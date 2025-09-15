Sydney Sweeney wore Oscar de la Renta to the Emmys: downmarket or cute?

Sydney Sweeney attended the 2025 Emmys as a presenter, and there actually was a buzz of excitement around her. Even though she got her start in television, it’s like… she’s a movie star now. That was the buzz. Sydney wore Oscar de la Renta, in a pinky red. It’s fine. Her body is bangin’ but the dress felt very… downmarket. I think that’s Sydney though, that’s what she brings to the table. Some women can make inexpensive clothes look like couture. Some women make couture look like a Walmart prom dress.
Michelle Williams in vintage Chanel, paired with Chanel jewels. I’m just thrilled that she’s grown out her hair this much, the “messy bob” is very cute. The vintage Chanel is… okay. I’m not crazy about it, tbh.
The Prada ladies: Scarlett Johansson, Leighton Meester and Sarah Paulson all wore Prada to the Emmys. Who had the best Prada look? It was ScarJo, right? Paulson looks like a disgraced Muppet.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hard pass on all of these. I don’t get the Sydney Sweeney hype. She’s a generically pretty white woman with a big rack and bad taste. She’s a real “stop trying to make fetch happen” situation.
“She’s a generically pretty white woman with a big rack”
You get it.
Yes and it’s on full display in ill fitting dress a lot.
I don’t believe that we are her target audience. The image that she is attempting to project is aimed at the men who call the shots in the entertainment world.
Lol, “down market” is a nice way of saying “looks cheap.” I think the red carpet ranged from “meh” to “huh?” Ok, maybe Angela Bassett. And Colman Domingo brought it with his color/pattern combo with the jeweled tassels.
The shiny material is distracting as is the “wonder-woman” costume aspect of the bustline of that dress. But mostly I think her damaged hair and poor posture is making for a sad sack appearance. She doesn’t look comfortable or confident.
I saw some fashion commenter say about Sweeney, “we get it, you have boobs.” That’s pretty much my entire thought about her.
I like Williams dress. She always finds dresses that feel ethereal and youthful.
I do like the color of Sweeneys dress, she looks much less washed out in strong colors. And it looks like this one may be better tailored to her this time at least. Her extensions- I’m not great at spotting those- also look nice, it’s a good length for her.
I agree that Johansson definitely had the best Prada look. My order of best-worst would be Johansson -> Paulson -> Meester, though.
It’s hard to tell in these pics but in others of SS lately it looks like she’s leaned in to spray tanning and that might be why she’s popping in the jewel tones. I agree though, it’s more flattering than the shades of pale she was wearing recently.
Jessica Rabbit did it betta❣️
The vintage Chanel is pretty but would look better on a taller woman.
Sarah Paulson has definitely seen her reflection in a mirror
Sweeney makes things look less chic. It’s odd because often her look borders on frumpy.
Regardless, with every appearance and event my dislike for her grows.
I think this is the best Scarlett has looked in a long time. I saw in an interview that she hates wearing her hair down but I just love the way it frames her face and looks less austere than when she slicks her hair back.