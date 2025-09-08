QEII said ‘thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ to Prince Philip’s funeral?

Today is the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. As such, the British tabloids have all been doing “remember when” pieces, almost all of which are centered on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Over the weekend and as I’m writing this, this remember-when piece is the top story of the Daily Mail’s Royal section. It’s surprisingly not about QEII’s death but about Prince Philip’s passing in 2021. Philip died on April 9, 2021. His funeral was held on April 17th. Prince Harry traveled solo to the funeral, because Meghan was pregnant with Lili. Lili was born on June 4th – if you do the math, no doctor would have signed off on Meghan flying long-haul internationally with only six weeks left. But watch how that racist old coot Tom Bower framed the story:
As was his wish, Prince Philip’s funeral was a ‘minimal fuss’ ceremony. He didn’t want an eulogy or an elaborate state funeral; ‘He doesn’t see himself as important enough for that,’ an aide once said of the Duke of Edinburgh. The funeral – Operation Forth Bridge – was scaled back even further due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with just 30 mourners, primarily family members, in attendance.
Biographer Tom Bower paints a solemn picture of the days surrounding the funeral in April 2021 in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. He wrote: ‘The mood in London was sombre. Daily, the media extolled Philip’s remarkable life and devotion to the country. The Duke had planned a simple funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The rehearsals displayed faultless military drill. Few would not be touched by the perfection of British ceremonial tradition. The weather was forecast to be perfect. The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family.’
Philip’s death on April 9 came just a month after the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple made racism accusations against an unknown member of the Royal Family. The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was planned for April 17 and Bower wrote: ‘Neither the Palace nor the media understood the Sussexes’ mindset when Harry arrived in London just before the service. How would he cope with his father and brother? Meghan had cited her seven-month pregnancy as the reason for not travelling. In Windsor Castle, the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years. To comply with Covid restrictions, she would grieve alone inside the chapel.’
She is reported to have said to her senior aides: ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming.’
‘There was no mistaking the Queen’s dislike for the disruptive actress,’ wrote Bower.
[From The Daily Mail]
They just love making QEII sound like a huge a–hole, right? And they continue to use QEII in death to rewrite everything around the Sussexes. It’s all part of the larger narrative where Meghan was scapegoated for every single f–king thing, even when she was just sitting at home pregnant. Anyway, I remember the funeral and I was so glad that Meghan wasn’t there. I also remember that no one said a f–king thing about Kate turning the funeral into her Keen Mourning photoshoot, nor did anyone blink an eye when all of the post-funeral press was about Kate’s keen peacemaking.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/04/2021. Windsor , United Kingdom. Funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Inf, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Queen Elizabeth II , the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duke of Sussex during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Issue date: Thursday December 23, 2021 The photograph on the desk is of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2007 at Broadlands, Hampshire, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20210417-Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh Funeral at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20210417-Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh Funeral at Windsor Castle
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
I wonder how QE II felt about Keen’s modeling at the Funeral, posing in the car. ANd also rushing up to Harry until Will told her to back off. Bower has no shame. Who is the “senior aide” no names mentioned of course. Bower “quoted” the late Queen a few times about “how she felt about Meghan.” He is a disgrace.
QE2 didn’t say that about Meghan. They need to quit it.
Didn’t Megan’s beagle ride in Liz’s car a few days before the wedding? I took that as a sign of total acceptance of Meghan on the Queen’s part. The dog seemed very used to being with Liz. The tabs will be dragging the Queen into all sorts of messes. So low classy behavior.
I focus on QEII’s ACTIONS…since she made SURE she saw her namesake great grandchild…AFTER the Oprah interview…I call BS on this…ONCE AGAIN! 😡
💯💯💯
The jubbly was a year after this. She made sure H&M had protection, she made sure they had their own entrance at a service she didn’t even attend – her actions speak louder than her supposed words from an unnamed source 3 years after she died.
@Becks1 … And she made sure that her most senior bodyguard, Lieutenant Colonel ‘Hot’ Johnny Thompson (who was promoted to Charles’s equerry before he took to the throne) sat directly behind Harry and Meghan, in his uniform, for added protection.
I’ve also suspected that Hot Johnny help facilitate the secret meetings and phone calls between Queen Elizabeth and the Sussexes.
I feel like we’ve heard this story before about the queen saying this. Why the DM is picking it up again right now? No idea. And yes, it was very good that a very pregnant Meghan did not travel.
We have heard this before. IIRC one of the men in grey suits actually refuted it saying something to the effect of “the Queen was to busy mourning the death of her husband to be making snarky comments about Meghan.”
“She is reported to have said” I don’t believe it, The late Queen wasn’t that horrible. As for flying at 34 week pregnant, daft.
The only way she might have said this is in the context of “thank God Meg’s not coming because it is to risky for her pregnancy”
Or “thank God Meg’s not coming so Will and Kate won’t whine about her. I’m sick of their bitching”
Or “thank god she’s not coming because it frees up a spot and that’s one more person I don’t have to chop off this pandemic guest list.”
Never seen a dead woman talk so much.
🎯
The tabloid manure merchants seriously need to lay off being puppeteers for a three year old corpse.
It’s making their country look bad, and their remaining BRF “working royals” (whatever ‘work’ is, right Charles?) look even worse.
This is clearly approved by Chucklehead’s camp, because he resented his mother’s affection for her grandson and his wife, something he & Cloppy the King’s old nag never had from Her Late Maj because they’re miserable, manipulative, and nasty to everyone around them.
The Queen has said more since she dies than she did her entire life.
Hah!!!!
So QE2 is a beyotch who was happy to learn a family member wasn’t coming to mourn her beloved husband’s death? Okay then.
This would have been broadcast everywhere at the time if true.
Those gutter rats have sure smeared their beloved Queens reputation by putting words in a dead woman’s mouth. Shame does not reside among the UK gutter rats. You know you have loss the battle for relevance when you have to stoop this low.
Philip wanted such a “low-fuss” funeral than he designed a hide For, and specifically requested, Arthur Edwards ro be the one closest to the church to photograph it. Blending into the church with like a statute. Very “low-fuss”.
It really bothers that dude that the Queen liked Meghan and probably wasn’t too bothered by their leaving. Every six months or so they are releasing new chapters or paperback versions of books to explain how someone really always hated Meghan. Even if that was the case, who cares? She’s been dead for three years and Meghan doesn’t interact with that family.
They are SO ANGRY that the Sussexes are clearly not coming back as working royals and even worse not ruined. When Charles dies and they have to accept that William is their prize no escape, it’s going to be even worse.
Dead queen is speaking again and now I’m not going to be nice and tell her to rest in peace but now I’m going to tell her to STFU!
Bower is a psychopath. He was in Canada stalking the Sussexes during Invictus. He said on air he wants to take down Meghan. All these people ever do is talk sh*t about Meghan.
With luck he’ll be dead before Invictus gets to the UK
I don’t understand the BRF…do they believe that stories like this make the queen look good?
She is mourning her husband of 70+ years and was commenting on Meghan who had only joined the family 3 years earlier?
Perhaps they should comment on the fact that after this and there was a hullabaloo about Lili’s name, the queen wore a dress which had lilies.
Never addressed that did they?
I find it mind boggling that the British press really thinks these types of articles are flattering to the late queen, they are utterly unable to see how petty and bigoted they are revealing her to be.
Shameless how eagerly the rota rats are determined to make QE2 a racist a-hole. Nobody can read the room on this?
Stop putting words into a dead woman’s mouth! I do feel sorry for her (and how they are treating the memory of the late Duchess of Kent.)
I will add, though, that even if QE2 did say that, or something similar, it was IMO not about dislike of Meghan (which I don’t belive she disliked her), but about dealing with the family’s reaction to both Harry and Meghan there at the same time; and at her age, just not wanting to deal with it (which seems to be something of a thing with her through her life, though.) I mean, wasn’t Penny at the funeral?
Lots of moving parts and despite what P & QE2’s relationship was like at the end, they were a team and she probably wanted to mourn in some sort of peace and not deal with Charles, William, the men in gray, etc.
( I am aware I am putting words in her mouth here, but trying to give a counterpoint.)
Whatever. The Palace has worked very hard to portray the Queen as a tolerant, welcoming and kind person and every book and article is undoing that.
I thought Dead people tell no tales, are we sure this woman is dead? do we need to send someone to check on her ?
this woman lived for 96yrs reigned for 70 of them, She has no accolades to her name, because her Great grand daughter took the last thing she had and something, something, Meghan. Meghan spent 2 years in the fold and has managed to erase 70yrs of a Monarchs reign to the point every few months she is dug up to Bash Meghan over the Head. Diana Died at 36, was a married in for 10+ yrs and has been dead nearly 30yrs Still we remember her for all her accomplishments its time to focus what Lizzy did in her 70yr reign. Because i’m not remebering her fondly at all
😂
Meghan is loved and valued by Harry, her kids, her mom, loyal family and friends and colleagues she has made through her life. RR and the Firm want to demean Meghan as nasty and disruptive who can’t maintain relationships and instead eats people. She looks very healthy and serene surrounded by love and loyalty at home. Yet these derangers carry on like a spurned ex who can’t let go and accept that Meghan has found happiness elsewhere. Live and let live. Why are they so bitter about Meghan and Harry ‘s departure given their conviction that they are irrelevant and they have retained the best in Will and his bride?
And maybe she said, “Thank goodness, Meg isn’t coming” because she knew Meg was heavily pregnant and had already suffered a miscarriage? You guys, QEII had a great relationship with H & M. As many have said, look at her actions concerning the Jubilee. She always considered them family, even if we disagree with some of her actions. These people are lying on a dead woman because they have no one else leaking on the Sussexes.
I’m beginning to think she actually WAS an assh*le.