Prince Harry welcomed a new partnership at the inaugural Invictus Horizons event

One week ago, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had a bonkers column about how Prince Harry should resign from his role as founder/patron of the Invictus Games so that Invictus could have “another royal patron.” As I’ve been saying, this is Prince William looking to colonize and/or destroy every part of Harry’s charitable and philanthropic legacy. William’s lackeys took down Sentebale. William has been gunning for African Parks. And William is clearly trying to harm Invictus and somehow maneuver Harry out of Invictus.

So, it’s interesting that Prince Harry attended an Invictus event last night in London. The event was the inaugural Invictus Horizons, and it looked very much like a reception for major donors and sponsors. Interestingly, Harry and Invictus announced a new major sponsor/partnership for the games. Per Invictus’s press release:

The Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) today hosted Invictus Horizons at the iconic Gherkin in London, an inaugural event marking a new chapter for the international movement supporting wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans through the power of sport. The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Foundation, addressed an audience of supporters, partners, and community members, emphasising the responsibility and opportunity of the Invictus Movement as it enters its second decade: “This is what Invictus does best: it catalyses change. It shows what is possible when courage is met with opportunity, and when recovery is supported by respect and community. That is why tonight is so important. Because as proud as I am of our first decade, I know the next decade matters even more.” The event introduced Rob Owen OBE as the Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer. Rob Owen, who joined the Foundation earlier this year, brings decades of leadership experience in social impact and veterans’ support, reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission: “It is a privilege to lead an organisation with such strong foundations and extraordinary potential to change lives. Our vision is a world where no wounded, injured or sick service person or veteran is left without the opportunity to recover, rebuild and thrive through the power of sport and community. That’s why we’ve launched our new strategy today to catalyse systemic change across a growing international movement; focus our resources where the need is greatest, while also strengthening the community we have proudly served over the past ten years.” Alongside the reveal of the strategic direction, the Foundation proudly unveiled ATCO Ltd., a global leader in energy, housing and defence, as a new multi-year partner. ATCO’s support began as co-Presenting Partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, alongside Boeing, who are also the Lead Global Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation. ATCO is now coming on board to support the Invictus Games Foundation’s year – round programming internationally, as well as the lead sponsor for next year’s inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards. ATCO, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is also a proud sponsor of Team Canada at the Invictus Games. “The people of ATCO stand shoulder to shoulder in honouring the dedicated active and veteran service members who have allowed us to be part of their Invictus journey.”

[From Invictus]

I’m glad that Invictus has another major sponsor and partnership, because… I really think that’s one of the ways the royals are trying to f–k with Invictus. King Charles and his courtiers were lobbying foreign governments to NOT give the Sussexes security, do you think Charles and William are above calling up corporate sponsors and suggesting that they pull out of Invictus? Anyway, Harry was in his element at the reception, and I just hope Invictus is protected from those who want to destroy it or colonize it.

