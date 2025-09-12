VF: King Charles ‘has always left the door open for Harry to come back to Britain’

Prince Harry’s final event of his British tour/visit was a panel discussion in London in association with The Diana Award on Thursday. Harry met organizers and young recipients of the award, and he basically looked lovely, happy, rich and free. Harry’s spokesperson told People Mag: “He’s obviously loved being back in the U.K., catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him.” I would imagine that part of Harry enjoyed the fact that his tour was so successful, royalists are now openly begging for him to be “half-in.” He also enjoyed – as did everyone else – the fact that he so thoroughly overshadowed the left-behinds, and that William and Kate were putting on the full clownshow to try to ride his coattails.
Obviously, people are still talking about Harry’s meeting/tea with his father on Wednesday. There are already leaks coming out, and those leaks are not from Team Sussex. Page Six claims that Harry came to tea with his phone full of photos and videos of Archie and Lilibet. I actually thought about this, and while I think Harry probably did show his dad some videos on his phone, a smarter bet would have been for Harry to bring his father a small little photo-album. I could totally see Meghan putting something like that together. Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had an exclusive about the meeting and what it all means:
It is understood that the meeting was “brief but significant,” and that Harry had cleared his diary “for the entire day” in the hope that his father, who is in London for a number of official engagements, would be able to find a window of time for them to see each other.
“The meeting was brief because of the King’s busy diary and Harry having an Invictus engagement in his diary, but it’s very significant that it has happened,” says Charlotte Griffiths, editor at large at The Mail on Sunday. She also revealed that a meeting between Harry and his father was in the cards after their respective communication aides were photographed meeting in London this summer.
“Harry had a meeting in London this morning and then made sure he kept his schedule completely clear so that he could see his father at a moment’s notice,’ according to Griffiths. “It was a last-minute diary plan – it wasn’t in Harry’s diary – but perhaps that’s because he was nervous about leaks. He was prepared to drop everything to see his father and he let that be known to the palace.”
Sources close to King Charles say he is keen for a reconciliation with Harry, and that while he agreed to see his son, any long-term reconciliation is up to the Duke.
“The King has always left the door open for Harry to come back to Britain, Charles genuinely misses him and it pains him that there is a rift, but the ball is in Harry’s court,” says a source who knows the King. “If details of their meeting are leaked, then it will be a short-lived reconciliation. The issue of trust is very important to the King, and has been breached in the past. Harry has to prove he can keep the conversations between them private if he wants to really have a relationship with his father.”
I don’t understand? “The King has always left the door open for Harry to come back to Britain… but the ball is in Harry’s court.” The open door, in my opinion, was for Harry to “come back” under pretty narrow circumstances – Harry would only be allowed to return on a permanent basis, full-time, divorced, broke and humbled. Charles will not allow the entire Sussex family to visit regularly with full security and a safe place to stay on a part-time basis. Which isn’t much of an open door, you know? The door is barely ajar.
The Daily Mail’s Becky English also had a fussy exclusive about Harry and Charles’s tea. There was little new information beyond “it was, say insiders, the first tentative step on the road to reconciliation – at least between father and son.” English did what all other royal reporters are doing this week and acting like Harry regularly spills everything or briefs against his family. Nope – Charles, William and Camilla are the near-constant leakers, and watch what comes out about this meeting in the weekend papers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.
As soon I saw photos of Harry driving into Clarence House, I just assumed that the details would be in Sunday’s papers, and it won’t be because Harry/Team Sussex leaked it.
“The King has always left the door open for Harry to come back to Britain” Oh yeah. Taking away Frogmore Cottage once his mother died ( which they had a lease for from QE2) is so obviously leaving the door open!!!
The King is another toddler, having a tantrum when his son decided to tell the truth in his book Spare, particularly about Camilla.
Buckingham Palace leaks to the press that Harry must not leak to the press. Don’t these people understand how ridiculous they sound to anyone with critical thinking skills!
Something that readers of the gutter press fail to see.
I’d be surprised if he brought a photo album. You know Charles and his people would take photos of the album and publish them. Meghan is very careful with the kids’ faces being hidden. I don’t think they’d trust BP. So him showing the photos through his phone makes sense.
That was my first thought. I hope no physical photos of the kids were handed over.
Harry is incredibly smart. If he have physical copies of anything, I bet they were little AI redheads to see if they got leaked. Any real images of the children would have been on a tablet so his father could see them properly
I agree. Videos on his phone? Show him his camera roll? Absolutely. A photo album where a courtier ( or his wife) could get a hold of it, and then all of a sudden we’re getting parsed out information about how blue Lili’s eyes are, Archies mole above his lip, that Lili loves a particular TV show because she had that t-shirt on?
Harry knows how this stuff goes. These Royal commentators have written books based on miniscule pieces of information that they’ve had about him for his entire life, and to this day insist on personality traits and his real feelings because of it, despite his own words to the contrary. I don’t think he would set his kids up for that.
We are all thinking along the same lines. An album would get widely shared.
I know I can be petty but I wouldn’t even show him pictures of the kids past 1 year in age. If Chuck truly wants to see his grandchildren then I’d make him prove it. I would not cater to that horrible man and showing him recent pics would be catering in my book.
I don’t think there was a photo album either.
If anything, I can see Harry giving him a framed photo of the kids from a few years ago (when they were much younger and looked different), knowing that his father would probably display it in Clarence House when he thought it would give his image a boost. Charles has done that with the picture of him walking Meghan down the aisle. Harry knows exactly who his father is. So even that is doubtful.
What happened to both the Kings spokesman and Harry’s spokesman saying right after the meeting that it would remain private? Hmm.. who is getting this out there at their behest? Could it be Peg the jealous? Could he want to cause shit?
I think Charles will also leak about the meeting but Harry knows that. The difference is that right now Charles wants those leaks to be positive, to show him as a reconciler, and I don’t know that Harry cares if he does that. It might be an eye-roll, sure. But Harry knows how his dad rolls. Now, in a few days, if we get a real negative slant, it’ll be coming from William, maybe Camilla.
“The King has always left the door open for Harry to come back to Britain, Charles genuinely misses him and it pains him that there is a rift, but the ball is in Harry’s court,”
All Harry has to do to get back in his dad’s favour is divorce his wife and leave his kids behind in California. And they wonder why he hasn’t done it
Charles does not “genuinely” anything.
Was the door left open when Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, which is still sitting empty to this day? So now Charles wants the press outside of the uk to believe that he’s always been open to reconciliation despite all evidence to the contrary.
Yes, was that door actually on Frogmore Cottage? Because I recall it slammed pretty tight.
It’s ridiculous to pretend that team Sussex are the leakers when for the second time this year Harry has gone to Ukraine, with the government’s knowledge and they don’t find out until he gets there. So he can keep secret the fact that he’s going to Ukraine, but not that he had photos of his children ready for Charles to see?
And stuff like that isn’t even a leak, it’s just simple deduction that they try to pass off as having some sort of inside scoop. You haven’t spoken to your father in the year and a half. Any photos of your children where he can see them and hear them will be greatly different from what he remembers before. Not a huge leap that that’s something that he would show. If it even did occur.
Also, how exactly has Charles left the door open for harry? He still doesn’t have security to our knowledge. He still doesn’t have a home base to our knowledge. He still doesn’t know if he can even meet his father regularly until he gets in the country. The media still is trying to speculate where he stays at and who he will meet. This revisionist history of the past two years is going to annoy me I see.
Nothing says “Welcome Home” as much as an eviction notice for a paid in full lease. Lmao at the history rewriting they are briefing these propaganda writers to do.
this is so hypocritical. I. Mean. Really. He left the door open? Who would want to come back, under the circumstances? They were chased by mobs. Literally. Their home was stolen from them. Confiscated, call it whatever. Their security was yanked. They were subjected to vitriolic smears and hysterical shrieking taunting. Yeah, they’ll be back in a jiffy. GTFOOH.
Charles didn’t just make the Sussexes unsafe in the UK, he actively lobbied to make them unsafe in every other country they would choose to visit, and constantly encourages the press to attack them.
That’s not leaving the door open to reconciliation, Charles. That’s Stochastic terrorism.
Why anyone would believe anything coming out of Katie Nichol’s mouth is beyond my comprehension. She is a well known liar who fills in gaps with her nonsensical spins. And that Rebecca English woman is William’s mouth piece.
Anyone with an ounce of sense knows Charle’s want Harry back without Meghan and his kids. Why? Because Meghan sees through the bullshit and they cannot handle Harry having someone with his best interest around. That ship has sailed by. Harry will not be returning as a full time member of his birth family. He will occasionally come back for his charitable work and head for his home afterwards.
I don’t think Charles wants the marriage to last. He wanted Meghan to go back to acting. And then since they are “apart” the marriage would break up.
Yep, and the media too. Which is why they’re always asking for Harry to come back for some event but leave Meghan at home because she will be booed. It’s also why they’re always asking for him to stay additional days when he is there to ” reconnect”. They hope that if they isolate him long enough they can get him back to their way of thinking. Which greatly underestimates and insults Harry’s intelligence, but they’ve been doing that for his entire life so it’s not shocking.
They are even doing it right now. Saying that since he’s still in Europe in Ukraine, he may as way well just stay a few more extra days anyway and go to the Duchess of Kent’s funeral. They don’t respect or value his family with Meghan and their children. They see them as an afterthought that he insists upon, so they include them when they have to.
Harry needs to be at his birthday party with Meghan and the children. I hope he does not extend visit this time around. Meghan was not booed except by “plants” by the bots in the crowd. Charles wanting only Harry back is an insult to Harry since it disparages his wife and children.
At what point, do they get that if they want Harry back more, for visits or whatever, they need to treat Meghan with respect. That man loves his wife and family. Whether it’s Charles or the BM, Harry has been real clear about that. Their fever dream that he’ll divorce Meghan and return is just that, a dream.
Note to Charles, why not a mention of Meghan, Archie and Lily being welcome. This is so off putting to me.
The only reason Charles is interested in the kids is the media is interested in the kids. The image of him with them and as their grandfather is worth zillions to the BM and will make him likeable to the people. He’s got to get them back in Britain and he’s got to get Meghan back as well. The reapproachment of Father-in-law to bride he escorted halfway down the aisle is big clicks and news print for days…books and magazines and dollars!
It has to be real not a photo op for Charles. Charles got a lot of mileage from the walking Meghan down the aisle. But did not help when the hate campaign was going on.
Nicholl saying “Harry kept his diary free all day” when he obviously had a morning engagement 🙄
And he had a reception in the evening. The meeting with Charles was squeezed into his schedule.
Yeah, that part made no sense. He kept his afternoon free not his whole day.
That part cracked me up because she kept saying his schedule was wide open except for these two major things he had scheduled. Maybe he didn’t make dinner plans lol. But its clear that Harry fit Charles into his schedule, not the other way around.
Yeah that was just a dumb statement on her part when both of those events would have been scheduled weeks if not months in advance. Especially with Dr. Tedros from the WHO being at the first event. Katie is proving once again why the Squad calls her “Know Nothing Nichols”.
When the press speaks about Harry returning to the UK they’re talking about as a working royal. The press wants this and as Kaiser says Charles wants this under certain conditions but Harry has said many times that he’s not interested in returning to royal life and that his life is in California.
And here’s my thing. At this point a working-royal is a royal who is given a portion of the SG money to do their work. So are they begging to pay Harry? Bc Harry has said he doesn’t want that money. He’s mostly always just wanted security. But I don’t think they would let him be a working royal for free bc that would make the others look bad for taking the money. So I’m not understanding this even being up for debate. The best they can hope for is that he returns for more visits to do his own charity, despite the security issues.
Yes, I think at this point they want to pay Harry. I don’t know if they’ve made him any such offer yet but I think they would want to pay him to be a working royal.
Why? because this family uses money as a form of control. If Harry is dependent on the SG for his lifestyle then they can control him – his events, his schedule, everything.
but its a moot point because Harry is never going back to that. He’s had 5 years of freedom (financial and otherwise) and he is never going back as a working royal.
It is a moot point. Bc even if Charles wants that, and I’m not sure he even does and Harry def doesn’t, we don’t know how long until it’s William at the reins so what does it matter. Bc William would never. At this point, the foreign office should just offer Harry some sort of a military ambassador role independent of the royal family, lol. I don’t even know if that’s something that could even work but I’m guessing they’d love to. But yes any exchange of money with the royal family would be about control and considering the intertwining of institutions within the uk even that would be dicey.
Harry wasn’t paid before, he got an allowance from Charles. Had he stayed, after Charles’s death William would pay the allowance from his duchy income.
SG only pays for travel on behalf of the monarch and offers a clothing budget for official meetings (can’t have him meeting with dignitaries with holes in his dress shoes).
As I understand, it is the same for Edward and Sophie. They don’t get a salary as employees from the SG but an allowance. That’s why Sophie curtsies so deeply, Charles is their only source of income. She has to pray William will use her services and cough up the same amount. An amount which is by discretion of the monarch and not guaranteed (as Harry had to learn when Charles stopped paying without warning during the “trial period”).
They should set up fixed incomes plus bonuses for the “working royals”, treat them as employees of the Crown, and bonuses are only paid for more than a fixed minimum of working hours. They already clock each “business” phone call into the court calendar, they can use it for time sheets.
Plus as a working royal he would be stuck meeting with people like Trump, Putin, MBS and whoever else the government needs him to make nice with. I think that alone would cause Harry to “nope” out in a hurry. He couldn’t get away from the Trumps fast enough when they came to visit during his first term.
” and that Harry had cleared his diary “for the entire day” in the hope that his father, who is in London for a number of official engagements,” Apart from a meeting in the morning and Invictus in the evening. Economical with the truth.
I have no idea what Chuck thinks, but the bm appear quite desperate to get Harry back in the UK to stay.
These people are tireless ruminants, even though they know just as little concrete information as the rest of us. This constant regurgitation of the same old meagre news, blowing everything up to bursting point, as if these ruminants didn’t have four stomachs with one fermentation chamber, but just one fermentation chamber. This constant rumination produces terrible flatulence and foul odours that put everyone else to flight. This is very unhealthy for the ruminants, because humans only have one stomach and not four, and certainly no fermentation chamber. It is a very bad, rude and self-damaging habit. Humans shouldn’t behave like cloven-hoofed animals, should they?
I love the smell of desperation emanating from Salt Island … Guys, he’s just not that into you.