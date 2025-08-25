Harrold: ‘I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever on the Palace balcony’ again

Grant Harrold was a butler in Highgrove, King Charles’s private country home, from the years of 2004-2011. Harrold has parlayed this into a second career as a royal commentator, lip-reader, and author. He’s written a book which will come out shortly, and during the book promotion, he’s saying some weird stuff about Prince Harry especially. I guess that’s what sells if you’re looking to make a career out of royal-commentary within the UK. As we’ve seen with Omid Scobie, once you go outside of the British media’s ecosystem, there’s a real interest in and audience for narratives free of the palace’s talking points. In any case, Harrold previously said that he didn’t believe that Harry was wary of Camilla, or upset when Camilla married Charles. Harrold also said that Harry and Kate used to hang out all the time. Now Harrold is pulling all of his superior knowledge of the inner workings of the Windsor clan to discuss whether there could ever be a reconciliation.
A former royal butler says it’s possible that the royals may never appear in public again as a ‘united family’. Grant Harrold was a personal butler for King Charles at his private residence Highgrove for more than six years. From 2004 to 2011, he also served Queen Camilla, Princes Harry and William and Kate. Grant, who has written a new book titled The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, discussed the rift between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family with the Mirror.
“Things are such a mess right now,” Harrold told The Mirror with regard to the two brothers. “I think we have to accept that there is a real possibility that we may never see them as a united family in public.”
The former butler noted that William and Harry were “inseparable” following Princess Diana’s death, so much so that he would have “bet £100″ that they would never have a falling out. “And when all the conflict really started, I was asking myself ‘Why has this all gone so badly wrong?’ I couldn‘t wrap my head around it,” Harrold recalled. “Now they’re not even speaking to each other, and they used to speak all the time. It’s really sad.”
There may yet be a reconciliation, he added, but it could take place behind closed doors. Grant added: ‘I think families fall out and families can heal, but it’s never the same. So yes I can see a reconciliation, I can see Harry coming back, but not in the Firm as it used to be. I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever on the Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour for example, but I can see the family patching things up behind closed doors and working towards the King seeing his grandchildren [Archie and Lilibet].’
According to the former royal butler, he thinks that a rapprochement behind the scenes is ‘what they’re trying to work toward’, and that the Royal Family may want to be a family away from the spotlight, not necessarily in the eyes of the public. He added that he sees King Charles as an ‘exceptionally compassionate man’, and believes the monarch could play an instrumental role in any potential future reconciliation.
[From InStyle & The Daily Mail]
“And when all the conflict really started, I was asking myself ‘Why has this all gone so badly wrong?’ I couldn‘t wrap my head around it.” Why is anyone paying this man for commentary? Why is he flogging a book about his royal years? Even the most conservative monarchist commentators fully acknowledge the roots of the brothers’ falling out: William and Harry fell out over Meghan, and William’s jealousy over Harry’s marriage to Meghan, and Harry’s refusal to divorce his wife when William tried to order it. Not to mention William’s violent attack on Harry. Again, this is why Spare was and is so important – a historical record, a narrative of events straight from the person who experienced all of it.
As for Harrold’s theory on reconciliation – that bloody f–king balcony. The way they go on and on about the fakakta balcony, you would think it was the biggest honor ever. I hope the left-behinds enjoy that balcony as the numbers keep dwindling. Not just the dwindling number of left-behinds on the balcony, but the dwindling number of people who actually care enough to come out.
He also bizarrely claimed that Meghan canceled events because she wanted to have tea with friends? Again, why is anyone paying for this guy’s commentary??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This man got paid a whole lot of money to say nothing.
Even Harry himself said that he and William were never truly close. That it was all for show and PR. Harry knows he was used as the fall guy. So I can’t imagine Grant Harrold knows much of anything as those who know actually do say Harry and William were never that close and Harry and Kate only saw each other at events. He doesn’t seem like he was ever in deep with the family. This is the British Media paying for a particular narrative and Harrold just taking the money.
No NDA then?
He was probably let go of his NDA with the condition of talking only positively about BRF, which he did.
Breaking News !! This idiot knows nothing! He just wants fifteen minutes of fame for once being a butler. We already know that the Sussexes don’t want to be on the f**king balcony!! They have moved on!
That balcony has been looking grim lately. I don’t know that anyone wants to get up there with the macbeths.
Only reason for this book, a butler’s retirement is not enough to live off . Therefore, another book to supplement his income. He will not get earn much because he does not make any sense so I suspect his book is even worst.
I wonder how much he got paid? £20K a year? Surely he’s not a senior butler? Did any of the other aristocrats hire him? Looks like he can’t get a job.
“The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service”
Sounds like a very dull book. Carson he ain’t. They really need to pay their staff better. Royal service is now secondary to their commentary career. So indiscreet.
A real possibility that we’ll never see them united again? Huhu? That’s news!!! Everybody knows Harry is miserable and willing to crawl back on his knees if only the exceptionally compassionate King and his forever raging heir would let him! Oh boy…
“As for Harrold’s theory on reconciliation – that bloody f–king balcony. The way they go on and on about the fakakta balcony, you would think it was the biggest honor ever. ”
Who the f–k in their right mind would want to stand on that f–king balcony?
Would you be anything other than extra rare red meat for The Fail, The Dim and The Slow?
We’ve seen the balcony since the Sussex family fled the firm, it is crumbling. If they had any common sense they would be on their knees begging for the star power of the Sussex family to return even if it was just for the rare occasion that they use that ridiculous balcony.
I mean, who besides the tabloids was even asking, “will we ever see Harry and Meghan on the balcony again”? Is this even a question people care about? Newsflash: a lot more important changes would need to happen before the Sussexes appear on the balcony again, and Harry has made it very clear he wants reconciliation with his father (not necessarily William) but doesn’t want his old life back.
These people really live in an extremely small world. H&M are living in a mansion in California. Doing whatever they want, visiting whomever they want without informing people who will leak to the tabloids. Why would anyone leave that life to stand on a balcony with miserable people?
It is so gross to hear all the people talking about how Harry should have experienced his life and how he should have felt living with in the royal family and the royal Institution, totally denying Harry’s own experience and his feelings. They did the same with Meghan when they, BM royal reporters commenters, royal biographers, denied Meghan the experience of racism in the royal family or that she was suicidal, denying Meghan her own experience and feelings.
Harry wrote in “Spare” about his life in the royal family from his perspective and about his feelings. Meghan talked in the Ophrah interview and in the Netflix documentary about her experience from her point of view and perspective.
It is just gross that people still deny Harry and Meghan their experience and feelings.
Just got the image in my head of Strictly Ballroom with Harry and Meghan as Scott and Fran and this doofus, the rota, and the BRF as the completely ridiculous ballroom people.
I love that movie. Time to watch again.
That is one of my favorite movies ever! Peg is definitely Ken Railings, and Charles would be Barry Fife.
I thought people who worked for royals were not allowed to “cash in” and this man is telling tall tales. I doubt his books are best sellers. And the derangers say he really knew what was going on and Harry did not. Ridiculous
Yes, this just shows why Spare was so important – it was Harry setting the record straight. He and william were never that close, regardless of proximity (i.e. just because they spent weekends together at Highgrove doesn’t mean they were close.) let’s not forget that not only did Charles tell Harry about Diana’s death and then just left him in that room by himself – but William didn’t immediately come in to comfort his younger brother either. And yet they were “so close.”
And Harry barely seemed to know Kate – he said his first impression of her was that she was nice and that she liked shopping (although I’m sure the part about her being nice changed…..)
God. I literally burst into tears the first time I read Harry’s account of how he was left alone after being told of his mother’s death, and I STILL get a little emotional every time I’m reminded of it.
That poor Miss Crawford iced out of the RF for writing about the two princesses. This man gets a book contract , no repercussions to make up stories about Harry and Meghan.
While Lizzy was Monarch wasn’t the balcony absolutely over flowing with working and non working members, you know her FAMILY!? Who cares whether they are working or not ,they are so crippled with jealousy their excuses are So ridiculous.
I think it was KCIII, towards the end of the Queen’s life, who decided that the balcony should be limited to working royals, which meant that the Kents, the Gloucesters, Prince Margaret’s kids, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward’s kids were booted from the balcony.
My theory is that the BRF has encouraged Harrold to write this book…
I am being generous by saying encouraged.
They are still trying to rewrite history…to have an alternative to Spare on the record…he is the last in a long line.
Too late though…they continue to prove Harry right by the way they live and interact with the media. Everything Harry said in Spare is being proved daily…
Honestly, I think they’d pay for anyone’s commentary with a shred of connection and I mean a shred. They just need someone who was in a bar once with a friend of a friend of a friend and whose likely down on their luck and willing to spew anti Meghan talking points and people will click on it.
I’m gonna say something controversial. Dollars to donuts, Meghan thinks the balcony kerfuffle is stupid. A lot of the Royal stuff does not translate to American thinking. Red carpets kind of make sense but a grip of people crammed onto the balcony doesn’t seem like a big deal
I agree with you. I love that knowing look in her eye when she’s sitting across from Kate in the carriage (good photo choice!). She knew then that it was all a bunch of bs.
Charles is a horrible person and his reign is turning out as awful as Diana suggested it would be. I know I should be a better person than this, but I’m the exact same age Diana would be now if she’d not been killed by the malignant use, abuse, and mistreatment of this man, so I remember it all very well, and the fact that he’s been miserably and obviously sick since they plopped that crown on his head means there may just be some justice in this world after all. May he continue to enjoy all he has earned in this life.
AGREED. As an American in the UK, I have never understood the totemic significance of the balcony. It reminds me too much of Evita and the dictator / politburo / Death of Stalin / Rockettes, all of which get mashed up in my mind to make a bafflement of incomprehension. It’s picturesque. Lots of hats. Actually Robert Lacey — IIRC — was the only one who said anything germane about it, which was, it’s the only opportunity that most people have to see the whole family together, which was the whole point and all of the fun: who is that in the pink hat, who is it standing next to her in the blue? Like, picking royals out of a parade float. I mean. The whole point was having the whole kit & caboodle. When you pluck off everyone but the principals, it really begs the audience to bow down to these people in a way that’s stilted and a bit hero-worshippy. Like when Charles apparently expected everyone at his coronation to read out an oath of allegiance to him. Personally. It met blowback at which point his office course-corrected to say, no, it’s not about him, it’s about the office, of king-as-placeholder for a higher exalted concept of…. Whatever. But the whole point is, being the King is not like being the President, where you can respect the office but not the man who holds it. Like now. Being King is a one-to-one lock, the man is the office. That’s the difference. That’s why loyalty to his mother is something that Charles assumed would pass to him. It didn’t. The only sympathy he gets now, is because of his cancer. Harsh, but, if it were not for cancer, his treatment of Harry and Meghan — to say nothing of their kids — would out him as a truly spiteful, weak, cowardly man.
“As we’ve seen with Omid Scobie, once you go outside of the British media’s ecosystem, there’s a real interest in and audience for narratives free of the palace’s talking points.”
— Except this guy seems to be parroting palace talking points.
“Even the most conservative monarchist commentators fully acknowledge the roots of the brothers’ falling out: William and Harry fell out over Meghan, and William’s jealousy over Harry’s marriage to Meghan, and Harry’s refusal to divorce his wife when William tried to order it.”
— Where??