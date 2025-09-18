Queen Camilla shooed Princess Kate away when Kate spoke to Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK has been a disaster, but credit where it’s due: I’ve been laughing my ass off for 24 hours over all of the photos and videos. Yes, the Trumps are a global embarrassment and laughingstock. But the Windsors are like Britain’s version of the Clampetts – no grace, no manners, just backstabbing and eye-rolling and doll wigs. It’s funny when terrible people meet up and do a joint flop.
Speaking of, during the big welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle, there were dozens of hilarious moments, all coming one after the other. First off, King Charles and Camilla wouldn’t allow the Prince and Princess of Wales onto the main dais for the photos and musical interlude. William and Kate were shoved off to the side. Probably because of “Call Me Statesman” Peg ran around, trying to convince people that he has a major role in the state visit (he does not). Alongside of the hysterical staging, Will and Kate then tried to “circulate” with the Trumps. Kate sauntered over to Melania and Camilla, and after Kate and Melania shared a few words, Cam literally shooed Kate away. Even People Mag had a big story about it!! Drama at the trailer park!
I won’t pretend to understand exactly what happened here, but you can tell several things all at once. There’s no love lost between Camilla and Kate, that’s for sure. It feels like Kate was trying to get her moment with Melania, possibly to create a “Stateswoman Keen” photo-op for the papers. And Camilla just lacks social graces, she lacks the finesse needed to maneuver through chit-chat and a doll wig trying to steal attention. Incidentally, alongside this awkward moment, Kensington Palace briefed the press that William and Kate had a “private meeting” with the Trumps after the welcome ceremony. That was the keen consolation prize for being snubbed by daddy on the international stage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. First Lady Melania Trump arriving in a carriage with Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113402, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113416, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the ceremonial welcome on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
STATE VISIT BY THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.The President and First Lady will join The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of
Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle,Image: 1038114058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
(left-right) US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137237, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of Us President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137385, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), travel in the Semi-State Landau with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, and his wife Harriet C Stephens (unseen) during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, at the start of a second State Visit for US President Donald Trump, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.,Image: 1038113847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Camilla is such a graceless clueless woman. When she laughed at local dancers or showed her back to the hosts and walked up to the plane without KC. She really doesn’t get it.
She gets it She just doesn’t care.
I approve of camilla shooing keen away. All that flattery of keen by trump went straight to her head. Charles did not look too happy about trump making keen center of attention at the banquet.
Is the video anywhere else but x? I refuse to use that app. I would love a good cackle.
@Mumster I’m with you! You can copy the link but change the part of the address where it says x or twitter to xcancel and view any post without giving any clicks to that white supremacist app.
@Chanteloup That’s really useful ! Thanks!
Edit g l o w e r ed at her
And it looks like William and Charles didnt want her either. Kate looks lost, like now she doesn’t know where she’ll be allowed to stand.
I dunno, I’m not really seeing it in the first video- it looks more like she’s warning her about the horse about to walk behind her. Camilla’s resting snarl face is really shining in that second video though!
Keen learns what it’s like to be treated that way. She treated Meghan rudely.
I dunno. Camilla could have pulled Kate in closer, or even moved further back herself, if she were concerned about Kate and the horse but still wanted Kate in the chat. And Kate seems to walk further into the horse’s path before returning to William.
It goes without really saying, every single one of these people involved are terrible humans. I can’t think of one trait they possess that makes them likeable. Chuck maybe can save himself because of his environmental views, but nope, not after the way he treated Diana.
That’s what I see too – her pointing out that the horse and carrieages are coming and then they all have to get into a stupid line. And a minute earlier Camilla looked like she was just turning in circles and didn’t know what to say to Melania. All in all the whole thing was just awkward and forced. Aside from the orange grump – no one looks like they want to be there.
Yes, I definitely see the dirty look when Keen first joins the group but the shooing is more to do with the carriage arriving. Sort of like “you’d better get in position, the carriage is here”. Do I think Cam loved that Keen was standing with her in what she wanted to be” her moment”? No. But I don’t think it was a blatant” get outta here” either.
Wow just zero diplomacy. Their guest was in the middle of asking Kate a question, even Melania looked like oh, ok, see you later?!
What’s wild to me is that people will see this and still swear up and down that Meghan wishes that she was back as a working royal. This pettiness, and backbiting, and rudeness and disrespect by your boss who’s also your mother-in-law on the world stage and would long for it.
A whole grown college-educated woman who has held a job so she was 14 years old would miss being shooed away like a fly, from an adulterous person who has never held an independently achieved job in her life. Can’t say I feel bad for Kate though. Humiliation must be her kink the way she’s holding on to this role.
Oh no, we are all so thankful that Meghan isn’t in the middle of this mess, catering to Trump.
I’m sure both Harry and Meghan are breathing a sigh of relief that they don’t have to interact with Thump. Being a “working” royal means having to make nice with all kinds of despots, if that’s what the government wants. Couldn’t be me.
Willi and Kate, the hypocrites, have a melt down to be seen or photographed with Andrew due to his connection with Epstein but they have no problem to advertise cosying up with Trump who Epstein himself said was his best friend.
Exactly.
Thank you!
yeah I’m laughing at all the social media comments about how the royal family has to act like they like trump because of diplomacy.
First off, they are not good actors. at all. Kate is not Meryl Streep. She looked like she was having more fun yesterday than we’ve ever seen at a state dinner.
Second – while I believe that Charles in particular has significant disagreements with Trump (environment, Ukraine, Russia) generally speaking, Trump’s policies are probably pretty in line with what the royal family believes, especially when it comes to race/immigration. Does anyone think that a family whose fortune comes in large part from colonialization is bothered by Trump’s rhetoric when he calls African countries “sh!tholes”?
They may not like his manners but I bet his policies are not as abhorrent to the royals as some supporters would like to think.
Kate has shown herself to be a racist many times, from her treatment to Meghan to her flinching when a Jamaican minister touched her arm.
She is no different from the trumps.
Camilla destroyed lives and plotted for that crown for over half a century, Waity isn’t stealing her limelight.. now let’s talk about those creepy carriage photos showcasing WanK looking like they are no where near sober.
Omg, Crocmilla can’t stand Keen! I guess there were one too many “Future Kween!” articles, lol. But yeah, Camilla is totally graceless, almost more than Thump. Keen was rude to barge into the conversation like that but Camilla was equally rude to shoo her away too. But making the Fails stand outside the Dias was hilarious, like they were part of the staff instead of the family. They did the same thing to them when the Macrons visited so something must have happened this summer…
I have no pity for keen. Or peggs.
I can’t remember but did QEII have CandC stand to the side when she was queen? My under caffeinated brain says no, she had them on the dais with her.
Usually there was one or two posed photos with QEII and the other head of state (this was after Phillip retired), and then there would be a picture of QEII, Charles &Camilla and William and Kate. At least that’s what was released.
Rather interesting after the way that Charles singled her out at the funeral.
Remember a few years back when Kate upstaged C&C’s planned visit to the flower show? When she’s worn an outfit to obviously make herself stand out in group photos? Getting out of a car at an official function with her skirt hiked up to her crotch? These people were never going to forget that (nor the Future Kween articles), not with so many members jockeying for attention themselves. Kate shouldn’t be surprised if she’s getting shunted aside. Charles singling her out the other day was about sticking it to William. If she thought it meant something more, well, welcome to the RF.
Camilla was definitely rude to be so obvious about it but it was still hilarious to me. the gloves are off and you notice we haven’t gotten an article about how close Kate is to the royals in quite some time.
Kate wanted her chatting with melania moment for the cameras. Fr she is acting so excited to be chatting with melania. Couldn’t be me. Here’s the thing, when Kate sauntered over there, you know she was aware of where the camera was. I think Camilla ended up realizing that Kate was blocking the camera from seeing Charles and Trump and told her to move. With no grace yeah. But she was like you aren’t blocking the king from the cameras little hussy, now move along. But I get the feeling that melania would also rather be with Kate than Camilla though. Tooo bad. That’s hierarchy in practice.
The minute I saw that clip I was waiting for this article. Neither Kate nor Camilla have any shame.
They were there bickering and fighting trying to hog Melania’s attention. It made the UK seem like desperate nobodies.
Also, for her to be shooed away like that, you can be sure that nothing coming out of her mouth was making any sense or was worth listening to lol.
The royals go on about protocol when it comes to the sussexes. But keen and Camilla certainly don’t follow protocol and neither does peggs.
Camilla looks like she told Kate to go play with a ball or something lol
I’ve seen a pic of the tent more zoomed out and its just ridiculous that W&K had to stand outside lol
It looks a little silly, yes, but it’s a metaphor so strong it’ll give us all a bruise where it hit us: William and Kate are outside of the tent. And they did this to themselves! By never working, by never showing up, by blowing off V-J day, by banishing the two effective and attractive (it shouldn’t matter, but it does, we all know it)… William is pointless, a gormless nobody with nothing to show for his four decades on earth despite having more money, access and time than most people could even dream of.
Some funny anecdotes in the press today. It’s being reported that Melania said to Kate in the presence of Camilla that “I come here and I don’t want to go back” – Ooops. Another hilarious video is of the Trumps and Charles and Camilla standing on the dais watching the military parades when a horse goes past and defecates in front of them. Trump’s face is a picture and Chuckles and Horsilla are trying not to laugh. 😁
Lol, that horse knew the assignment!
If it wasn’t Kate I’d feel sorry for her.
Every time I see one of these events lately I’m just so happy Harry and Meghan got out.
Same, Chrissie T.
So glad Meghan and Harry weren’t subjected to these fascist morons.
The discord in the House of Windsor is on full display.
Looks liked she told her to move cause the carriages and horses were coming. she was looking in the direction of the coming horses. Kate did try to have a moment with Melania and Camilla didn’t like it. Those two don’t strike me as being best friends.
There’s no mutual affection between the 2 Windsor wives.
Kate needs to lose about a foot of hair. She still reverts to twirling a strand every so often, like a tween or a teen. Definitely not an attractive gesture for a woman keen to be kween.
Ha that was awkward! Even if Camilla was supposedly telling Kate to get out of the way for a horse. It’s not much but Kate is less awkward than Camilla in making small talk even if it comes across as faux enthusiasm. Camilla seemed to be mostly mumbling and really over it while standing there talking to Melania before Kate came over. She’s old and just wants to hang out at home with her dogs and kids and grandchildren I bet. She’s also probably sick and annoyed she has to step out for the Trumps while sick (I would be!). I know when I’m sick I can be abrupt and short because I just don’t have the energy to be polite. It doesn’t excuse Camilla though. This is what you signed up for when you decided to marry Charles.
I actually think Camilla can make small talk well-enough…when she feels comfortable around people like her or in a situation where she is at the advantage. I think Melania Trump kind of rattled her. Whereas Kate wanted the “besties” photo-ops.
So it looks like there has been a talking point issued from the palace. That Camilla was merely telling Kate to move out of the way of the horse? If that’s so then why didn’t Kate just step to the side and continue the conversation with Horsey and Mel? No need to go running off to stand near William. Where she again looked like an awkward nobody with no one to talk to. Crocmilla cut her eyes at Kate as soon as Kate walked up and you could tell she was frustrated. Still she behaved very undignified in telling Kate to run along, especially knowing the cameras are rolling. I don’t think any of them respect Kate which is why she seemed so surprised at Charles greeting her at that funeral the other day.
William n Kate ass kissing a concubine and a pervert. You can’t make this💩up. Camilla n Trump took pride insulting Diana. William is pathetic.
I am laughing my ass off . Cams really told the wiglet to , get the stepping 😂😂😂😂
Leaking that they had a private meeting with the trumps isn’t the flex they think it is. F—ing yikes.
What I noticed is after Kate was shooed away (or whatever that was) she didn’t know where to go. She headed towards Charles, William, and Trump but then walked around the back of that group. It looked like she was totally lost, didn’t know where to go, and didn’t have anybody to talk to. It reminded me of that wedding where she was in the middle of the floor and nobody was talking to her.
I don’t care for her, but there are times when I feel sorry for her. It must be terrible to be such a poor conversationalist/airhead that people don’t make an effort to go up to you and talk to you. It must be terrible on her self esteem, and if she has MH problems as we all suspect, it will plunge her further into gloom.
Maybe her aura just repels people? She has spent the past two decades making sure everyone knows she’s better than all of them, and that they are to keep their distance. She didn’t want to be approachable and this is the result of that.
I noticed that too, and I felt bad for her for a split second. If that was H&M, Harry would have immediately reached out his hand or arm to pull Meghan into the conversation. The contrast is obvious.
the thing with her getting ignored at that Jordanian wedding that stood out to me – NO ONE was talking to her. In a room full of royals and billionaires etc she was a nobody. And that to me says she’s not just an airhead or a poor conversationalist, she’s mean. No one is talking to her either because no one wants to talk to her or because Kate has made it clear through the years that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone else.
Where does Camilla get off acting this way towards the wife and mother of two future Kings? Seriously. Camilla is nothing. She has no manners and no class, and every time I see her ugly face I remember how truly evil and awful she is. Kate is a mean girl who clearly did whatever she had to get that cursed ring, but at least she got where she is honestly, and without ruining other people’s lives.
Kate may not have committed adultery, but she is certainly a nasty piece of work since she got engaged and married and in particular her actions against Meghan.
I hear what you are saying. I’m not defending Kate on any of that, she’s a self-centered woman looking out for herself at all costs, but compared to Camilla the Uncouth? Kate may have stabbed a dozen women in the back to get William to propose, but as far as I know, none of them are dead. Kate may not have a friend in the world, but as far as I know, she’s never psychologically tormented children who had lost their mother in a gruesome tragedy. Kate is horribly insecure, racist, a big fake, and the ultimate “pick me girl” who does whatever she’s told. I don’t respect any of that. But Camilla is on a whole other level of cruelty than Kate, and as far as legitimacy in her role, Kate wins that competition hands down. Because no matter what, Kate will always be the mother of a future King, and Camilla will never be anything other than the mistress Charles couldn’t live without no matter how many crowns they stick on her ugly head. After Charles is dead, Camilla will become nothing. I even suspect she might become less then nothing after her protector is taking his dirt nap and William’s rage is unleashed.
Keen made her sister in law miserable. Had Meghan and harry stayed it would have gotten much worse.
Oh. My. God.
Whether Camilla gets it or not is beside the point.
She is the epitome of White Privilege.
Will and his father, have beef. And so does his wife and her ‘mil’. Beef as in they aren’t talking to eachother. Its very obvious now. Why is the BM not reporting about that??
These people lol they are are good for entertainment though!
I agree Cam was using the oncoming traffic as an excuse to tell Kate to beat it. Cam goes on to say something about the horses or why she had to shoo her DIL to Mel. Cam has no grace or decorum. Whomever said that Harry would have pulled Kate closer and out of the way of being trampled is so right. He his a true gentleman.
I’m no fan of any member of the RF, but mean girl Cam is particularly odious.