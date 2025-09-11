Prince Harry welcomed a new partnership at the inaugural Invictus Horizons event

One week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a bonkers column about how Prince Harry should resign from his role as founder/patron of the Invictus Games so that Invictus could have “another royal patron.” As I’ve been saying, this is Prince William looking to colonize and/or destroy every part of Harry’s charitable and philanthropic legacy. William’s lackeys took down Sentebale. William has been gunning for African Parks. And William is clearly trying to harm Invictus and somehow maneuver Harry out of Invictus.
So, it’s interesting that Prince Harry attended an Invictus event last night in London. The event was the inaugural Invictus Horizons, and it looked very much like a reception for major donors and sponsors. Interestingly, Harry and Invictus announced a new major sponsor/partnership for the games. Per Invictus’s press release:
The Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) today hosted Invictus Horizons at the iconic Gherkin in London, an inaugural event marking a new chapter for the international movement supporting wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans through the power of sport.
The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Foundation, addressed an audience of supporters, partners, and community members, emphasising the responsibility and opportunity of the Invictus Movement as it enters its second decade:
“This is what Invictus does best: it catalyses change. It shows what is possible when courage is met with opportunity, and when recovery is supported by respect and community. That is why tonight is so important. Because as proud as I am of our first decade, I know the next decade matters even more.”
The event introduced Rob Owen OBE as the Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer. Rob Owen, who joined the Foundation earlier this year, brings decades of leadership experience in social impact and veterans’ support, reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission:
“It is a privilege to lead an organisation with such strong foundations and extraordinary potential to change lives. Our vision is a world where no wounded, injured or sick service person or veteran is left without the opportunity to recover, rebuild and thrive through the power of sport and community. That’s why we’ve launched our new strategy today to catalyse systemic change across a growing international movement; focus our resources where the need is greatest, while also strengthening the community we have proudly served over the past ten years.”
Alongside the reveal of the strategic direction, the Foundation proudly unveiled ATCO Ltd., a global leader in energy, housing and defence, as a new multi-year partner. ATCO’s support began as co-Presenting Partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, alongside Boeing, who are also the Lead Global Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation. ATCO is now coming on board to support the Invictus Games Foundation’s year – round programming internationally, as well as the lead sponsor for next year’s inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards. ATCO, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is also a proud sponsor of Team Canada at the Invictus Games.
“The people of ATCO stand shoulder to shoulder in honouring the dedicated active and veteran service members who have allowed us to be part of their Invictus journey.”
I’m glad that Invictus has another major sponsor and partnership, because… I really think that’s one of the ways the royals are trying to f–k with Invictus. King Charles and his courtiers were lobbying foreign governments to NOT give the Sussexes security, do you think Charles and William are above calling up corporate sponsors and suggesting that they pull out of Invictus? Anyway, Harry was in his element at the reception, and I just hope Invictus is protected from those who want to destroy it or colonize it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The Duke of Sussex founder and patron. Not William or Kate.
Not to disparage Sentebale but Invictus is a much larger beast, with corporate and multi-government ties which, imho, makes it much more difficult to plot a “take over” or any other nonsense William has up his sleeves.
That and Invictus is much wider known as Harry’s charity. Sentebale was known but not to the degree that even casual observers link Harry with it. Especially since he’s started attending the one year to go, and Games with Meghan. That gets world wide attention each time it occurs.
Whereas you had the Polo game for Sentebale and smaller charity events, you have an Olympics sized competition with thousands of spectators over a week for Invictus. William may have been able to sneak in six years ago, as people figured it was a royal charity that Harry lost as part of his departure, but it’s too late for that now. He’s well associated as the founder now.
I agree. Sentabale was a small local charity with a small board that were too trusting and didn’t set firm enough boundaries or create detailed job descriptions. It worked for years because everyone involved had good intentions but it only takes one bad actor to take down a small charity like that. Invictus is bigger, international and has a more rigid structure. It would be much more difficult to take down (not impossible) but more difficult. Similar to African Parks these larger charities are more robust and can withstand more hits. African Parks seems to have survived the controversy drummed up by the media. I doubt anyone outside the world of royal watchers would think it a controversial charity.
I shouldn’t think that the army want William running it, he just hasn’t got the right qualifications,
Long live Invictus with Harry as its founder. May Harry take it forward for decades!!
Well, this week has shown that IG would not be in better hands with bald and bearded one. And that’s something that corporate sponsors would take note of.
Good for Invictus! I find it telling that this organization seems to have leveled up their involvement/sponsorship – it says that they liked what they saw in Canada and wanted to be more involved.
Harry really is making the most of his time in the UK. He does look like he’s in his element. As we have said on here before, if Invictus was the only thing he had done, that still would be an incredible legacy.
I think Invictus has surpassed a niche patronage its now on the Global stage, i do hope Harry has things in place where by it cannot be colonised by willie’s hench men as we know nothing is too big to fail only that this failure would be epic. to be honest i did think at some point since the big wars were no longer happening then it would wrap up. Willy should be be preparing for kingship not trying to take his brother down.
I just wish the new CEO wasn’t an OBE. I always get a sinking feeling in my stomach when I see any of those honors in anything involving the Sussexes. Congrats to Invictus and to Harry for gaining new sponsors.
I felt the same thing when I saw that OBE. You are not alone in that sinking feeling.
That OBE really had me going from ☺️ to 😬 real quick. Hope it’s just the paranoia.
Many a times, these people are just granted these titles without them lobbying for them. People can’t choose the cultures they’re born into. Yes, some people do decline these titles, but many don’t. And most especially if the title was granted by their queen Elizabeth, it is regarded as an honor. So, this guy having OBE before or after his name is not necessarily a bad thing. Just like prince Harry is not a prince by choice but by fate of being born into that family (horrendous family if I must add) and culture, most of those folks are the same. They regard any and everything granted by their queen as an honor. It doesn’t mean they’re working for the firm, it just means they are British that value that kind of stuff. Infact, come to think of it, most British people that have served on the IG numerous boards all have some sort of title, but they all have been very loyal to the foundation and the IG community. IG isn’t going anywhere, its Harry’s to keep. And I see they’re rebranding the Endeavor Funds to Invictus Spirit Awards, good on them. Keep going IG, God’s grace is upon you.
I think they are trying to destroy it. It’s a shame how Charles n William are so immature. We know people have a price. I hope for IG sake everyone is on the same page. The RF has a lot of power n they will use it to break Harry. These visit makes the RF look bad. I’ve said it many times their reign is over. Harry’s is killing it when it comes to representing a charity(hands on, organized). He makes PPOW look like💩. He’s visiting several organizations per day. I haven’t seen this done before. It’s refreshing and relatable.
ATCO is an interesting sponsor. I think Nancy Southern, the CEO of ATCO, is a bit of a royalist. The Southern family sponsors a big international equestrian event at Spruce Meadows, and Sophie was in attendance last week. I also felt a bit anxious with the announcement of the new CEO for Invictus. The positive is that he already has an OBE, but I guess he could be ambitious for a knighthood. Dominic was a great CEO and he has always spoken of how it was his job to bring Harry’s vision to fruition, which he obviously has. I read an interview with the CEO of the Birmingham games and she talked about hoping that Harry would come as a spectator, and even come to the one year out event. Is she not aware of Harry’s role at every Invictus Games? It just sounds like she is already working on minimizing his role. I must say, like many who wish Harry well in all things and happy for all his good work, this whole Birmingham thing is anxiety inducing. That is to say, one doesn’t have the trust in the new CEO that one had in the original one. Pray for the best.
There hasn’t been a peep out of the Birmingham CEO since that interview. I’m hoping someone took her aside and read her the riot act. While I don’t think there’s too much danger of Invictus being “taken” from Harry, I’m still worried about the Birmingham games. I wouldn’t put it past the BRF or their flying monkeys to do something at the Games, or something adjacent to the Games, to embarrass Harry. Hope his private security is airtight.
@Tamsin
Albertan here. Can confirm that the Southerns are certainly an “interesting” dynasty with deep pockets and shallow principles.
Your comment regarding the wishes of the Birmingham CEO has me concerned that IG won’t be as great as it has continued to be. I feel that each IG gets better and better and part of that is because Harry is working tirelessly to make sure that everyone enjoys themselves and is supported. The servicemen and women are the most important part of IG and the way that their families, friends and the entire IG community are there to support them is something that unfortunately isn’t seen enough. It’s how Harry has made these games so much more than just a sporting event with his relaxed and welcoming demeanor for everyone in the IG community. IG is a family where everyone there is happy, loved and supported regardless of what the end result is in each game. Harry’s energy helps to create that energy and expecting him to just be a spectator will affect how these games will fill.
What worries me is the Invictus Games getting canceled because Charles dies. Since they haven’t said what kind of cancer or treatment he is having, it very well could happen.
Weird that my beginner’s guide to the shadiness of ATCO and the Southern dynasty was removed. It’s not a judgement on Invictus, or Harry, but on billionaires who made their fortunes by exploiting the planet and workers, and then cozying up to right-wing parties. But carry on I guess.
There have been many positive comments in public about Prince Harry and his excellent work. I am glad to hear that. Perhaps people are not so easily fooled after all. Thank you.
Let’s remember that we’re going to get the financials for Sentebale soon. Then we’ll know exactly where all of the money went.
I don’t worry about IG. This is a global foundation. Chuck couldn’t get the other countries to refuse security to Harry, so I don’t see any of the brf being able to make a dent here. As far as the CEO of the Birmingham Games goes, does anyone think that they would sabotage the games there? Birmingham needs the economic boost and I can’t see anyone doing something that would stop that. It’s a solid Foundation on a much larger scale than Sentebale. I just don’t think there will be a problem. Oh, Billy Idle might want to claim it as his own, but everyone knows that it’s Harry’s. No amount of disinformation will change that.
Huh. Do we call this convening power? 😏