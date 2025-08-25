Princess Kate debuts her new honey-blonde hair for a ride to church in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scotland over the weekend. They’re actually called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, although very few outlets have actually called them by their Scottish titles. According to the Telegraph, the Wales/Rothesay family arrived in Balmoral for “the bank holiday,” meaning (I assume) that they arrived at Balmoral last Friday? Then on Sunday, the whole family was photographed in a car, on their way to church. William drove, with Kate riding shotgun, and all three kids in back. Something horrible to note: no one in the car wore a crossbody seatbelt, not even the kids in the back. William and Kate should absolutely wear their seatbelts in the front too.

Meanwhile, the big story of the Rothesays’ first post-Wimbledon public appearance is that Kate has dramatically lightened her hair this summer. We haven’t seen her since July 13, the Wimbledon men’s final, and in that time, she’s been trying a summery blonde shade. I would actually consider this more of a honey/caramel shade, similar to Jennifer Aniston’s long-time “bronde” color. It really does nothing for her?? And it also highlights that even with all of these vacations and “summers off,” Kate should look well-rested and tan. Instead, she looks pale, drawn and completely exhausted.

👑 The Princess appears to be having a blonde moment – and we can expect the rest of the world to follow suit Read more below ⬇️https://t.co/JUOBCSKrEo pic.twitter.com/CEkKA1k0Ee — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 24, 2025

Passenger princess! Sun-kissed Kate debuts new lighter locks as Prince William drives family to church service in Balmoral Visit https://t.co/s1vdxIYHYd https://t.co/1WuANpD2gQ — Scottish Daily Mail (@MailOnlineScot) August 24, 2025

