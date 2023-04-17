Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t want any more rifts,’ she wants her kids to know the king

One of the stories I’ve ignored recently is all of the hoopla about the Duchess of Sussex renewing all of her trademarks for The Tig. She’s always done that, over the years, even after she shut down her successful lifestyle blog. Every time she renews her trademarks, the British media goes into a tizzy about how she’s going to blog again. That’s been happening yet again in recent weeks, as the royal reporters have convinced themselves that The Tig 2.0 is upon us, and thus, Meghan deserves to be mocked and smeared. I would love nothing more for her to revive The Tig, but until I see a blog post, I feel like she’s just keeping her trademark so Piers Morgan doesn’t buy it, you know? I bring this up because in all of the coverage of Meghan “vanishing” because she’s not going to the fakakta coronation, they keep saying that Meghan is too busy plotting her next move (which includes The Tig). Page Six has a lengthy exclusive about what’s really going down between the Sussexes and the Windsors, and some of the quotes and asides are somewhat interesting/notable. Highlights:

Archie’s birthday: Meghan Markle is planning an “intimate” birthday bash for Prince Archie’s 4th birthday on May 6. Alongside her and Prince Harry’s flock of rescue chickens and three dogs, her mom Doria Ragland, Archie’s school chums, and some mommy friends, there may be a few recognizable faces at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito, California, estate — after all, they “do have celebrities in their life,” one source familiar with the family told Page Six. Harry’s travels to and from England: Page Six is told that Harry will be flying commercial, not private, and may even jump on a flight back to California following the 11 a.m. ceremony — meaning he could arrive home in the early evening, thanks to the eight-hour time difference. “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” said the source. “It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th!” Harry’s relationships with William & Kate: As one highly placed royal insider told Page Six of Harry and his family: “Even though Meghan is not going, it’s still going to be extremely awkward.” For one thing, Harry is still not talking to his older brother Prince William, multiple royal insiders confirmed. However, claims that William’s wife, Princess Kate, made the decision to uninvite Markle from the coronation are completely false, according to senior palace officials. Seating arrangements: Harry’s appearance also comes after months of tense wrangling between the palace and the Sussexes, as Harry had questions about where he would sit in the abbey — after having been relegated to the second row for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September — and what security he would be provided amid his ongoing legal fight with the British government over safety measures. The family members he remains close to are his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. They will be by his side as he watches his father’s onetime mistress, Queen Consort Camilla, be crowned queen, the title once promised to his beloved mother. “Intense scrutiny”: Markle, meanwhile, has come under intense scrutiny for her decision to stay home with the children, particularly as Archie could have celebrated his birthday at the couple’s UK home, Frogmore Cottage, where his sister, Princess Lilibet, enjoyed her 1st birthday party last June. However, a palace insider told Page Six that Charles has been kept abreast of Archie and Lilibet’s lives. Insiders say there is definite thawing between Charles and Harry, with one source adding: “There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship.” Meghan wants peace: And while Markle has been accused over the years of stirring up drama, the source familiar with the Sussexes said that’s not the case: “Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle]. She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.” Why she’s really skipping the Chubbly: The Sussex source added that Markle made the decision to skip the coronation in the hopes of not stirring up more drama. “She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye,” the source said. Meghan’s next moves: As for her own future, Markle has been keeping a low profile and concentrating on the children lately, although she is believed to be bringing back her “Archetypes” podcast for a second season. And a source told Page Six that Harry’s attendance at the coronation is important to remind everyone that he is indeed, a royal — and to help keep the Sussexes’ brand bright and shiny. Last month, meanwhile, a patent application to revive Markle’s Tig website was given preliminary approval by US authorities, meaning she will be able to reboot the blog as soon as June.

[From Page Six]

I don’t think Meghan has ever “wanted” a rift – they treated her like sh-t and she left, that’s not Meghan wanting a rift, that’s Meghan walking away from an abusive situation. One of the things I admire about Meghan – as seen in the Netflix series and in Harry’s memoir – is that she actually tries to stay out of Harry’s many dramas with his family. She’s not getting in Harry’s face about “your father should do this or that.” She’s just there to support Harry and his choices. His family is obsessed with blaming her for everything. Besides, it was absolutely clear from all of the palace briefings that Charles and the rest of the family didn’t want her or her children there. Charles didn’t even invite Archie and Lili.

This talking point continues to drive me crazy: “after having been relegated to the second row for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral…” Yeah, Harry and Meghan were in the second row… right behind Charles and Camilla. Harry looked like the heir, while William was “relegated” to a position further away from the king. I still believe that Harry’s qualms about the seating arrangement for the coronation were mostly about not wanting to sit near William or Andrew. If he’s seated with his cousins, that’s probably what he worked out with the courtiers. Anyway, I hope Archie has a lovely birthday.