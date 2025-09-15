Sydney Sweeney wore Oscar de la Renta to the Emmys: downmarket or cute?

Embed from Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney attended the 2025 Emmys as a presenter, and there actually was a buzz of excitement around her. Even though she got her start in television, it’s like… she’s a movie star now. That was the buzz. Sydney wore Oscar de la Renta, in a pinky red. It’s fine. Her body is bangin’ but the dress felt very… downmarket. I think that’s Sydney though, that’s what she brings to the table. Some women can make inexpensive clothes look like couture. Some women make couture look like a Walmart prom dress.

Michelle Williams in vintage Chanel, paired with Chanel jewels. I’m just thrilled that she’s grown out her hair this much, the “messy bob” is very cute. The vintage Chanel is… okay. I’m not crazy about it, tbh.

The Prada ladies: Scarlett Johansson, Leighton Meester and Sarah Paulson all wore Prada to the Emmys. Who had the best Prada look? It was ScarJo, right? Paulson looks like a disgraced Muppet.

