses? Because that color is pure, cheap ’80s.

    • Normal_Islander says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:54 am

      It also looks like a box dye job because it’s all one solid colour. It could do with some lowlights to break it up. Did her colourist quit too?

      I use box dye myself but wouldn’t if I was as rich as she is.

    • The Duchess says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

      Blonde definitely isn’t her colour. It just drains the life out of her face, and makes her look even more calculating and cold.

  8. Unstrung_Pearl says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:39 am

    They should all be wearing seat belts. I’m wondering if it’s a private road and not subject to road laws, though that doesn’t seem right?
    Either way, the kids should wear them no matter what. If they get used to not wearing them, they’ll forget in other places which is incredibly dangerous.

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:49 am

      They don’t care. Simple as that.

    • Nic919 says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:28 am

      Derangers have been trying to say it is a private road so it does not matter. But the laws of physics won’t care if sudden braking happens. People can get injured at low speed accidents. These nitwits don’t care I guess.

      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:34 am

        Darwinism in action. They’re tempting the karmic universe with so many preventable accidents.

  9. Gee Mitch says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:47 am

    That “hair” looks like the color of straw. Not a compliment to her natural coloring. If she was a decent person, I wouldn’t be saying this about her, but….

  10. Becks1 says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Its hard to tell the exact color through the window, but it does look lighter. it will be obvious if its a wig if its darker at her next appearance. her blush looks out of control in the one picture.

    Anyway I mentioned last week or the week before that they often use Balmoral as stopping off points which is what I think happened here – they were on vacation again somewhere else and swung through Scotland on their way back to Windsor. camilla had an event on Friday or saturday so wonder if she was trying to avoid them lmao.

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 7:57 am

      How easy it would have been for them to pop down to Edinburgh for a VJ80 commemoration. So tone-deaf – I spent a month on a Greek yacht and dyeing my hair blonde instead of shaking hands with war vets! Look at me!

      Did they count this appearance as “work”?

    • Nic919 says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:30 am

      You would think kate would avoid the chav look of very dark brows and yellow hair.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        August 25, 2025 at 8:35 am

        It’s a wig or she’s Princess Chav! Fits Willy’s Aston Villa obsession. She’s turning into a WAG.

  11. ChewieNYC says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Do the kids normally come on this church drive? I do not remember seeing them in the car before. Could be they are once again being dragged along as a distraction.

  12. Tessa says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:53 am

    The children looked grim. Kate is so vapid she lightens her hair for attention. It’s not a good look. Will looks annoyed.

    • First comment says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:12 am

      The only one smiling at the photos is Kate…she knows how to play the game…everyone else seemed tensed. And William is his usual rigid self.

    • Tina says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:57 am

      The pics of the kids actually really bothered me last night when I saw them. I get that it must be a shock to pull out of the privacy of balmoral and have press waiting to take your photo but George and Charlotte are old enough to be prepped for that (or they should be sadly it’s their future). But they both looked upset. Whatever is going on behind the doors with this family it’s absolutely grim.

      • Miss Scarlett says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:16 am

        IMO Kate looked like she was on a Xanax. I can’t help but wonder what it took to get them all in the car together.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:36 am

        Yeah my thought was that she looks heavily medicated here.

        Honestly this is one of the easier public events for the children – they don’t have to talk to anyone, they are only glimpsed for a few minutes, and then they go to church and that’s pretty much the end of the photographs. I would think the Christmas walk would be a lot more stressful but they seem to handle that pretty well.

        I just think things are really tense in that family overall.

  13. Tessa says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:54 am

    This is happy families damage control photo o p . See we are staying at Balmoral

  14. The Shrew says:
    August 25, 2025 at 7:59 am

    How the f is this absurd, stupid, insipid, crazy privileged, rich beyond measure, how is she still being seen like this? It’s so disgusting. Honestly. I don’t care about her any more.. She’s abused people. She can dor6, why would I care? She’s threatened people’s lives. I don’t care

    Awesome! A stupid fake face pos awful person. So what?

  15. Aimee says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Not to be a Debbie Downer but your mother died because she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. JHC dude.

    • Tessa says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:11 am

      A lot more reasons. The allegedly d r i n k who was allowed to take the wheel. The paparazzi in wait like vultures chasing the car. And taking pictures of the wounded Diana not letting medical help get through. And Diana s ambulance driver bypassing a hospital 10 minutes away. Lots of factors led to Diana dying. And Diana always buckled up. Harry said he would always wonder what happened in that tunnel.

    • Me at home says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:49 am

      I’ve read several serious pieces saying the driver wasn’t drunk, although the tabloids sure want you to think that. A sober or near-sober driver would shift more blame onto the paparazzi, the ambulance driver, and the lack of seatbelts. The tabloids really don’t want you to think too much about the paparazzi’s role.

  16. Tessa says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Keen does not want to work but can get attention by lightening her hair color

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:23 am

      This is “work” for her. How many front pages and column inches she gets because of her new appearance.

      No wonder why she’s shattered all the time 😂 so much hard work primping up one’s self for the cameras!

      Gives the “I’m ready for my shot now Mr De Mille” vibes.

  17. aquarius64 says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:19 am

    The Fail called her the Peroxide Princess on the caption of the photo, then apparently got a call from KP and the caption changed within hours. The caption change has been immortalized on X. No one going to forget Kate was called a bottle blonde by the Fail.

    • Blogger says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:24 am

      😂 The Lazy-Arsed Peroxide Princess.

      What a vacuous queen she’ll make.

    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2025 at 8:37 am

      Peroxide Princess got them that annoyed? To demand a headline change. Lordy. They’re so quick to have a story fixed when it pertains to Kate’s appearance. Whether it’s extensions, Botox or peroxide. But correct a crying story? Never.

    • Miss Scarlett says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:15 am

      The color is straight peroxide blonde. I can’t believe they got a call from KP about it!

  18. Tessa says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Is she going to try to channel Marilyn again

    • Interested Gawker says:
      August 25, 2025 at 9:31 am

      You could be Garbo or even Marlene
      You could be Marilyn
      Or you could forget…

      -Stevie Nicks

      • Becks1 says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:37 am

        omg, I don’t know too many people who know that song! “looooooooose yourself in a silvery dress for you feel you must do what you feel you do best…..”

      • Interested Gawker says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:49 am

        I never had cause to connect it to the royals but that’s a whole vibe with Kate’s crazy situation.

      • Interested Gawker says:
        August 25, 2025 at 10:55 am

        We can give Kate ‘Cathouse Blues’ for her South Korean State Visit/red outfit performance 😂

  19. Constance says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:23 am

    With Kate wearing her hair longer and longer lately…I was thinking how the Mail et al must grit their teeth that they can’t slam Meghan for continuing to wear her hair long and loose into her forties…which I’m sure they’d love to do to otherwise, with a complete list of reasons as to why it is not “royal.” It seems like one of the things they would go crazy about if they could,but instead they praise Kate, pretend the new color is “sun-kissed” and natural and have orgasms over her hair no matter what length or color she appears in…

  20. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Over the last couple of years, I’ve noticed all of the kids look grim when in the car with their parents. In every photo, they’re unsmiling and unhappy. I don’t know. They do seem happy and relaxed in staged photos outside, but the car thing is noticeable. W&K usually look rather grim, so no surprise there.

    • Henny Penny says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:36 am

      George always looks miserable, stressed out, and, frankly, unwell, to me. Not anything like a well-adjusted child with two adoring, completely dedicated parents, who is supposedly spending his days frolicking outside in his private woods like a modern day, middle-class Christopher Robin. Charlotte has looked from the beginning to be carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, and, well, I’m not going to say anything about Louis because I think the press is setting him up to be their future feeding trough.

      William is always trying to sell us that he’s some amazingly dutiful father who can’t possibly work more because he’s desperately trying to make sure his kids don’t end up as traumatized as he is, but these photo shoots tell a completely different story to me.

      Why does a family this well-off, pampered, and vacationed always look so stressed out and frazzled? Why do the children of a man so completely dedicated to fatherhood always look like hostages when they are around him? What is the real reason William doesn’t want live-in servants? And why exactly is he moving his family to the end of a long, private road where no one will know what goes on in his home?

  21. Amy Bee says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:38 am

    The Wales family appearance yesterday did what KP wanted which was to get the press off their backs for the time being.

  22. sevenblue says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:42 am

    The car photos are part of the deal with the media. I am assuming that is why they aren’t wearing seatbelts, to give better photos. When I saw the photos, I also thought the whole family looks exhausted, which is weird, they have been on vacation for months now.

  23. Eurydice says:
    August 25, 2025 at 8:52 am

    I’m more fixated on her uneven eye shadow which makes her look like she’s got a black eye.

  24. First comment says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Well, I’ve read a long time ago that every time a royal woman does something on her face (botox, plastic surgery etc.),she also makes something drastically to her hair as to make people talking about that and not the job done on her face. Kate’s face is so much changed in recent years that you can hardly associate her with her younger self…I think she has something done recently…and the change of her hair colour is an effort to pull focus from it.

    • Nic919 says:
      August 25, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Yes and I believe someone caught the likely work in the comments above.

      When Kate got bangs it was for the same reason.

  25. Shanta says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:11 am

    Its probably a wig… But honestly.. Women can change their hair color. I’ve been every color of the rainbow😆. Do what you want with your own hair.

  26. M says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:14 am

    Hideous color, but it’s probably mostly fake hair anyway. For someone who has been on perma-vacation, she looks haggard. The fake smile has a real “proof of life” vibe about it.

  27. SIde Eye says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:22 am

    “We expect the whole world to follow suit” LOL Is this part deux of Kate’s Masterclass in hair? For those of you who missed it, part one was how to keep your hair straight in the Caribbean humidity – a must course for all beginners. Because wavy or curly hair is ugly! The cost of the class is 4000 buttons.

    Some of us love our thick, luscious, brown curly or wavy hair. But for those who find straw aspirational, sign up in the link below!

  28. Interested Gawker says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:36 am

    So I suppose Wiglet Gopher left with Natasha!? How is that not a bigger story!? I can’t believe they would allow that hair colour without lightening Kate’s eyebrows too!

    I hope they didn’t sign an NDA, that’s a book I would read!

  29. Dsnke61 says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:38 am

    She’s sad.. That’s all there is. She looks deluded or drugged. Weird wigs, odd facial expressions. I feel for her kids

    • Interested Gawker says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:19 am

      “Weird wigs, odd facial expressions.”

      A better tended version of her wonky string of 2023 appearances but still too off kilter to be ‘normal’. I’d love to know what’s really going on.

  30. Me at home says:
    August 25, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Hair aside, this reads like a PR stunt. We know Bulliam isn’t particularly religious.

    “Ooops, Meghan’s show comes out Thursday, our move and megayacht aren’t landing well, and we haven’t been seen since Wimbledon! Quick let’s call the paps and have them waiting on the way to church, that’s a low-effort appearance.”

  31. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 25, 2025 at 10:01 am

    Charlotte’s highlights from years ago looked better than whatever Kate is doing to hers.

  32. Ameerah M says:
    August 25, 2025 at 10:05 am

    That color looks TERRIBLE on her. Not everyone can pull off blonde hair.

  33. ParkRunMum says:
    August 25, 2025 at 10:19 am

    I had a casual friend (not a good friend, just someone in my house at school) who went freakishly grey / white when we were all still teenagers. This was boarding school, not even uni, yet. She now dyes it blonde and has done for many years. Decades. It’s easier to cover up white / grey with blonde dye than with a dye that matches your original brunette colour. You see it a lot if you’re a SAHM, like me. A lot of ladies you see on the high street, whom you know casually, to smile when you pass, how are you, great, all well, take care, …..a lot of those ladies get lighter and lighter with the years. It’s like a uniform. Bit of Botox, generic expensive jewellery. Like flipping through a catalogue.

    • jais says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:32 am

      As I continue to get more grey roots, I know how difficult it is to keep a brunette look that isn’t too monotone. It takes a good colorist and one who won’t pressure you to go more and more blonde. Bc yeah it’s absolutely easier to go that way. Meghan’s colorist highbrow hippie is very good with helping brunettes stay brunette as they age from what I’ve seen of her client work on insta.

    • Becks1 says:
      August 25, 2025 at 10:39 am

      It’s definitely easier to blend grays with blonde hair and that also makes it easier if you eventually choose to go full gray or white but aren’t ready for it at 50 or whatever age.

      Kate has had a lot of grays for years (there was that picture of her roots maybe…..12 years ago? I think either shortly after or before George was born?) and that hasn’t stopped her brown hair, but maybe she’s trying to change it up to make it easier.

