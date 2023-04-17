The Mail: ‘Brand Sussex relies on Prince Harry being seen with his family’

The British media’s outright seething and contempt for Joe Biden’s warm Irish embrace is very instructive. The British media has an intertwined political and royal system, in that the same unhinged people screaming about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now focused on mocking and smearing Irish Joe Biden. Similar tantrums by the very same people, none of whom understand that Americans view their petty grievances quite differently. The billion-dollar hate industry against Meghan and Harry feeds on any kind of news or content about them. But normal people who don’t make their living on racist, jingoist and classist grievance aren’t living and dying on what the Sussexes do next. Americans are happy to let the Sussexes do their own thing in their own time, like every other celebrity. But not according to the Mail’s “Netflix source,” who sounds more like a British reporter with a grudge. This “Netflix insider” claims that everyone in Hollywood just adores King Charles, and that – within Hollywood, mind you – Harry’s decision to attend the coronation is “popular” because Harry is further attaching himself to the winning brand of monarchy. Next up, this Netflix insider will talk about how Biden’s decision to not attend the coronation is very unpopular in America, right?
Harry and Meghan’s commercial status is at a turning point in America, say Hollywood insiders – who warn that the couple’s celebrity status is starting to wilt. Prince Harry’s belated announcement that he is coming to his father’s Coronation next month was warmly welcomed in Los Angeles – not least because the Sussexes’ currency depends on him still being seen as an active member of the Royal Family.
‘Harry is going back for all the right reasons but there was a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family,’ a Netflix source said. ‘At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King.’
Meanwhile, there is intense speculation in Hollywood about the couple’s next steps and how they will continue to generate the lucrative financial contracts required to fund their lifestyle.
A senior executive at Walt Disney Studios told The MoS: ‘What Harry and Meghan do next is the $64,000 question everyone in Hollywood is asking. They are at a turning point because they’ve done the Netflix series and Harry’s done his book. You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their currency? Their main selling point is their link to the Royal Family. Harry has to be there [at the Coronation]. In America, this is all part of the narrative. Harry has to go back and he’s either embraced, which is wonderful, or he’s not – which will keep the narrative going. The story has to keep evolving because that is what builds the brand and brings the offers in.’
The executive added: ‘The danger Harry and Meghan face is becoming irrelevant. Americans care about the Royal Family. We’ve always been fascinated by the Royals. Harry is Diana’s son, nothing will ever change that. But the American public needs to see he’s still part of the family because his family and their drama is what we’re interested in.’
There’s been a real effort over the past few years to make it sound like everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with the British monarchy and everyone in Hollywood has strong opinions about the Sussexes. None of that is true. At all. While I think Meghan and Harry are well-liked by many celebrities, most people in the Hollywood machinery don’t care about the monarchy OR the Sussexes either way. The British media’s attempts to Britsplain American celebrity culture has always been hilariously off-putting and Brit-centered – they are convinced that the Windsors are the center of every universe (nope) and if the Sussexes aren’t being discussed constantly then “Hollywood hates them.” Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have enormous cachet in America simply by not being everywhere, not being seen in LA constantly, by looking like they’re two private, family-oriented people. Also: this is a really gross attempt to make it seem like Harry is desperate to be seen with his trash family, when really, his trash family keeps inventing reasons for why Harry and Meghan must visit or “come back.”
Meanwhile, remember during QEII’s funeral, how much of the American news coverage was about how the family was going out of their way to snub the Sussexes and treat them like sh-t? When Americans do pay attention to the royals, it’s with stuff like that.
“Americans care about the Royal Family. We’ve always been fascinated by the Royals.” Says who? Like, two Americans cared about the Royal Family before Diana came around. And once she was killed/murdered, the number went back down again. Then Meghan came and that’s when Americans started paying attention again. And the RF couldn’t handle that little light of hers so they kicked her out. But she’s not going down without a fight. And in fact is rising like a phoenix and setting the RF aflame and Americans love fireworks. THAT’s what’s happening here.
Now, yes, if the fireworks between the Sussexes and the RF end, the Sussexes have our interest now, so it’s time to fine-tune their brand and launch something new and huge so that their association with the RF is not what we look to them for. Not that Invictus and Archwell aren’t triumphs in their own right. But they need that one new thing NOW that says, Bye, Felicia, forever.
I actually really dug Biden’s energy during his Ireland trip. He loved them, they loved him. It was a total love-fest, and the Dropkick Murphys playing him out onto stage was [chef’s kiss]. It’s a shame that the other island doesn’t love positivity and joy.
Sometimes I wonder whether England is a stew of smart, bitchy, privileged people with absolutely nowhere to go and nothing to do, so they just pick at each other and any grievance they can find.
Whoever wrote this also doesn’t seem to understand production deals, because the made up disney source quote doesn’t really make sense with what we know about Netflix and Spotify. The deal with Netflix clearly has multiple projects they work on and produce. I’m pretty sure a Disney insider understands how those deals work which makes the quote an obvious lie. They had something come out at Netflix right after their personal doc series.
Like why would anyone at Disney care or be commenting on someone who works for their competitor? Whatever the Sussexes do next, it won’t make Disney any money.
I suspect that “senior executive” is some fellow rota rat who watched a couple of Disney movies.
Ah, I figured the “senior executive” and the “Netflix source” work(ed) with and/or for TMZ. Rupert Murdoch connections.
Or the Mail reporter just pulled this whole thing out of his/her ass.
Yeah, I read a lot comments that said people were upset with Harry for wanting to be around his trash family for a two hour ceremony. So I don’t think he’s dependent on them for any “shine”. What’s with right-wing media and their tendency to create these alternate realities? Next they will say that Harry needs to ” embrace” Rottwilla because she’s “popular”.
Speaking as an American, I would prefer that the Sussexes never go near Harry’s trashy family again.
They really can’t accept the fact that Meghan isn’t coming and probably won’t come for a long time. I swear Meghan and Harry have these tabloids and obsessed loons malfunctioning. They never go for the simple explanation and just go with wild conspiracies. I get a sense that people over there know this is the end of the road for clicks, views and money because the Sussexes won’t be making that many appearances, especially Meghan in the near future.
This sounds like a royal reporter’s pov. Really think this is made up and not from Netflix at all. Maaaybe a royalist Brit working at Netflix? I don’t know but it’s not reality bc having proximity to Charles is not really that glamorous.
This reminds me of one of tabloid writer saying, people are going to be sleeping on the streets of Boston to see the Wailes, as though they were waiting for concert or a major sports event tickets. I’ll even throw in the latest version of an iPhone.
What the tabloids don’t understand, in the US if you work hard and earn your money, most Americans mind their business and don’t care.
I have noticed that anyone that works with the Sussexes, the Windsor Mafia tries to bring into fold, there are not satisfied copying everything the Sussexes do.
Meghan, even have them hugging people now.
So yes, the Sussexes need the BRF, LOL.
“‘At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King.’”
First of all, not true, the US is largely apathetic towards the royals, with a few exceptions (Diana, Harry and Meghan). But it’s clear that the UK press believe this DEEPLY. Because the second someone doesn’t fawn over and try to kiss the King’s ass or other royals, they throw a MASSIVE temper tantrum (see, BIDEN). They truly believe they are the center of the universe and the pinnacle of being. And when anyone rejects that notion they lose their ever loving minds and try to destroy them (see, the SUSSEXES).
“if the Sussexes aren’t being discussed constantly then “Hollywood hates them.”
Also not true, but, again, they genuinely believe this because that’s what it’s like for the royals. If they aren’t being talked about on a daily basis, they fear irrelevancy and if the people stop believing in their importance, the whole concept of monarchy falls apart.
So they don’t get that your average celebrity tends to lay low between projects. Which is exactly how Harry and Meghan behave. They are out of sight until they have something to promote.
Agree. I think the fastest way to become “unpopular” as a celebrity is for people to see your face every time they turn around.
Yes, everyone in Hollywood loves King Charles! In fact, the reason he can’t get anyone to perform at his dumbass Chubbly concert is because all the best celebrities were actually trampled to death in the mad rush to sign up. 😒😒
Thank you, Miranda! You explained this so well.:)
Well as Biden would say that is a load of malarkey. They need Harry because he brings the spotlight not the other way around. That is why the are so desperate to have him at the chubbly.
“Senior executive at Walt Disney”? Who said “the bloom is starting to fade from the rose”? Pretty sure this is entirely made up by a journalist in London who’s never even stepped foot on US soil.
Isn’t it funny, every ‘source’ quoted by the rota speaks in exactly the same way…
People want to read what happen to the missing $80 million royal jewellery. They don’t want to read what the hollywood anonymous sources, or the butler, or the dress designer, say about Harry and Meghan
Why is a Disney executive commenting on Harry and Meghan? Weird. I agree with Kaiser this is a British reporter posing as a Hollywood source. Plus weren’t they saying last week that Meghan needed to be at the coronation to save their brand? What’s changed? Another thing the source inadvertently points out that Harry has more cache in the US being Diana’s son rather than a member of the Royal Family.
Meghan embarrassed and ripped apart the narrative that she was coming just for association from the royals. They were clearly expecting her to come and her not made them go back to the drawing board for narratives. Meghan is done and if she wanted to come for “clout” because as they say, this was a important moment is history, she would’ve been there all things considered. A big of the reason they attack Meghan is because they can’t control her.
Charles couldn’t get any A list celebrities to perform for him. There was an entire article written about how the BRF is toxic.
The gutter press in the UK will never forgive Meghan for denying them those money shots by not coming to that coronation. Harry will be there out of decency for Charles coronation, nothing more, (a quick in and out), blink and you will miss him. Smart strategy from this couple re you tend to your father, I am good at home with our kids. The few and far between visits from the Sussexes re their patronages other than death is all they will get from them. The Sussexes have moved on, They had their say and most importantly Harry has written his book for history. Pretty sure future projects will not include references re that institution. Seems pretty hard for those folks to accept they are in the rear view mirror now. They are pissing all over themselves to be associated with any success of the Sussexes and creating all sorts of noise to claim the Sussexes need that association, when we all know it is the other way around. Jill Biden is pretty sharp and she is aware of how Harry has been treated.
This is the tantrums and cries of a media who knows this is the end of the road. They backed the wrong horse and are left with the boring, pale and stale. They know it will be years before Meghan is on UK soil again. Meghan will probably be seen in a photo and in capacity of royalty again besides her husband. She only respected the Queen. There’s not point in keeping pretenses anymore. She gave everyone what they wanted and they can’t take the rejection.
Of course Chuck is not blamed for things like evicting them from frogmore.
I work in film and TV (art department), and these “quotes” from supposed sources made me ⚰️💀
NOBODY from Netflix or Disney is running to British tabloids with these bizarre takes. And literally nobody in Hollywood gives a fuck about the royal family.
Side note: Ive crewed with people who worked on shows with Meghan in the past. They have nothing but the absolute best things to say about her. As many here have already noted, it’s the royals who need her, not the other way around
Like? As we saw with Earthflop in the states and not one modern day popular entertainer wanted to perform at the coronation. These people are loons.
Given that this is the U.K., I’m reading this in opposites. Translation:
Given that Meghan’s has deprived Chuck of his grandfather pictures, he desperately needs a picture for headlines and so that he can pretend to be a loving father.
“‘At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King.” I don’t think this is true in the US. Not everyone, especially Hollywood, feels honored to be next to Charles. Ask Meghan.
William who is the future king did not even garner enough interest for his Earthshot in Boston. Nobody in America was interested enough to be near the future king and his hunched queen. Thus William’s event was a certified flop.
One poster upthread is correct. The Royal family brand is on a downward trend. And they know this; the British media know this and the world knows this. They’ve been exposed as racist and plunderers. That’s why they insist on hitching their wagon to the right horse with a successful brand : the Sussex brand. They need Harry and Meghan to boost their sagging popularity.
Just check the cover of best seller Spare. Just Harry.