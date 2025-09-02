Donald Trump will do a proof-of-life press conference today, his first in a week

Did everyone have a restful Labor Day weekend? I really needed that – three days to decompress and relax. I’m ready for September now, I’m ready for whatever autumn has in store. Well, during the holiday weekend here in America, there was a significant amount of chatter about Donald Trump’s health. You see, Trump hasn’t had anything on his public schedule since last Tuesday, one week ago. On August 26 (the photo above), he chaired a cabinet meeting. Since that, nothing. He hasn’t given any unhinged press conferences or invited the press pool into the Oval Office for some kind of “signing ceremony” with a Sharpie. None of the White House press corps photographers have gotten any pics of him in a week. Instead, there were rumors circulating that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed, that he suffered some kind of serious medical situation.
Keep in mind, throughout the holiday weekend, “Trump” kept posting on Truth Social, but those posts sound nothing like him. They sound like Stephen Miller trying and failing to imitate Dear Leader. At the same time, MAGA social media kept posting old photos of Trump and claiming that those photos were new. Even the White House account seemingly posted a months-old photo of Trump and suggested that it was new. Well, there were some genuine “sightings” of Bigly Foot – grainy pics where it looked like Trump’s head had been shaved under his hat. It also looks like his forehead is melting. I don’t even know at this point. What I do know is that Beltway media continues to be worthless – absolutely no one was camped out at Walter Reed, absolutely no one covered the weirdness around the old photos being passed off as new, and no one covered the growing social media chatter. Imagine if Joe Biden’s behavior was ever this strange.
Well, apparently Trump is giving a press conference at 2 pm today. I doubt it will be anything significant, but that’s just me trying to temper my expectations. I’m including some of the social media stuff below.
Ummm so where’s his "hair" pic.twitter.com/tG7WEElIcV
Trump was just spotted on the way back from his golf club in Virginia and… yikes. Not looking good whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/g5zpF6r7lN
Trump leaves the White House this morning
(Andrew Caballero/Getty) pic.twitter.com/h3cG0GohXj
He is falling apart.
After viewing the photos of make-up free Trump, I now realize that he wears orange-colored makeup to mask his age spots. He’s matched the makeup to his ‘sun-induced, freckled colored, hyperpigmentation’, rather than his natural underlying color!
I think the spray tan functions as a kind of blush so that his face looks like it has some life/health to it instead of his natural ashy pallor as pictured here.
I have always wondered why he insists on having his face painted orange since it does not make him look tanned, just orange in a parish way.
Every day I wholeheartedly wish for the end of him.
I am sure I am not the only one.
Hurry up universe!!!
Janet I know we shouldn’t feel that way, but I whole heartedly agree. The sooner he is in hell, the better. Only problem is that then we have to deal with Vance.
Vance has no power base. If and when the Redemption comes, really hoping he resets the Cabinet starting… we’ll with everyone, but Kennedy and Noem first.
I’m really hoping that he kicks the bucket soon, but I kind of suspect the time away is just that he’s old and can’t keep up with his schedule and needed a long nap. We’re all going to be in death watch for the next 3.5 years since we can’t believe anything this administration says though. Ugh.
Trump clearly has dementia and/or brain damage from strokes, plus his decades of morbid obesity takes its toll despite being able to afford the best medical care money can buy. Personally, I hope he goes soon, God willing.
Our president is a rotting corpse. Anyone who did not vote for KDH did this to us. I hope you all get what you voted for. You deserve it. The rest of us hate you.
He is literally decaying before our very eyes. And I agree Brassy Rebel! May they have the life they voted for! I honestly think the Gavin trolling is going to be the nail in this coffin which seems fitting.
We’re f–ked for a minimum of 3 more years whether he’s alive or not, so slow and painful is fine with me.
JD “Just Dance” Vance gets in office prior to 2027, it counts as him having served a full term. Given how the GOP appears to be a criminal cartel willing and capable of cheating their way into office (Something is Wrong 2024) I suppose in theory it matters less but he could only run in 2028.
Just Dance Vance is my favorite thing Newsom’s team has put out there 😂. Just Dance sworn in before ‘27, and democrats are outperforming in special elections, with 20 point swings being “normal” means we have a real shot at retaking Congress. That stops the bleeding, for the most part and puts congressional investigations into play. Referral to the DOJ might be on hold, or states can come start their prosecutions. It’s going to be hard, but doable. And even if I’m the last dem in my state (I’m not), I’ll hound the gop to the gates of hell (spot in Dallas where harlan crow hangs out).
So…Weekend at Bernie’s?
Or “Weekend at Donnie’s” as a meme I saw Saturday says.
Ugh all I can think of is what unhinged evil shit his team is going to launch in order to distract from his health. That and feeling morbidly curious about how his state visit with the uk is going to go.
According to social media, they’ve been cancelling flights for him. And it is pretty unusual that he spent a long weekend at the White House (or wherever he spent it in DC). This ramped up speculation that he has congestive heart failure since it’s dangerous to fly in advanced CHF. So, can he even make a state visit? How long can they keep up the pretense that he’s fine?
It’s in what 2 weeks? That’s why I’m like wait and see. He’ll either show up to that spray tanned and orange or he won’t.
Yeah this theory makes sense although I suppose it could be a few other diseases/conditions as well. But the fast food diet and the utter lack of exercise seems like it would take it’s toll eventually, I remember when the Right lost their minds when Biden, a 79 year old man, fell off his bike. Imagine Trump’s fat ass on a bicycle? Does he even know how to ride one?
They’ll pump him full of steroids like they did when he had Covid and then cross their fingers.
Remember the media freakout when Hillary Clinton got lightheaded while on antibiotics for pneumonia? The Trump campaign was pushing the narrative that she had a fatal disease. Media was happy to help even after her doctor explained.
I feel like I’m watching the episode of Succession when Logan died on the PJ.
One of the best episodes of television in history, just sayin.
He looks awful in that shot of him leaving the WH. It will be interesting to note his appearance today. Will they pump him full of diuretics to reduce the bloat? Where was his hair?
Anyway, in just about all recent photos, he looks like he’s on the verge of collapse. Oh, and miserable. 🤞
Diuretics, Vitamin B injections and adrenaline to give him energy… expect unhinged rants.
And what if he has another stroke, live on tv? What if that’s why he was in hiding this weekend?
The old trash bag is on his way out. The only question is how long it will take.
One can only hope.
Mitch O’Connell. had TWO major blank-out moments on camera & in front of a microphone and STILL kept his job. trump would too.
I had a front row seat to my father dying of CHF. You can hear it in the voice – slightly muffled, sort of wet sounding. The person can’t get enough air in their lungs to project, or say more than a short sentence before needing to stop and catch their breath. I’m watching for that, and a few other unmistakable signs that you can’t miss once you’ve seen them in real life.
His droopy face and vacant eyes look like he’s has another stroke—on top of dementia, CHF, and madness.
Interesting thread on what looks like a number of TIA’s over the past few years, plus potentially a more significant ischemic stroke this week.
https://x.com/adamscochran/status/1962233429770285093
Same thing but not clicking into twitter: https://xcancel.com/adamscochran/status/1962233429770285093#m
I had suspected stroke for a while, too, mostly because as not a medical person, I’d seen family members with that expression after their strokes.
He’s going to have a really big one at some point and that’ll be it. Yes, he has access to top notch medical care, but it’s not like he’s a responsible patient who would do any recommended PT or OT, and sooner or later medicine hits a wall. Everyone dies.
YES. My poor neighbor had a stroke last winter-young and vibrant man–and I had the misfortune of being stuck behind the ambulance before I left for work. Watched him get carried out by medics and he looked exactly like this: pale, vacant eyes, open mouth….
He doesn’t look more sick than usual, it’s the lack of spraytan or makeup that makes him look different.
I guess I’m confused as to why he would want to be seen without his signature spray tan? Especially right now. Was he feeling so poorly that he couldn’t even put the spray tan on before doing his obligatory “I’m still here” walk to the car.
Something is very weird. When has this guy ever shut up for a week? He looked awful in the few photos we had of him from over the weekend. His health has obviously been failing for a while now. He’s 80 (81?) and obese. He’s swollen. His heart and his lungs are probably battling it out right now.
That said, I have no idea what shenanigans they will pull this afternoon. Maybe he’ll just ramble and that will be it. Nothing to see here, folks. Of course I am hoping for something more game changing. I am not one who thinks Vance would be worse than Trump. Yes, he’s a horror show and maybe a bit of a sociopath but he isn’t quite the unhinged malignant narcissist Trump is. He’s not stupid or crazy. And most importantly, he’s not a cult leader. Plenty of MAGAs would stick by him but he doesn’t hold the same bizarre sway over them that the Orange Menace does. When people make fun of him, it sticks more. For whatever reason Trump can’t be diminished in the eyes of his minions no matter what he does or says. It’s not like that with JD.
He’s 79 going on 102. And Vance is really not bright. He said WWII ended in a negotiated settlement. 😏
Honestly with these GOP dirtbags who can tell where the stupid ends and the bizarre obsession with “proving” talking points begins. All I know is that James David Bowman is a bad person, though less magnetic to his fellow dirtbags.
this is to reply to @BrassyRebel, I was not aware of that comment, but Vance is actually correct, in that WWII did not end with a peace treaty. “Unconditional surrender” simply meant in practice that German armed forces had to surrender to any country they were facing when hostilities ended, under orders to cease fire: if it was the Soviet Union and the Red Army, terms of surrender were identical to those offered by the US and the UK. The peace treaty did not result from cessation of hostilities, until the reunification of Germany in 1990/1991 when the occupying forces — specifically, Soviet forces — evacuated. By sovereign concession, US forces remained. But under a different status of forces agreement with a government that represented a united Germany. The reason Germany was partitioned for as long as it was, was that the war never ended legally. Hence occupation forces remained and refused to allow reunification. So — as a Marine — Vance is right. The term “unconditional surrender” simply meant, in practice, that the US, the USSR, and the UK were agreed as to how the war would end. In that German forces has to surrender to whoever was facing them. It meant they could not make a separate peace by playing one power off each other, as they tried to do, relentlessly, throughout the last 2.5 years of the war, after they lost the battle of Stalingrad.
This was not a settlement negotiated with Germany. The allies agreeing among themselves is not a negotiated settlement. And the Japanese surrendered unconditionally aboard the Missouri. I don’t know what kind of mental gymnastics leads you to say that Vance was correct.
Fingers crossed for an event happening on camera. No one is willing to do anything for JD just Dance Vance. Part of trumps hold is that he can send a tweet and lunatics will swarm you. No one feels that way about Vance, which means he’ll have to rely on the $$ backing him to get any political support. There’s not enough ppl getting $ from the same source, so there’s no coalition, just a bunch of scared gop and then insane MAGA who don’t trust him.
No wig or makeup. Probably had a heart procedure of some kind like a stent to try and help with the fluid retention. Hope it fails.
He generally wears an obvious headpiece so I think it is safe to assume that he is at least partially bald.
meanwhile Xi and Putin are very publicly humiliating him on a global stage — maybe he’s sick, maybe he is avoiding yet another deadline.
Let’s not forget Modi is in on that too!
Is it possible to have an actual independent doctor evaluate him? Not some amoral, I wanna be a politician, talk show host, medical guru. Because his MAGA is a cult of personality and it hopefully won’t be as strong if we can get him out.
I think people underestimate Vance and how dangerous he is. I mean, yes he’s a clown deserving of our mockery and no, he doesn’t inspire the religious-like loyalty that Trump does, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a threat. Trump has named him his successor and it’s naïve at best and foolish at worst to think that MAGA folks won’t line up behind him if their Fuhrer orders them to.
Also remember that Vance has said many times he would have done what Pence would not: he would have refused to certify Biden’s election.
Using the military to round up “the enemy within?” ✓
Try his political enemies for treason? ✓
Use the DOJ to blackmail tech companies and universities into doing what he wants?✓
Prosecute “lawyers, political operatives and donors” who try to keep him from winning the next election? ✓
Gut the civil service and eliminate what’s left of the guardrails of democracy so that nothing stands in his way as president? ✓
Vance is on board for all of it–he shares ALL of Trump’s goals–but he’s more restrained, more refined and presents Trump’s brand of fascism in a more articulate, polished package. He’s terrifying,
I completely agree with you Kitten. Trump is the clownshow and a distraction. Vance is the one being propped up – it was always about Vance. And he is absolutely terrifying in his thirst for power and his willingness to bend the knee to the Heritage Foundation. Vance is the real danger.
100%. I said the same below: Vance was always being groomed for this role.
Trump hasn’t named Vance his successor though. When asked in an interview earlier this year whether Vance was the next leader of MAGA Trump was hesitant to endorse Vance. He doesn’t like him.
While Vance is more restrained, he won’t be able to keep MAGA together. He’s too insecure, too uncharismatic. Trump dominates global headlines everyday because he’s a showman. He’s always in front of the cameras, always bragging about how great he is. He has the vocabulary of a 7-year-old and he swears a lot so he gives off an air of unpretentiousness and relatability. Vance is educated and tries way too hard to come off as smart and measured. That’s off-putting to all of the most extreme MAGAts who love Trump because he “tells it like it is” and “speaks their language”. Trump is a member of the elite who doesn’t act like a member of the elite and they love that. Vance tries very hard to come off as an intellectual on the other hand.
Think back to Vance’s awkward donut shop incident during which he sounded as though he’d never spoken to another human being in his life. Trump would have been schmoozing with every employee there and telling everyone how great they looked. Trump is an idiot but he knows how to work crowds. Vance does not like being around people.
Plus, I can’t imagine all of the older establishment Republicans kissing Vance’s millennial ass the way they kiss Trump’s.
I mean, you’re parsing his words a bit. When asked who is his successor he said “most likely” Vance which is actually pretty complimentary coming from a narcissist.
People get very hung up on the difference between Trump and Vance’s style but rarely take into account Americans’ strong desire for an anti-institutional “populist” at the moment. I’m not saying that he has Trump’s “it” factor or that he can command the GOP the way Trump does. But I also think it’s foolish to believe that when Trump is no longer, Trumpism dies with him. The movement is so much bigger than just one man and now that authoritarianism is here, it will not rolled back just because Trump is gone. The roots of authoritarianism run deep.
Vance has a deep connections to the billionaire class and is being groomed by the powerful to carry forth the P2025 agenda. Anyone who thinks that people like Musk and Thiel are gonna just give up on their investment isn’t paying attention.
I don’ think that Trumpism can survive without a charismatic leader. MAGA isn’t a restrained movement. It’s a force. MAGAts need a bombastic celebrity they can rally around. I think that Musk and Thiel were betting on Vance’s proximity to Trump making him popular enough to make him a shoo in for heir to the MAGA throne. They didn’t realize that the leader of the MAGA movement needs to have charisma and confidence to charm crowds because both Musk and Thiel are deeply uncharismatic and awkward themselves. I don’t think they counted on Vance becoming a laughing stock.
the difference (I hope) is that Vance cannot make that last minute phone call and Garner the extra 2 or 3 votes to pass an atrocity — there may be a few that would grow a spine because Vance won’t wield the power to primary them.
Remember when they thought DeSantis was the next great coming and once he was out in the wild his true personality sank him.
Kitten, I think you’re right to a degree. Vance is a fully owned subsidiary of Peter Thiel who has propped him up and outbid the other billionaires and their puppets to get him in place. The problem FOR Vance is I don’t see some other GOP, like DeSantis, Hawley, Rubio, Cruz, stepping aside for him. Not out of a sense of honor, duty, or love of country, but because they’re all power hungry idiots
The KKK rising in the 1920s is almost exactly like MAGA today, in fact they’re using a lot of the same slogans, messaging and including churches the same exact ways. And within a year of their peak, the 2-3 major power players were all facing legal trouble and engaged in power and money struggles. And the organization just melted away within a year of those events. Clearly, the ideology never fully disappeared, but they left the public sphere and lost respectability and political ambition. Vance is backed by a rich freak, that everyone can see is weird, like his bud Mush. He’s also in the E*stein files, which are about to public in one form or another, and the fbi isn’t scrubbing their names. Not a single leftover gop his going to want the stink on them that Vance brings. There has to be accountability for the orange cabinet, and for the oligarchs. But Vance absolutely can’t corral the gop, he doesn’t have the relationships, or the blackmail material or the finesse. There might have to be some data centers sacrificed to make the point, but no one believes in the tech bro cause enough to go to the streets for it.
Every day I wonder if THIS will be the day.
You and the rest of the world…
I live in Canada. I expect one day I will be walking down the street and hear the entire world suddenly erupting into celebration/dance/applause/cheering. I visualize people honking their cars hugging each other in the street, and I know for a fact there will be a block party in my neighbourhood with dancing until the wee hours of the morning. I have a special bottle of wine that I am saving for that day. Just not hearing his bitch ass voice for the last week has been pure heaven. It’s like I went on vacation. We all needed that mental break.
@SIde Eye i’m right there with ya
Chanteloup when our NHL team is in the playoffs and they score a goal outside the arena erupts I hear it all the way down the street. I think this is the sound we will hear!
Every single morning I check the news, hoping against hope. I figure when that glorious day does come likely someone will be calling me – and if it’s 2 am I won’t care. Let’s get the party started!
He needs another distraction. Going to declare war next, probably on Venezuela.
I hope Joe Biden outlives him.
It was a bizarre “weekend at Bernies” couple of days and I very much enjoyed the hope and speculation. But on a more serious note and already briefly mentioned….. WHERE IS THE MEDIA?? Are there no journalists left in this country? As well as all the questions around his health someone caught on video full black garbage bags being thrown out of a 3rd of 4th story White House window. What were in those bags? Why were they being thrown out of a window? Who collected them?
The speech today will apparently deal with defense so I’m sure he’s announcing more troops to more (blue) cities or yes, declaring war on Venezuela.
That was really weird and absolutely no explanation has been given.
Did anyone see the videos of someone throwing full black garbage bags out of a bedroom window onto the White House lawn? Interesting that international news sources are reporting on this but crickets in the US media. Conjecture ranges from medical waste to Epstein papers to remodeling debris. 🤷♀️
I honestly just heard it here first from reading Louisa’s comment above. Immediately went to Bluesky to see the video then sent it to my husb who replied with “prob his poopy pants”.
But ITA it’s crazy that nobody in American media is even covering this? Like WTF was in those bags and why were they being thrown out of what appears to be a third floor window??????
“prob his poopy pants”… someone figured out the window that the bags were thrown from was a bathroom next to the Lincoln bedroom which is the family residence. So yes, very possible it was soiled diapers or bedsheets…. urgh!
You’re probably right about the poo pants and maybe poopy sheets, but why throw them out the window?
It’s obviously going to cause speculation in a way that just taking them downstairs and out with regular trash wouldn’t, and (while I don’t really want to think about it too much) if it’s because they are too gross/soiled to bring down the stairs/elevator, then…isn’t the risk of the bags ripping/busting open on impact even worse? I mean, imagine how much grosser the clean up would be…
Do they make Diaper Genies for grown ups? Maybe they should…
I’m trying to think of the last time a vice president stepped up on the death of a head of state and I’m recollecting Lincoln / Johnson and Kennedy / Johnson. And in terms of temperament and general louche, lowbrow, manoeuvring, Johnson & Johnson remind me more of Trump himself than Vance. But in terms of military commitment, Vance is a pure product of the deep state, no air quotes needed. The weird alliance between high tech and brute force, is Vance’s bedrock. The combination of Peter Thiel and the Marine Corps? That’s the next chapter. Which is — dare I say — just as chilling as Trumpworld. Which is a mostly domestic carnival. Vance will bring this sh*tshow to the rest of the world.
There are lots in the 20th century: Franklin Roosevelt, Warren Harding, William McKinley in addition to Kennedy. And of course, Woodrow Wilson suffered an incapacitating stroke in 1919 even though he was president until 1921.
This is the first time I’ve seen Lyndon Johnson — who spearheaded the Great Society programs including Medicare and Medicaid, and decreasing racial injustice described as being similar to Trump — who seems to have destroying those programs as one of his goals. Interesting comparison.
The Pentagon was ordering a ton of pizza last night so we could be getting some military nonsense narrated by Hegseth to detract from the president.
The media needs to be reminded of the Epstein files.
And why is the announcement coming from the Oval Office instead of the East Room or Cement Platform Formerly Known as the Rose Garden?
Because he has to sit behind a desk to hide his swollen ankles.
I am watching the press conference and while he looks bad and sounds bad, he is upright and mobile.
He was late for his own presser.
Last week’s cabinet meeting was North Korean-levels of ass-kissing. I could only stomach a minute or so. Gah!! 😜
He still doesn’t look well.