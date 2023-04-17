DM: Princess Kate can’t be racist because her distant relative was an abolitionist!

So… arguably, there are three scenarios. Scenario #1: the Princess of Wales is too much of a lazy brat to keep senior staff, and so her inexperienced team of morons has been tasked with trying to make her look good and they keep failing miserably (and hilariously). Scenario #2: The knives are out for the Princess of Wales at a very high level, and there’s actually a campaign afoot to make Kate look like a racist a–hole. Scenario #3: both #1 and #2 are happening at the same time. Robert Jobson reported a week ago that Kate told a “senior royal” that walking with Meghan two days after QEII’s death was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jesus wept. Then Tom Bower and several other royal commentators made it so much worse by repeatedly claiming that Kate “banned” Meghan from coming to the coronation, and/or that Kate demanded that a Black woman be sent to the back of the church. The fact that Kate is being “blamed” with Meghan’s absence is kind of extraordinary because – for all of Kate’s many faults – I don’t think she had much to do with any of it.

All of that brings me to this Daily Mail story: “How Kate’s ancestor played a key role in abolishing slavery… after the Sussexes’ barbs about royals and racism.” As in, Kate can’t be a racist sh-thead because one of her ancestors was an abolitionist. Which begs the question: is that why Kate dressed up like a Confederate war widow for her 40th birthday portraits? Is that also why Abolitionist Crymonger Keen literally flinches when a Black person tries to touch her, or why she can only touch Black children when they’re behind chainlink fences? Food for thought.

Anyway, the crux of the Mail’s piece is that something something Prince William denounced slavery in Jamaica (soon after he was fired live on television) and that King Charles will be dealing with more serious calls for reparations in the years to come, especially given all of the historical-minded research projects into the crown’s links to the transatlantic slave trade. Someone, somewhere thought it was a good time to tell people about Kate’s “great-great-great-great-great-aunt, Norfolk-born Harriet Martineau,” who was the kind of aboltionist who wrote some letters and said sh-t like “slavery is bad.” Bizarrely, the Daily Mail published this with a straight face:

And, in a fascinating twist of history, it was her lobbying of U.S. Presidents James Madison and Andrew Jackson that ultimately set in motion Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — the declaration that freed the Duchess of Sussex’s great-great-great-great-grandfather Stephen Ragland from servitude. Historian Michael Reed, who discovered the connection, said that although Harry and Meghan have been accused of inferring racism in the Royal Family, our future queen has an ancestor who nobly fought the battle to free slaves in America.

[From The Daily Mail]

Don’t you get it, how dare Meghan talk about racism when she’s descended from a freed slave, a slave who was probably freed because one of Kate’s relatives wrote a letter! This is all such a huge mess – if this is coming from Kate’s office or Kate has approved of this messaging, she needs to f–king stop.

After this story came out, y’all started calling her Karriet Tubman and I CANNOT.

Royal Family: We really need an image on overhaul to beat these racism allegations 😢

Daily Mail: Say no more…#KarrietTubman pic.twitter.com/5T10JeUFLW — Boom The Brazen Hussy (@TheDuchessBoom) April 15, 2023

Top CEO, Kay Guevara, reincarnated freer of slaves Karriet Tubman, walked like 5 minutes beside the space beside her husband who was beside the husband of a biracial woman who was beside that biracial woman. Is there anything she can't do? pic.twitter.com/PuaTcjH3Bp — Mercy Sussex (@KenyanSquadie) April 15, 2023