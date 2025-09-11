Prince Harry & King Charles met for tea at Clarence House for 55 minutes

Honestly, I believed that Prince Harry and King Charles would meet at some point this week. I realized that it would happen when I noticed that Harry had not said one word (one way or the other) about meeting his father. If Charles had rejected him or shut down the request, Harry would have called him out publicly yet again. So, long story short, Harry went to Clarence House on Wednesday afternoon. Charles had flown back to London from Balmoral on Wednesday morning. Charles didn’t come back to London solely to meet Harry – Charles has been receiving cancer treatments mid-week in London for the past 18 months or so. That’s why Charles was back in London, but sure, he made a point of having a 55-minute meeting with Harry as well.

Prince Harry and King Charles have reunited. It marks the first time that the father and son have met in person since February 2024, days after King Charles, 76, revealed he was being treated for an undisclosed cancer. Prince Harry, 40, was seen arriving by car at Clarence House, the King’s London residence, around 5:20 p.m. local time on Sept. 10. He was inside for about 55 minutes before departing. Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex and said no further details would be shared. A spokesperson for Prince Harry echoed the same, reiterating that father and son met for tea and that there would be no additional comment. The Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support some of his key charities and causes. After arriving in his home country and paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death on Sept. 8, Harry attended the WellChild Awards. The following day, he traveled to Nottingham, England — about 130 miles north of London — to highlight the work being done for young people there. The father and son were both in London on Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex visited Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies that day, greeting fans who were waiting outside as he left. Shaking hands and snapping selfies, he excused himself by saying, “I have to go, I’m so late… I’ve got to go, I’ve got to go. Nice to meet you guys,” according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the King was spotted boarding a plane from Scotland, where he was spending time at Balmoral Castle in recent weeks, to the capital city.

[From People]

I could not believe the kind of mainstream coverage this got. The Wall Street Journal, WaPo, NBC News, the BBC, Sky News, and more, all providing breathless coverage like it was a 21st century Potsdam. CNN even had “breaking news” coverage with the banner and everything. Anyway, I’m glad they saw each other for the first time in a year and a half. On Harry’s side, I think he just wanted to see his father and be able to hold his only living parent for a brief moment. On Charles’s side, who even knows. I think it was mostly Charles acknowledging that he can’t continue to ignore this huge problem, which is the years-long Sussexit fallout and estrangement. Also: At Harry’s evening event for Invictus (more on that in another post), he was asked about his father by a reporter. Harry said: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”

I said this on Twitter yesterday, but it’s worth repeating here: we’ve got at least two full weeks of Kensington Palace rage-briefing over this meeting. Plates are being smashed, pillows are being thrown, and there’s enough incandescent rage to power all of the lightbulbs in England.

Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House to meet his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/to4ix023VH — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) September 10, 2025