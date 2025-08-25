Mail: Princess Kate’s blonde hair is probably the result of sitting on a yacht this summer

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was seen and photographed in public for the first time since mid-July. Kate, her husband and their children traveled to Balmoral on Friday (??) and they were seen heading to church on the Balmoral estate. The biggest headline seems to be about Kate’s new hair. It might be a trick of the light, but her hair looks much lighter than it looked at Wimbledon. In my opinion, Kate loves to “lighten” her dark hair – soon after QEII died, I remember the photos of her much-lighter hair in the weeks afterward. Either she’s been experimenting with caramel-blonde highlights on-and-off for several years, or she just randomly has some much-lighter hairpieces which she cycles in every so often. Well, in any case, William and Kate are still being actively sh-tlisted by the Daily Mail and it’s so f–king funny. The Mail has a new exclusive about Kate and how her hair probably got lighter in the sun… as she sunbathed on a yacht.

The Princess of Wales’s apparent new lighter locks debuted at the Balmoral service yesterday are the result of a summer ‘spent in the sun’, experts have claimed. Kate, 43, revealed her new look in the car on the way to the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, accompanied by her husband Prince William, and children Princes George, 12, and Louis, seven, as well as Princess Charlotte, 10. Speaking to the Daily Mail, experts have claimed that, the mother-of-three’s blonder locks may also be the result of spending more time in the sun than usual. In July, the Wales family were reported to have enjoyed a holiday to Kefalonia on their superyacht, sailing around the Greek islands. Boasting average temperatures of 24C to 30C in summer, it’s therefore likely that spending prolonged periods outdoors may have naturally lightened Kate’s hair, giving a ‘dyed’ effect. Sarah Gadston, a freelance stylist, told the Daily Mail: ‘After a sun-soaked holiday in Greece, Kate returned not only with a refreshed spirit but also with naturally lightened hair. The combination of sea air, sunshine, and saltwater had gently lifted her hair to a softer shade – creating the perfect starting point for her next salon visit.’ Sarah believes that Kate’s naturally lightened hair led her hairdresser to ‘see an opportunity’ to go a few shades blonder – as it required ‘less chemical processing’ to do so. Sarah added: ‘As Kate embraces the natural changes that come with aging, such as the increasing presence of grey strands, she’s made a thoughtful shift in her hair colour strategy. Rather than covering greys with darker dyes – which often require more frequent maintenance- she’s opted for a lighter, blended tone. This approach not only gives her hair a softer, more natural appearance but also helps camouflage greys in a subtle, low-maintenance way. Thanks to her time in the Greek sun, Kate has found a new, more effortless hair colour that flatters her features, respects the health of her hair, and celebrates the beauty of aging with confidence.’

[From The Daily Mail]

When I was a kid, I spent so many summers in the sun, and my dark, Indian hair would get all of these lovely auburn streaks. Now that I dye my hair regularly, that obviously doesn’t happen. Kate also dyes her hair regularly (the front part at least). What I’m saying is that this honey-blonde didn’t occur naturally because she was sunbathing on a yacht and lounging around a pool at Anmer Hall (although I’m happy that the Mail is pointing out her activities). It happened because she either paid for that dye or paid for that wig.

👑 The Princess appears to be having a blonde moment – and we can expect the rest of the world to follow suit Read more below ⬇️https://t.co/JUOBCSKrEo pic.twitter.com/CEkKA1k0Ee — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 24, 2025

Embed from Getty Images