Burrell: Prince Harry & Meghan’s marriage downfall is ‘inevitable’

In 2016-17, the Windsors did the most to discourage Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s relationship. The Windsors and Middletons began their character-assassination campaign against Meghan in particular in the fall of 2016. Prince William was discouraging Harry from getting serious with “the actress.” Charles panicked and claimed that he couldn’t “afford” Meghan. Once engaged, Meghan and Harry withstood a serious effort to ruin their engagement and wedding, including that bullsh-t with Meg’s father. Once H&M were married, the royal establishment, aristocracy and British establishment convinced themselves that Meghan was a “degree wife” who could easily be pushed out of her marriage and the country with a wall-to-wall smear campaign. William in particular was convinced that he could physically attack Harry in an attempt to force H&M to divorce. Harry disrupted all of these machinations by taking his wife far away from those horrible people. In their California exile, the Sussexes have been targeted the entire time. Harry and Meghan are fine. They’re probably the most successful royal marriage in a century. But according to Paul Burrell, Harry and Meghan are going to break up any day now.
A former royal butler believes Meghan Markle wanted a ‘starring role’ in the British Royal Family – and her marriage to Prince Harry is doomed to fail. Paul Burrell has lifted the lid on royal life in an interview on the Daily Mail Royals Channel.
‘I don’t think Meghan ever considered being a supporting actress,’ Burrell said. ‘I think she wanted to be a star.’ In his new book The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana, Burrell writes: ‘She wanted to be the star but she would always have second billing to the future Queen Catherine. While Meghan wanted celebrity status, she did not want to conform to the rules of the House of Windsor. Being American, she struggled to understand the culture of the Royal establishment with its rules and protocols.’
Later in the bombshell book, Burrell writes that the downfall of Harry and Meghan’s marriage is ‘inevitable’.
Expanding on this in the interview with the Daily Mail, he said: ‘I think the two cultures which came together in the marriage of Harry and Meghan, there is a fault line down the middle of it and I feel that will crack one day. Think about it. Harry came from this very busy world of the Royal Family with lots to do. Even in his spare time, he could play polo and do whatever he wanted. He is sat in Montecito, twiddling his thumbs, thinking: “What do I do next? What is my role? Where is my work?”‘
Burrell said he believes this mentality will ‘wear thin’ for the Duke of Sussex.
‘As Meghan rises in Netflix firmament into whatever she will do,’ he said, ‘I think it won’t be enough for Meghan and it won’t be enough for Harry. She will just go off and her next step is a billionaire because she’s got millions so why not step up to a billionaire?’
As we discussed last week, it seems like Burrell’s new book is almost exclusively about Harry and Meghan, two people he barely knows. He knew Harry when he was a child and that’s it. He’s never met Meghan, never spoken to her, never been in the same room with her. What is Burrell getting out of this ham-fisted attempt at a royal book again? Because this sh-t is just like reading aggregated Daily Mail stories. Anyway, Harry is fine, Meghan is fine, and Harry clearly has plenty to do. This caricature they have of California Harry, bored and lounging around the house, has nothing to do with the reality. In fact, I’m pretty sure this is all one big projection about the “other” couple. Prince William is the one who is bored and lazy, William and Kate’s marriage is in shambles, Willy is the one who will “crack.”
Burrell is an “expert”, who knows Harry well – as a 12 year old boy!!! Who would be interested in the “insight” of a guy who was accused of theft until the late Queen stepped in the very last minute??
Burrell is a racist choad, apparently.
Just switch the names out with WanK’s and suddenly it looks like a narrative based in some truth.
Yep it’s Opposite Day again. It’s true just switch the names and that’s the lazies fairytale marriage lol.
Harry is literally in Kyiv right now with the UK Foreign Minister. These people are nuts.
But I thought he was twiddling his thumbs?
What a loser this guy is,he has really made a career being Diana’s former butler.
Angela the devil interviewed Harry for 15mns and had made a career of it so it doesn’t take much for these people to be ” experts “
Well if anyone would know how their marriage is doing…it would be the Butler. 🤪
Yep! who doesn’t perform butler duties in their house and hasn’t met the prince’s wife or Kids. i think its going to rain today, based on my expertise of it rains in september
I remember hearing this gutter rat say he had prostrate cancer and was not sure if he would be around for Christmas in whatever year he said that. Harry called this piece of filth out in his book Spare. These gutter rats are so focused on the Sussexes marriage I often wonder about the state of theirs. Is there anyone left among those pack of rats who has not written a book about the Sussexes? Harry and Meghan are fine, deeply in loved and both are booked and busy. In addition, they are thriving in their community of Monticeto surrounded by folks who love them and who they love and what does he have? A dirty book hawking for coins. Has to be a pretty sad time for those gutter rats who are in their twilight years watching from afar as this stunning couple live and love openly while they write and peddle nonsense. There is no dignity left among those rats. Moreover, this particular rat is a former thief.
Isn’t it considered bad form to basically root for a marriage to break up? This guy is flailing every which way to get the attention of the palace operatives. It probably will work as they are desperate to get anyone to get in the gutter press piling trash on H&M even if the most simpleton of readers could see what is really going on here. This monarchy is doomed and it all is self inflicted.
Harry’s UK visit and Megjan’s WLM kind of derails this BS.
Ummm, it’s pretty clear that Meghan is down bad for her husband. And Harry’s favorite scent is his wife. Like any relationship, it’s not going to be perfect but this is ridiculous. And Harry spoke in Spare about sitting around NottCott watching Friends episodes. Whereas now he’s surfing in Cali, playing with his cutie kids and eating good food made by Meghan. While working with BetterUp, Archwell Foundation and Productions, IG, Travalyst, making investments, doing charity and whatever else that we will one day find out about. Harry is not twiddling his thumbs. And Meghan is not going to bail on Harry bc she wants to create a business. I hope she does make billions, but it would be with Harry by her side, please.
It’s because they constantly try to convince you that they know the truth not the subject at hand. You have two former butler’s out there who haven’t spoken to Harry in 20 years and never met Meghan, telling you how he feels and what Meghan thinks. How could you possibly know either?
This is particularly embarrassing given that Harry is currently in Ukraine after spending 4 days in the UK. And their description of how Harry was happy in the UK because he could play polo after engagements? They don’t believe he’s a real person. He’s a ken doll to them, that they can fantasize about.
After this week in the UK it’s their fervent hope that he divorces his wife and comes back. They know what they lost and it’s the only thing they have left. They don’t even pretend it’s because they are unsuccessful anymore. They constantly talk about Meghan being a billionaire and him having to be bored and unfulfilled because they are.
Kate does not have top billing. Burrell had nothing to do with peggs and keen. And nothing to do with the sussexes. Burrell fans will be derangers
“I think” “I feel” “he believes”
Too bad neither PB’s thinking, nor his feelings, nor his beliefs are based on facts.
Too bad these people are so delusional. And that includes rota 🐀🐀🐀, the BM in general, and the Derangers.
Too bad that somehow there still seems to be money in it, or publishers wouldn’t touch these collections of lies, garnished with slurs and innuendos.
Burrell is just repeating derangers in his book. Not even sure how this tripe gets any media attention.
Paul Burrell would have gone to jail except the Queen had her memory suddenly jogged when it was pointed out to her that a trial could air family dirty laundry. He’s a first class grifter.
How many books can be written about the RF every year? Are these books flying off the shelves in book stores? They all regurgitate the same BS. That man is a piece of 💩. The BRF are drowning in the cesspool they created for Harry n Meghan. I truly believe Charles represents the end of their reign. William n Kate were useless as PPOC. They are a NIGHTMARE as PPOW. PPOW is a runaway train that will crash and🔥before William’s coronation. They are a weak and a useless couple, Jesus couldn’t save these 2 morons. What a joke.
Shouldn’t this be described as a cut and paste job from the tabs rather than the “Royal Insider from 30 years ago?!” I was baffled by the extracts serialised in the Fail which were quoted by Kaiser. Butler was writing like he was in the room with the Queen and Harry in 2022? His employment ended with the death of Diana. He doesn’t know her sons as adults and hasn’t met their wives. He hasn’t been present in their lives for nearly three decades. How has he the audacity to write as though he knows how they think or feel? Anybody can see Harry and Meghan are rock solid so the former butler is just confirming his total ignorance of them.
The Daily Mail calls Burrell’s book a “bombshell.”
They got it half-right.
“Harry came from this very busy world of the Royal Family with lots to do. Even in his spare time, he could play polo and do whatever he wanted. He is sat in Montecito, twiddling his thumbs, thinking: “What do I do next? What is my role? Where is my work?”
I’m laughing so hard at this nonsense appearing as Harry literally visits wounded in Ukraine. Burrell is the one who needs a real occupation.
I also found that hilarious because Meghan posted a video of Harry surfing a few weeks ago. Clearly, he has activities that he can engage in during his spare time, from working for his charities and his work with Better Up, Travelyst, and Archewell. I was in the UK for Harry & Meghan’s wedding, and I stayed with Jean Broke-Smith (she operates her home in Holland Park as a bed and breakfast), who knows Paul Burrell from working on shows like American Princess. She told me that Burrell predicted the marriage would last less than three years. How wrong he was!
Seriously. Do people think Montecito is the boondocks of a deserted island?
In Spare, Harry said both he and William hated this guy and felt he exploited their mother’s memory for his own profit. Now he’s switched to the Sussexes to continue his grift. Good job Paul for once again proving Harry was right about you all along. May you and your book both sink like stones to the bottom.
@MSIAM Amen!
There are two former royal butlers out there giving all butlers a bad name with their constant yapping.
Tee hee aren’t butlers supposed to be discreet?
Right 😀
Umm…twiddling his thumbs? He’s preparing for Invictus Games, two small children, Better Up, Travelyst (sp, sorry), a bunch of charitable endeavors, AND he squeezes in a polo game or two when he can. Both Harry and Meghan are booked and busy yet peaceful under a tree (because that tree is NOT located on a British royal property)
When Harry is in Montecito and out of the public eye, HE IS ACTIVELY RAISING HIS CHILDREN, SPENDING TIME WITH HIS WIFE, and practicing self-care, in addition to the daily work, planning, and execution of his various corporate and charitable roles. This man is not bored, he’s just not accessible to the public.
In the reality-based community, spending time as a hands-on parent and spouse, helping with homework, housework, and bonding time with your family IS considered worthwhile time and most of us wish we had more of it.
These people can flip all the way off. They have such skewed priorities.
Burrell can’t grok the kids.
William is the one who appears to be twiddling his thumbs in between his “Royal” engagements. But I guess planning vacations and booking yacht trips can be very taxing. I’m sure he needs a vacation after planning his vacations. And of course we can’t forget about all of the Zoom calls, I just don’t see how he can fit it all in.
Burrell was the one who got divorced.
Even if Burell truly believed Harry was sitting at home twiddling his thumbs this week has destroyed that narrative. And like most royalists he’s deluded into believing that royals do a lot of work. They don’t.
Burrell’s a lying thief who pillaged Diana’s private stuff after she died, that’s about as low as you can sink.
Just before Diana died I read an article where she told someone that she was getting fed up with PB always having his nose in her business and was thinking of letting him go.
Asking for a friend, did Paul return ALL the items belonging to Diana he said he was storing for William and Harry?
🥱🥱🥱