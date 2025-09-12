Burrell: Prince Harry & Meghan’s marriage downfall is ‘inevitable’

In 2016-17, the Windsors did the most to discourage Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s relationship. The Windsors and Middletons began their character-assassination campaign against Meghan in particular in the fall of 2016. Prince William was discouraging Harry from getting serious with “the actress.” Charles panicked and claimed that he couldn’t “afford” Meghan. Once engaged, Meghan and Harry withstood a serious effort to ruin their engagement and wedding, including that bullsh-t with Meg’s father. Once H&M were married, the royal establishment, aristocracy and British establishment convinced themselves that Meghan was a “degree wife” who could easily be pushed out of her marriage and the country with a wall-to-wall smear campaign. William in particular was convinced that he could physically attack Harry in an attempt to force H&M to divorce. Harry disrupted all of these machinations by taking his wife far away from those horrible people. In their California exile, the Sussexes have been targeted the entire time. Harry and Meghan are fine. They’re probably the most successful royal marriage in a century. But according to Paul Burrell, Harry and Meghan are going to break up any day now.

A former royal butler believes Meghan Markle wanted a ‘starring role’ in the British Royal Family – and her marriage to Prince Harry is doomed to fail. Paul Burrell has lifted the lid on royal life in an interview on the Daily Mail Royals Channel. ‘I don’t think Meghan ever considered being a supporting actress,’ Burrell said. ‘I think she wanted to be a star.’ In his new book The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana, Burrell writes: ‘She wanted to be the star but she would always have second billing to the future Queen Catherine. While Meghan wanted celebrity status, she did not want to conform to the rules of the House of Windsor. Being American, she struggled to understand the culture of the Royal establishment with its rules and protocols.’ Later in the bombshell book, Burrell writes that the downfall of Harry and Meghan’s marriage is ‘inevitable’. Expanding on this in the interview with the Daily Mail, he said: ‘I think the two cultures which came together in the marriage of Harry and Meghan, there is a fault line down the middle of it and I feel that will crack one day. Think about it. Harry came from this very busy world of the Royal Family with lots to do. Even in his spare time, he could play polo and do whatever he wanted. He is sat in Montecito, twiddling his thumbs, thinking: “What do I do next? What is my role? Where is my work?”‘ Burrell said he believes this mentality will ‘wear thin’ for the Duke of Sussex. ‘As Meghan rises in Netflix firmament into whatever she will do,’ he said, ‘I think it won’t be enough for Meghan and it won’t be enough for Harry. She will just go off and her next step is a billionaire because she’s got millions so why not step up to a billionaire?’

As we discussed last week, it seems like Burrell’s new book is almost exclusively about Harry and Meghan, two people he barely knows. He knew Harry when he was a child and that’s it. He’s never met Meghan, never spoken to her, never been in the same room with her. What is Burrell getting out of this ham-fisted attempt at a royal book again? Because this sh-t is just like reading aggregated Daily Mail stories. Anyway, Harry is fine, Meghan is fine, and Harry clearly has plenty to do. This caricature they have of California Harry, bored and lounging around the house, has nothing to do with the reality. In fact, I’m pretty sure this is all one big projection about the “other” couple. Prince William is the one who is bored and lazy, William and Kate’s marriage is in shambles, Willy is the one who will “crack.”