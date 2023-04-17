King Charles & Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart conversation in recent weeks

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot of power for whatever coronation decision they made, it’s also true that every option was going to be a sh-tshow when it came to how the British media covered their decision. If Harry and Meghan were both attending, there would be wall-to-wall palace briefings about How Dare She and She’s Not Welcome. If they had both avoided it, the palace briefings would have been “poor Charles, he tried to make peace.” The palace is completely happy that Harry will attend alone, even if they’re also sitting back and allowing the British media to scream and cry about Meghan’s non-attendance. This option also allows the palace to brief about how King Charles is wise and magnanimous, and he and Harry are finally speaking one-on-one.
Prince Harry had a heart to heart talk with his dad King Charles before agreeing to come to the Coronation, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Sources say the pair have spoken and there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” after Harry’s explosive revelations in his book Spare and Netflix series.
Now it can be revealed that he ended months of no contact with Charles by holding a conversation about the invitation — but has not spoken to William. It is understood there was also correspondence with Buckingham Palace before Harry accepted the invitation to Westminster Abbey but no significant talks other than over security arrangements.
Insiders say the King is “happy” with his son’s decision and “understanding” of 41-year-old Meghan staying behind with 22-month-old Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four the same day as the King is crowned. Sources claim Harry wanted to attend to show “support for his father”. Despite claims Harry delayed accepting the invitation over concerns about seating plans, there were no significant talks other than to settle on a security plan.
Sources also revealed there was an acceptance of Harry and Meghan’s good conduct at both the Platinum Jubilee and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II amid fears they would try to steal the limelight.
“There was an acceptance of Harry and Meghan’s good conduct” – the Sussexes looked gracious while Harry’s family made asses out of themselves repeatedly. It’s also bizarre that they’re painting the previous lack of communication between father and son as Harry going “no contact,” especially when the palace was always in a rush to brief the media that Charles refused to call Harry or speak to him directly in any way for months.
The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths also had a piece about how the delay in Harry’s attendance confirmation came down to Harry wanting “the status of his children Archie and Lilibet to be publicly recognised by the Royal Family.” Charles was “open” to “make a gracious nod to Archie and rumours circulated that he would raise a glass to his grandson during a post-procession Coronation lunch.” OMFG. Charles literally scheduled his coronation on Archie’s birthday as a way to beef with a child over who got more attention. In any case, Harry isn’t going to the lunch, and none of this ever f–king happened. Charles needs to keep Archie and Lili’s names out of his mouth.
What a load of 💩. Trying to get some good PR out of Harry attending that is all. I doubt Harry had much of a conversation. As for Harry’s good behavior well Harry is always a class act and that can’t be said for the rest of the family/ institution!
I swear, the British RF make the Borgias look like the fucking Brady Bunch. The wacky difference is the Windors Machiavellian machinations are so poorly thought out and executed.
Lol – “Now it can be revealed that what we were saying before was total bullshit.”
Interesting how there is always mention of PH’s “explosive revelations” and glossing over what the revelations were and why that would be a major reason for the hurt and resentment to be on PH’s side and KC not having a leg to stand on.
They are still LEAKING. The LEAKS continue to come from inside the Palace.
Obviously a lie. Since no apology to Meghan. An attempt to make Charles look reasonable. This is like the Willie and Harry best mates stories……..pulled directly out of someone’s butt.
Don’t give Peggington any ideas….
Oh, I doubt he scheduled the coronation to fall on Archie’s birthday. That would suggest Charles cared enough about Archie to know it was his birthday. Far more likely that he had no idea so and set the date without thought to anyone other than himself. That seems to track more with his usual MO.
No significant talks with Buckingham Palace other than security issues. What in the world is he supposed to talk with the “men in gray” about other than security. These people are full of themselves.
As I said before, I DON’T trust Charles. I can’t wait until Harry is winging home from this Con-a-Nation. Don’t stay for drinks, Harry.
Charles was prepared to promise anything to get Harry to the con-a-nation. Any assurances he gave regarding future good behavior on his part won’t last past the 6th of May.
I am wishfully thinking that Harry and Charles have spoken and are trying to mend fences. I acknowledge I do not trust the source of this information and article in any way, shape, or form. But from my own deduction, I would assume Harry and Charles spoke and that is why he felt comfortable enough to attend–to support his father, not the necessarily the king.
Once the sad sack coronation is over, and with their family home stolen from them by Charles, there’s nothing left to connect H&M to England. And there’s a genuine moving forward vibe coming from Camp Sussex. It will be interesting to watch the tabloids contort themselves to find new content to freak out about.
Side comment – I always found this photo of Chuck, Cam, Billy, and Kathy hilarious. Chuck and Cam have their arms around each other — something they would have crucified H&M for — and Kathy is doing her best to make their relationship look legit. Will doesn’t even try. He clearly sees that as her job. She has her hand on the banister, giving the appearance of something that we all know does NOT exist – affection and closeness. WHERE IS BILLY’s hands? In front. He is not even thinking about her.
He is also clearly leaning away from her. Just like Scam leans away from Meghan in that “graduation” photo she loves to spread around … when Meg had to be talked into going in the first place by the sperm donor.
Sorry don’t buy it. Charles gave the okay for the BM to continue to piss on the Sussex (Meg not welcome). He leaked it to the press. The pressure is so unhinged at this point something terrible is on the horizon. Six + years and getting worse. He evicts them,🤐children title. The remark Archie n Lil have to earn? He’s disgusting or he’s playing the damn world with this 💩
C-Rex is disgusting and you are so right.
I feel like this is a setup to try to harm H if he actually goes. I still don’t believe he’s going. I think at this time chucky is trying to not look like the vindictive, petty, insecure little man he is.
I really have a bad feeling about this.
Something is bound to happen.
It is so unfortunate that a private conversation couldn’t remain private.
This is why Meghan’s decision not to attend deemed as a wise one.
“Sources also revealed there was an acceptance of Harry and Meghan’s good conduct at both the Platinum Jubilee and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II amid fears they would try to steal the limelight”. They steal the spotlight just by showing up. What exactly do people think Harry and Meghan would do?
Lord, they keep spinning in different directions. This week he won’t talk to Harry, this week he will, this week he’ll reconcile, next week he won’t.
Okay I see what is going on here….
Now that Harry is coming alone, they are going to go into overdrive with stories of him reconciling and possibly leaving Meghan.
To my understanding, Harry’s not attending out of love for deadbeat Chuck but out of respect for an institution in the pangs of death that acknowledges his children as Prince and Princess.
Henry is going to the CoronaCircus for Archie and Lilibet alone, with Meghan’s blessing. The media keep babbling on about a reconciliation when this is solely diplomacy.
Says who, Chuck? For good publicity? Liar, LIAR!
Chuckles is just glad Harry’s coming on his own. Less media coverage of Meghan and the BM will make it look like Chuckles is being so gracious to his prodigal child. *insert massive eyeroll*
It’s never been about family for him; just optics.
I suspect, AT BEST, there was a planning call that both Harry and Charles attended. A call between teams negotiating security, logistics, attire, etc. Those two aren’t having a heart to heart, no way.
That would be my guess too, although I think it’s good if they can have polite or even possibly cordial conversations.
All this enmity played out in the papers has me really wondering what happens after the Coronation though. Harry goes home to a happy life in Montecito, and the stiltedly boring and not very nice members of the extremely slimed down monarchy cut a few ribbons, count their bags of money, and wait for more countries to flee? I’ll be very surprised if the Coronation and the slimmed down balcony appearances attract enormous crowds and attention, and if they don’t, it’s even harder to imagine that future public pageantry will.
I give Harry so much credit for even trying, given all that we know from Spare.
Harry is the Adult in the room.
For all the money and privilege of the BRF, they are seriously damaged people.
Harry seems to be the only one trying to get better.
I was wondering about a different take.
Perhaps in early feelers, Meghan flat out refused to attend- after the horrific way she was treated at the funeral.
Hence the choosing of Archie’s birthday to save face in a way (and give a plausible get out excuse to either parent).
Hence all the articles about Meghan not being welcome, Iceland, rear seats etc etc.
Articles like this show the good cop/bad cop approach of the UK press. They’re losing it and getting incredibly nasty over Meghan not going to this thing, while trying to make Charles look like he’s being magnanimous, even though he evicted the Sussexes from their home out of sheer spite. Chuck is trying to look like he’s above the fray, while his team
Is still briefing against others, smearing Meghan and saying they want Harry to leave his family and move back to Britain. At least even the press over there know not to try spouting nonsense about wanting any kind of contact with incandescent William.
What I find interesting about the William thing is I’ve seen the line in a few of the stories from today that HARRY is not speaking with him. It’s a shift from last week and the whole “William refuses to look at Harry.” Now Harry is talking to Charles, mending their relationship (even if its not true at all, its the story out there) but HARRY is refusing to speak to William. the power has shifted back to Harry here.
I find the line about their “good behavior” at the jubbly and funeral the most telling here. It’s pretty widely accepted at this point, as far as I can tell, that they behaved with class and grace at both those events, and the royals showed their asses repeatedly. And this tells me that someone at the palace realizes that.
Was there a convo between Harry and Charles? I don’t know. I am tempted to say “if there was it would have leaked” but….here’s a leak about it, LOL.
We’ve said before too that it just seems Charles can’t decide which looks better – to be seen as vindictive and taking a stand “against” H&M or open to reconciliation etc. I feel like it probably depends on who he talked to most recently. And I think his team is probably taken aback when some things do not go over as expected – like taking Frogmore away and giving it to Andrew.
I won’t blame charles for this. I believe both of those articles are total lies. I don’t even think they ran it by anyone at any palace. The newspaper people are going rogue because they refuse to lose this new audience.
Everyone needs to fear who they will blame for the- no harry- coverage. For 30+years harry has been good for a variety story. We talking way before megan. Now thats gone. Somebody will pay for this eventual. In a smaller way the york sisters have provided content. They are basically gone. No one cares about grinning zara, no matter how hard she/husband tries to replace everone.