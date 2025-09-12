‘Royal sources’ insist that King Charles might see Archie & Lili next year

There’s something so mindnumbingly stupid about the British press breathlessly quoting unnamed “royal sources” and “palace insiders,” all of whom have been armed with the exact same talking point this week: Prince Harry should keep silent about his meeting with his father, no briefings or interviews or leaks! It’s not that Charles and his team are worried about Harry’s words, it’s that THEY want to be the ones creating the narrative of the meeting and what it all means. Of course, they also want to silence Harry by any means necessary, but again, they want to brief against him 24-7, screaming about how HARRY is the one who can’t be trusted. That’s the whole thrust of Richard Eden’s latest column in the Daily Mail, which I’m not even going to excerpt. It’s just stupid, and I hate that these morons never acknowledge that their royal sources are doing exactly what they’re accusing Harry of. Speaking of, the Mail also ran this:
Prince Harry promised his father that he could be trusted to stay quiet about their private discussions before they met for the first time in more than 18 months, it can be revealed today. The Duke of Sussex spent 54 minutes having a cup of tea with King Charles at Clarence House in London on Wednesday.
A royal source has said that Harry is determined to ‘reset’ his relationship with his family, and the British people, after years of turmoil caused by Megxit – starting first with his father.
‘This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship’, a royal insider told the Daily Mail today. ‘He has told his father he won’t be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said. There’s a long way to go before Harry can earn his family’s trust but he’s given some assurances’.
Prince William did not attend Wednesday’s Clarence House meeting but will have been aware it was going to take place, it is understood. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been out at royal events all week – and on one occasion were only three miles away from Harry but chose not to meet. ‘William would have known that this was going to happen. It’s not clear how happy he is about it but, you know, sooner or later most families reach some sort of accommodation after a family rift’, the Mail’s source said.
Re: Harry’s silence… what’s even funnier about this situation is that everything shifted after Harry went public in May. Harry had been silent about his father for months, but he spoke at length to the BBC in May after he lost his security case. That is what changed everything and that’s why Charles finally agreed to meet him. Harry better not talk, and if he does, we’ll organize another meeting as punishment!! Additionally, wouldn’t you know, another royal source told the Mail that a Sussex family visit could be in the cards for next year.
Prince Harry’s reconciliation meeting with his father is the first step towards his family returning to the UK for a visit next year, a royal source claimed today. The summit over tea at Clarence House last night could pave the way for Archie and Lilibet to visit their grandfather for the first time in more than three years.
‘The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them,’ a royal source told the Daily Mail today. ‘It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK. It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.’
But whether Meghan Markle will want to come with them remains another matter, the insider has said. Meghan hasn’t returned to the UK since the Queen’s death in September 2022.
Harry’s taxpayer-funded security was reduced after he and Meghan quit royal duties – sparking his legal battle with the Home Office – but the Sussexes would likely receive armed bodyguards when visiting the King. ‘There are all sorts of obstacles to that happening again because of Harry’s insistence that they have guaranteed armed police protection. But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter’, the insider said.
The idea of Harry bringing his kids over but not his wife is a no-go. I suspect it will be rejected out of hand by Harry as well – if Charles wants to see Archie and Lili (a big “if” in my opinion), he needs to extend a full-throated invitation to Meghan as well AND guarantee security. Or else this is just another nasty maneuver to separate the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
This is super insulting. Leave Meghan home while Charles sees hers and Harry’s children along with Harry. Not “good enough” to go over with their children. . If this is done, this is so demeaning and hideous. And Harry needs to stand his ground. Charles could have arranged visits to the entire family for years now. Harry should know that nothing can be “reset” unless his father stops being insulting to Meghan. And no way would William “change”. He can still have the sneak attacks and insist Harry leave Meghan. And it is Sussexit not Megxit. Harry is not in the wrong and his Father and Brother did the damage. So reset means to bring the children and Meghan must stay home.
They’re trying to push this narrative to negate Harry’s own words. He demanded they apologize to Meghan.
Press, courtiers and Chucklehead himself don’t want to admit fault publicly. They’re racist and don’t want to apologize to the target of their decade of racist attacks.
First of all, Charles didn’t invite Harry and Meghan to attend the Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth personally invited them to attend. And he didn’t spend any time whatsoever with Archie and Lili when they were at Frogmore Cottage for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Charles barely had time for Harry and Meghan, and there is no evidence that he spent any time with them after the Balcony event in the room where they were relegated with all the other newly ‘non-balcony’ Windsors, which Archie and Lili did not attend. As far as anyone knows, Charles only granted Harry and Meghan a 15 – 20 minute audience at Clarence House just before the Jubilee celebration at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which Archie and Lili did not attend.
And what’s with the rewriting of history about the removal of Harry’s ‘taxpayer paid’ armed security? It’s in official court documents that Harry offered to pay for that level of security out of his own pocket. Yet they insist on pretending that he had a tantrum over ‘not’ being able to have free/taxpayer paid security. As if we didn’t read all of the details as it happened in multiple news outlets from around the world.
In what world are those gutter rats living? To expect Meghan to allow their children to accompany their father to the UK without her is never going to happen. Utter nonsense and utter desperation.
So Chuckles is planning to hop on his private jet and head over to Monticeto to see the kids? Well ok then!
If the first words out of Charles’ mouth the moment his arse exits the aircraft aren’t forming an abject, unqualified apology to Meghan and a promise to curb his Rottweiler and her press floozies, he can get right back on his little space hopper and go right back to Little Britain.
Nothing without Meghan. End of.
This is the first I’ve heard to Charles meeting Archie&Lili 3 years ago
And it should be Harry and Meghan bringing the kids.
Or Charles can go visit them in Montecito.
Or maybe Canada, but Meghan is definitely part of the meeting.
They tried to push that story out following the Queen’s jubilee when it was learned that they did in fact meet with the Queen and that they had a first birthday party for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes released photos of Lilibet for her birthday and we found out that none of the other royals (including Charles) attended the party, even though there was plenty of time to do so. Once the photo was released after they returned home, the story about them meeting Charles came out. The story never made since because it was said that they met him at Clarence House just before the church service, which doesn’t make sense because that would mean that Harry and Meghan left their children outside of the safety of Windsor and adequate security for this alleged quick meeting. It also didn’t make sense because that would mean that Camilla was there and there was no leak about this meeting and no photos confirming it ever happened. Harry has confirmed the meeting between his children and the Queen in his book but there has never been any confirmation from the Sussexes that this meeting ever took place. So I will continue to say that it’s a lie, just like the lie that they met with Charles and Camilla when they had the surprise visit with the Queen before going to The Hague IG games. No one knew about that visit with the Queen until after they had left and it was only after that they claimed that Charles and Camilla (who were at a church service in Windsor around that time) quickly made a beeline to the castle to see Harry and Meghan. All lies until there is actually proof or confirmation from the Sussexes.
I’m with you. I don’t believe Charles has ever met Lili and that Harry has been very kind to his father in not publicly pointing that out.
Hmmm. So here’s the thing. I don’t know what all’s being said between Harry and Charles but if Harry is promising not to leak, it has to be on the caveat that lies will not be told about him and his family. As long as Charles is leaking whatever narratives to make himself look good, I don’t think Harry cares. But let’s say Charles lies and says Harry refused to visit but leaves out that Harry refused to visit bc Meghan was not invited or given security, well then Harry might say something.
I don’t know what was said between them either but it seems to me that revealing a possible discussion about what was agreed upon or what they might do next year, is Charles leaking to the press. This small amount is proving that Charles and his people still can’t be trusted. They had a full on fit when Harry said that he hoped to reconnect with his father before it was too late, when that is what anyone would say regardless of their parents health. THEY made what he said into a great betrayal when he said something commonly said about wanting to resolve things with someone before it’s too late. Even to go further and reveal a possible meeting between the kids and him next year is a great betrayal to Harry, Meghan and their children. Their safety is too important, especially when in the UK, so to mention to possibility of the children going there, is going too far. I don’t really believe this because we are about to start the holiday season and it’s insanity to me that a grandfather who hasn’t met with his grandchildren in all of these years, if ever with Lili, is willing to push that back at least another three to four months? That crazy to me.
More garbage from the gutter rats and their invisible sources. They must spin shit!
Right? According to their own “palace sources” they’re also being overly generous about the timetable. Didn’t the courtiers say Chuck only had 2yrs left, 18 months ago? And they expect the public to believe this monarch who has never gaf about any of his grandkids, to suddenly prioritize meeting with them, in a *year*? Even if he by some miracle had the energy, he doesn’t have the interest.
Of course that won’t stop the press from writing fanfic – they’ve been putting their words in a dead woman’s mouth for three years now.
US law: Harry can’t take Archie and Lili out of the US without Meghan’s consent, whether married or divorced.
Regardless of law (no divorce will happen imo), it is unacceptable for a wife not to be “allowed” to go with her husband and children to visit her father in law when the children are brought over. Meghan should not even be asked this question about giving approval. Unacceptable is what this is.
oh come on now. He’s not going to try to sneak the kids out of the country without Meghan’s consent.
IF he takes the kids to the uK without Meghan (And I do not see that happening but lets pretend) then it would 100% be with meghan’s approval and permission. But again I don’t see that happening.
Let’s wait until Charles sees next year, period. Cause he’s not exactly looking too healthy.
I’m British. I have no desire to see Harry, Meghan and their children in the UK. I want them to be safe and happy in Montecito and wherever they are guaranteed good security.
Harry has made a good life for himself in which he also serves. He is much to be admired and shows up the left behinds every single day.
This is what the press really wants. I’m not sure that Charles does and there’s no way Harry and the children will go to the UK without Meghan.
So I think a bigger roadblock here is that H&M would not allow any pictures of their children to be released, at least none that show their faces.
Charles isn’t going to all this effort to have H&M there with the kids and then not be able to use that for his own PR. If the kids aren’t on the Christmas walk to sandringham, does it even count as a visit to Sandringham!?!?
I think at this point Charles will guarantee security. We’re even seeing that alluded to in this post – that if they were at Balmoral or sandringham they would have security. And Harry clearly had security on this trip. So I am sure providing security for the whole family is something Charles is warming up to.
I also think the positive reaction from the global press to the meeting between Charles and Harry pleased Charles a great deal and he’s probably imagining that reaction increased tenfold if he meets the grandchildren.
Charles is controlled by his own PR and I think he’s realizing that whether he likes it or not, Harry is good for his PR.
Charles got some of his best global press when he walked Meghan down the aisle and he squandered it all away. So yea, I can believe he wants a rosy picture with his mixed-race grandkids before he goes. For his legacy. I can kind of see Harry and Meghan allowing pictures if they are done in their usual way, backs of heads and turned away profiles with Charles somewhere in the frame, lol. But the Christmas walk? I can’t see that. Unlike the Wales kids who have full security anywhere they go, the sussex kids do not. And while the Tindall and Phillips and York cousins are a part of that walk, I don’t think those kids have ever had the same level of death threats and heightened interest as the sussex kids. It’s just not the same.
oh the sussex kids are never doing the christmas walk! I would have found it unlikely even if they had stayed as FT royals with security until they were old enough to say whether or not they wanted to do it (like teenagers.)
but I can see that being a sticking point, right? charles invites them to christmas and sandringham and “of course we’ll all walk together to church” and H&M say NOPE and that’s the end of the invitation. Or a similar situation.
Yes. but then we’re in the situation where Charles controls the narrative by leaking that the Sussexes refused to visit for Christmas, implying that it is Harry who is preventing reconciliation as opposed to Charles. The BM keeps saying that Harry has agreed not to talk about their private conversation, so if he did publicly clarify why they’re not going, the BM would scream and cry but you said you wouldn’t share any personal discussions, Harry, how dare you! LOL, it’s all such a trap but I feel like Harry is aware of this. He knows his dad.
The thing about this article eluding to the Sussex kids visiting him at Balmoral or Sandringham is that this article is referring to them meeting with him next year. That to me sticks out because, it would make more sense if this meeting happened sooner during the holidays at Balmoral or Sandringham, but by pushing it back to next year, it doesn’t make sense because nothing is guaranteed. It also doesn’t make sense because why would he want positive PR that isn’t guaranteed next year, instead of guaranteed PR that he can definitely get this year?
Yeah, I think it’s fair that this is more like wishful thinking on the part of the BM. Whatever discussions about the kids coming over that Harry and Charles have had are not this concrete of oh it will def happen next year.
Isn’t there some archaic law in Britain that the king has “ownership” rights over his heirs? I’m sure I’m messing up the phrasing but my concern is that he might keep the kids away from Meghan should they be brought over there into his lair. Maybe it’s direct, monarchical line, but I thought I’d heard something like that. Regardless, if so I would never take that risk.
The very alleged king having custody only seems to be applied by derangers to the sussexes. Nothing about the Wales though they are grandchildren of the king also. No way would Charles take on children to raise. Charles could be taken to court if he tried.
Pretty sure this is all made up if there was any discussion about the family visiting the UK I’m sure it’s related to the Invictus Games
Can we just establish that everything the DM wrote is dreamed up by the writers. If Harry told KC that he could be trusted, as revealed by DM, he has soon seen that the palace cannot be trusted as all of the insiders/sources are allegedly talking to the press. Do these numbskulls really believe that H&M will bring their children to a country where the press, some so called experts, and people have questioned whethher Meghan is their mother, questioned whether they are theirs at all. Meghan Knows if her children were in the UK everyone will immediately be comparing them to the Wales children and accuse them of breaking protocol.
What is the point of a relationship with your father when you know it’s all for show on his end? Taking the kids without Meghan would be gross. What husband would take his children where his wife is not welcome? This and the talk of harry coming back to work part time is going to just ramp up the attacks on Meghan. All so his dad can look good. I do think both will probably happen in some form. I know what harry said, but he also wants a relationship and if that requires him to do those things,I think he will. I don’t remember if Charles had cancer when harry last said he wouldn’t go back. I don’t believe any of this is from an actual source, I think they are just seeing what is likely to happen.
Kate, I think that Harry could be wanting some kind of relationship with Chuck before he dies, but I can’t see him letting the brf use his kids. Harry can visit when he’s in the UK for Invictus, etc. They can always zoom.
I’m 50/50 on a visit happening with the children. But it definitely will not happen without Meghan being there. We just learned that Harry cleared his Ukraine trip with his wife, in fact he mentioned her before the UK government so we know that Meghan is not going to be left out of this. When the children met with the late queen there were no pictures released so they could do the same with Charles if it was really all about visiting “grandpa”. If Charles is really concerned about his legacy, then I’m guessing he wants to avoid being known as a shit grandpa AND a shit father too. He’ll leave that award to Toxic Tom Markel. But this is assuming Charles even cares one way or the other.
I cannot imagine any scenario where Meghan ( or Harry for that matter) would consent to the kids travelling to Little Britain without Meghan too being present.
Would be truly disappointing!
No Meghan = No Archie & Lillibet.
Full stop!
Why would Meghan and Harry want to spend a dreary Christmas at Sandringham? I can’t see Christmas as a possibility at all … unless Charles really is about to shuffle off his mortal coil and Harry and Meghan both agree to bring the kids over. Together.