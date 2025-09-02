Donald Trump will do a proof-of-life press conference today, his first in a week

Did everyone have a restful Labor Day weekend? I really needed that – three days to decompress and relax. I’m ready for September now, I’m ready for whatever autumn has in store. Well, during the holiday weekend here in America, there was a significant amount of chatter about Donald Trump’s health. You see, Trump hasn’t had anything on his public schedule since last Tuesday, one week ago. On August 26 (the photo above), he chaired a cabinet meeting. Since that, nothing. He hasn’t given any unhinged press conferences or invited the press pool into the Oval Office for some kind of “signing ceremony” with a Sharpie. None of the White House press corps photographers have gotten any pics of him in a week. Instead, there were rumors circulating that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed, that he suffered some kind of serious medical situation.

Keep in mind, throughout the holiday weekend, “Trump” kept posting on Truth Social, but those posts sound nothing like him. They sound like Stephen Miller trying and failing to imitate Dear Leader. At the same time, MAGA social media kept posting old photos of Trump and claiming that those photos were new. Even the White House account seemingly posted a months-old photo of Trump and suggested that it was new. Well, there were some genuine “sightings” of Bigly Foot – grainy pics where it looked like Trump’s head had been shaved under his hat. It also looks like his forehead is melting. I don’t even know at this point. What I do know is that Beltway media continues to be worthless – absolutely no one was camped out at Walter Reed, absolutely no one covered the weirdness around the old photos being passed off as new, and no one covered the growing social media chatter. Imagine if Joe Biden’s behavior was ever this strange.

Well, apparently Trump is giving a press conference at 2 pm today. I doubt it will be anything significant, but that’s just me trying to temper my expectations. I’m including some of the social media stuff below.

Ummm so where’s his "hair" pic.twitter.com/tG7WEElIcV — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 1, 2025

Trump was just spotted on the way back from his golf club in Virginia and… yikes. Not looking good whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/g5zpF6r7lN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 1, 2025

Trump leaves the White House this morning (Andrew Caballero/Getty) pic.twitter.com/h3cG0GohXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2025