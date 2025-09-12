Cracker Barrel has axed all of their Pride sponsorships & DEI policies

When Donald Trump came back into office this year, one of the first things he did was issue some kind of anti-DEI thing, basically encouraging American businesses to roll back their diversity and equity programs. Some businesses and corporations took the bait, like Target. Target’s CEO made a big, splashy announcement that Target would immediately begin to roll back their DEI policies and practices. Consumers showed Target what they thought of all of that, Black consumers especially. The organic boycott of Target has now cost the company $12 billion and Target’s CEO is stepping down.
Well, in August, MAGA-world discovered Cracker Barrel’s plan to change their logo, their signs and their “the south shall rise again” decor. MAGAts threw a tantrum, even though liberals had absolutely nothing to do with it and we were totally fine with the old white guy AND the barrel on the logo. Cracker Barrel ended up walking back their redesign in a matter of days. I hoped that the whole thing was over and people could just stop with all of this dumb sh-t. Well, now Cracker Barrel is ending all of their DEI programs. F–k this business.
Cracker Barrel has axed its equality programmes amid a maelstrom of conservative pressure, following its disastrous bid to redesign its “Old Timer” logo. The Tennessee-based chain of restaurants announced in August it was reversing plans to update its badge to a minimalist design, after the move was slammed as woke by some on the right and even caught the ire of Donald Trump.
In what appears to be the next step in bowing to outraged conservative customers, Cracker Barrel has now introduced a raft of changes, pulling back from sponsoring certain events, including Pride. It is also removing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, Fox Business reported.
“The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements,” a spokesperson said. “It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop. It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class.”
As previously reported, however, the firm did once have a DEI section on its website, which, according to The Hill, stated, “We are increasing our focus on leadership development and mentorship programs to better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent.”
Beyond the spokesperson’s words, no new statement pointed specifically to the ending of DEI programmes, the chain posted a statement on X saying, “TODAY, you can go to Cracker Barrel and know that every biscuit was hand-rolled and baked fresh that day.”
It comes just days after plans to remodel its 660 restaurants were suspended after “testing” new designs that promised to “declutter.”
“The vintage American you love will always be here—the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” it said in a statement.
I have no idea about the racial demographic breakdown of Cracker Barrel’s customers, especially compared side-by-side with the extremely effective Target boycott. I would assume that, if Cracker Barrel’s new anti-Pride, anti-DEI, white-pride-forward policies become more widely known, there will be a reaction from customers. But I’m absolutely curious about what Cracker Barrel’s internal data says – they must believe that the majority of their customer base is white and politically conservative, thus there won’t be much of a political or economic cost to this.
I’ve been to Cracker a handful of times many years ago and the food isn’t great and the atmosphere was super cluttered and old timey. Not my thing so I won’t miss not going there.
All of these companies cow towing to that fascist are still going to suffer even if they are successful monetarily. Because even though DT has done so much damage he will be toppled. I do believe that. And they along with others will be left to deal with the what they have done.
I believe I have been there twice and it wasn’t memorable. I think their customer base is overwhelmingly white. The one near me is in front of a Lowe’s hardware store and usually see a lot of big ford F150s in the parking lot.
I saw a video on Threads where the employees have a “code word” when black customers come in and it’s not good so if that gives anyone any ideas about the kind of atmosphere.
They might have crunched the numbers to see what is less damaging to their business and their customers might be more white and conservative people.
Nevertheless they are a spinless bunch of people. If they think this will satisfy and stop the MAGA crowd. They have to think again. There is nothing what will satisfy the MAGA crowd.
I had no idea Cracker Barrel even had DEI policies to get rid of in place in the first place. That has never been the vibe in their restaurants. Maybe it was more apparent in their corporate office.
I like their chicken and dumplings but their sausage gravy is from a can and their grits are meh. And actually, that’s based on eating there once in the last 10 years when I didnt even order the chicken and dumplings so maybe those are bad now too. I feel like if someone is ever in the mood for Cracker Barrel you can google and find a better diner within a 5-10 minute radius.
I went to Target last Friday night – my county is pretty red, where I live is fairly blue but I was more north and that’s a pretty solid red part of the county. Anyway, I only went bc my kid is in a theater program for three hours on Fridays and I needed something to do so went to Target and wandered and used their bathroom lol (did not buy anything.) It was empty. I mean there were other people there but I have never been in a Target with so few people. And again, this is a pretty solidly red area.
I don’t know how much this change will affect Cracker Barrel but I don’t think it will bring new customers in.
Let the racists and fascists have this place and Sydney Sweeney too…good grief
Neither will end up on the right side of history in the end…
And Their food sucks. That is all.
Worst restaurant ever, had the misfortune of going to one decades ago never again.
The outrage about the logo was something to behold. Imagine thinking some corporate logo, in the current hellscape we find ourselves in, is something to be upset about. I hate this timeline and it feels like we are stuck.
This is probably happening way more than we realize, and we only caught this one because they were already in the spotlight after the logo tantrum.
Aw man – another place to boycott. The food is mid, but i confess that i love shopping for candy, toys and cheesy trinkets in their shops. But if I can survive without Hate on a Plate (Chick fil a) i can certainly live without the chicken & dumplings.
I would say I’m boycotting them but I never go there. I’m not even sure where there is a Cracker Barrel near me and I’m in a red state. But I grew up on the East Coast so I’ve definitely been in one at some point. I don’t feel like I’m missing much.
Target is headquartered in Minnesota, I believe. Majority of their stores seem to be in blue states. Cracker Barrel is mostly in red states. They will be fine, unfortunately.
I lived in the south for a long time and Cracker Barrel, it seems, was at every other highway exit and usually next to an hotel. I live in New England now and while I know they exist here, I can only think of 3. I’ve gone in to use the restroom (yuck…they used to be reliably clean but no longer) and maybe grab a snack. Here it seems to be a lot of seniors and tourists passing thru.
Meh. Been to a Cracker Barrel maybe twice. Was not impressed. Have no problem never going to one again.
It’s a potty stop on roadtrips, but we’ve never eaten there.
May Cracker Barrel go the way of Target.
Hope they fail
I really love Cracker Barrel. It’s always fun to go to on a roadtrip. I’ve always seen people of all races eating there and represented on the wall. But they are probably very Magat friendly. Those nuts will freak out over anything. Cracker Barrel was dumb to change in the first place. It wasn’t broke.