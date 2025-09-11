John Malkovich has some regrets about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer in the ’80s

John Malkovich has never been “sexy” or “hot” by People Magazine’s standards, and yet women have swooned for Malkovich for years. He’s crazy-talented, brilliant, charismatic, watchable and delightfully weird. Malkovich was (arguably) at the height of his powers in the late 1980s through the 1990s. He worked constantly, he was beloved by costars and directors, and he had at least one torrid on-set affair. I thought this was well-known lore, but CB told me that she had never heard it: Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer had an affair when they filmed Dangerous Liaisons, with both actors cheating on their respective spouses and blowing up their respective marriages. Like, that was how torrid the affair was, it blew up both marriages and Malkovich and Pfeiffer could barely speak about it in the years and decades that followed. Well, it’s been… 37 years or so. And Malkovich ended up talking a bit about the affair/relationship in a podcast interview.
Last week, John Malkovich pulled a rare move by opening up to the “Fashion Neurosis” podcast about his notorious affair with one of his co-stars, Michelle Pfeiffer. The two Oscar-nominated actors began an actual liaison while filming 1988’s “Dangerous Liaisons,” and it could be considered dangerous because both were married at the time, Malkovich to fellow actor Glenne Headly and Pfeiffer to Peter Horton.
The “Being John Malkovich” star went on to imply that the one thing he regrets about the affair was losing his once-satisfying professional relationship with Pfeiffer, describing her as “someone I valued greatly as a colleague, was great fun and moving, and with me, incredibly fair. And … I certainly wasn’t,” Malkovich admitted.
“I think I’ve learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is actually kind of rarer than anything,” he later added. “And when that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship, even a profound friendship, then, at least in my experience — and it might be my particular psychology or stupidity or ineptness, or all of the above — then you lose a great colleague.”
Malkovich went on to compare his professional relationship with Pfeiffer to working with actor Ingeborga Dapkunaite, who worked with him in films like 2000’s “Shadow of a Vampire” and 2017’s “About Love. For Adults Only.”
“Ingeborga and I are still, 33 years now, working together and have remained great friends and colleagues because there is a line never crossed,” Malkovich said. “That’s kind of what I’ve learned — that when a thing like that happens, it’s probably, might be, not retrievable,” he added.
Although Pfeiffer has never publicly commented on her affair with Malkovich, she has openly gushed over her second husband, producer and “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley, whom she married in 1993.
For both Malkovich and Pfeiffer, it must have been a “you live and you learn” situation – neither of them went on a revenge tour, they weren’t lobbing accusations against each other, they just crossed a line, had an affair, briefly tried to give the relationship a go, and it didn’t work so they moved on. Like, this might be the first time Malky has even spoken about Michelle or the affair in decades. Blame the corsets! Or blame the story – god, I love Dangerous Liaisons, it’s one of the best costume dramas of all time, with all of the actors doing great work.
Oh….I REMEMBER THAT! THANK G-D THE INTERNET WASN’T AROUND! But even WITHOUT the microscope of today’s media…that ALL got out…even when they were filming! 😬 It’s good to see that John (fave ✨️💚✨️) evolved & got wisdom about that….because he could have had a lifelong friend instead of a 😱 situation
That particular pair of roles is condusive to having affairs or at least hooking up because Colin Firth and Meg Tilly played the same two roles and ended up having a kid and a 5 year relationship and so did Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.
Yes!
Colin Firth and Meg Tilly dated for 5 years and had a child???!??? How have I never heard of either. Crazy.
Young me loved Valmont more than Dangerous Liaisons. It was the first time I fell in love with Colin Firth and he has been my main celebrity crush ever since. His Valmont rang as more young and effortlessly charming.
Malkovich’s is so much more sociopathic and dangerous. He is more like the Valmont of the novel. I still have a soft spot for Colin’s Valmont though.
Colin Firth also had an affair with Jennifer Ehle during “Pride and Prejudice.” I didn’t know about the Firth-Tilly hookup.
Saw Malkovich on stage a few years ago in “The Infernal Comedy – Confessions of a Serial Killer.” It’s essentially a one man show with an orchestra and two sopranos on stage with him. He was simultaneously charming, sexy, hilarious, and terrifying. An absolutely riveting performance and a stage presence like few others.
That’s basically why he’s sexy AF despite not being particularly attractive. He’s just the right mix of all those, which is why he was right for the part.
I had no idea!! It’s one of my favorite movies and I’m an avid follower of celebrity gossip… how did I not know?
Glenne Headly was a beloved member of the Chicago theatre community.
I loved her in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She was brilliant in it, stole the movie.
One of my favorite all time movies. Performances are perfection. It was just on last week. I don’t condone cheating but I swear you can see it on screen.
I remember this! Part of the story was that Michelle was particularly furious because she didn’t know about his being married. Pre internet, that’s kinda believable. Would no one have told her? Did people just figure that she knew? Did he lie to her about it? That would certainly account for a breakup where you really hated the dude.
Malkovich lived in Cambridge, Mass for a while. He still might, I don’t know. His reputation among the retail workers of Harvard Square was not good.
My other fave Dangerous Liaisons gossip was that the original script had a sex scene between Keanu Reeves and Glenn Close which was cut before filming. In interviews, Keanu admitted to being really bummed about that. We need an oral history of this film!
Anyway, Michelle Pfeiffer was my absolute fave in that era. And the movie is fantastic. I’d really recommend the novel if you like historical fiction. It’s so good. It’s been adapted so many times and the story is so strong that all the ones I’ve seen are above average. Haven’t seen the recent series, though.
Wasn’t she married as well, though?
Wait, what?! She was married and cheating on her spouse but she was mad she didn’t know he was doing the same?! This gets even juicier…
My sense of it was that she thought she was leaving her husband for him, only to learn that he was already married. If I was open about the fact that I was cheating and risking my marriage and then found out my affair partner was too, but didn’t tell me, I would be enraged.
And they were so good together. Not just the smolder and heat, but the way they were equals in the scene. Sad to think we could have had several films of them at different stages in their lives.
Time to pull out the DVD and watch again.
Couldn’t someone on set have told her he was married? Do actors not talk about people behind each other’s backs like other people? How puzzling…
I’ve never been able to get through the whole book — possibly because it’s in French which is my second language, so it’s fine for talking and listening to radio and reading newspapers but not for long books — but there is an introduction to it by André Malraux from 1939 that basically sums up the meaning of life. Also in French. Don’t know if it was ever translated. But, yes, the film is sublime.
André Malraux on the meaning of life? Yes, please. Now I need to find that text.
As to DL, Keanu was such a cute little puppy back then, and it was fun observing him being the toy that gets tossed back and forth between the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont. He was in over his head, but at the same so earnestly trying to keep up with the others.
There’s an English translation. That’s the one I read after I tried to read the original French version with my spotty high school French and failed utterly. I love epistolary novels, though, and Dangerous Liaisons is a classic. I adore the film, too! That last scene with the Marquise de Merteuil being publicly humiliated, and her little stumble as she walks away, has stuck with me decades after seeing the film.
“I love Dangerous Liaisons, it’s one of the best costume dramas of all time, with all of the actors doing great work.”
Dangerous Liaisons was excellent but I think Valmont was the better movie.
Did not know they had an affair! I always wondered what happened between Michelle and Peter that led them to divorce. I loved them as a couple. Beautiful pair.
I have never even heard about this.
But holy crap that movie was AMAZING.
How both Malkovich and Glenn Close didn’t win oscars is offensive.
With super young Uma Thurman and Keanu Reeves.
Seriously, if you haven’t seen the movie, i highly recommend it. It was fantastic.
Curious that he talks about the impact of the affair on his friendship with Michelle, but not on his marriage with Glenne.
Oh wow — this is real gossip!
I had no idea Michelle Pfeiffer cheated on her spouse. I’m not surprised about Malkovich because….idk why.
But this is real deal gossip (for me, anyway).
It’s good they never talked about it because until now I had no idea! And I probably would have judged had I known (even though it’s not my business, but I’m not rational when it comes to real deal gossip). That kind of discretion is so rare these days haha.
Love the juicy gossip! I had such a crush on John Malkovich after watching Dangerous Liaisons and Empire of the Sun. There was just something sexy about him in those roles. Also Dangerous Liaisons was where my crush on Keanu Reeves started.
I guess I was too young then to know about the affair! Couldn’t believe she left 30 Something’s “Gary” but I thought it was for Fisher Stevens.
Never getting over Gary dying on 30something, as i watched it in my dorm.
Had zero idea about this affair, but that movie, Dangerous Liaisons, is PHENOMENAL.
I should re-watch, haven’t seen it in ages.
Fisher Stevens — that skinny-necked little wimp — actually fooled around on Michelle! Can you believe it???
@Jaded – 😂 – my sentiments about him exactly! There is no accounting for taste.
I love this film (and the novel), and Malkovich is so incredibly sexy in it!
It’s often occurred to me that Camilla is a lot like Merteuil & Diana is a blend of Cécile de Volanges & Mme de Tourvel, la Présidente. Also, that Liaisons was an allegory for the human corruption & intrigue that suffused the ancien régime & that its author was the chief of staff to the Duc d’Orléans, brother to Louis XVI. The insiders — in any regime, any era, any ideological band — always see the writing on the wall before outsiders. I guess Tiggy fits into that schematic somewhere, maybe as the sensible British nanny who wanders onto the stage midway through the play & breaks the tension & the fourth wall immediately.
I remember this. Interestingly no remorse for what he put his wife through.
I just saw Malkovich at Boston Logan airport last Monday! As we passed each other, he gave me a smile, like, ”Yes, I’m famous” it took me a beat, but realized it was him right after he passed me. He’s shorter and a bit younger looking than I thought he’d be.