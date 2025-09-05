“Mikey Madison is Dior’s latest global brand ambassador” links

Mikey Madison is Dior’s newest global brand ambassador. [RCFA]
I looooove Angelina Jolie’s bob!! [LaineyGossip]
Jalen Green’s excellent Calvin Klein campaign. [JustJared]
Pam Bondi slams the gate on asylum-seekers fleeing domestic violence.[Jezebel]
Dexter: Resurrection had a great finale? [Pajiba]
Tucker Carlson is such a closet case, my god. [Buzzfeed]
Luigi Mangione for Shein?? [Socialite Life]
The Annabelle doll wasn’t in the room with Dan Rivera when he died. [Hollywood Life]
Will Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods spinoff be successful? [Seriously OMG]
A creepy clown turned up in a teenagers’ videochat. [OMG Blog]
And yet Trump will allow whites from South Africa to emigrate to America to avoid oppression. You can’t make this stuff up. I hope the God they falsely claim to believe in, judges them accordingly.
I just watched Anora last night. She was amazing in it.
Do not F with the Annabelle doll. I don’t care if it wasn’t in the room with him when he died. Do not f with demons.
(Sidenote: It’s still kind of funny to me that they use a creepy Victorian doll as Annabelle in the Conjuring movies because Raggedy Ann isn’t scary enough.)
Maybe also because they do not want to have to pay whoever owns the rights to whichever version of Raggedy Ann doll they used. As far as I am aware only the original 1915 version is in the public domain at the moment…
Okay, research says Hasbro/Playskool owns the master rights? Yeah, no way Hasbro is going to sign off on that.
Mikey Madison seems so lovely and kind. I like Angelina’s bob but not the color.
Tucker Carlson has been obsessed with Pete Buttigieg for years, if Secretary Buttigieg was straight and married to a woman no doubt Tucker would call him gay. I suspect some of his Peter fixation is that Pete’s resume is so impressive and he’s cute. Tucker is demented.
It’s scary how gullible those girls are the clown video.
Anora was great.
Love Angie, but that bob is a weave.
Tucker’s frustration comes from being locked in the closet.