Duchess Meghan posted WLM’s behind-the-scenes photos of Archie & Lili

On Labor Day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from With Love, Meghan. The photos were so cute, and she included pics of Archie and Lili on the “set.” She also included a pic of Jose Andres, and a pic with herself, Prince Harry and Clare Smyth. Smyth was their wedding reception caterer, and Smyth flew into California just to appear on WLM. Smyth is a real one, especially considering how much hate the British press churns up about everyone connected to the Sussexes. I still think it’s hilarious that Jose appeared on WLM – Prince William’s briefings about “stealing” Jose to “humiliate” the Sussexes look pretty unhinged in retrospect.

As for Lili and Archie… it’s so cute that they were on the set with their mom. I love the pic of Daniel Martin peeking in, and Lili turning to look at the man she calls Uncle Daniel. Archie got to snap the clapperboard! As you can imagine, royalists are having a normal one about these photos. LMAO. No, they’re screaming “how dare Meghan USE her children to promote her FLOP show?!?!” The show is not a flop – it reached Netflix’s top-ten in the United States over the holiday weekend, and I’m sure it will make the top-ten in other countries too. As for Meghan posting her kids… despite what Tom Sykes rages about in his Royalist Substack, Meghan continues to just post the back of her kids’ fully ginger heads. I still don’t know what Archie and Lili really look like, and that’s how it should be. Personally, I think the royalists are just furious that Archie and Lili look SO MUCH like Princess Diana’s side of the family. These kids seem like pure Spencers, and Lili is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild.