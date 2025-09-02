Duchess Meghan posted WLM’s behind-the-scenes photos of Archie & Lili

On Labor Day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from With Love, Meghan. The photos were so cute, and she included pics of Archie and Lili on the “set.” She also included a pic of Jose Andres, and a pic with herself, Prince Harry and Clare Smyth. Smyth was their wedding reception caterer, and Smyth flew into California just to appear on WLM. Smyth is a real one, especially considering how much hate the British press churns up about everyone connected to the Sussexes. I still think it’s hilarious that Jose appeared on WLM – Prince William’s briefings about “stealing” Jose to “humiliate” the Sussexes look pretty unhinged in retrospect.
As for Lili and Archie… it’s so cute that they were on the set with their mom. I love the pic of Daniel Martin peeking in, and Lili turning to look at the man she calls Uncle Daniel. Archie got to snap the clapperboard! As you can imagine, royalists are having a normal one about these photos. LMAO. No, they’re screaming “how dare Meghan USE her children to promote her FLOP show?!?!” The show is not a flop – it reached Netflix’s top-ten in the United States over the holiday weekend, and I’m sure it will make the top-ten in other countries too. As for Meghan posting her kids… despite what Tom Sykes rages about in his Royalist Substack, Meghan continues to just post the back of her kids’ fully ginger heads. I still don’t know what Archie and Lili really look like, and that’s how it should be. Personally, I think the royalists are just furious that Archie and Lili look SO MUCH like Princess Diana’s side of the family. These kids seem like pure Spencers, and Lili is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild.
The composition in the photo of Lili looking backwards at Uncle Daniel is so special, it is so unplanned with their dog too (i forget the name), but it looks like a masterfully created shot even though it’s obviously just a natural capture of a moment. Beautiful. I love that the little ones were getting involved all over the place, that tells you it’s a happy and fun environment for them.
It was probably Guy, the sweet one that passed right before the show premiered.
Or Mia – she has another rescue beagle.
I loved the other guests too, but Meghan and Jose were such a delight together! Jose was soo funny.
And that is when I dont even want to try the food!(the only seafood I eat is fish & nog a big fan of that ham)
Ah the pic are adorable, i love them because they are so normal in action shots not formally posed, they say more about the kids personalities. i loved the Jose episode it was so funny
‘and Lili is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild.’
Dont tempt Kate!
They have such copper-coloured hair.
And I agree with Chef Jose, every home should have a jamonero to go with their Parmesan wheel 😂
The BM is just mad that they do not get the exclusive photos of the children.
It really feels like these people are just angry that other people get to see Harry and Meghan’s kids. Not that they are out there showing them to every person that wants to see them, but just that people exist who casually do. Neighbors, people at stores, people at Disneyland get to see and interact with these kids and they very purposely don’t. The media doesn’t get to see them to earn money off of them, and royalists don’t get the opportunity to have them at events where they can be put ” in their place”.
Luckily, their place is hanging out with mama on set, going to school, surfing and playing soccer. And I love that for them.
Yes. The UK media is bent out a shape bc there’s really no glamour, creativity, fun etc with the FL and Kkkhate have a opted OUT of the we pay you pose deal.
Their constantly on vacation, or busy jetting off to a soccer match rather than be the global statesman.
Meanwhile Meghan and Harry are books on the ground reaping awards and recognition. They’ve got really red hair like the Papa Prince Harry!
So many lost opportunities to share the Sussex joy.
Oh, yes the BM is jealous that there are people out there who know how Archie and Lilibeth look and they (BM) are not the ones, that they do not have access to these children.
These are beautiful and natural photos. Thankfully these children do not have to pose to the press for photos.
Clare Smyth still keeps fried chicken, on the off menu, funny.
When the BM, was croaking about Cain stealing Jose, from the Sussex, little did they know, Jose was in Montecito visiting the Sussexes and pop up after Lili’s birth.
Oh dear. Willy can’t dangle a knighthood in front of Jose to make him choose between him and his brother like Beckham.
I think Harry probably even encouraged Jose to help his brother. Willy’s attempts are so inauthentic and pathetic.
Maybe he’ll try a damehood for Clare.
Clare might be a judge on Earthshit 🤣🤣🤣 between Charles and William she’s going to be in something 🤓
Agree with Prince Harry. Archie’s hair looks very thick like his mom’s. So enjoyed season 2. Chrissy Teigen’s episode was nice. Chief Jośe’s was epic.
IKR? When Meghan confessed that Harry doesn’t like lobster he said “And you married him???” I laughed out loud at that! And the paella looked amazing!!
Lovely pictures. Lovely kids
I love how universe mocked BRF with the kids hair color and (cherry on top) lili’s blue eyes 😊
Those pests worried about having brown babies, and here they are ..
Hope H&M family always have a happy life…
I saw the headline of Tom Syke’s latest screed and hit the delete button. I couldn’t understand what he was raging about. Meghan and Harry have made sure that we don’t see the kids’ faces in all the pictures that we post.
Yes, there’s really not much that can be said about Sykes, except he’s unhinged and unnecessary.
He’s out of his tree! I find him scary. He thinks he’s showing some kind of moral discernment but he’s so out of bounds that something else is definitely going on – his toxic male button got triggered BIG TIME. Another thing – He or Daily Beast signed me up for a “gift” Substack account with him and because he got so vitriolic about the kids, I went to unsubscribe and discovered it would have auto-renewed for money – ?!! Sleazy move on his part.
Sykes was recently interviewed by his mate, Dan Wootton (YouTube). Not everyone knew that they’re mates and many people are rightly horrified. That’s as well as going full-blown ‘Diana was murdered’ last week. Why The Daily Beast continues to employ him is beyond me. Talk about reputational risk. There are even rumours circulating that he’s fallen off the wagon and is using again (which may or may not be true, of course).
Sykes is a two-faced royal rat with zero journalistic integrity.
The (more unfavourable) things about the left-behind royals he says/reveals on Substack, he lets his colleague write (for him) in the DailyBeast Royalist columns, so that he can still have access to Willy/the KP snakes, and be able to write his weekly KP briefings to bash H&M on behalf of Willy, and if needed, Charles and or C&C – like his latest one regarding Willy’s trantrum taking his father and his reign down (per Willy’s useal ‘friends’ and ‘palace contacts’), inlight of Harry’s UK visit next Monday.
I really enjoyed watching the show. Can’t wait for the Christmas special. And those are some precious gingers.
What ginger, ginger hair those two have.
Posting pics from the back is one thing, but covering their faces with hearts is too much. It’s starting to feel disingenuous and tbh, insulting to her fans.
Not to this fan. I have always believed that children deserve privacy and respect how the Sussexes are handling their children’s privacy.
Kylie Kelce did the same thing. She used to post pics of her kids on a regular basis—the norm for a suburban mom. When their fame exploded she stopped for safety reasons and because it became too intrusive. The only time you see the kids it’s from behind or their faces aren’t shown.
Really? This fan doesn’t feel insulted.
Speak for yourself. I don’t feel insulted.
if you were any “fan” of Meghan’s then you’d understand the security threat that this family and these children live under because of unhinged white supremacists who have actually been jailed for a plot to harm this family. Meghan is trying to balance being a normal businesswoman and mother in a world that wants to harm her kids. If you don’t like seeing the kids faces covered up, then stop seeking images of the kids. Simple. Also…lowkey weird that you, as an adult, are so desperate to see some one’s kids yikes!
Why is it so triggering that they choose to protect their childrens privacy ? Even regular parents do this . I dont post my grandchildrens photos on social media , just share privately with family and friends . The other grandparents who did it have been strictly warned never to do it again ..or share details online about where they go to school or what their normal hangouts are . Clicking a picture of any cute kid without asking a parents permission is not acceptable though many tourists do it . Even for a normal, regular family, there are safety concerns . And these are children at very high risk ..I keep seeing hate comments ..it is amazing how they have carved out a safe place where the kids are free to be themselves.
Wth!!!
Who got arrested for plotting to hurt them???
I’ve never heard of this happening. That’s so awful!!!!
I find it neither disingenuous nor insulting. But then I’m not desperately seeking photos of little children to make unkind comments.
If it offends you then don’t look at the pictures. It’s really quite simple.
You forgot to type “I’m a Meghan fan but” in your comment. Anyway.
A lot of people put emojis on children’s faces when posting on social media, but clearly Meghan doing it is a sing of how awful she is, right? 🙄
Anybody who claims H&M hiding their children’s faces is in some way a stunt, and not a necesary precaution because the RF and the BM are continually putting them at risk, is showing very clearly who they really are.
Yeah I was going to say lots of celebrities do emojis over their kids faces.
“You forgot to type “I’m a Meghan fan but” in your comment. Anyway.” ding, ding, ding!! We have the winning comment of the day!!! LOL!
It’s not insulting at all. Lots of celebrities do that. Off the top of my head – Sarah Michelle gellar does, Neil Patrick Harris, tan France didn’t show his kids on WLM, etc.
There are a lot of crazies out there and this is something easy M
Can do to protect her kids while Sharing snippets of them at the same time.
Lin Manuel Miranda also does this. And so do Beatrice and Eugenie. No one seems insulted when they do it.
These kids aren’t for public consumption and the public isn’t owed anything. Especially in this world where serious security threats have been made against their parents and indirectly against them too. (We never got a real answer on how that fire started in the South African room).
Normal way for celebrities to protect the privacy of non-celebrities in their photos. Usually family members. More commonly seen in Asia. This is really a non-issue. Not sure why it was brought up?
Disingenuous? Let’s be honest, you’ve posted lots of comments and you think heaps of normal stuff is weird.. You don’t seem to even like Meghan, so I’m curious, why are you here? I can say who IS disingenuous, that might be you! Shock horror! You see the most normal parent stuff as a fraud. You’ve done this the whole time.. I guess you’re disingenuous
Demanding to see someone’s children is weird. Protecting children on social media is becoming the norm now. Meghan is not the only person who does this
+1 that feeling you have the right to see a child’s face is creepy. Posting them from the back and doing the 🤍 thing so many people have adopted is a very reasonable middle ground.
Yeah, for the life of me I cannot understand the upset over not being able to see a stranger’s kids. Just because you consume someone’s music, movies, or books does it mean they owe you anymore than that. And honestly, could any of these people that are demanding photos honestly explain why it’s so important for them to see someone’s children? What real reason could you possibly have for being upset that you don’t know what their kids or honestly any celebrities kids look like?
Many parents put hearts or other icons to mask the face of their children on SM. I don’t understand why you feel insulted by this. Just imagine what haters would do if they had a full picture of these children.
I’m not famous and when my son was a minor I covered his face with hearts, cat faces, smiley faces, etc on my social media. I stopped doing that when he was old enough to have his own social media account and was able to consent to his image being shared. It wasn’t precious, it was protective.
Also, Meghan is a well known cheezball, of COURSE she’d use a heart lol
@HeatherC. Thanks for your reply. You gave a very reasoned perspective on this issue (“protective, not precious”) and I appreciate the efforts you took to ensure the safety of your children. Not everyone worries about evil plots and its nice to hear from a regular citizen. Hopefully your comment will be an example for others.
I would have guessed a cupcake over their faces.
Meghan, if you’re reading this, next time, cupcakes!
@betsy different food emojis would be funny. Is there a jam emoji?
Are you going to say this about the many celebrities/famous people who cover the faces of their young children on social media/in public spaces, or do you only have this opinion about Meghan? Cause that is what I would call disingenuous.
I do the same if I’m posting anything with my kids! It’s just safe practice.
And given the truly deranged people out there who have made threats against the Sussexes, I think it is necessary.
I’ve got regular people in my life who do the same with their children. I don’t find it insulting at all.
Look guys! Tom Sykes made an appearance 🙄
Not sure why any fan or normal person would be insulted by an emoji over a kids face in a picture given what we know about the security position & the fact there are people in jail for threatening Archie and Harry’s lives. And even parents who don’t face the threats that the Sussexes do are increasingly more protective of kids images online given predatory use of AI etc
Why do you need to see their kids? Why does anyone? Why is this bothering you? Every celebrity out there does similar with their kids outside of the Kardashians.
Harry and Meghan have to protect their children because of the sheer number of deranged stalkers that 1/ don’t believe the children exist 2/ think the children are rented 3/ a surrogate was used 4/ the children aren’t Harry’s and want to prove their own pet conspiracy theory. They are being responsible in protecting the privacy and security of the children. So much hate and nastiness has been written about their family that they would be negligent not to be security conscious.
Nope – putting a heart over a kids face to hide their privacy is nothing new. Not feeling insulted at all.
Seems like you’d prefer their faces to be shown and therefore them to be in even greater danger. Hmmm not really a fan are you?
Why do you feel entitled to see a child’s face that you don’t know because you enjoy the work of their parents? We are not their friends and they get to keep their kids safe by not showing their faces to Derangers or deluded fans who feel a sense of ownership….
I don’t see what is the difference between the two, when it’s obvious that she is purposefully and rightfully not showing her children’s faces? Anyone who is a true fan would know all that she and her children have been through with bullying and threats to their lives so we would never have a problem with parents choosing to protect their children from evil and unhinged forces who participate in such cruel behavior. None of us are obligated to access to their children or anyone else’s children so to be bothered by any parent protecting their children from those who want to harm them mentally, emotionally or physically should only be admired and not condemned.
Nope, ordinary people do it all the time… perfectly within their call to protect their kids.
I think she should have put an even bigger emoji if anything lol
She and her family have received death threats….DEATH threats. No small wonder she won’t show her kids’ faces. She’s not being precious, she’s protecting her kids from the hoards of derangers, paps and stalkers who would go to any length to get photos of the little ones.
It’s actually a pretty common way to preserve your kids’ privacy online? Not insulting at all.
After reading some of the comments, I realize it is not uncommon. I think my knee-jerk reaction was that posting pics isn’t always necessary. However maintaining privacy is necessary and I understand why people do it. It’s not disingenuous or insulting.
You’re probably unaware of how malicious the toxic British media is and how much they already bully these kids. You also seem unaware of the death threats Archie has received. And you’re also unaware that other celebrities don’t expose their children, like George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, the York sisters, and many others.
Speak for yourself, Naomi. Meghan’s true fans understand exactly why she has to cover her babies’ faces. We want those children to live long and prosper and so it’s important that their faces are no plastered everywhere. We care more about their safety over satisfying our curiosity.
True fans are onboard!!
Man, Tom Sykes is off the rails. I can tell what your kids look like Meghan! All I gotta do is splice together all the pictures you’ve posted over the years. What a sicko.
Thank you! Because I find him very concerning too. He shouldn’t be paid for being a creepy stalker, he should be investigated.
The anger from the press is because they can’t control Harry and especially Meghan. The photos were cute. I’m just glad Meghan’s happy and free.
The kids are so adorable. I love Archie’s hair. And no we don’t need to see their faces.
The WLM episode with Chef Jose had me cackling out loud. He was hilarious! I love his personality. He was the perfect guest for the finale. And I kept trying to envision either William or Kate interacting with him like that, then Crack myself up at the thought.
JOSE IS MINE’! MEGHAN!! Lololol
Hey Kaiser, what’s with the ad popping up over the screen where you are typing so you can’t see behind it?
I have no problem at all with how Meghan has posted pictures of her children. That approach is very much needed. They are lovely pictures. Just recently finished watching Season 2. I very much enjoyed it and it was a soothing respite from the world we are currently in. Yes, the episode with Chef Jose was really great, interesting and funny. I find her approach to this type of show refreshingly authentic.
It’s hilarious how angry all the usual suspects are about it. They can’t prevent M&H from doing this, they can’t benefit financially, it kills them the kids look like Diana’s side of the family after all their “concern” hahaha
There’s a lot about the Windsors that looks unhinged in retrospect. What’s astonishing is they don’t seem to learn anything from the past
I savored the rest of season 2 this weekend and I’m so glad that I didn’t rush through, there were so many great recipes and hostessing tips that I’m dying to try. My favorite moment was Meghan presenting Tan with the vintage masala dabba box, I actually shed a tear seeing how touched he was.
We don’t know what color Lilli’s eyes are. They may not stay blue. My daughter’s both had blue eyes until 3/4. Then they went hazel.
After birth, babies still produce a small amount of melanin, which gradually increases. For this reason, the eye colour can only be complete after 6 months, but usually earlier. Only in absolutely exceptional cases can there still be a slight change in colour up to the age of two. The little girl in question is certainly not one of the exceptions. But it is also absurdly unimaginable that the green, grey or blue eyes of a two-year-old toddler would suddenly turn brown at the age of four.
Nor will a child’s brown eyes ever turn blue or green.
I forget how old Lili was when her picture was posted, but I think it was well past six months. And they were bright blue, not the colour you see in very young babies where they can sometimes change.
Harry is also not going to lie about the eye colour of his kids and I believe he said she had blue eyes.
Lili was a year old when the photo from her birthday party in Windsor was posted.
She has two blue eyed grandparents and one green eyed grandparent, so the odds she’d have light eyes are high. Even Doria doesn’t have black eyes, but brown.
Tuesday is right. I have known several blue eyed babies whose eyes turned hazel around 3/4.
That said, my own daughter has crazy red hair and blue eyes (the rarest color combo) so I hope Lili’s stay blue.
Lili is already 4 and her parents still say she has blue eyes. Unless they’re waiting to turn a different color when she turns 6 or 10 or whatever, that baby girl is blue eyed. I remember in H&M documentary when her father said “my daughter has blue eyes” and the mother was like, “blue, blue, blue”. So it seems Lili is blue and will remain that way.
My strawberry blonde, blue eyed daughter stayed that way until she was three. Then her eyes turned green. And then she lost the strawberry blonde hair. Her eyes are gorgeous but I still mourn the hair. And she’s almost 31 now. 😆
Adorable pictures! ❤️❤️ And learning that Tom Sucks and Wooty Booty are buds explains a lot. Psychopaths of a feather and all that jazz.
off the rails, indeed. In more than one sense of the word. I just picture these guys coming up for air after ingesting a line and going, right! Back to work. Grinding their gears. It’s the saaaaaaame story every time. And it all boils down to the same knee-jerk phrase, as Andrew Tate put it, tweeting at Greta Thunberg, “how DARE you!??” Prissy. Little. Sh*ts. I mean. This is a grown woman married with kids making a cooking show. If that makes you mad, you need to get a better hobby. Like a life.
Archie has Meghan’s features , you can tell from his baby pics, and I’m guessing Lili is dad’s mini-me! They’re precious.
The fact that Harry and Meghan’s children turned out to be fair-skinned gingers cracks me up to no end. All that nonsense about how dark they would be and Harry’s kids turning out looking like Spencers is just beyond hilarious to me.
Charles and William are idiots. They both are like the foolish woman described in the Bible who tears apart her house with her own hands. Even as a white person of English decent, I can see that the ancestors have had enough. To think I might live to see the fall of this cursed monarchy that’s caused so much human misery for so many for so long is very exciting.
Their delusional ranting is a reminder to the people what they lost NOT that Meghan wants to return. They represent everything that Diana was and another major loss for them. The people don’t want a Temu cartoon version of royalty and the Invisibles that the Leftovers are giving them. They really make the current monarch and the heir look like failures to constantly whine for Harry and Meghan. Also, It’s so obvious that Lili and Archie are being raised in a loving home compared to their cousins.
I think of the Meghan we knew her to be prior to meeting Harry and I think that this is exactly what she would have done with her children all along, share small glimpse into their lives but shielding and protecting them also. She and Harry have created this beautiful family and to think that after all of the work that goes into destroying their relationship, they still have what anyone would want for themselves and their family.
I have watched season 2 several times because it’s a nice calming way to exist in this crazy world right now. I have enjoyed all of the guest, the energy, scenery, food and laughs, so I hope for more seasons and hopefully (fingers crossed) they will create a cookbook that has recipes and photos of each episode.
Season 2 is really such an improvement from season one. She has found her feet at a host and the show is lovely, beautiful to look at and sweet.
I love the Jose episode! I’m such a fan of his work and his personality is so vital. Watching Meghan be the Daniel to his Meghan was hilarious. Beyond that, I love that he brought presents for her because she takes such good care of others.
I hope she makes a few more seasons of this.
The discussion of the colour of Lili’s eyes just called to mind an item I accidentally came across on Youtube early on when Meghan and Harry became engaged and there was an avalanche of coverage. A “psychic” (?) did a “reading” about the new couple. She predicted that Harry and Meghan would have two children, and she said specifically that one of them would inherit Diana’s big blue eyes. She also said that Harry and Meghan would become huge international figures in the area of charity and philanthropy, showing the world something new. I wasn’t sure what she meant by that. Come to think of it though, she was right on! But that bit about Diana’s eyes was an interesting tidbit. I can’t remember her name, but it was quite a fun and entertaining video little video.
Honestly, I’d prefer it if she never posted any photos of the kids. Not only for safety & privacy reasons but for reasons of consent. Let Archie & Lili decide how much or little they wish to be in the public sphere when they’re old enough to decide for themselves. Even with the covered faces & back shots, it feels exploitative to show them at all. But that’s just me.
Buy what is there for a child to protest against because their parent posted the backs of their heads when they were still little? Some people can be really weird about the Sussexes.
I think the Sussexes of all people are very aware of the affect of the digital world on children. Meghan is very protective of her children but at the same time she chooses to share snippets of her life, of which her family is very much the center. She doesn’t want to hide. The anger from the likes of Sykes is because she chooses how her kids are shown and these people can no longer say “ we pay, you pose”. How can they make her into a monster when she and Harry just hang out with their kids or bring them to their job site? The pictures are sweet.
Yep, this. And it seems to me that the people who are most upset about these new glimpses of little A and L are the ones who are bitter that they cannot profit from photographs of them. They don’t want to be reminded that other people have access and they don’t, so they would rather NO pictures be seen, than that the world gets to enjoy a few glimpses into their lives.
Not weird about the Sussexes, just plain weird. 🤗 I don’t post pics of my own children for just that reason. No FB or X or Insta over here. And I feel equally strongly about the way any/every kids’ images are used. Especially those whose parents’ livelihoods depend upon clicks.
I bear no ill will toward the Sussexes & wish them well.
I think Meghan posting pics of Archie and Lili can be seen as a pro-active act as well. Lots of people are curious about the children. This devalues any “accidental” pics taken of them and sold to the tabs. Also, I notice that the pictures are a few months to a year old. Kids can change so much in a short space of time. Her family is Meghan’s first priority. She talks about them throughout the show. The show is about Meghan sharing about how she goes about life. Never mentioning or showing her family would be just be inauthentic. I think Meghan is by nature an open, sharing type of person. I think she has learned to control how much she shares and how to show what she does share very well.
I have to agree, I enjoyed all Meghan’s guests and what they did, but Chef Jose is a delight! He is so funny, and they get along so well. “And you marry him?” So funny. Oh yes, and this is just a great way to put the lie to all the haters. The episode of Meg with her longtime friend of 20 or so years, and she makes a point of saying that they are close, their children are close, and their spouses are close. So obviously, they aren’t alone without a friend in the world.