Margot Robbie wore an unlined Armani Privé to the ‘Big Bold Beautiful’ premiere

When I watched the trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, I immediately thought that it looked like the most manipulative horsesh-t ever. It also looks like a faux-Evangelical movie, right? The basic gist is that two strangers – played by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell – go on a “journey” using some kind of magical door, and they revisit their respective pasts and say goodbye to long-gone relatives and sh-t like that. I’m sure some people will be into it and God bless, if it moves you, so be it. But I feel like Margot’s premiere look is an admission that this is a big bold stinking pile.

At last night’s London premiere, Margot wore a look from the Armani Privé spring 2025. It’s said to be a tribute to the late Giorgio Armani, who recently passed away. The atelier didn’t have time to properly line the dress, so Margot fully had her ass out on the red carpet. THAT is how you know that the movie is a bomb – because they’re making it about the late Giorgio Armani and because Margot would rather show her ass (literally) than talk about the movie. Honestly, I would love this dress so hard if it had proper lining.

Colin looks nice here, but I’ve gotten used to seeing him in glasses. If anything, he’s hotter with the glasses! The trench coat is good-quality but he should give it to Margot, whose ass is probably freezing.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Margot Robbie wore an unlined Armani Privé to the ‘Big Bold Beautiful’ premiere”

  1. Bumblebee says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:22 am

    Thank you for not showing any ass pictures.

    Reply
  2. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Margot is so pretty. She seems to have lost a lot of weight, more than even before her pregnancy. She looks great.
    But she’s still the worst model, dresses have no life when she wears them!!! lol
    She still pretty with a banging body.

    Reply
  3. FancyPants says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:25 am

    Sure, they “didn’t have time,” and Margot Robbie didn’t have even one other thing to wear,,,

    Reply
  4. The Shrew says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:33 am

    She’s beautiful but all I can see are ribs. She was tiny during barbie and still so small.

    Reply
  5. Miss Me says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:15 am

    That’s a beautiful dress, but it would look better if it was lined. Unfortunately, the side-boob makes it look like they pulled the wrong size for her.

    Reply
    • Mfs says:
      September 12, 2025 at 8:28 am

      I’m bothered by how droopy this dress is making her boobs look. It looks like the top needs to be hiked up at least an inch.

      To be clear: I’m not criticizing her body—on the contrary, the dress is the problem!

      Reply
  6. MaisiesMom says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:33 am

    It is a gorgeous dress but yeah, that’s quite revealing. And the combo of the dress on her and the trench coat on him is a little odd. They don’t seem to go together? Are they going for a jaded PI and femme fatale vibe?

    Reply
  7. ChiliP says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:42 am

    She’s beautiful no matter what she wears, but tonally this seems like an odd choice for the movie they’re promoting. She stepped out earlier for a photo call in basically her bra. The fact that he’s so covered makes it stand out even more (not that she needs to base her choices off him).

    Reply
  8. SarahCS says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:53 am

    We saw a trailer for this at the cinema and our reactions were

    1. this looks dreadful

    2. were there no women any closer in age to Colin or men closer in age to Margot who would have been cast?

    Reply
    • Cosmo says:
      September 12, 2025 at 10:15 am

      That was my issue too. They have about a 15 year old age gap between them that I’m guessing is never commented upon in the movie. I guess at 45 women go out to pasture.

      Reply
  9. CheekImplant says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Exactly!
    I don’t have a problem with revealing clothing, generally speaking.
    But I loathe when a woman has to dress revealing next to a covered up man. It’s 2025, people. We should be done with this.
    My disinterest in this movie is based on the stupid age gap between MR and CF.

    Reply
  10. ChiliP says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:27 am

    I think part of it is the Barbie association too. She can obviously wear whatever she wants, but when the choices seemingly fit into a patriarchal lens (much young female costar stands nearly naked next to her covered up male costar), it prompts more of a “wait I thought we weren’t doing this anymore” response than it would coming from another actress.

    Reply
  11. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:21 am

    I think think Margo looks fantastic in that Privé. She’s always been slender, but I don’t think she looks unhealthy at all.

    When I saw the trailer i didn’t get faux-evangelical vibes, just a cheesy feel good film with incredibly talented actors to give it some gravitas.

    Anywayyyy, Colin looks great with or without his spectacles 🙂‍↔️

    Reply
  12. SIde Eye says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:36 am

    I would love this dress if it were lined properly because it looks amazing on her.

    Reply
  13. Kirsten says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:37 am

    I love the dress and I think that both Margot and Colin look great. This is also how the dress was shown on the runway, so they didn’t just forget to line it.

    Reply
  14. Ocho says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:43 am

    I like the dress but Margot looks uncomfortable wearing it.

    Reply
  15. Elsa says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:58 am

    I get so sick of naked as fashion. Shock as fashion.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment