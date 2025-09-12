Margot Robbie wore an unlined Armani Privé to the ‘Big Bold Beautiful’ premiere

When I watched the trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, I immediately thought that it looked like the most manipulative horsesh-t ever. It also looks like a faux-Evangelical movie, right? The basic gist is that two strangers – played by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell – go on a “journey” using some kind of magical door, and they revisit their respective pasts and say goodbye to long-gone relatives and sh-t like that. I’m sure some people will be into it and God bless, if it moves you, so be it. But I feel like Margot’s premiere look is an admission that this is a big bold stinking pile.
At last night’s London premiere, Margot wore a look from the Armani Privé spring 2025. It’s said to be a tribute to the late Giorgio Armani, who recently passed away. The atelier didn’t have time to properly line the dress, so Margot fully had her ass out on the red carpet. THAT is how you know that the movie is a bomb – because they’re making it about the late Giorgio Armani and because Margot would rather show her ass (literally) than talk about the movie. Honestly, I would love this dress so hard if it had proper lining.
Colin looks nice here, but I’ve gotten used to seeing him in glasses. If anything, he’s hotter with the glasses! The trench coat is good-quality but he should give it to Margot, whose ass is probably freezing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Thank you for not showing any ass pictures.
Margot is so pretty. She seems to have lost a lot of weight, more than even before her pregnancy. She looks great.
But she’s still the worst model, dresses have no life when she wears them!!! lol
She still pretty with a banging body.
Based on the directors other work im super excited to see this. Look
him up.
Sure, they “didn’t have time,” and Margot Robbie didn’t have even one other thing to wear,,,
She’s beautiful but all I can see are ribs. She was tiny during barbie and still so small.
That’s a beautiful dress, but it would look better if it was lined. Unfortunately, the side-boob makes it look like they pulled the wrong size for her.
I’m bothered by how droopy this dress is making her boobs look. It looks like the top needs to be hiked up at least an inch.
To be clear: I’m not criticizing her body—on the contrary, the dress is the problem!
It is a gorgeous dress but yeah, that’s quite revealing. And the combo of the dress on her and the trench coat on him is a little odd. They don’t seem to go together? Are they going for a jaded PI and femme fatale vibe?
She’s beautiful no matter what she wears, but tonally this seems like an odd choice for the movie they’re promoting. She stepped out earlier for a photo call in basically her bra. The fact that he’s so covered makes it stand out even more (not that she needs to base her choices off him).
We saw a trailer for this at the cinema and our reactions were
1. this looks dreadful
2. were there no women any closer in age to Colin or men closer in age to Margot who would have been cast?
That was my issue too. They have about a 15 year old age gap between them that I’m guessing is never commented upon in the movie. I guess at 45 women go out to pasture.
Exactly!
I don’t have a problem with revealing clothing, generally speaking.
But I loathe when a woman has to dress revealing next to a covered up man. It’s 2025, people. We should be done with this.
My disinterest in this movie is based on the stupid age gap between MR and CF.
totally agree.
movie looks awful. dress looks like a bid for attention. and I am so sick of these naked dresses
I think part of it is the Barbie association too. She can obviously wear whatever she wants, but when the choices seemingly fit into a patriarchal lens (much young female costar stands nearly naked next to her covered up male costar), it prompts more of a “wait I thought we weren’t doing this anymore” response than it would coming from another actress.
I think think Margo looks fantastic in that Privé. She’s always been slender, but I don’t think she looks unhealthy at all.
When I saw the trailer i didn’t get faux-evangelical vibes, just a cheesy feel good film with incredibly talented actors to give it some gravitas.
Anywayyyy, Colin looks great with or without his spectacles 🙂↔️
I would love this dress if it were lined properly because it looks amazing on her.
I love the dress and I think that both Margot and Colin look great. This is also how the dress was shown on the runway, so they didn’t just forget to line it.
I like the dress but Margot looks uncomfortable wearing it.
I get so sick of naked as fashion. Shock as fashion.