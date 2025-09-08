Paul Burrell’s new book is all about the Sussexes & how they’re terrible, surprise

I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I read Paul Burrell’s book, the one he wrote after his trial and late “rescue” from QEII. Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler, having worked his way up from Buckingham Palace footman. Diana “got” Burrell in the separation and divorce, and Burrell was one of the few remaining longterm employees when she died. Burrell traveled to Paris when Diana died too. Years after her death, he was charged with stealing Diana’s property, including letters, clothes and personal items. Only Burrell told QEII in 1997 that he was keeping some personal items for William and Harry, mostly because he was worried that Diana’s mother Frances Shand would destroy everything. At the end of the day, QEII and the other royals stood up for him and he was cleared of all the charges. Burrell then turned into some kind of “royal expert,” getting paid for commentary and his books. Well, he’s got a new book, and the Mail published two big excerpts from it, the bulk of which is about (you guessed it) Harry and Meghan.
QEII’s warning in 1997: I talked of the many people with whom I had spoken and seen, at which point she offered me a stark warning: ‘Do be careful. There are forces at work in my country of which even I have no knowledge.’
Burrell believes that Meghan was mad about living in Nottingham Cottage: But how could it have gone so horribly wrong? And how did the couple squander so much goodwill from the Royal Family and the nation so quickly? In the early days of their engagement, Harry and Meghan were given Nottingham Cottage, a rose-covered, one-level house with two bedrooms, a sitting room and a kitchen, which faced the front door of his mother’s apartments at Kensington Palace. It was small but cosy and enough for a couple embarking on a journey through life.The fairy-tale cottage wasn’t a royal residence though, as Meghan discovered when she and Harry were invited to dinner with Harry’s brother and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their home, apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. This was the former residence of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, and was very much a palace. They even had a ballroom. The Cambridges had a corner of the state apartments so that they could entertain.”
The problem was that Meghan is American: Perhaps the problem was that Meghan would always have second billing to the future Queen Catherine. Being American, she struggled to understand the culture of the Royal establishment with its rules and protocols.
Diana would have wanted Harry to be William’s wingman: But I was shocked and saddened to hear that they were to leave the Royal Family in January 2020. Diana would have wanted Harry to stay to protect and defend his brother and be his wingman all the way to the throne. If only she had been here to advise her second son, history may have been different. They could have had it all. The Queen was of the same opinion. She wanted them to stay but she was born into an Edwardian court and was nearly 60 years older than Harry. Her Majesty had lived in a different world from her grandson. How could the Queen understand all of Harry’s problems? She couldn’t.
QEII didn’t want the Sussexes to leave: She did not want ‘Megxit’ as it was dubbed, as she knew they would be estranged from her world. The Queen even said to Meghan: ‘You can go back to acting if you want to.’ She was willing to bend the rules for Meghan, and offered to talk to her whenever she had any problems. Who could forget that it was the Queen who took Meghan on her first engagement and showed her the ropes to make sure she settled into Royal life?
Harry should become an American citizen: Harry is now in an exile of his own making. He has become an American resident and has severed links with the Royal Family, the crown and the country. His wife is American, his children are American – so perhaps he should be American too.
Harry should have moved to Canada or Australia: It is such a shame because William and Harry with their wives were the ‘Fab Four’ and certainly for a time Harry and Meghan were ‘the golden couple’. They had everything. I had Harry marked down for Governor General of Australia or Canada and then they could have lived in their own royal domain. It would have been as if they were king and queen in their own country and they could have travelled the world for their own causes. I think the problems came partially from Meghan being American. It is a different culture, different lifestyle and she had different goals. In the end it really boils down to money. As royals, they could never be fabulously wealthy like the friends they keep, such as Tyler Perry, although they could be fabulously famous. They could never fulfil all of their dreams by being inside the Royal Family. So they thought that they could make a life outside of it and make their own rules where they wouldn’t have to answer to anyone.
QEII, Lilibet & Archie: Fortunately, the Queen did get to meet Prince Harry’s children; Prince Archie who was born in May 2019, and Princess Lilibet who was born in June 2021. It was Lilibet’s first birthday on the Saturday of the weekend of the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022 and Netflix was in tow at Frogmore Cottage to record the event. Harry and Meghan invited the Queen and all the younger members of the family to a tea party. Her Majesty declined, instead inviting them to tea in the Oak Room in Windsor Castle without the Netflix crew. The rest of the Royal Family were congregating for a buffet tea when the Sussexes arrived. They walked up to Windsor Castle, went through the dog door and up the spiral staircase into the Queen’s apartment….When Harry and Meghan appeared in the Oak Room the family parted like the Red Sea so that the Sussexes could take centre stage with the Queen. Some members of the family left the room in disgust and wouldn’t return until they had left 30 minutes later.
The Sussexes snubbed QEII: The Queen played with the children and chatted with Harry and Meghan. She thought everything was fine but little did she know. On the Sunday of the weekend of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, the Queen had arranged for the chef to make her favourite chocolate cake, a Sachertorte, with one candle on top for Lilibet’s birthday. She had hoped that her favourite grandson and his wife would join her for tea. But she was left disappointed when she was told they had left already. It might have been a breakdown in communication, that Harry and Meghan weren’t aware of her plans. It’s a shame the tea didn’t happen as Meghan never saw the Queen again – while Harry saw her next on her deathbed.
I barely have the energy to fact-check all of this BS. It’s really disappointing, and I once again wonder why these people don’t understand that there’s a whole world of royal commentary out there which doesn’t involve supplicating themselves to the courtiers? Okay, so let’s do this. The Sussexes didn’t travel to the UK with a Netflix crew for the Jubbly in 2022. QEII invited the Sussexes to the UK, she gave them security and she met with them privately, not with the wider family. The Sussexes also threw a small birthday party for Lili at Frogmore Cottage, and Misan Harriman took some photos. Also: the reason why Harry wasn’t made the governor-general of Canada or Australia was because of William’s jealousy, paranoia and rage. William is the one who wanted to ship the Sussexes off to Africa. And the sh-t about Meghan not wanting to live in that little shack… Jesus, how many times are they going to do this?
Hmmm.. nobody can write a book without including hate for the Sussexes. Hope his book doesn’t sell.
That man is a stranger to the truth. Yep, it was Misan Harriman who took pics at Lili’s first birthday party. Not a ‘Netflix crew’ 😂
Right? There was no Netflix crew. They say Netflix like its a dirty word which is going to be really hypocritical when Charles is seen with Netflix crews for Idris Elba’s documentary on the the KIng’s Trust.
@Beth … And the ‘family members’ weren’t in the Queen’s Oak room, they were having a family luncheon with drinks and said they were having too much fun to make it to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for Lili’s party. I also recall that William and Kate made up an event in Wales on Lili’s birthday and took all three of their children with them so they would have an excuse not to attend their cousin’s party.
The Queen was the only royal family member who had any real contact with Harry, Meghan, and the children during her Platinum Jubilee. I think she realized then how it would they would be treated when she was gone.
I don’t think Charles actually spent any time at all with Archie and Lili during the Platinum Jubilee. The only time he spent with Harry and Meghan was a brief visit just before the Jubilee celebration in St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022. He summoned Harry and Meghan to Clarence House for a 10 or 15 minute meeting and then they went straight to St. Paul’s Cathedral. Charles was ‘busy’ the next day and didn’t attend Lili’s birthday party and the Sussex’s flew home on Sunday.
Love how we are supposed to believe that Netflix went to the expense of hiring a whole film crew to fly to London and follow Meghan and Harry around for the Jubbly and yet chose to put NONE of that supposed footage into the documentary? lmao sure Jan
He is so full of hate mixed with the stench of desperation for fame, money and validation from the RF.
He’ll do anything for a buck.
He also seems very unintelligent. Just regurgitating the toxic British media’s propaganda, such as “Meghan is all about money”. And does zero research based on the many inaccuracies. It’s a shame because he spent time with Diana, who was treated dismally by the royal family, and learned nothing. No, Diana wouldn’t have wanted Harry to be William’s slave, she would have understood how they treated Meghan and would support their decision to leave. Especially when she thought about leaving too. This is a guy who is out just to make some bucks, just like he accuses Meghan of. That whole island hates women. It’s always the woman’s fault.
Times are tough for those gutter rats. Pretty soon every last one of them will have written a book about the Sussexes. Pretty pathetic. He is still angry because Prince Harry called him out in his book Spare. Lying thief.
Yep, revenge for Harry calling him out. What a loser (and a thief).
Kaiser summarized the lies well. This is all made-up.
B^%$& I wouldn’t want to live in that lil’ @$$ shack either when I just moved out my own townhouse to live with a Prince. Straight up. I bet Meghan cared WAY less than a lot of us would’ve in the first place! Be all the way forreal forreal. Big delusional energy with these “courtiers”
Meghan stayed there with Harry before they were married so I’m certain she did not mind living there when it was just the two of them. But I’m also sure Meghan and Harry both wanted a home with outdoor space once they started having a family.
Meghan knew how Harry lived. She visited before moving to England.
NottCott is not a “cosy little house”. Everyone living there (Kate and William, Eugenie and Jack) with a baby left it for something bigger as fast as they could.
Meghan had a lovely townhouse in Toronto. She was willing to make NottCott work, believing Harry that he only used it as a base camp since he was travelling all the time, and he was fine with it.. Then they were over at William and Kate’s “apartment”, which they had in addition to Anmer Hall, and Meghan’s jaw hit the floor. I bet she was fuming on Harry’s behalf.
The discrepancy in the treatment of the brothers must have hit Meghan like a hammer the moment she stepped into Apartment 1a with its antiques, 20 rooms, ballroom, 2 kitchens. Calling this 4 story palace an “apartment” is a joke.
I think Meghan’s biggest problem with the cottage was having to see her beloved husband hit his head going through doorways and such.
Touché. I’d be pissed too. While the rest of the family lives in humongous palaces, even the lesser royals.
For some context, the GG position in either Australia or Canada would never have been an option. Those positions are filled by significant national people selected by the government of the day. Colonialism is no longer accepted.
This is what stuck out at me, too. What utter nonsense, a member of the BRF could not become GG…that’s not how that works at all. Statements like that are how you know these “experts” are just literally making things up.
This guy is pretty ignorant. Throwing some shade here, but did he get some education or was he just a butler?
They did make Edward VIII Governor of the Bahamas after he abdicated.
I came to say the same thing – the UK doesn’t get to appoint the Governor General in Canada – it’s done by the sitting government. So ridiculous.
Paul Burrell is clearly thinking of a time in the past when Henry, Duke of Gloucester (son of George V), was Governor-General of Australia for two years after the war.
I’m an American and even I gave that part a side eye. This man lies so much that I don’t think he knows what the truth actually is. This lie was proven wrong in their documentary and I believe it was also proven wrong in Spare. Besides, in order for this lie to be the truth, that would mean that the royal family was willing for them to be part time royals living in another country, which is what they had asked to do several times, including in Africa.
Paul Burrell never met Meghan, and the last time he saw Harry was probably in the early aughts. He has no idea what she thought about Nottingham Cottage. If Meghan had wanted to be fabulously wealthy and famous, she would never have married into the Royal Family. And why is he bringing Tyler Perry into this?
That is one of the things that has made it obvious to me that these people lie just to lie. Meghan had access to men of wealth greater than what Harry had access to and she would have realized that before she married into that family. She didn’t have to marry into it to know that certain royals are treated worse than other royals in that family because she saw it firsthand with Harry. We’ve all seen photos of NottCott and how it didn’t compare to the beautiful home she had in Canada. Harry described his living space at NottCott and living space that was even worse than that when he was forced to live in a small basement like living space that had a small window where the view was of his moms former parking space and where someone’s hair clippings once flew into his room. He wasn’t living some ideal royal life that anyone would see and think that they would want. He was a born royal living in worst conditions than any of us here and definitely worse than what Meghan was used to. Meghan and Harry were painting, gardening and refurnishing that piece of crap house. None of the other royals ever made NottCott their forever home, especially after children, so it says something that all of these people expected the biracial woman to be the only one behaving as if she didn’t deserve better. That’s how you know it was love. Meghan stayed when so many others would have walked away, especially with these racists swarming around.
So another book dismissing the real xenophobia and racism experienced and acting like Meghan chafing against not having ANY control over her life was bad. I wish they would stop saying how Diana would have wanted Harry to stay. There’s no reality in which Diana would have wanted her child to subjugate himself to the man William has become.
THEY wish that Harry would have stayed because they know William isn’t up for it, and that house of cards they have built and utilized as a meal ticket is going away. Hardcore royalists are already going to the wayside, when they get the full experience of William being the boss they aren’t going to be able to shine that turd.
If Elizabeth wanted Meghan to stay so much, why didn’t she do anything about it?
Well the rumor about Burrell was that he had too much dirt on the goings on in Charles’ household. And that is why the police let him go
I’m sure all these”blame Meghan” books are flying off the shelves. Same story is regurgitated every year🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Diana would be furious if she knew how the worm had turned. Burrell is, and always has been of bad character, a man who earned a living by betraying her.
I believe that the only “issue” Meghan had about living in Nott Cottage was the stark contrast between how the family treated Harry and how WandK were treated, it must have hurt her greatly to see how poorly her love was being treated.
Diana passed on a long time ago. Burrell probably has little if any contact with William and Harry. He has no clue. The wingman talk again. So Burrell wanted Harry to give up the “American” to be with his bossy brother? Diana would be horrified at his trying to speak for her. Diana also said she wanted her sons to marry their choices. She would certainly not have told Harry to sacrifice marriage to be at his brother’s beck and call. I read somewhere that Diana was fed up with Burrell and possibly would have let him go. He’s fawning over the lazy twosome. Certainly he would have know Diana had a work ethic unlike her oldest son and his wife. There was never a fab four.
Good Lord, Burrell… Get a life.
Harry wasn’t made Governor General of Australia because we would have said no. Actually would have been far more sweary about it but I’m being polite. Australia hasn’t had a British GG since the mid 1960s. Sure, Harry is/was a popular royal but there is no way he would be welcomed as GG. That idea is idiotic.
Harry wouldn’t have wanted that role either.
The words and opinion of a a former butler who never met Meghan aren’t worth the paper its written on. The only thing of note in this whole excerpt was him regurgitating the Not Cot story from Spare (with his own spin). Skimming the former butler’s description of Not Cot made me realize how much Meghan’s heart must have hurt for her husband. Its one thing to say 2 brothers have different roles in the monarchy but its another to stick one in a 2 bedroom cottage where he can’t even stand up straight and to stick one in a palace.
At the end of the day Willy and Harry were both Princes with a father who was the future King. Meghan must have wondered why Charles neglected his own younger son Harry when the Queen never neglected her own younger children. There is no way her heart didn’t hurt for Harry especially if acted like such a disparity of treatment between brothers and such neglect from a father was appropriate.
Especially for us Americans and I am sure other democracies where this primogeniture thingy doesn’t exist. Just because one is born earlier, they deserve the world, and the other sibling doesn’t. That doesn’t make sense in any situation and good parents would never allow it. But Harry only had one parent, and a bad and indifferent one. And the rest of the family didn’t dare cross the future king. I’m surprised Elizabeth saw this happening and didn’t say anything. People glorify her, but there are many things she did that I think were wrong or negligent.
I no longer recall the timeline but Burrell was on trial or was on the eve of going on trial but he met with the queen and poof! It all went away?
The story was the queen traveled with Charles and Philip at the time of the trial and when Charles told her about the trial, which she hadn’t really followed before, she recollected the conversation with Paul where he told her that he would keep Diana’s things. And the the crowns prosecution of Burrell collapsed.
He thinks it’s about Americans having a deficit of British cultural understanding or something when he’s actually only defending an archaic system of privilege and abuse which Meghan DOES understand and chose to walk away from for her own mental health. H & M are healthy, happy and thriving now, and no, they would never have “had it all” if they’d been patient and stayed in. They would’ve been doled out pathetic crumbs and had to live – WITH THEIR CHILDREN TOO – as William the Raging’s scapegoats for their entire lives, unless Willy pops off first.
Paul “The Royal Insider” okay he worked for Diana and knew her sons as children but he has no insider knowledge of either of them over the past 28 years. From the above extract focused on the Queen’s Jubilee he’s writing as though he’s in the room with them and “knows” what people are thinking? Spare is Harry’s own account of his life. Why would I want to read Burrell’s opinions on Meghan whom he’s never met? He has never met Harry as an adult so he has no first hand experience over the past nearly 30 years to justify another book? I am amazed at people like Paul, Cindy, Piers Morgan who claim to be able to speak with authority about people they either met once or twice or never. Why give them credence over Harry ‘s first hand account of his life and how he feels about important life events? Angela Loopy did a biography of Harry and yet years later makes coin talking as if she knows him better than Meghan?? The other butler with a book to flog has given a bizarre interview claiming Harry fancied Kate and could have happily dated her after William briefly dumped her?! I mean pass the sick bag, Alice 🫣
Just a bunch of mistruths and delusions as usual.
Burrell claims in this book that he told the adult Harry that his father had looked into his crib as a new-born, and said out loud ‘I can return to Camilla now’.
If that actually happened, then what an absolutely evil thing to say to a young chap who has already lost his mother.
Charles was seen with Camilla at the hunts as early as 1981-82 when Diana was pregnant with William. He never really had to “return” to Camilla, Charles was a bad father to both his sons.
It didn’t happen because Harry made it clear in his book that he despised how Burrell took advantage of his connection to his mother after her death. In Harry’s book he confirmed that it was a lie that he had possession of Diana’s ring and that he gave it to William to propose to Kate. That was Burrell’s lie and it shows how he is so comfortable lying about someone he hadn’t seen since he was a young boy. There was no reconnection after Diana’s death between Harry and Burrell. Notice how he lies to easily and describes things that only a person who was actually there at certain moments would know or feel. Most of them are proven as untrue based on other accounts of what happened. He described Meghan only seeing the Queen for the last time during the Jubilee but describes Harry last seeing her at her deathbed, as if he saw her alive. His description is purposefully deceiving because the wants to over exaggerate the lies.
I’m too lazy to fact check but wasn’t it Charles who told Harry Meghan should keep acting because there was no money for her?
Exactly.
What an odious little man.
Canada appoints its own citizens to be Governor General. I imagine Australia does the same. The has long passed when Canada had a member of the royal family representing the Crown. Monarchists like to say that the Crown doesn’t cost Canada anything (except very costly royal visits). However, a Governor General (who is appointed by the current government) and ten Lt. Governors paid to represent the Queen do not come free or are paid by the UK. I would like us to start separating ourselves from the Crown by not swearing allegiance to the monarch and heirs and successors.
The derangers will just quote from the book but I doubt they will pay money to buy this book.
I’m not feeling proud to be an American right now, except when these people attack Meghan for being one. Hell yes, she knew her own worth and refused to settle for the crumbs she was supposed to accept.
After the queen saved Burrell from going to jail, the royals could have nda Paul that he never uttered a word again. But they didn’t. And sprouts lies and nonsense about Diana and Harry and Meghan.
The Queen even said to Meghan: ‘You can go back to acting if you want to.’ She was willing to bend the rules for Meghan, …”
Charles suggested that Meghan should continue to do paid work, because he supposedly couldn’t afford to pay for her expenses.
So — shocker — Burrell was wrong about that, too.
Meghan didn’t ‘need’ to go back to acting to be happy in the royal family. She needed to be treated fairly. She needed to be allowed to do the work she was good at instead of being told to be less.
I understand the Spencer family dislikes Burrell
Tbh, I wouldn’t even known he had a book until I saw this post. Another one trying to monetize on HM? Not surprising with those lot.