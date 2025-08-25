“Mingus Reedus was arrested & charged with assault in New York” links

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of Norman Reedus & Helena Christensen, was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman in NYC. [Buzzfeed]
This is the second time he was arrested for assaulting a woman. Entitled little prick does it because he knows the rich don’t suffer consequences. He’ll just keep getting away with it.
He is so creepy-looking. It is like they copied his mother’s face and placed it on The Joker
This kid and that Dutch kid–both entitled little snots with sneers on their faces. Entitled little dangerous snots.
@BeanieBean-
Do you mean the Norwegian CP’s stepson? Or is there yet a third?
Two full grown sociopaths. Awful.
Mingue Reedus is definitely in good company with Marius Borg Høiby, the step-son of Haakon Magnus Glücksburg aka The Crown Prince of Norway.
To my eyes both Mingue and Marius have the same totally spaced-out look.
He looks way too “pretty” to be a guy. I wonder if that exacerbates the behavior problems.
@NotSoSocialB: yes, that’s the one. Got my Northern European royals mixed up. Two little bro psychos.
He looks psychotic in the second picture. Yeah, he knows he can do whatever he wants. Not sure if I saw it in the article here, but one of the women said he choked her with both hands around her neck. One day he will kill a woman and that won’t be his fault either. Allegedly, she would be “drunk,” she attacked him “first,” he was “standing his ground,” whatever. Little bastard needs to be in jail. His parents aren’t doing him any favors, but they think they are.
OMG!!! I just got an email that my apricot spread is shipping. Check your email, celeb*tches. They are thanking me for my patience in waiting for my jar of joy, LOL, and giving me recs on how to try out my apricot spread. Plus restocking and new spreads going live tomorrow. Ooh la la. What will be the new spread? Lemon? I wouldn’t mind blackberry. And will the raspberry be back? Exciting!
I got the email too.
Thanks for the heads up! I checked, and I got an email about new products coming tomorrow!!!!!! — but don’t yet have one about my apricot spread. I’m setting an alarm for tomorrow. Lemon curd or marmalade would be awesome!
Yes! A couple of us posted this on the Clare Smyth thread – yay!! I can’t guess what the new products will be, but whatever, I’m buying them (unless it’s blue cheese…)
Aw, I’ll have to go back and see that thread. However, I’m a bleu cheese fan so…I’m trying to think what my deal breaker would be. Orange. I don’t think I would like an orange jam. Oh no, it’s probably going to be orange now, lol.
OMG thank you for the laugh, and I’m totally stealing ….unless its blue cheese…
Thank you for posting! I checked and my spread is on it’s way!!
Adding my thanks. Got my email too!
YES!!! Me, too! There was much rejoicing in the land! Another berry flavor would be so fab!
I got the email too!!! And a new drop tomorrow.
I have second-hand joy for all of you apricot spread receivers! I dont think they ship to Canada yet, so I will continue to vicariously As Ever.
Also, I know this is profoundly not the point, but in the name of all things good: Mingus? You named your baby Mingus Reedus?! Just… wow.
@Louise, yes, it’s deeply unfortunate that at least some people will associate the name of a brilliant musician and composer with this entitled creep.
Over the years m son and I have talked about what we, as parents, would do if he were to do something terrible. Personally believe that respect for the law trumps personal feelings. In theory, I hope I would do the right thing. That said, my son has more a superhero complex than contempt for others.
The malevolent contempt this kid has on its face screams of entitled and spoiled.
The fact that you’ve discussed this with your son already gives him something that Mingus probably never had – an understanding that amoral and/or violent behavior has consequences. Or at least it should. I’m guessing Mingus has always been allowed to do whatever he wants, free of the concerns us normals have about raising decent people.
Also no worries he’s going to have a public defender, won’t get bailed out, will lose his nepo baby job, or his housing (or if he does his parents will quickly find him another place), etc. I don’t understand why parents, famous or not, seem to continue to allow their adult (this is not some underage kid) offspring to carry on with their full financial support and seemingly no repercussions to encourage their behavior to change.
My kids and I have had these discussions. Basically, I’ve made it very clear that I will always love them no matter what, AND I will also drive them to jail myself if they hurt somebody.
KC, I would say respect for other people’s rights trumps personal feelings (of anger, impulsivity, aggression, whatever). No one has the right to choke out another person.
Definitely.
My best friend growing up had an awful older brother, the other two weren’t great but basically okay. The oldest was named for the dad, pretty handsome in a BMOC, played football and such an AH to girls even in HS, and shock, a racist. He hit all the buttons.
My BF had to pick him up one time when he was drunk, and even after being bullied as a kid by him she couldn’t believe what was coming out of his mouth in terms of slurs. She said the police let her take him, but she said the look on some of Mexican workers was they wanted to kill him. Painfully. A living breathing example of male toxicity down to the indulgent parents. And her mom always wondered why SHE was such a tomboy.
I got an email too 😊
I got the email too.
Anybody have when tomorrow’s drop happens?
Just in case, you haven’t visited the As ever website, tomorrow’s drop happens at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.
Can’t wait!
I truly feel for Jace. He has had an irresponsible mother raising him in front of reality TV cameras and all over social media since he was a toddler. Jenelle had him in the household while she remained in a violent domestic situation with her ex-husband for YEARS. She should refrain from engaging with Jace in a public forum rather than casting aspersions on him, a minor child! She reminds me of Kate Gosselin slandering Collin. Maybe Jace would not have mental health issues or be in trouble with the law (as she claims) if he had a fit parent.