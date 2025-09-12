Margot Robbie wore an unlined Armani Privé to the ‘Big Bold Beautiful’ premiere

When I watched the trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, I immediately thought that it looked like the most manipulative horsesh-t ever. It also looks like a faux-Evangelical movie, right? The basic gist is that two strangers – played by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell – go on a “journey” using some kind of magical door, and they revisit their respective pasts and say goodbye to long-gone relatives and sh-t like that. I’m sure some people will be into it and God bless, if it moves you, so be it. But I feel like Margot’s premiere look is an admission that this is a big bold stinking pile.

At last night’s London premiere, Margot wore a look from the Armani Privé spring 2025. It’s said to be a tribute to the late Giorgio Armani, who recently passed away. The atelier didn’t have time to properly line the dress, so Margot fully had her ass out on the red carpet. THAT is how you know that the movie is a bomb – because they’re making it about the late Giorgio Armani and because Margot would rather show her ass (literally) than talk about the movie. Honestly, I would love this dress so hard if it had proper lining.

Colin looks nice here, but I’ve gotten used to seeing him in glasses. If anything, he’s hotter with the glasses! The trench coat is good-quality but he should give it to Margot, whose ass is probably freezing.