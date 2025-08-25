Mail: Princess Kate’s blonde hair is probably the result of sitting on a yacht this summer

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was seen and photographed in public for the first time since mid-July. Kate, her husband and their children traveled to Balmoral on Friday (??) and they were seen heading to church on the Balmoral estate. The biggest headline seems to be about Kate’s new hair. It might be a trick of the light, but her hair looks much lighter than it looked at Wimbledon. In my opinion, Kate loves to “lighten” her dark hair – soon after QEII died, I remember the photos of her much-lighter hair in the weeks afterward. Either she’s been experimenting with caramel-blonde highlights on-and-off for several years, or she just randomly has some much-lighter hairpieces which she cycles in every so often. Well, in any case, William and Kate are still being actively sh-tlisted by the Daily Mail and it’s so f–king funny. The Mail has a new exclusive about Kate and how her hair probably got lighter in the sun… as she sunbathed on a yacht.
The Princess of Wales’s apparent new lighter locks debuted at the Balmoral service yesterday are the result of a summer ‘spent in the sun’, experts have claimed. Kate, 43, revealed her new look in the car on the way to the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, accompanied by her husband Prince William, and children Princes George, 12, and Louis, seven, as well as Princess Charlotte, 10.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, experts have claimed that, the mother-of-three’s blonder locks may also be the result of spending more time in the sun than usual. In July, the Wales family were reported to have enjoyed a holiday to Kefalonia on their superyacht, sailing around the Greek islands. Boasting average temperatures of 24C to 30C in summer, it’s therefore likely that spending prolonged periods outdoors may have naturally lightened Kate’s hair, giving a ‘dyed’ effect.
Sarah Gadston, a freelance stylist, told the Daily Mail: ‘After a sun-soaked holiday in Greece, Kate returned not only with a refreshed spirit but also with naturally lightened hair. The combination of sea air, sunshine, and saltwater had gently lifted her hair to a softer shade – creating the perfect starting point for her next salon visit.’
Sarah believes that Kate’s naturally lightened hair led her hairdresser to ‘see an opportunity’ to go a few shades blonder – as it required ‘less chemical processing’ to do so.
Sarah added: ‘As Kate embraces the natural changes that come with aging, such as the increasing presence of grey strands, she’s made a thoughtful shift in her hair colour strategy. Rather than covering greys with darker dyes – which often require more frequent maintenance- she’s opted for a lighter, blended tone. This approach not only gives her hair a softer, more natural appearance but also helps camouflage greys in a subtle, low-maintenance way. Thanks to her time in the Greek sun, Kate has found a new, more effortless hair colour that flatters her features, respects the health of her hair, and celebrates the beauty of aging with confidence.’
When I was a kid, I spent so many summers in the sun, and my dark, Indian hair would get all of these lovely auburn streaks. Now that I dye my hair regularly, that obviously doesn’t happen. Kate also dyes her hair regularly (the front part at least). What I’m saying is that this honey-blonde didn’t occur naturally because she was sunbathing on a yacht and lounging around a pool at Anmer Hall (although I’m happy that the Mail is pointing out her activities). It happened because she either paid for that dye or paid for that wig.
👑 The Princess appears to be having a blonde moment – and we can expect the rest of the world to follow suit
Read more below ⬇️https://t.co/JUOBCSKrEo pic.twitter.com/CEkKA1k0Ee
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 24, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
“Rather than covering greys with darker dyes – which often require more frequent maintenance- she’s opted for a lighter, blended tone.”
Oh dear. This was in retaliation for pulling the Peroxide Princess headline, right?
Saltwater has a dreadful effect on hair and given her lack of tan, Lazy didn’t sunbathe. Peroxide it is…
I’m laughing bc I just wrote a comment on the other post about dying grey roots and how hair dressers are always pressing you to go blonde bc it is easier. And I agree with Kaiser, once you’ve been dying your roots brown it’s harder to get naturally sun-kissed streaks. You need a good colorist to try and make that happen. All that to say, this is funny. Funny funny funny. She did not get that blonde hair from the sun obviously but the DM is being sure to let us know that she spent a lot of time in the sun this summer….on a super yacht…in Greece. Knives are out.
Well now to be fair it could have happened on a yacht if the yacht has a hair dresser on board to lighten her hair lol.
Be funny if Carole comes out as a blonde – then you know they both had their hair done on the billionaire’s yacht! 😂
🤣🤣 Now this I can believe.
Ha! Fair enough.
Whatever has motivated this new Daily Fail’s era of finally criticizing Kate and William, I am ALL here for it. They must be getting frustrated with the lack of work from these two
Is this the DM having a go at Kate for vacationing so much? Because the freelance hair stylist admits that Kate had her hair lightened. It’s so stupid.
When will theystopgaslighting.
As many yachts khate has sunbathed on through the years, she should have platinum blonde hair if that is the case.
When I lived in Greece, my hair would get almost platinum streaks over the summer. But that was over the entire summer and living by the sea. I don’t think it can happen in a week while sailing on a super yacht.
She looks older with lighter hair. Maybe she is competing with apples and oats Camilla.
So now the Mail is just batting Kate about like a cat menacing a bird. There’s no amount of sunbathing that could get her hair that light and keep her eyebrows that dark in the time between her Wimbledon appearance and now -especially if KP insist she had cancer treatments. As a women meant to still be ‘struggling, post cancer’ she is meant to avoid full sun for the sake of skin sensitivity.
The BM seem to know the deal, whatever it is… They called her peroxide blonde and KP was too dumb to realize that was the better framing if she was actually in recovery.
These articles are hilarious, and I’m here for it. What is this nonsense, though? How does a little sun on your hair become an “opportunity” to go much lighter with “less chemical processing”? Peroxide is peroxide is peroxide. And why should it matter that blond hair saves time in the colorist’s chair, when Kate has all the free time in the world for self-care, and she’s never going to leave the house with salt and pepper/dark roots showing under the blond?
This feels like the Mail getting in yet another dig about the megayacht, while pretending to atone for the earlier “Peroxide Princess” headline.
I think the result of KKKate’s newly blond hair is either a sad blonde wig, blonde wiglet highlights or sitting out in the sun using Sun In.
Lazy bum.
I went for lunch one day with one of my mom’s old friends. She had always had long, luscious dark hair.
And i was shocked when this well to do older lady showed up with a blonde pixie cut.
I complimented her, and she whispered- the blond makes it easier to cover the grey.
That’s what i see here. A woman in her 40s who wants an easier time covering the grey.
Grey roots on dark hair is super noticeable.
She was very gray over 10 years ago, so she is likely completely gray now.
Kate has had visible grey roots since her mid 30s. In fact she skipped a St Patrick’s Day appearance to get her roots done because they were visible the week before. She is likely mostly grey at this point.
Dark hair works with her colouring, tanned or not. If anything she should have gone auburn not blonde. This woman has access to top hairstylists who understand colour. But her taste remains poor.
So they’re all at Balmoral. Do you think they sit around and compare yachts? Are Kate and Camilla saying oh how was your yacht trip? Ours was fantastic. Too bad they got photos of you. Too bad your trip was leaked….or do they just not bring it up and talk about the weather.
I don’t know if it’s true because I haven’t checked but I read that they didn’t even go to the same church as Charles..so, I doubt they saw each other at all…please enlighten me if I didn’t understand well..
Well, it’s a horrid shade on her. Super brassy.
“As Kate embraces the natural changes that come with aging …” Sure, and that’s why she’s been getting botox, face-fillers and hair extensions for years, right? She doesn’t need a dye-job, she needs a good cut. Gawd I hate the way the RRs make her out to be some sort of saint.
Her hair looks bad in these pictures. Seems like Kate tries to look unattractive & unwell when she (rarely) is seen in public, perhaps to further the idea that she is too sick to show up for work.
Mentioning the yacht trip AND discussing grey hair/aging oh man I’m laughing so hard at this. For so long the press have photoshopped her into oblivion in an attempt to keep her as the 20 something young princess bride.
Credit where credit is due. The amount of coverage Kate’s hair is receiving provides the perfect distraction from their impending move. She only needs to be blonde for another 24 hours, at which time another news cycle will begin with headlines praising the return of her natural brunette tresses. lOl
It doesn’t look natural and it doesn’t suit her complexion.
“This approach not only gives her hair a softer, more natural appearance …”
LOL. There is nothing natural about Kate’s hair.
Sitting in the sun can age the skin prematurely. Without protection. This article makes no sense.