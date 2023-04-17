Tominey: Prince Harry should dump ‘Duchess Dolittle’ Meghan & come back to Britain

One of the most disconcerting things about the British media’s coverage of the Duchess of Sussex has always been their sense of ownership over her. They feel like it’s their right to say whatever they want about her because they own her, she’s “theirs” to abuse and slander, “theirs” to obsess over. As an American citizen, watching how the British media treats my fellow American, I’m enraged on her behalf. She hasn’t lived on that f–king island in three and a half years. She was lucky to escape with her life, her husband and her baby. She’s spent over three years building a life for herself and her family and she’s thrived and succeeded at every level. That’s what they can’t stand the most – the fact that she’s never groveled to come back or begged for their acceptance or forgiveness. She simply moved on and healed. That’s what is so unforgivable to them.
Well, I was reminded of all of that as I read Camilla Tominey’s latest column (“comment”) in the Telegraph, in which Tominey references her newspaper’s unhinged “WHERE’S MEGHAN, SHE VANISHED” reporting to launch yet another delusional attack on Meghan for simply living in California and raising her children instead of going to her dogsh-t father-in-law’s coronation. Tominey has also decided (surprise surprise) that there’s something wrong in the Sussex marriage and Harry will soon find a way to “come back.” Some highlights:
Meghan is… Duchess Dolittle? Much is being made of the Duchess of Sussex’s newfound inconspicuousness. It wasn’t long ago that there was no escaping the American former actress turned wannabe People’s Princess as she revealed her “truth” on Oprah, shed tears on Netflix, and shared pearls of wisdom on her “Archetypes” podcast…But having been completely absent from the promotional activity around Spare – her husband’s warts-and-all autobiography – and now having decided against attending the Coronation, preferring instead to remain in California, “Duchess Dolittle” would appear to be a better moniker.
This B is obsessed with South Park: Biding her time since that South Park episode, there is mounting talk of a rebrand, with Meghan reportedly planning to revive her lifestyle blog The Tig. Think Martha Stewart meets Kim Kardashian, presumably with enough paid endorsements to fund the couple’s quest to maintain “financial independence” from the Crown, and possibly to get a new kitchen.
What will Harry do now that Meghan is rebranding? The John Lennon to his wife’s Yoko Ono (or, as someone once joked on Twitter, Woko Ono), things aren’t quite as straightforward for a fifth-in-line to the throne, for whom Britain appears to be the third person in his marriage. Like his relationship with the royals, Prince Harry’s connection with his country of birth is complicated.
Why is Harry suing British newspapers if he doesn’t want to come back to Tominey?? Yet in making a surprise return to London for his High Court case against Associated Newspapers Ltd, and in agreeing to attend the Coronation on May 6, Harry looks like a man with a yearning for Blighty. And if that’s the case – if he does want to come back, at least for a temporary period – shouldn’t he be welcomed, not only by the palace but the public, too? The truth is that Harry will always seem more at home here than in the United States (even after his imminent eviction from Frogmore House). In America, he’s just, as the South Park creators rather cruelly put it, a “dumb prince”.
The Sussexes are so unpopular in America! The Sussexes aren’t major influencers there. That job is left to people such as the less middle-aged Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. The Duke and Duchess are just another pair of celebrities in a country where they are two-a-penny. Any American dream that Harry might have had appears to have gone a bit stale, with the Netflix glow fading much quicker than he may have hoped. His memoir is still among those topping the charts, but that caused a stir because of what it said about the Royal family as a whole, not just him.
WTF: In Britain, by contrast, Prince Harry will always be someone. He’s the son of the King, the brother of a future king and the uncle of a future king. And although he may have done his best to destroy these familial ties, they still mean something over here. That’s why Britons have been so reluctant to write him off completely. Positive memories linger of the lad who was a good laugh before he completely fell under his wife’s spell.
Harry must come home to Britain: It’s reasonable to wonder, too, if Harry can make Britain a home again. Despite his recent penchant for spewing American psychobabble and his insistence that he is loving the LA lifestyle, it does look like he is lost in the States…The man who was once “our Harry” needs a purpose in life beyond attacking the media and his family. By giving him a warm welcome in three weeks’ time, Britain might be able to help him find it.
[From The Telegraph]
“Duchess Dolittle” – Meghan has done more in the past three years than Crymonger Keen (the OG Dolittle), and Meghan has done it all on her own terms, making her own money, working at her own pace and paying for her own life. That’s what I mean about the creepy sense of ownership people like Tominey still want to have over Meghan – they still feel like her life and her work is theirs to discuss, to mock, to belittle and destroy. But the main part of this story is something that we’ll see more of in the coming days and weeks – they can’t hide their need to “separate” Meghan and Harry, and they’ve constantly and openly tried to drive a wedge between the Sussexes since the very beginning. They cannot stand that Harry is – by his own words and actions – madly in love with his wife, devoted to his children and extremely happy in California.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220415-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the opening of the 2022 fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51421911.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039588
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – The Hague, UK -20220415-Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park (Zuiderpark), in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry – Duke of Sussex – Meghan – Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039705
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Dij2XmkjN
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Was it Camilla Tominey who he basically called a bottom-feeding scumbag in his memoir? LOL. She sounds mad.
Obviously the Dolittle moniker is projecting (I remember when the British papers called Kate that, and didn’t they say it’s a term of affection from Will towards Kate, too?) When you don’t live off taxpayer money you can do this thing called “whatever you want”. And you can do as much or as little as you please. Funny how that works!
Didn’t an article just come out about Peggy calling buttons Doolittle? Like this is club Midd trying to make fetch happen after kariett Turman bs.
It is absolute projection, trying to erase the idea (and all the SEO and metadata) where Kate comes up as Duchess Dolittle. As others pointed out, Keen also stole the branding for Archewell and is SWFing Meghan constantly with clothing choices. Keen also tried to steal credit for SmartWorks.
They’re trying to change the narrative for the past decade and unmake Kate as Duchess Dolittle in all internet searches. She didn’t pick this moniker out of thin air, it is a deliberate attempt to erase 10 years of metadata about Kate’s laziness.
Time for SussexSquad to do thousands of searches on Google for kate middleton duchess dolittle to mess with CamelToe’s plan. And anyone on SM, start tagging all posts related to Keen with duchessdolittle
Stole the branding for Archewell? I musta missed that?
The colour scheme and font choices for Shaping Us resemble the Archetypes material in a significant way.
Yep @C and Harry also said she always got everything wrong. We will call this ridiculous article Exhibit A.
Lol she’s SOO mad she’s irrelevant. Meghan doesn’t need her for her press or to influence public opinion. Meghan behaves like any other A-list celebrity or wealthy person. Her team doesn’t leak and the public/fans only see her when she is promoting a project. CT on the other hand can only make money when Meghan is seen publicly and is seething that she has no levers to pull to make it occur more regularly. She’s deluded herself into thinking she’s different from Tasha K or any other youtuber who comments on celebrity sightings and their lives. I’m hoping Harry’s various lawsuits result in some Tasha K judgements for CT and her ilk.
Indeed, @C………camillatomineyisaLIAR is a self-confessed raging alcoholic who is spiting mad at H for how he classed her in Spare. She was the one, back in early 2020 after H&M announced their step back, that its the shidtrags who determine how youre perceived and so, she and her fellow nasties in the shidtmedia, would show “No mercy” to H&M going forward. (The “no mercy” declaration was actually made by the male vicky arbiter.)
So yeah, as H said, her rage-filled columns have always had a specific agenda.
More projection. Can’t is Dolittle not hard working Meg. If they think this will make Can’t look better they are sadly mistaken. Everyone knows (including her husband who named her Dolittle ) she is lazy and incompetent!
Yep. She’s trying to rebrand the Duchess Doolittle moniker as Meghan rather than Kate, the OG holder of that title. And it just doesn’t fit. No one really believes that Meghan doesn’t work. None of us really know what Meghan is currently working on but we do know she’s working and when the finished product comes out, these reporters should be eating crow. But they won’t be. They’ll just swing towards screeching about how she wants attention. And thus the pendulum will go. And for CT to still be writing that Meghan has Harry under her spell? She’s really still mining that misogynistic trope? That’s called panic and desperation.
This, exactly. They’re trying to influence the metadata and remove evidence of Kate as Duchess Dolittle. They tried to change up the narrative by pretending it was a ‘cute nickname’ William had for her instead of it being about Kate’s laziness. When that flopped, they decided to try to shove the metadata onto Meghan.
Only way to counter that is to do thousands of searches for kate middleton lazy duchess dolittle and tagging everything related to kate as duchessdolittle
I just searched it 20* times. Took seconds. Everyone should do this. F them.
Yes it’s petty but yes I absolutely just did this a few times too.
Camilla T is the female version the nutjob Wootton.
Why is Camel Toe still talking? Is anyone still listening? And I bet Angela Levin is not the only Rota Rat engaging with the lunatics on Twitter. Camel Toe probably has a burner account on there too.
The obsession is real and scary. Meg best revenge is your paper! Meg is winning this this one sided war so is Harry.
tominey is getting more and more unhinged with every article.
Guess what? Meghan is a private citizen here, making her own money, and if she does not want to make a public appearance for 6 months, she does not have to. If she wants to just keep her head down and work behind the scenes and never walk a red carpet again for the rest of her life, she can do that. That’s what it means to be a private citizen. No one screeches or rants and raves if Reese Witherspoon is quiet for a few months, or even someone like Michelle Obama.
tominey is so angry about Meghan and Harry and its really really disturbing.
And it’s screeching over Meghan not promoting …. someone else’s book! She’s Duchess Dolittle for not doing work for her husband’s memoir? Ludicrous.
And the funniest thing about that is – Harry didnt need Meghan’s help! His book sold just FINE with only him promoting it. (I mean thats not even getting into the idea that Michelle Obama did not promote her husband’s book, you know? but as a threshold matter…..harry’s book broke records. His promotion for it was obviously enough lol.)
Agree, it’s really disturbing. She creates a caricature of Meghan every time she writes and it’s all fiction. She has no idea if Meghan wants a new kitchen lol. Pretty sure it’s CT who wants a new kitchen and she’s ramping up her Meghan-hate articles to get one. But the worst is seeing how much she wants Harry to leave Meghan. Harry has repeatedly said how much he loves his wife and she makes him happy. But apparently CT knows better what will make Harry happy. Yikes and gross.
OMG. These racist, right wing, alternative facts fools just don’t get the deeply embedded love Harry has for Meghan. The eyes do not lie. He looks at Meghan as if he’s made the discovery of a lifetime….the ACTUAL woman of his dreams who is now his wife, his partner for life, his soul mate, the mother of his children. They’re in it together forever. These rabid dawgs need to accept the facts as they are. Nothing will change the love they have for each other. Nothing.
Jais: “She creates a caricature of Meghan every time she writes and it’s all fiction.” Right, like when CT writes, “There is mounting talk” of Meghan reviving her lifestyle blob, The Tig. Yeah, there’s “mounting talk” in England, not in the U.S. and not by Meg herself. Anyway, I would give a small fortune to psychoanalyze these British media people. Their motivations for obsessively following, maligning and stalking this American woman must be something to behold.
“Mounting talk of reviving Tig” – she reads Celebitchy. Bottom line. And she trolls the comments for ideas on what to write next.
A bunch of folks were saying how much they loved tig and how they wished she would bring it back or even have a Netflix series of Tig just a few days ago. Like 30-40 comments easily.
F off you hateful woman.
It shows how tied she is to the deranger, no doubt having multiple burner SM accounts of her own where she participates fully. This has been a rising theme among the derangers, accusing Meghan of being l a z y and being u n e m p l o y e d. Tominey didn’t think this up on her own, she had plenty of direction.
Even if she is lazy and doesn’t want to work, why do they care? She is a private citizen if she wants to be a SAHM she can. Their problem is they think H&M are still supposed to report the court circular, and sit for Rota interviews and that isn’t what private citizens do. They think if it’s not public it isn’t happening. Or better if it’s not public they can’t monetize it.
Interesting how she just glosses over the fact that she is wishing this major upheaval in a marriage that will impact two small children. What a tool. How do you write this sort of hateful rhetoric day after day and remain possessed of any sort of heart or soul at all?
You don’t. She has no heart and her soul is black.
And yet on her Sunday morning tv programme yesterday, regarding that morning’s headlines that the BRF was not being seen enough, Camilla Tominey asked the question of a guest ‘so is it that the younger royals are a bit lazy?’
The only working younger royals are W&K……..
These people don’t have to actually believe or care about what they say. It changes daily based on what the narrative is.
Tominey wants Kate and William to work more at competing with Meghan and Harry. She doesn’t want to watch Meghan and Harry keep winning. She can write about how unpopular they are until she’s blue in the face but that’s just propaganda. The Sussexes are just fine in america.
Huh? @Ameerah M — while I’d probably go with describing “her soul…” as whyte. Very, very whyte, although I’d mostly avoid the color imagery altogether, and just go with “evil”. I do like @ c’s “bottom-feeding scumbag “ phrase quite a lot though.
I don’t know the British publications well enough to quite tell one from another, but I’m hoping that at least one of Harry’s law suits negatively impacts Tominey’s paychecks.
I am a Black woman. I don’t need to be tone policed about color imagery. The woman has a dark soul. Please feel free to describe her in any way you’d like.
This twit is literally begging folks to cheer Harry so he’ll decide to leave his wife and return “home.”
Proving once again they haven’t paid any attention to what Harry’s been saying.
I thought they were hoping for boos? When will they ever figure out that its stories like this that will convince Harry he needs to stay far, far away from Shutter Island.
They were hoping for boos if Meghan came. Now they want Harry alone to not be booed and receive cheers from strangers so that somehow he’ll think how much better it is to be adored by people he doesn’t even know and will leave his wife and return to the UK.
Man they’re saying the quiet part out loud. H will never come back to cameltoe. Lolol she is utter garbage.
The absolute bitterness on show! CT really had all her meghan coronation articles pre written, ready to go, already spending that sweet money she’d make. Lol. This is just a desperate rehash of old complaints, nothing left to write about.
Duchess Dolittle though, why is she bringing that back when everyone knows it was originally a term for Kate?!
It was originally a term for Fergie.
Yikes. Camilla, are you okay? Maybe you should take some time off. Harry’s never going to propose to you.
Um, Meghan is obsessed with South Park? Tominey just gets to type this up and broadcast it like it’s truth? South Park did an episode with a bit about H and M. Meghan hasn’t said a single word about it. I doubt she’s even watched it. I’d say it’s South Park that is obsessed with her, not the other way around.
I mean, the rest of the articles is bonkers too but this part was plucked from thin air.
It’s like they have no clue what Harry was saying in “Spare” (or they didn’t bother to read it). The UK public may have lingering positive memories of Harry’s days before Meghan, but Harry’s own memories are different.
OMG lying nut job Tominey always says the quiet part out loud. I wonder if part of the strategy of this article, other than hate clicks, is the search engine optimization trying to link “Duchess Doolittle” to Meghan and not Kate, as that’s Kate’s own husband’s nickname for that lazy racist.
she is basically an alt-right shill, I don’t understand how she writes for a paper, it makes me write off the times entirely. she called Joe Biden “sleepy joe” the other day – just casually repeating an insult that came from trump.
More hate for hire. She is just a typist for whatever Camilla sends her.
I think Tominey might actual shill for the Middletons/Kate too. She’s employing an unfortunately effective Trump tactic of accusing your enemy of everything you are guilty of (Duchess Doolittle, new kitchen) so this directly benefits Kate.
What happens is that haters get fed new lies which they love, but those not paying attention either absorb that your enemy is the one guilty of all this crap, or at least have doubts, and at minimum believe everyone is equally bad.
She’s definitely a shill for Kate and the Midds. The crying story came straight from Clan Middleton.
Tominey seems to have a real personal grudge against Meghan and Harry. That’s real. But at the same time, I wonder if her feelings are a proxy for camp Middleton. Like this is how Carole and Kate about Meghan. William too for that matter.
So Kate’s new kitchen at Adelaide is being installed this week?
That Tominey creature is gonna say shit about the wrong person and get her a** beat. She’s such a racist trash heap it actually shocks me sometimes. She really thinks she has ownership over Meghan a woman who’s shoes she doesn’t deserve to shine.
I still can’t get over the fact that William and Kate were super fans of Suits. That means something in all this. There’s jealousy there or…
Anyway, I think the difference is that Americans work for a living and the RF does not, and seeing Harry working for his supper has the British government, press, and Royal Family up in arms. They cannot let the British public get it in their heads that they maybe should not worship freeloaders, because that could lead to these three branches of British white supremacy losing wealth and power.
Oh yeah, I definitely think Willy had a crush on Meg on Suits and went nuts when his “loser” little brother he’s never respected pulled her. And Kate went even more nuts at this woman her husband admired coming into the family.
This explains soooooooo much.
Meghan and Biden’s apathy towards Britain and their greatness is sending people over the edge. There is an insecurity and jealously in all the writing. They really hate that Meghan rejected them and walked away with her dignity and head held high and they hate that Biden isn’t Trump who loved flattery and pomp. Biden’s successful Ireland visit and Meghan not going to the coronation coupled with the press missing out on money is driving people mad. Harry is not coming back, you’ll never get access to his family and y’all are stuck with boring, stale royals and the country is in turmoil because of their own policies and hubris. This is just widespread temper tantrums because British establishment can’t get their way.
Oy tominey, Harry will NEVER be yours! Harry is Megan’s and Megan is Harry’s. Deal with it BCH, and while your at it, it wasn’t Megan who had to be told by her husband that the Queen thought she was lazy and had to do more, it was KHATE otherwise known as HRH lazy cow. Christ woman, go take a time out (for about 30 years), By then you will be long gone and so will the monarchy
This talk…isn’t helping the royal family. The royal family is allowing itself to be swaddled in an alt-right/MAGA/racist cloak that they won’r be able to easily shed. To me, the problem isn’t that this bitch is saying Harry should abandon his wife and children and go back to the UK and get a “proper” (white) wife instead. The problem is that she will soon be seen chumming it up with Kate and William. Camilla has Jeremy Clarkson, Cain and Unable have Wooten, Tominey, Levin on their side. The royals are openly embracing people who are wishing harm on members of their family. Anyone watching closely should be horrified. I hope the Sussex Squad keeps the pressure on American media outlets not to use these idiots for commentary. Using the royal ratchets for commentary is like using Sydney Powell and Rudy Guiliani or Candace Owens for commentary in the US.
That a mainstream newspaper could publish an article targeting a private citizen like this is shocking to me. There’s truly no difference between the mainstream media in the UK and toxic social media.
Camillatomineyisaliae was trending on Twitter. Now I know why.
Their sense of ownership of Harry is so deeply entrenched – it’s gruesomely fascinating. They can’t even see it. It’s the undercurrent to hating Meghan, to wanting “fun Harry” back, to blithely ignoring everything the man himself has ever said or written about himself and his wants, to not ever seeing him as a *person* with agency…
It’s also how I suspect William feels about him (10x in W’s case) – I own you, you are my plaything, how dare you surpass me in any way.
In regular toxic families, each member has a role – the wild child, the goody two shoes, the martyr, the one who must be excused for everything, etc. Breaking out of that role upsets the dynamic and the others freak out, refuse to accept the change…
It’s like the RF not only has toxic familial relationships with each other, they have a toxic familial relationship with all of bloody Britain.
No wonder M felt suicidal. Getting trapped in that vortex of crazy, Jesus. Idk how M&H found the strength to navigate out and move forward.
Notice how Tominey makes no mention of Archie and Lilibet. I guess Harry is supposed to abandon them for his return to Britain. BRF has no place for the mixed race Prince & Princess along with their Black Duchess mother. This is unhinged, racist nonsense.
You are so right. What is Harry supposed to do with his two children? I guess he should repeat the family drama of being a bad dad and leave them behind. I don’t think CT really cares one way or the other where Harry lives because she in reality only writes fiction for a living anyway. She cares nothing about Harry. She, like the rest, are mad that his choosing to live his own life embarrasses England.
CT is still seething at M for having the audacity to refute her fictious story that”M made K cry”. Her reputation took a hit after that revelation and it seems that CT will never forgive M for disclosing the truth. That C isn’t angrier with the person who lied to her seems odd and I’m starting to suspect that she knew it was a lie when she wrote the story or soon after publication. I’m guessing that’s the real reason for her raging hatred towards M.
She knew. She also made a lot of money off that lie. She hated Meghan long before that interview outed her, now her rage knows no bounds. Tee hee.
What Tominey has just vomited is typical of the manipulative destructiveness of narcissistic perverts with a self-nurtured sociopathic background:
1- That biased, hatefully fixated commentator is a fact twister and a shortcoming switcher: the Doolittles belong to the Wales camp. Remember the Duckess who keeps cackling on about “early childhood” like a magic incantation devoid of practical action, till everybody gets sea-sick? She’s the one shirking her working responsibility and moral duty.
2- Trying to convince Prince Henry he can never be complete and happy outside England, has not only been contradicted by every single day he has so far spent with Meghan and their children in their Californian nest, but it sounds like a reminder of domestic abusers’ ritualistic pattern when they holler at their victim, “You’re nothing without me, you’re a non-visible, non-existing nonentity. I am your rescuer and life direction.”
This being said, it’s nice that people like Camilla Tominey can make a living out of putting in writing how intellectually crippled and emotionally maimed they are. That should give a whole bunch of people hope and assurance society has a humane plan for their pathology.
She souldn’t be able to make a living at this. She needs to be called out and challenged every time she writes. If I weren’t dealing with personal grief, I’d write complaints about her.
Comment of the day!
We are watching a psychotic break in real time. It won’t be long before they are openly screaming on live TV for Harry to “leave his ni###er witch and mongrel seed and and come back to the loving, WHITE embrace of the monarchy!! We need you to profit off of and to restore our sense of superiority in the world because since you left, the rest of the has been petering out on us! Ignoring our calls! Leaving our texts unread!! If you don’t come back the monarchy is DOOMED!!!”
It reminds me of Annie having a breakdown on Community because Jeff wouldn’t come to her Halloween party.
https://youtu.be/fypyqMEa8uE
Yep. The longer they stay away especially since Meghan not coming is ripping them up because they know she won’t be England unless for Funerals. These people have been losing their grip on reality all because they are obsessed with beating a couple who have left them in the dust. Meghan has beaten them in a sense because they can’t get to her. Not anymore. Harry and Meghan have fought them every step of the way. They want Meghan out the way because she represents Harry’s freedom and de programming from that cult. Even though that’s a lie considering Harry has always felt that way. This is peak desperation and irrational thinking.
She’d only be Duchess Doolittle if the rota rats were her bosses, and all that mattered was getting THEM rich…. Guess what, CT? You’re not her boss.
What the hell? That woman seems to have taken the Sussexes’ decisions rather personally and is quite invested in Harry’s return. Did she write that in her capacity as a journalist? Was it reviewed by an editor? At any rate, I am quite particular about the various efforts to rewrite the narrative about the eviction. I will not allow any of the rewrite I see go unchallenged when they spew their propaganda to spin.
Tominey: “…. even after his imminent eviction from Frogmore House”. It is not imminent. It already happened. Harry was evicted in January by his father, THE KING, from his home in Britain, Frogmore Cottage, not Frogmore House. Andrew has already been given the keys to Frogmore Cottage according to the media reports. These people are pushing propaganda everyday to rewrite history and make The Royal Family look caring. They publicly screwed with the Sussexes and now want to seem sympathetic and welcoming. Please!, not going to happen. Harry is going to his father’s coronation because he is the bigger person who continues to show his family grace for the nasty things they did to his wife because he believes his brother and father are trapped by the the media and courtiers working in tandem. At some point I think he will accept that his family does not want to be separated from the symbiotic relationship with the institution and media. They don’t want to “be saved” from the mafia cult branded “The Royal Family” because as heirs, the benefits are highly rewarding for them.
It just sickens me every time these c-words wax nostalgic about the Old Harry, “OUR Harry”, as Camel Toe infuriatingly put it. She genuinely prefers the Harry who was suffering horribly from a lifetime of trauma, who was self-medicating to be able to face the intense media scrutiny. She prefers Cheeky, Mindless, Self-Destructive Harry, who could very well have fucking DIED if he tried to keep that up. And apparently she also prefers a hypothetical Deadbeat Dad Harry over the devoted husband and doting father who uses his personal experience and his enormous platform to help others and reassure them that they’re not alone.
God, this bitch is fucking vile.
Yep, that and worse. She’s a flat-faced, lying, revolting hack.
Camilla Tominey’s writings has lost all pretense to good manners and class. She is sounding like Piers Morgan in her catty anti Meghan tirades.
As Kaiser said in another post the British don’t understand American celebrity culture. In the US, celebrities are not required to be seen on a regular basis and are allowed to disappear for months or years if they want. Camilla Tominey’s whole premise is that she thinks that Harry wants to be centre of attention and wants to be in the press everyday. He left the UK to get away from that.
The “Duchess Doolittle” moniker is Kate Middleton’s franchise. This is never and will never be Meghan’s.
CTominey is frothing in the mouth with her underbite. She couldn’t get it into her pea brain that Harry is happily married and will never want to be subjected to her and the rest of the rotas’ deranged and murderous rants. He will never give them the money they need to finance their luxurious and corrupt lifestyle.
This woman fizzes in the mouth should turn her attention to her beloved Kate and William who will never be as popular. She and the rotas have killed the geese that lay golden eggs. Meghan and Harry on revenge mode against them. Suck it up Tominey.
My fan fic:
Meghan was at the Super Bowl with Harry and his cousin and not one of the other 45,000+ attendees shared a picture of her on social media.
There’s no way the biggest party in the country is being thrown in your backyard, your husband is going with his family visiting from out of town, and the duchess says, “I couldn’t get a babysitter, so I’ll just stay home.”?
No. She leaves the house, runs errands, has work meetings, goes to dinner parties & has friends over: just like any American mom.
The duchess is self-employed, can work as little or as much as she cares to, and doesn’t answer to anyone. The Real American Dream.
This Tominey person better shut up before she get’s hit by a deformation lawsuit so hard she won’t know what’s up and what’s down. Enough is enough!
I knew there was a more recent reason behind this here it is the War of The Wailses is on lol I love this for them
Mar 14, 2023 — While Prince William calls Kate ‘Duchess of Dolittle’, she calls him ‘Big Willy’ and ‘Baldy’. They have funny and quirky nicknames, but some …
At last, the bitterness and rancor due to rejection.
Why was it really written? Who does it speak to, speak for?
Harry, Meghan and Archie was forced to leave their base in the U.K. because she couldn’t cope with the toxic work and media environments.
They were expected to fail, in order for Harry to resume his prescribed position as unmarried, bitter drunk ‘spare’ whose charisma and work ethic would be co-opted for the mediocre(s).
He would be the foil of their failings and projection for their sins.
Instead the Sussexes, gathered themselves and decided to make a ‘go’ at it with success after success and most importantly had another additional to their family.
Harry became an immigrant because his wife who was an immigrant in his ancestral country of birth was abused by people who deemed themselves- the arbiters and owners of consensus.
He is now at HOME, that can be anyplace in the world where you can be your full self and be totally accepted.
The Sussexes have found that ‘ state of mind’ in California. The good people there ‘let them be’.
Good on them.
While Harry’s ancestral home will always have a special place, for his peace of mind he has embraced the duality, his dreams will still be British for decades.
This is a fact, from one immigrant who has made peace with that fact. One can expand one’s heart and love both…
It is tiring hearing the familiar, jingoistic xenophobia from a ‘journalist’ or is this considered an op-ed?
If so, it is more about the writet….
Kaiser referring to Kate as the OG Duchess Dolittle implies Meghan is the new model of the line. Megan has never been, and will never be a Dolittle. That is strictly Kharriet.
It’s like watching a slow moving car crash the way these British columnists, especially Tominey, are losing it because Meghan said I see you and your nasty behavior and I choose to stay out of this mess. They are all losing it. Tominey sounds like Tina Brown on LSD with the obsession with their branding or influence, and Kardashians. This basically boils down to if we can’t have access to Meghan and what she is doing, then Harry shouldn’t either, and him being in America is limiting our access to her. Meghan really is throwing them for a loop and they are spiraling. They didn’t want her at the coronation because they said she’d be a distraction but they still can’t stop talking about her. Attempting to bully her and Harry because her not being there is costing them money and attention.
If Meghan is Dolittle what are Kkkate and Bulliam, Prince and Princess of Donothing?
Please, Meghan did A LOT, they’re so mad they can’t attack her because of ‘Spare’, because how dare she says nothing so they just have to attack Harry (when she is their favorite target)?
JFC Harry! Change your mind. Do not go to this clowning! Cite this bs as your reasoning. It puts the onus so on these hacks (I can’t even call them reporters) and if it upsets C & C by diminishing their ‘day’, so be it! Maybe THEN Charles will call then out (but I doubt it. That would take bigger stones than the ones he has Cam carry in her purse).
Amen! Kaiser.
At what point does a restraining order need to be considered because it is not normal to write about someone else this way. If anyone other than a tabloid communist wrote something like this on Facebook or Twitter, the police would be making a visit.
This has me incensed. What a disgusting pieces of crap — the writer and the article, I mean.
Tominey cannot stand the fact that Meghan is actually thriving in the United States — where the duchess is a PRIVATE citizen — and so is Harry. I mean, Harry on “Colbert” made it crystal-clear that he loved living in the U.S. and is able to give his kids a life here that he did not have.
Meghan will be receiving a 2023 Women of Vision Award next month. She’s doing just great.