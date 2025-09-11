Prince Harry & King Charles met for tea at Clarence House for 55 minutes

Honestly, I believed that Prince Harry and King Charles would meet at some point this week. I realized that it would happen when I noticed that Harry had not said one word (one way or the other) about meeting his father. If Charles had rejected him or shut down the request, Harry would have called him out publicly yet again. So, long story short, Harry went to Clarence House on Wednesday afternoon. Charles had flown back to London from Balmoral on Wednesday morning. Charles didn’t come back to London solely to meet Harry – Charles has been receiving cancer treatments mid-week in London for the past 18 months or so. That’s why Charles was back in London, but sure, he made a point of having a 55-minute meeting with Harry as well.
Prince Harry and King Charles have reunited. It marks the first time that the father and son have met in person since February 2024, days after King Charles, 76, revealed he was being treated for an undisclosed cancer.
Prince Harry, 40, was seen arriving by car at Clarence House, the King’s London residence, around 5:20 p.m. local time on Sept. 10. He was inside for about 55 minutes before departing.
Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex and said no further details would be shared. A spokesperson for Prince Harry echoed the same, reiterating that father and son met for tea and that there would be no additional comment.
The Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support some of his key charities and causes. After arriving in his home country and paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death on Sept. 8, Harry attended the WellChild Awards. The following day, he traveled to Nottingham, England — about 130 miles north of London — to highlight the work being done for young people there.
The father and son were both in London on Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex visited Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies that day, greeting fans who were waiting outside as he left. Shaking hands and snapping selfies, he excused himself by saying, “I have to go, I’m so late… I’ve got to go, I’ve got to go. Nice to meet you guys,” according to the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, the King was spotted boarding a plane from Scotland, where he was spending time at Balmoral Castle in recent weeks, to the capital city.
[From People]
I could not believe the kind of mainstream coverage this got. The Wall Street Journal, WaPo, NBC News, the BBC, Sky News, and more, all providing breathless coverage like it was a 21st century Potsdam. CNN even had “breaking news” coverage with the banner and everything. Anyway, I’m glad they saw each other for the first time in a year and a half. On Harry’s side, I think he just wanted to see his father and be able to hold his only living parent for a brief moment. On Charles’s side, who even knows. I think it was mostly Charles acknowledging that he can’t continue to ignore this huge problem, which is the years-long Sussexit fallout and estrangement. Also: At Harry’s evening event for Invictus (more on that in another post), he was asked about his father by a reporter. Harry said: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”
I said this on Twitter yesterday, but it’s worth repeating here: we’ve got at least two full weeks of Kensington Palace rage-briefing over this meeting. Plates are being smashed, pillows are being thrown, and there’s enough incandescent rage to power all of the lightbulbs in England.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles visits the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House, Norfolk, Britain July 23, 2025.,Image: 1024982134, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles visits the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House, Norfolk, Britain July 23, 2025.,Image: 1024982163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025.,Image: 1029533143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Royal Windsor flower show
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Balmoral, United Kingdom
When: 18 Aug 2025
Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III arrives for a visit to the Oratory of St Philip Neri, Birmingham, following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman, to view historic items in the library and the Cardinal’s personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 03 Sep 2025
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex attends the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham. The centre teaches film and video skills as well as music, giving young people access to professional equipment and industry figures
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at London’s Imperial College to visit the Centre for Blast Injury Studies
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies. Harry will receive an update on the work of the Centre for Injury Studies and its more recent focus on paediatric blast and crush injuries – demonstrating the research for child amputees and what is being done to maximise learning for conflict and disaster zones. He will meet senior academics and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisations (WHO) Centre For Injury Studies
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Happy Harry was able to see his father
Harry is a compassionate and loving man. I hope his father isn’t playing him because Charles is not a good guy.
If Harry’s only goal was to see his father, goal accomplished.
so william clearly did not know about this meeting, right? If he did, there’s no way he would have been in Wales yesterday.
Or maybe he thought being in Wales gave him a cover for not being invited? Either way things are being thrown somewhere tonight -whether its Adelaide, 1A or Anmer.
I’m glad for Harry because we know that some sort of thawing in relations is what he has wanted. I also think its clear that both sides agreed on what they would say to the press, their statements are too similar otherwise.
I had a feeling this was in the works because the past few times he’s been in town BP “insiders” have been snarky about the king not seeing him – “he’s just so busy, he’s the king, what does Harry expect, he needs to go to Romania, he’s BUSY!!!! He doesn’t have time for his darling boy!!!!” And we didn’t get any of that briefing this time.
William is flipping a coin right now to decide whether to go with “I didn’t know about this because I never would have allowed it to happen” or “this was my brilliant idea all along and I orchestrated the whole thing.”
I still don’t trust charles. I think there is an ulterior motive to him all of a sudden agreeing to this meeting and i think it has more to do with William than we think.
You don’t have to trust Charles but it is better for all concerned (except William) if they are on speaking terms and not at war.
Charles has no relationship with either of his children. That’s his legacy. He’s going to try to repair both before he goes.
I think both children understand their father, but publicly, Harry needs to pretend to try, or they will hound him for years after Charles’ death.
None of us need to “trust” Charles. I’m sure Harry doesn’t fully either. He knows him better than any of us.
I absolutely think this has a lot to do with William. Think of what we’ve heard over the past month or so about how bad Charles and William’s relationship is. For a long time we heard they were in “lockstep” re Harry and we haven’t heard that in a while. Instead we’ve heard they barely talk, they might not have even seen each other at Balmoral, Charles is annoyed at William’s lack of work and 5th house, etc.
This could very well just be a matter of Charles sending a message to William, trying to put him in his place, etc.
WanK ‘s schedule this week reflects the prior knowledge they had of H’s itinerary which points to intelligence sharing between BP and KP. In that same vein, I think BP would have informed KP about KFC and H’s catch-up. I can’t see KFC wanting to incite W’s rage by going behind his back. The man did say to them that he didn’t want his last days to be a misery.
I feel like William is going to rage about Harry no matter what. If he knew about the meeting, he probably would have tried to insist that it not happen and screamed at Charles over it. If he didn’t know, then someone at KP and/or BP is getting screamed at today. The big reason I think he didn’t know about it is that I think he would have staged a photo op with Charles at Balmoral if he knew. But maybe he just found out about it over the weekend?
Part of me wonders if, after 43 years, Charles has accepted that William is just going to rage no matter what, so might as well stop trying to avoid it. But I think that would require a degree of reflection that the royals just dont have.
I’m glad they have finally got together, hope it continues, as for William, he just looks petty.
I am glad for Harry, his dad is his only living parent. Harry is a very kind and decent man.
And very forgiving.
I let out such a shriek of laughter when I saw this yesterday. Harry strides into town, visiting charities, hugging children, showing compassion, donating money, having tea with his father – and the media is ablaze. W&K scrambling and stumbling into the light for the first time in weeks, lurching from one hastily planned engagement to another…and the biggest reaction is to Kate’s giant wig.
I admit, I howled as well.
Something about this week reminds me of their “you could have had a bad bitch” tour in March 2020. Like Harry is just being Harry, he’s not trying to prove anything, but its just so clear why he was such a good working royal and what the Firm lost when they pushed him and his wife out.
I’m happy for Harry. It seems like seeing his remaining parent was the beginning and end of his goals for the meeting. I hope Charles was decent and it went well.
And brace yourselves, Kaiser is right, for two weeks of (checks notes) William rage-briefing about how, when he’s king, he’ll remove the HRHs from Harry and his little children.
Good for them. This was about Harry and Charles and their meeting should remain private.
Let’s wait to see if they report where Seabiscuit was during this meeting.
Was she in the room? Or was she listening at keyholes, grinding her teeth in arrogant irritation?
Also, why less than an hour, again, after a year and a half?
I honestly think the only reason this even happened is because the press, jonesing for copy, started calling Chucky out for being a dogsh-t father. He hates being seen in a bad light. This was just a tidbit of red meat to the wolves. He still doesn’t give a fig about either of his sons, and never valued them beyond how he could use them as human shields vs. the press.
If Charles is sincere an apology to Meghan and harry is needed and he needs to see Archie and Lily. I hope harry does not get disappointed. Charles needs to put a stop to the media attacks on harry and meghan.
Chucky knows the end is near, and everyone knows he is a loser as a father.
Harry is a kind hearted person, glad that he saw his sperm donor, bet he was shocked at his father’s appearance.
Bloody hell the Windsors have to be pissed at the love Harry is getting from the general public, without force busing of schoolchildren to events.
I’m glad this visit happened. For Harry’s sake, I hope they stay in touch and work toward reconciliation. Spare makes it clear that Harry deeply loves his father. If his father were to die without any resolution between them, it’s something Harry would likely regret for the rest of his life — so this is a positive step for him.
Charles needs to apologize to meghan and give her the respect she deserves.
I was out last night with friends who don’t usually follow royal family news or celebrity gossip. And one of them brought up that Harry and Charles had gotten together and then she and her husband both laughed and made growly faces and grrr sounds as they made fun of how angry “Harry’s brother, the other son” probably was over it. Not a great look for William that even casual observers think of him as overly angry,
I’m glad for Harry that it happened and I’m glad no one is briefing about it.
I hope Charles wasn’t an utter disappointment.
I know that everyone has been talking about pillows being thrown at Wailses residence. But has anyone checked on the number of broken phones, televisions, drink glasses, vases (hopefully no antiques), shoes thrown through windows,etc? The incandescent rage has got to be off the charts, particularly for the last few days.
I mean news programs running split screen comparisons has got to be gutting the “global statesman ” 🤣🤣🤣😂