Mail: The Waleses’ Forest Lodge has a dark & terrible history rooted in slavery

As many of you discussed over the weekend, the Mail published a curious piece, all part of the media’s punishment for Prince William and Kate over this Forest Lodge forever-home debacle. The Mail examined, in quite vivid and horrifying terms, the past of the Forest Lodge property, which goes back centuries. First, the Mail asked if William and Kate had done their “due diligence” on the property’s history, then they revealed this (this is only a partial excerpt):
But how much due diligence did the couple do when it came to the history of their 18th-century pile before agreeing to move in? Not too much, it would appear. For I can reveal that Forest Lodge is a house full of dark secrets.
To discover what these are, we must go back to the late 1700s when the lodge was built by Sir Jeffry Wyatville, the architect who rebuilt parts of the ancient Windsor Castle during the reign of King George IV. Sir Jeffry was so taken by his creation, which was originally adorned with an Indian-style cupola, that he considered making it his own home. Instead, the Georgian mansion was bought by a rather less distinguished character, a London-based Scot called Spencer Mackay. Mackay made his money from coffee and rum plantations in Guyana, South America, in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
Mackay’s priority was to extract as much profit as possible from his lands half a world away and, to this end, he bought hundreds of slaves. They experienced horrendous privations during their long journey by sea from West Africa and, once they arrived on Guyana, even worse horrors awaited them. Brutal whippings were common, as plantation managers sought to force the maximum amount of labour out of exhausted slaves.
In 1823, there was a slave rebellion in the Guyanese region of Demerara, triggered by a mistaken belief that the British parliament had abolished slavery and their freedom was being blocked by colonial rulers. Between 9,000 and 12,000 slaves joined the uprising, dozens of them from Mackay’s plantations. …In the process of putting down the rebellion, up to 500 slaves were killed. And after the insurrection had been defeated, a further 27 slaves were executed on the orders of the British governor, John Murray, with their bodies left to rot in the sun for months as a deterrent to any other slaves considering a fight for freedom. Despite this butchery, when slavery was abolished in 1834, Mackay was compensated for the loss of his slave workforce to the tune of £10 million at today’s prices.
Nobody knows how many died on his watch but, by the time he received the money, he’d moved on from Holly Grove House (the original name of Forest Lodge) to a smart London residence in Harley Street.
This piece of history, if William doesn’t already know it, may come as an unwelcome reminder of the troubled West Indies tour, which he and Kate undertook in March 2022. During a stop at Trench Town, the district of the Jamaican capital of Kingston best-known for being the childhood home of the king of reggae Bob Marley, the royal couple were photographed shaking hands with local children as they pushed their hands through a chain-link fence. The optics were not good as, to some eyes, it looked as if they were greeting people in a prison camp.
It was criticised as a ‘PR misstep’ and a ‘white-saviour parody’ amid the ongoing debate over slavery reparations and increasingly vocal calls for Jamaica to throw off the monarchist yoke. Indeed, the island’s prime minister told the royal couple in an awkward meeting that the country would become a republic, and a government committee in the Bahamas urged the royals to issue ‘a full and formal apology for their crimes against humanity’.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yes, whatever is happening with William and Kate, it’s gotten so bad that the Mail is openly discussing the Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022, a tour which went so badly, Kate refused to ever travel to a Commonwealth or British-realm country again. And few royalists even speak about it anymore – it’s the Tour Which Cannot Be Mentioned (and also the Tour Which Changed Everything). As for this bloody history of Forest Lodge ownership… it’s horrible, and it feels like Forest Lodge is probably cursed. Now do the royal family’s history in the slave trade, and talk about how much stolen loot they still have.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
**North America Rights Only**
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
**North America Rights Only**
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
The Lazies wish they could enslave black people again. They really are very much a racist family. A white supremacist home for this white supremacist family.
They also kicked out a retired 80-something cardiologist who had Harley Street offices from one of the guardhouses there…they really are making themselves very popular.
I honestly can’t imagine the Wailses caring one bit about the history of the house and connections to slavery. We already know who they are – from we are very much not a racist family to crack baby cocktails to the racist painting they had displayed when the Obamas visited to the way they treated Meghan to the concerns about Archie’s skin color to the Caribbean flop tour (and Kate flinching away from the touch of a Black woman) to them constantly using Black people as props.
I think we can safely say William and Kate feel right at home at Forest Lodge.
I’m sure Carole and Lazy are both cackling that they got the racist house.
I can’t forget the image of the true Lazy with that painting of her face. She looked evil and you can imagine her complaining about “Archie’s skin colour!”
What a loathsome woman.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portrait_of_Catherine,_Duchess_of_Cambridge
Oh, that’s a terrible portrait. And I thought the cat-got-the-mouse grin in the wedding portraits was terrible.
Do you honestly believe The Lazies care about the history muchless care about the optics of this? The only optic they care about is not looking like they’re separated and actually have a good relationship. This is all about putting Kate away for good in a house she’ll be satisfied with.
Besides, we all know that neither, Kate especially, care about black people. I honestly don’t think they care if they’re seen as white supremacists.
The lazies don’t read their briefs before events so I’m sure they have not researched or even care about the history of this house. They do what they want without a care in the world. Again I dont believe that Peg will live there it will just be Can’t the kids and a place for Ma and Pa Midds to stay for periods of time. Apparently Can’t really didn’t mind being called a racist so it tracks she could care less about the history of this house.
I believe that Camilla once said that neither one of them had ever picked up a book so I strongly agree that they could care less about the history or read about it. Past behavior is a mirror of future behavior.
Of course they don’t care and do any royal properties or royal wealth stand up to scrutiny if you go looking? Doubtful.
But what is interesting is that the press are angry and are coming up with stories like this.
Knives are out! I don’t even like popcorn – but I have it ready. Loads of it!
That’s definitely the interesting part to me as well
I can only imagine any response to this will be summed up as: didn’t know, don’t care.
She just needs to wear the Melania I don’t care jacket to complete the image.
Those folks do not do research, do not care. They just grab.
What a horrifying history. I’d imagine lots of old houses have similar stories though considering how all that wealth was gotten.
Is that not the history of all those old buildings though? I mean, their entire empire is financed through colonization and the slave trade, not just that one house done by that one guy. Lol.
Oh please, they can just spare me the pearl clutching. Nobody minded the history of the house when it was purchased for the Crown from Mackay. Nobody minded the Crown collecting rent on the property for the 200 years since then. Suddenly, now they’re all “oooh, slavery”? Absolutely not. This is an excuse to bring up the Caribbean Flop Tour – I wonder who is behind this and why.
Well at least they are not denying how bad that tour was – in comparison to the Sussexes string of successful royal tours.
I’m still 😂 that the Lazies haven’t gone on a foreign tour since that disaster. Such fragile little numpties. The more they retreat, the worse they look.
A fresh house, a fresh start to leave the bad memories of cancer behind – or is it? Another previous occupant of the house commited suicide in Forest Lodge in the 1970s. He shot himself in his bedroom because he had terminal cancer of the bladder. (This was also in the article quoted above). A fascinating link with the future lady of the house!
In this case, Kate is likely to have an “accident.”
A few comments –
1) the Waleses just don’t care. You could probably tell them slaves had died in Forest Lodge itself and they would not care.
2) I doubt that’s the only property on the Crown estate with past owners who were also slaveowners. So back to the idea of them not caring because they have to live somewhere, right? (that’s their mindset I’m sure, not mine.)
3) the royal family itself doesn’t have clean hands when it comes to the slave trade, colonialism, stolen valuables from other countries, etc. So again, back to them not caring because they don’t. They think these things are their due.
NOW all that said – the interesting part is how hard the DM is going in on this. The press is really pissed at them – is it just over Forest Lodge? The press had to twist itself into pretzels to defend Adelaide, so now do they feel stupid again because the waleses are moving yet again? Is this about missing the VJ Day events? Is this because the press knows this move is related to marriage troubles and they’re getting frustrated that they have to keep their mouths shut?
Whatever it is……I haven’t seen the press tear the Waleses apart like this in quite some time. I think the India/Bhutan tour and then william’s dad dancing in Switzerland was the last time we saw this kind of negative onslaught.
Even if they did care there would be nothing they could do about it. As you say, it’s in the history of the entire family and all its possessions.
But you know who else doesn’t care? The Daily Mail. And I’m with you on wondering what’s behind all these attacks.
I hope it’s their MIA at VJ80 because that would mean the military establishment were and are furious with them.
They are their hard core supporters – if you lose their support, the Windsors are fucked. How can you expect service personnel to respect Willy when he can’t be arsed to attend an important event for them? Leadership comes from the top and Willy is no leader. Jason should have pressured him to appear.
TBF all the British Palaces, Castles and Mansions have deep connections or are built on the profits with/of colonialism, slavery and probably hiding a lot of bodies of the families living in these residencies. Following the DM’s logic of the DM Willi and Kate or even none of the other royal family member can ever live in one of the Palaces such a Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and so on because all of them are built on the misery of other people. Where should the royal family live according to the DM?
The DM is very selective in their history lesson. They are still p***ed off that Willi and Kate lied to them and that they did not get the exclusive. Willi and Kate are breaking the contract “we pay, you pose”. The DM reminds Willi and Kate that they still need the press to support their future as King and Queen.
I feel second-hand embarrassment looking at those flop tour pictures. And I’m really surprised the press is not easing up on them. Blow after blow, really.
Yikes — I wonder if this Lodge IS cursed. With that type of history and this particular family moving in, who knows what sort of bumps they will hear in the night.
Woww, no mention of H&M or “Kate’s ancestor actually freed Meghan’s ancestors 😭😭”, it looks like Daily Mail is really angry with W&K.
LOL yeah I remember when they said Meghan should personally thank Kate for what that ancestor did. Also, that “ancestor” never had children so Kate is not her direct descendant. And she didn’t free anyone, all she did was attend a dinner party that happened to be attended by someone else who actually did something about slavery. But typical Middleton move to try to claim credit for work they didn’t do.
That house seems perfect for them and right in keeping with their values. The press is pissed at them but the BM have no one but themselves to blame. They coddled the heir no one cares about – he’s lazy and boring and uninspired and so is his wife. They ran out the Royals who were interesting, dynamic, and making a difference in the world. Now the press are left with nothing but misplaced jam criticisms and regret so they are turning on Will and Kate. We’re to believe all of a sudden the press cares about slavery or Black people. GTFOH.
The BM have no one but themselves to blame. May it be a loooong ass lineage of boring bland gluten and sugar free mayonaise and “Sophie is the secret weapon and star of the family” coverage. Perhaps they shouldn’t have had their knickers in a twist over invented and imagined broken protocols when the beautiful, accomplished, hard working and competent Black Duchess showed up on the scene… Enjoy your mayonnaise assholes! I hear it’s great on porridge. Dumb asses!
Maybe they can move over to Forest Lodge that nice painting that’s been hanging in the living room in 1A at KP. Given FL’s history, the painting would fit right in.
Exactly windyriver! This is precisely who they are.
This house’s history is yikes. Will their next forever home be the LaLaurie House in NOLA?
This blowback is definitely about the VJ80 absence, but also, I think the journos definitely know something is up with the marriage itself.
I wonder if Charles is directing this? All the “William is too normal to live in a castle” might have Pa mad. Especially if William secretly stays in the castles without Kate.
Spencer Mackay lived in Forest Lodge for 25 years out of its 250-year history. The problem isn’t the house – it’s Mackay himself and the British government that paid him 10 million pounds in reparation. That’s something the RF can’t escape no matter where they decide to live.
I’m very surprised that the Mail actually mentioned the payout Mackay got. The Brits hate mentioning the fact that they paid out millions to SLAVE OWNERS when slavery ended; it doesn’t jive well with their “we ender slavery so we can never be racist” bs. It also makes the way they, other Europeans, and white Americans get so offended at the thought of reparations to the descendents of the enslaved look even more ridiculous. They must be really pissed at Work Shy Willy to go there.
Daaaammmmm the Mail is PISSED at the Waleses for something to run a piece like this. And WLM season 2 is our today and everything.
The difference in Kate’s face in 3 years is astonishing to say the least.
Bringing up the flop tour is an interesting move. Those photos remind me of how weird she acted the whole time. Was that when they figured out she needed to be medicated? Or was she self-medicating because she had to be around Peg? The move to Adelaide was after the tour, so it was certainly the start of whatever is happening now.
That daily fail excerpt legit made me laugh. Like, all the gory, horrific history of the original owner, the reminder of all the generational old money wealth being ill-gotten gains from the evil slave trade, to the abrupt, unsubtle segue to trolling Will and Kate directly by bringing up the disastrous colonial cosplay Caribbean flop tour.
These people depend on one another for their livelihoods as much as they hate each other. It’s so toxic and petty and hilarious when they are fed up enough to form a circular firing squad.
Many commentators have already pointed this out but it bears repeating that the royal family itself has an ugly history with the slave trade, not to mention the ugly history of colonialism. And it’s safe to assume that none of these expensive properties they own which go back centuries are free from taint. So, the DM is deliberately trying to embarrass them over this property. I’d say they’re beyond embassment on this subject. However, William will be incandescent with rage anyway.
this is to reply to @Chelsea, above. Yes!!!! Sam Knight wrote a piece about this for the New Yorker a few years ago, in which it was revealed not only that the UK paid reparations to the slave *owners* but to their descendants, and that these payments were made by instalment (such was the value of the slaves who were “freed” by an act of Parliament throughout the Empire) that those payments continued until….. 2015. That’s right, 2015. I think the original legislation was passed in 1807 or 1830 (fuzzy, apologies) ….which means that the descendants of the descendants of the descendants of the descendants, etc., were *still* receiving compensation for having lost “their” property — the slaves — long after anyone might have ever conceived this debt in good faith. To constitute restitution for ownership of another human being. I mean. Really. And it does set an astonishing parallel precedent for reparations. I mean. If two centuries were the term of the debt due to slave *owners*, how long would it take to pay off the descendants of slaves? And how would you trace their lineage? I always thought the most fascinating thing about a reparations project would be the due diligence, like, trace the family tree to the present day of every African enslaved person. It would eat up a good chunk of the reparations budget, but it would restore the humanity and individual identities of the people involved. That would be worthwhile. As would reparations. IMHO.
I’d be too terrified to sleep there, let alone reside there with my children. I’m getting Rebecca vibes, I feel like something bad is going to happen.