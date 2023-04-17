The royal family in danger of ‘abolishing itself’ because they’re so old and/or lazy

Other than the church walk on Easter Sunday, the Princess of Wales has not done a public event since March 21st. Prince William hasn’t done a public event (other than Easter) since March 23, his trip to Poland. Their kids are on a school break, and per usual, William and Kate seem to believe that they deserve a mandatory month-long holiday as well. Again, I’m not saying that they shouldn’t have family time, but I’ve always been shocked by William and Kate’s commitment to never scheduling one single day of work during their annual five-to-six week Easter break. In this post, I’m including photos of King Charles last Friday, where he inspected the 200th Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst, which is like the graduation event for cadets. There was some talk about how William – a Sandhurst graduate – should have joined his father. William did not. Because, again, Peg is committed to being lazy. It’s starting to be a real problem, the fact that the “working royals” are either in their 80s OR they’re two lazy-ass 40-somethings.
The Royal Family is in danger of “abolishing itself by stealth” by spending less time engaging with the people of Britain, a shock report reveals. King Charles has been warned the monarchy is at risk of becoming “too distant” from the nation it seeks to serve after a dramatic slump in the number of public engagements.
Death, scandal and resignation are blamed for a 40 percent drop in ribbon-cutting and hand-shaking duties over the past decade, says a study by an influential think tank. And it predicts that if missing junior royals don’t do more to support the new King the monarchy could easily “collapse”.
The tally of UK-based engagements has slumped from 3,338 in 2014 to just 2,079 last year, according to analysis by Civitas. And last night royal author Margaret Holder backed the report, warning a lack of a public presence could “herald the demise of the institution”. Queen Elizabeth II famously believed she had to be “seen to be believed”. But the think tank is concerned the Royal Family could “disappear from public view”.
It has been rocked by the death of the Queen and Prince Philip, the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the US, and the Duke of York stepping back from royal duties amid scandal. Now the King is being urged to appoint more “working royals” who will meet people across the country.
Frank Young, the Civitas report’s author, said: “The Royal family as we know it is on the brink of collapse and risks abolishing itself by stealth if the King doesn’t take steps to boost visits that have fallen radically over the last decade. Through death, scandal and resignation the Royal family is increasingly reliant on a few hard-working members, with Charles, Anne and Edward, doing almost half the work. We now need new working royals or will have to accept a Royal Family that is more distant from the people than at any time in the past 100 years.”
Civitas claims family members over the age of 70 are responsible for the greatest share of engagements and warns of a potential “shortage of royals”. The Duke of Kent is 87, Princess Alexandra is 86, the Duke of Gloucester is 78 and the Duchess of Gloucester is 76. It fears that the number of royal engagements could “shrink to barely 1,000 a year” over the next decade.
Civitas suggests Princess Beatrice should be considered as a potential “full-time working royal” and adds the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Tindall would be a “popular addition” as she is “steeped in the school of Princess Anne”.
That was always the flaw in Charles’s design for a slimmed down monarchy – he believed that his heir would step up and work as much as Charles did when he was Prince of Wales. That’s not going to happen – William has been coddled, protected and shielded all his lazy life, and the family treats Kate like she’s the village idiot, someone too incompetent for substantive work. When Charles decided to side with William and sign off on the Sussexes’ exit – with no “half-in” option – he did so with the belief that William would step up with Harry gone. That has not happened, and it’s hilarious. Charles pushed out Harry and Meghan – two charismatic royals who would have been the future of the monarchy – because he and William were too petty and jealous of their popularity. So here we are. This dull-ass, uncharismatic, all-white royal family. Good luck.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Great point on how Charles probably expected W&K to fill up the gap and now he has to rely on two ageing siblings and an heir+ wife who are lazy.
Maybe he’s going to need Edward’s kids after all.
I’m actually baffled that Charles truly thought that William would step up. I’m not saying Charles is the smartest, but surely by now, he knows William better than that. At best, he saw William working the hardest he ever has during the smear campaign and thought that would carry over. Huge mistake. Huge.
I don’t think this is it at all. I think Charles wants a slimmed down monarchy to remove competition. He’s a petulant little man who can’t handle anyone who might possible take the spotlight away from him or Camilla. If you believe Harry (which I do), he doesn’t want other royals out working and getting press that might make them look more popular, more vibrant, more relevant, than he is.
This isn’t a bad thing—the RF going out with a whimper instead of a bang. The current POW just wants to climb atop a mountain of Duchy money and never work again—fine. What isn’t fine is their collective attitude of having done the world a favor by creating an empire and stealing whatever wasn’t nailed down.
Oh—and a lot of Brits are hungry and impoverished.
The media is sending a warning that this monarchy better do better because we’re getting tired and bored. Who are the younger royals they’re talking about? William and Kate? Jobson said yesterday in a clip that William and Kate need to do more and let the king make up with son and he needs to get over it. I think all of this is the media pissed about having no access to Meghan and her children, not one music superstar wanted to be associated with the Coronation, the protests, lack of volunteers and Kate and William not fulfilling the glamorous, youthful, Sussex cosplay to fill the gap left by the Sussexes has them reaching a breaking point. Jobson said there was no glamour. You can tell they all desperately want the Sussexes back but the know that will never happen. I find it odd that this was published and all this criticism came up after Biden’s Ireland visit and Meghan not going to the coronation. I bet this wouldn’t have been published if Meghan showed up because it would’ve been the monarchy is popular spiel. What changed here?
None of them work a full working week like any member of their public, but the answer is to put more on the payroll? Other countries are managing with streamlined monarchies. Sophie and Anne haven’t been on the RF Instagram much lately either. Maybe KC is starting his streamlining and decreasing their “work”? Or maybe like PH said about W&K, KC keeps other royals from doing as much so they don’t outshine him?
Nobody dare to make William and Kate increase their workload. I believed Kate only did about 99 engagements and William did no better . Hey there are 365 days in a year.
While I agree that they appear totally lazy and no doubt are – certainly the 5 week Easter break is at their insistence – I’m also mindful of Harry’s remarks that Charles controlled how much they all did, and that they were allowed to do no more than he agreed to.
I commented on this below, but at this point William is in control of his own funding and his own schedule, the same way Charles was as prince of wales/duke of cornwall. We have not seen any uptick in their engagements (I would say they seem to be doing even less but we’ll see in December with the end of the year numbers.)
i also think being called lazy bothered William, but I don’t think Charles preventing him from working bothered him that much – since as we’re seeing now, its not like William is out there doing 10 events a week.
It was even more obvious William wasn’t at the sandhurst anniversary because the CP of Jordan was there with his dad. He can’t use the excuse of not being the heir anymore because he is the heir.
Wow. So the heir for another royal house is doing more events in your country than you? This is how you know it’s all about taking things from Harry because if he really cared about the military he would be at an event the King and other royal houses felt the need to be at, especially given the fact he actually went there too. He’s a toddler wanting to keep all their toys that just gather dust.
William will have a conniption if he has to share the wealth and self-awarded accolades with new senior royals. He wants all of the glory for none of the work. Charles made his bed. Now he can count bedbugs in it.
Kate would likely have a conniption if Bea were in. Bea can out-shine Kate’s fashion hands-down. And she is a born princess. Bea would be continually thrown under the bus for Kate’s PR. She would be smarter to say no.
It’s not just the laziness – it’s also that they’ve chosen to fill in the gaps with briefing and backstabbing.
“ Now the King is being urged to appoint more “working royals” who will meet people across the country.”
Cue Camilla’s children!! How much do you want to bet Charles would put them to work for Beatrice and Eugenie?
Seriously though, the answer is right in front of them Anne’s kids (Peter and Zara) , Andrew’s kids (Beatrice and Eugenie) and Edward’s kids (Louise and James) can all be put to work to support the monarchy. But Charles is too petty and grudge holding because both of his parents seem to prefer them over him.
Mike tindall being put to work would imo be a bad idea.
The answer is in front of them with their distant relatives who are royals in other European countries. They all are managing with streamlining.
So, how do the European royals operate? I genuinely don’t know.
Since the beginning of 2023, we keep hearing more and more of Camzilla’s power. She’s overseeing staff, she’s KC’s pillar of support, she never has anything to say yet the tabloids do it for her… In Spare we read about her contentious relationship with W and H—especially H.
KC might have done his best to run H&M off not only due to his mistaken belief that W&K would (be forced) to step up, but also his (misplaced) trust in his second wife’s counsel.
There was always a huge flaw in Charles plan, unless his intention was to cutback on the number of ribbon cuttings they did a year. QE2 got a lot of the extended family to do a lot of the heavey lifting. most of them are now aging out. someone of twitter did the listings there are 7 of them including Camila and Charles. so they are left with Edward & Sophie, Will & Kate when the 7 olds pass on. Even if Harry and Meghan were around there is no way they could fill the gap of the 7 olds that will be aging out. so they need a new strategy. cut the number of engangments and ribbon cuttings and make them more effective. and maybe the government needs to address it in another way. cut the sovereign grants and the Royal family take care of their family from the money they earn
Excellent points.
CIII’s notion of a slimmed down monarchy was always misguided, but he was never a strategic thinker or even above average in intelligence. They expelled the only two members of the family who are. They are solidly in the Find Out phase, now.
The thing is those ribbon cutting ceremonies are where the royals need to be spending their time – meeting the folks who are dying to meet them (ie: monarchists), it’s those little engagements that endear the BRF to the people who are already inclined to like them. They are boring and awful engagements but that’s the job and if the BRF is smart (they aren’t) they’ll focus on that and shore up their base of support. But they won’t, and they’ll fade into oblivion trying to compete with H&M and others.
It makes no sense that Charles would believe the Wales would step up after more than a decade of the lowest amount work every year and constantly being called work shy, lazy, and do-littles.
Charles allowed the laziness of the Wales
Will and Kate have many vacations.
Wait, are we completely ignoring what Harry was saying during his press tour: that how many engagements etc,. are not largely up to them, it’s a crazy coordination between all the houses and Chuck hates attention being taken away, and also something about purse strings (can’t remember that part of what Harry said) so in the end Wills and Kate don’t do much by default, when at least Wills and Harry wanted to (can’t say much for kate, Harry was only talking about him and W)? I get it’s fun to blame peg for being lazy, but *should it really be peg who’s blamed, or shouldn’t it be Chuck?
At this point its William. Charles no longer controls the purse strings for William. And honestly, does anyone think that William and Kate were begging to work more and being shot down by Charles? It worked out for them that Charles did not want them to outwork him.
Now, as PoW and more importantly, Duke of cornwall (because of the $$), William makes his own schedule and has his own funding. If he wanted to do 500 engagements a year, he could. anne has somehow always managed it.
The day will come when they have to beg the Sussexes to make a couple of appearances on behalf of that institution to revive interest and glamor. The work ethic of the Sussexes coupled with their charisma and authenticity is really what this institution needs. They can send all the 2nd tier players they choose, it will land like a thud. Hopeful the Sussexes will politely refuse all while continuing to build their lives in California.
A few things – William has said FOR YEARS he was never going to do all those little events – remember “what is royal work anyways?” so they should have seen this coming.
That said, I believe Harry when we said in Spare that they are allowed to work as much as Charles lets them and that they are told to not do so much because they are more popular than him and then suddenly there are stories about them being lazy. This is all a Charles ploy for bad W&K press.
I don’t feel bad for them though, because they could have been smarter and worked with Harry for change, but they’re lazy and jealous and stupid, so it’s a consequence of their own making.
Royalty is dumb anyways. Who is going to pay for these extra “working royals”?
I always found it rather hysterical when W&K’s supporters swore that they would work more once they became the P&P of Wales and my counter argument was, what in their shared work history would lead you to believe that? Crickets usually 🙄
Here in Canada, where KCIII is our head of state, the latest poll shows only 19% of Canadians want the monarchy to continue. This is down 12 points from September 2022. The addition of Beatrice, Zara and Louise is not going to help at this point.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/fewer-than-one-in-five-canadians-want-monarchy-to-continue-poll-1.6315382
Lol, they dont even dare mention William and Kkkate when speaking about work, just try to push Beatrice and Edo- this is hilarious!
If William and Kate started doing 500 events a year each, that would basically make up that gap. That would put 800 additional events on the court circular (considering they each do around 100 a year currently, on average.) there is no reason at this point why they cannot work more. It’s a choice on their parts, but its one that charles both allows and encourages (because their laziness makes him look better.)
Also – this was always going to be the issue. This was always going to be a problem as the royals who actually work age. The duke of Kent is 87!
Charles’ talk of the “slimmed down monarchy” sounds good on paper but as we’ve said on here for ages now, unless the money is also slimming down, then its kind of meaningless.
They were always going to run out of worker bees and keeping H&M would not have 100% solved the issue, but it would have helped a great deal and it would have made the monarchy feel fresher and more interesting. Instead they have the Duke of Kent and Kate. how fresh!
Old, lazy, unsightly, lazy, arrogant, stupid, tone-deaf, entitled, vapid, evil and RACIST.
You’re so right. Unsightly is also right. Chuck and Cowmilla appear to have skipped personal hygiene instruction. I’m not even kidding. It’s gross.
The Express is usually very supportive of the royals. I think it’s extraordinary that they choose this as a headline mere weeks before the Coronation. It simply wouldn’t have happened, say, this time last year. The mood really is changing.
Anyway, the obvious thing would be to get W+K to do more, because they are both extremely lazy, which is increasingly impossible to ignore, especially when you compare them to the rest of the family. Not only that, but their “projects” lack impact and substance, and are poorly thought out.
I don’t think the answer is to look to the Edinburgh kids – they’re too far down the line of succession. (The Gloucesters/Kents are too, but at least they started off high on the list). And no one should be relying on members of the family who are in their 70’s and 80’s.
Beatrice and Eugenie have always done bits and pieces for the family, which I guess means they’re half-in half-out. So it is allowed .. sometimes.
yes very true on the cornwall stuff (he’s not technically been invested as pow yet, not sure how any of that works financially etc.)…
Anne has managed it because she’s not constantly in the headlines. I am all for jumping on the trash Wills train, don’t get me wrong, but I do wonder, having heard Harry speak on it, what’s actually happening behind the curtain. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chuck is still controlling, but I am also not against the lazy narrative. I just think it’s an easy narrative already fed to us by daily fail etc., (similar to the “camilla doesn’t care about titles” narrative) so I’d personally am curious as to whats actual truth.
He does not need to be invested as PoW to BE PoW (charles named him PoW and issued letters patent, he’s PoW), and there is no money attached to the PoW title anyway. the money comes from the duchy of cornwall.
If W&K were not lazy, we would see more evidence of it, like we saw with Harry as a working royal. No one called him lazy as a working royal. He was able to get things done. William and Kate are not doing anything behind the scenes that we aren’t seeing etc. We can see what H&M were able to do as royals with presumably even more restrictions than W&K and see what W&K are doing now, 7 months into being PoW, and its clear the issue is with W&K,.
Agreed on all of this that Charles will not be outshown and Camzilla will feed her Rota pets all sorts of denigrating stories about the heirs being lazy to prop themselves up. It is entirely a short-term strategy but it’s okay because Charles definitely does not care about the monarchy after he’s dead. I think he’s just fine being the last King of the Commonwealth and maybe England. Good luck Wills.