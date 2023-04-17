DM: Princess Kate can’t be racist because her distant relative was an abolitionist!

So… arguably, there are three scenarios. Scenario #1: the Princess of Wales is too much of a lazy brat to keep senior staff, and so her inexperienced team of morons has been tasked with trying to make her look good and they keep failing miserably (and hilariously). Scenario #2: The knives are out for the Princess of Wales at a very high level, and there’s actually a campaign afoot to make Kate look like a racist a–hole. Scenario #3: both #1 and #2 are happening at the same time. Robert Jobson reported a week ago that Kate told a “senior royal” that walking with Meghan two days after QEII’s death was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jesus wept. Then Tom Bower and several other royal commentators made it so much worse by repeatedly claiming that Kate “banned” Meghan from coming to the coronation, and/or that Kate demanded that a Black woman be sent to the back of the church. The fact that Kate is being “blamed” with Meghan’s absence is kind of extraordinary because – for all of Kate’s many faults – I don’t think she had much to do with any of it.
All of that brings me to this Daily Mail story: “How Kate’s ancestor played a key role in abolishing slavery… after the Sussexes’ barbs about royals and racism.” As in, Kate can’t be a racist sh-thead because one of her ancestors was an abolitionist. Which begs the question: is that why Kate dressed up like a Confederate war widow for her 40th birthday portraits? Is that also why Abolitionist Crymonger Keen literally flinches when a Black person tries to touch her, or why she can only touch Black children when they’re behind chainlink fences? Food for thought.
Anyway, the crux of the Mail’s piece is that something something Prince William denounced slavery in Jamaica (soon after he was fired live on television) and that King Charles will be dealing with more serious calls for reparations in the years to come, especially given all of the historical-minded research projects into the crown’s links to the transatlantic slave trade. Someone, somewhere thought it was a good time to tell people about Kate’s “great-great-great-great-great-aunt, Norfolk-born Harriet Martineau,” who was the kind of aboltionist who wrote some letters and said sh-t like “slavery is bad.” Bizarrely, the Daily Mail published this with a straight face:
And, in a fascinating twist of history, it was her lobbying of U.S. Presidents James Madison and Andrew Jackson that ultimately set in motion Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — the declaration that freed the Duchess of Sussex’s great-great-great-great-grandfather Stephen Ragland from servitude.
Historian Michael Reed, who discovered the connection, said that although Harry and Meghan have been accused of inferring racism in the Royal Family, our future queen has an ancestor who nobly fought the battle to free slaves in America.
[From The Daily Mail]
Don’t you get it, how dare Meghan talk about racism when she’s descended from a freed slave, a slave who was probably freed because one of Kate’s relatives wrote a letter! This is all such a huge mess – if this is coming from Kate’s office or Kate has approved of this messaging, she needs to f–king stop.
After this story came out, y’all started calling her Karriet Tubman and I CANNOT.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Instar, WENN.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to a patient, next to National Portrait Gallery Director Nicholas Cullinan, as she arrives for a visit to a National Portrait Gallery workshop at Evelina London Children's Hospital, in London, Britain, January 28, 2020.
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
The dragging that resulted from this article on twitter was just *chefs kiss*.
#KarrietTubman was tending all weekend and rightfully so.
The implication that K’s family are M’s family’s saviors is so distasteful.
I think its both 1 and 2. Someone is out to put Khate in her place, but her PR attempts are freaking hysterical.
I have to say #Karriet Tubman had me howling with laughter.
Kate behaves like a racist and thoroughly deserves Karriet Tubman. However, it’s weird that this article is supposedly arguing for her white saviorship in regards to Meghan’s family. This does K no favors: my guess is that KC and QCC are reacting to the Guardian’s slavery and the royal family articles by focusing on another royal family member. Here they get to mention Meghan’s name for clicks, and throw K under to bus.
Exactly. History can’t save Can’t from what she is. Her actions speak to her being a loud and proud racist!
If Harriet Martineau was my ancestor, I would be leaning in hard on what a badass feminist she was. Too bad Kate is the opposite of a badass feminist.
White savioress.
Nah, like, wrong Harriets. Harriets Tubman and Beecher Stowe got Lincoln a-thinkin’.
And also, this is disgusting and such 1923 thinking—that Black people weren’t fighting to free themselves and often winning—by law or violence or non-violence—all fair game to me. And that it took some Karens to save the day. Not discounting the important role that Quakers and countless white people played in undoing what THEY THEMSELVES did, but come on.
Lobbying “trail of tears” Jackson? Really? Also, just because you were an abolitionist doesn’t mean you weren’t a virulent racist. In fact, many an abolitionist were terrible racists. A credible historian should be embarrassed to be associated with this article.
I was coming here to say exactly this, UNCDANCER! Andrew Jackson is right up there with some of the worst racists in history. He committed genocide against Native Americans on a massive scale and fought the abolition of slavery. These British historians who wade into American history are just embarrassing themselves. Jackson and Abraham Lincoln never met!
The DM knows how badly this PR is failing, though. Or someone does, somewhere.
The DM was countering these stories of Kate with stories about how “Hollywood is hating the Sussexes”, and, “Meghan couldn’t ‘face the music'” and “oh, btw, it’s actually Meghan who couldn’t handle ‘playing second fiddle’ to Kate” which is the most ridiculous story yet.
I think that the DM has already retracted this article after the backlash Kate received. Case in point, KP and the royal family can remove any articles that they don’t like but they refused to do anything to protect the pregnant biracial duchess..
Waity really thought she could prove she isn’t what she is…a racist troll by going ancestry.com and going on a deep dive. She really let them do a story about he AMERICAN abolitionist ancestors and thought this would reflect well on her.
Amazing. Just amazing.
So we are relying on the actions of our ancestors? Is that right? Well well well.
Behold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Middleton
(To be fair they’re not sure there is a relation . . . but somehow, no one is doing the genealogy work. I wonder why??)
^^ lmao 🤣🤪 This Middleton ancestor, whether related to Khate’s line or not, seems more apropos to Khatie Keen’s views…
BTW, I’ve also previously read that Meg and Keen, via their paternal lines, indirectly share a very distant common ancestor. Small world, eh. 🙄
For more proof of non-impactful genealogy details no one cares about — WanK were years ago revealed to be 11th cousins, and H&M are definitely, factually 17th cousins. Very earth-shattering connectivity. 🤔
The show Corsage has Empress Sisi of Austria canoodling with a guy named Middleton, and apparently, he’s also an ancestor of Kates? I thought they were humble folk who worked hard to make their money? Were the Middletons rich before? Or just rich but not titled, thus out of the sphere they wanted to be in? If they’ve been adjacent to power before, having it so close, yet inaccessible could explain the psychology of why the Middleton matriarch was so hell bent on getting Kate into that lauded segment of society. Just a thought….
Khate’s father’s ancestors were educated, upper-class ministers, landowners, and politicians. Michael Middleton’s father, Peter, was a military pilot who once flew a plane during WWII carrying naval officer, Philip Mountbatten.
It’s CarolE’s side of the family who were not-so-humble, working class wannabes.
I have ancestors who were moonshiners. Should I have a still out back?
Yes. 😀
Kate, make your own history; don’t claim someone else’s.
Dying. These ppl are doing toooooo much (unlike Kate).
^^ LOL. Omid Scobie tweeted a picture of this Khatie Keen ancestral story with the comment:
“No. We’re not doing this today.” 🤪
I hope KP had nothing to do with because this is just tone deaf, racist and embarrassing. This just proves that Kate is a racist.
I fully believe this story was meant to get her dragged. We all know the media is pissed about Meghan not attending the coronation and the royals not holding up their end of the bargain but with Rose Hanbury stories popping up, Kate somehow being a bitch to Meghan and now this foolishness, I get the sense that someone is trying to embarrass her and put her in her place. I believe it’s either Charles or Camilla.
God, they never stop, do they? And obviously they never learn. Why would anyone continue in this ridiculous way when you are dragged over & over & over again on various media? Or is it they don’t hear any of that? It can’t be that they haven’t learned about #KateMiddletonSuccessStory or #KarrietTubman! Just sit down and keep your mouth shut!
Yeah either the people that stay and work for them are comically out of touch, or they are out of touch but they have enough sense to realize this stuff plays terribly and get overruled by William and Kate. I can definitely see why that woman that worked for Jamie Oliver decided thanks but no thanks. If I was in PR there’s no way in hell I would have this type of stuff as evidence of my “work”.
These PR works seems ridiculous. For sure, keen will never become queen. I truly believe in nostradamus predictions nowaday. As i have seen, not even white British like her. British media just trying to convince people and failed. Younger generations are wise enough to ignore monacy.
But wait…. karma is real. She tried to belittle Sussex. But it backfired. This is going to continue. Hee Dream of crown will be a dream forever.
Both one and two. Last week when Kate said that being around Meghan was the hardest thing she’d ever done, plenty of commenters at the DM tore her to shreds. Now there are several stories circulating that Kate prevented Meghan from coming. It’s all a step or two away from Kate being blamed for Harry’s estrangement.
??? The royal foundation should finance a study whether reading the Daily Mail , Daily Express etc lowers one’s IQ. They thought this article makes Kate looks good,
I don’t know if the media are angry at Kate and William or the palace because they couldn’t deliver Meghan but You can tell both KP and BP are fighting each other. With All these stories about Kate, I think Charles and Camilla are trying to embarrass and put her in her place and signaling that Kate and William are one of the biggest reasons for all this drama. Then you have BP cheerleaders saying Kate and William need to do more work…hmm…
Oh there is no doubt that BP is briefing against the Wails but in the past weeks there has been quite a few articles basically slamming kHate and centring her as the villain in the narrative. I think that who ever is behind those stories also has the support of Peggy – esp as the stories about him and not as frequent. I think some of these stories have def been leaked by Cams in an attempt to ensure that kHate doesn’t try and steal her limelight during the coronation weekend. We all know kHate loves to upstage everyone else.
Also don’t underestimate how badly the Middletons can overplay their media hand – they are very short sighted when it comes to playing the media game and have shot themselves in the head many times with their attempts to embiggen kHate.
For this particular story, I don’t know either whether it’s coming from Camilla to drag Kate or Kate’s team bc their idiots. What I do think is that the papers are choosing chaos. Meghan’s not coming so they’re indulging in some wild clickbait articles. And at the end of the day, Camilla has forged such connections in the BM that they’re much more willing to sacrifice Kate to this chaos. The articles calling out the wales for being workshy I think are def from Csquared and trying to put both Kate and Will in their place. The wales are in the crossfire for sure.
Looking past the absolute insanity of all of these claims (that Kate has any power is laughable, that her abolitionist ancestor means she isn’t racist), the British obsession of centering themselves everywhere, all the time is tired. The empire is over, clowns. Some rando Brit lady did not bring about the emancipation proclamation. Joe Biden being Irish and enjoying Ireland is Not About Salt Island. No One Cares. They Aren’t Important.
So Harriet Martineau traveled across what was then the United States, met a lot of abolitionists and some Presidents, and then went back home to England and wrote an article about abolition. Therefore her distant descendant can’t possibly be racist. I’m going to guess that Kate had never even heard of Harriet Martineau until this article.
Actually I’m not sure she’s even a distant descendant of Harriet Martineau. Some internet sleuth claims that Martineau died childless – sounds as believable as this abolitionist DailyFail joke.
Twitter really is alive with those Kate photos. Kate also channeled scarlett when she wore that green gown on that disaster tour.
Yesss, wall to wall Caribbean flop tour revival photos please!! Hilarious.
Lolz all day – always knew that black and white photo of her looking like she ran away from a Gone with the Wind audition would come back and bite her on the ass.
The trolling she got on Twitter esp was quite something – the meme’s were truly wonderful. My personal fave is the one where she’s in a white dress wearing those fug wedges running with a group of black slaves behind her. There was a caption about her leading them to freedom.
I still think this was a plant by Ma to deflect from the racism backlash the whole family is getting (rightfully so) – not the first time the Middletons have pushed a story like this to embiggen kHate and only kHate that has then blown up in their faces.
Something has Ma spooked – I suspect we will be getting more stories like this about kHate in the next few weeks as they will want her to be front and centre for the coronation. This is what they did for Phil’s funeral, the Jubilee and QE2’s funeral. This has Ma hand prints all over it.
Karriet Tubman? I don’t even know what to say. The Daily Fail seems to be on Team Crocmilla so I could see them trying to sabotage Kate but this had to be beyond their wildest dreams.
The Mids also have an in with the Fail – I am beginning to think that Ma briefed the story in and Cams contacts then used it to write a hit piece which SM ran with.
There is NO coming back from this for her – esp as SM has the receipts.
If someone from her side didn’t factor in Black Twitter, that’s not surprising.
Sussex Squad come with the receipts, Black Twitter come for the kneecaps.
It amazes me, still after being on Al Gore’s internet for decades, this family still acts like newspapers twice a day are the only thing that matter.
So she’s relying on a distant ancestor to show she is in fact isn’t racist? Having one abolitionist ancestor doesn’t mean you can’t be racist. This reminds me of those who take dna tests and find out they are say 4% Native American and then claim it, with no connection to that specific culture or nation (dna tests can’t prove what nation someone’s dna is from). This backfired on her badly. Her and Ma Middleton just need to stop. They digging themselves deeper and deeper. Interestingly on my mothers side Kate is a distant cousin of mine (I believe 12th) I would have to check. Happy to say I am nothing like her or her lot.
I know we’ve talked about this to death, but that Ghost Bride picture! Did no one try and talk her out of doing that one? I guess it came in handy for this story though, lol.
LMAOO oh what a mess the British media is!
Kate could have denied the crying story. She didn’t and watched the media to after Meghan for something she did not do. She could have been civil to Meghan on appearances. She wasn’t. Now she has to resort to this nonsense about a relative from the 19th century. Kate is clueless and rude.