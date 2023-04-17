The royal family in danger of ‘abolishing itself’ because they’re so old and/or lazy

Other than the church walk on Easter Sunday, the Princess of Wales has not done a public event since March 21st. Prince William hasn’t done a public event (other than Easter) since March 23, his trip to Poland. Their kids are on a school break, and per usual, William and Kate seem to believe that they deserve a mandatory month-long holiday as well. Again, I’m not saying that they shouldn’t have family time, but I’ve always been shocked by William and Kate’s commitment to never scheduling one single day of work during their annual five-to-six week Easter break. In this post, I’m including photos of King Charles last Friday, where he inspected the 200th Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst, which is like the graduation event for cadets. There was some talk about how William – a Sandhurst graduate – should have joined his father. William did not. Because, again, Peg is committed to being lazy. It’s starting to be a real problem, the fact that the “working royals” are either in their 80s OR they’re two lazy-ass 40-somethings.

The Royal Family is in danger of “abolishing itself by stealth” by spending less time engaging with the people of Britain, a shock report reveals. King Charles has been warned the monarchy is at risk of becoming “too distant” from the nation it seeks to serve after a dramatic slump in the number of public engagements. Death, scandal and resignation are blamed for a 40 percent drop in ribbon-cutting and hand-shaking duties over the past decade, says a study by an influential think tank. And it predicts that if missing junior royals don’t do more to support the new King the monarchy could easily “collapse”. The tally of UK-based engagements has slumped from 3,338 in 2014 to just 2,079 last year, according to analysis by Civitas. And last night royal author Margaret Holder backed the report, warning a lack of a public presence could “herald the demise of the institution”. Queen Elizabeth II famously believed she had to be “seen to be believed”. But the think tank is concerned the Royal Family could “disappear from public view”. It has been rocked by the death of the Queen and Prince Philip, the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the US, and the Duke of York stepping back from royal duties amid scandal. Now the King is being urged to appoint more “working royals” who will meet people across the country. Frank Young, the Civitas report’s author, said: “The Royal family as we know it is on the brink of collapse and risks abolishing itself by stealth if the King doesn’t take steps to boost visits that have fallen radically over the last decade. Through death, scandal and resignation the Royal family is increasingly reliant on a few hard-working members, with Charles, Anne and Edward, doing almost half the work. We now need new working royals or will have to accept a Royal Family that is more distant from the people than at any time in the past 100 years.” Civitas claims family members over the age of 70 are responsible for the greatest share of engagements and warns of a potential “shortage of royals”. The Duke of Kent is 87, Princess Alexandra is 86, the Duke of Gloucester is 78 and the Duchess of Gloucester is 76. It fears that the number of royal engagements could “shrink to barely 1,000 a year” over the next decade. Civitas suggests Princess Beatrice should be considered as a potential “full-time working royal” and adds the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Tindall would be a “popular addition” as she is “steeped in the school of Princess Anne”.

[From The Daily Express]

That was always the flaw in Charles’s design for a slimmed down monarchy – he believed that his heir would step up and work as much as Charles did when he was Prince of Wales. That’s not going to happen – William has been coddled, protected and shielded all his lazy life, and the family treats Kate like she’s the village idiot, someone too incompetent for substantive work. When Charles decided to side with William and sign off on the Sussexes’ exit – with no “half-in” option – he did so with the belief that William would step up with Harry gone. That has not happened, and it’s hilarious. Charles pushed out Harry and Meghan – two charismatic royals who would have been the future of the monarchy – because he and William were too petty and jealous of their popularity. So here we are. This dull-ass, uncharismatic, all-white royal family. Good luck.