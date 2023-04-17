King Charles & Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart conversation in recent weeks

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot of power for whatever coronation decision they made, it’s also true that every option was going to be a sh-tshow when it came to how the British media covered their decision. If Harry and Meghan were both attending, there would be wall-to-wall palace briefings about How Dare She and She’s Not Welcome. If they had both avoided it, the palace briefings would have been “poor Charles, he tried to make peace.” The palace is completely happy that Harry will attend alone, even if they’re also sitting back and allowing the British media to scream and cry about Meghan’s non-attendance. This option also allows the palace to brief about how King Charles is wise and magnanimous, and he and Harry are finally speaking one-on-one.

Prince Harry had a heart to heart talk with his dad King Charles before agreeing to come to the Coronation, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Sources say the pair have spoken and there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” after Harry’s explosive revelations in his book Spare and Netflix series. Now it can be revealed that he ended months of no contact with Charles by holding a conversation about the invitation — but has not spoken to William. It is understood there was also correspondence with Buckingham Palace before Harry accepted the invitation to Westminster Abbey but no significant talks other than over security arrangements. Insiders say the King is “happy” with his son’s decision and “understanding” of 41-year-old Meghan staying behind with 22-month-old Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four the same day as the King is crowned. Sources claim Harry wanted to attend to show “support for his father”. Despite claims Harry delayed accepting the invitation over concerns about seating plans, there were no significant talks other than to settle on a security plan. Sources also revealed there was an acceptance of Harry and Meghan’s good conduct at both the Platinum Jubilee and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II amid fears they would try to steal the limelight.

[From The Sun]

“There was an acceptance of Harry and Meghan’s good conduct” – the Sussexes looked gracious while Harry’s family made asses out of themselves repeatedly. It’s also bizarre that they’re painting the previous lack of communication between father and son as Harry going “no contact,” especially when the palace was always in a rush to brief the media that Charles refused to call Harry or speak to him directly in any way for months.

The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths also had a piece about how the delay in Harry’s attendance confirmation came down to Harry wanting “the status of his children Archie and Lilibet to be publicly recognised by the Royal Family.” Charles was “open” to “make a gracious nod to Archie and rumours circulated that he would raise a glass to his grandson during a post-procession Coronation lunch.” OMFG. Charles literally scheduled his coronation on Archie’s birthday as a way to beef with a child over who got more attention. In any case, Harry isn’t going to the lunch, and none of this ever f–king happened. Charles needs to keep Archie and Lili’s names out of his mouth.