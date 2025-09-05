“Mikey Madison is Dior’s latest global brand ambassador” links
  • September 05, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mikey Madison is Dior’s newest global brand ambassador. [RCFA]
I looooove Angelina Jolie’s bob!! [LaineyGossip]
Jalen Green’s excellent Calvin Klein campaign. [JustJared]
Pam Bondi slams the gate on asylum-seekers fleeing domestic violence.[Jezebel]
Dexter: Resurrection had a great finale? [Pajiba]
Tucker Carlson is such a closet case, my god. [Buzzfeed]
Luigi Mangione for Shein?? [Socialite Life]
The Annabelle doll wasn’t in the room with Dan Rivera when he died. [Hollywood Life]
Will Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods spinoff be successful? [Seriously OMG]
A creepy clown turned up in a teenagers’ videochat. [OMG Blog]

7 Responses to ““Mikey Madison is Dior’s latest global brand ambassador” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    September 5, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    And yet Trump will allow whites from South Africa to emigrate to America to avoid oppression. You can’t make this stuff up. I hope the God they falsely claim to believe in, judges them accordingly.

    Reply
  2. Angimima says:
    September 5, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    I just watched Anora last night. She was amazing in it.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    September 5, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Do not F with the Annabelle doll. I don’t care if it wasn’t in the room with him when he died. Do not f with demons.
    (Sidenote: It’s still kind of funny to me that they use a creepy Victorian doll as Annabelle in the Conjuring movies because Raggedy Ann isn’t scary enough.)

    Reply
    • FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
      September 5, 2025 at 4:13 pm

      Maybe also because they do not want to have to pay whoever owns the rights to whichever version of Raggedy Ann doll they used. As far as I am aware only the original 1915 version is in the public domain at the moment…

      Okay, research says Hasbro/Playskool owns the master rights? Yeah, no way Hasbro is going to sign off on that.

      Reply
  4. Thatgirltothere says:
    September 5, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    Mikey Madison seems so lovely and kind. I like Angelina’s bob but not the color.
    Tucker Carlson has been obsessed with Pete Buttigieg for years, if Secretary Buttigieg was straight and married to a woman no doubt Tucker would call him gay. I suspect some of his Peter fixation is that Pete’s resume is so impressive and he’s cute. Tucker is demented.

    Reply
  5. paintergal says:
    September 5, 2025 at 6:19 pm

    It’s scary how gullible those girls are the clown video.

    Reply
  6. Bev says:
    September 5, 2025 at 6:28 pm

    Anora was great.

    Love Angie, but that bob is a weave.

    Tucker’s frustration comes from being locked in the closet.

    Reply

