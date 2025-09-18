Queen Camilla shooed Princess Kate away when Kate spoke to Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK has been a disaster, but credit where it’s due: I’ve been laughing my ass off for 24 hours over all of the photos and videos. Yes, the Trumps are a global embarrassment and laughingstock. But the Windsors are like Britain’s version of the Clampetts – no grace, no manners, just backstabbing and eye-rolling and doll wigs. It’s funny when terrible people meet up and do a joint flop.

Speaking of, during the big welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle, there were dozens of hilarious moments, all coming one after the other. First off, King Charles and Camilla wouldn’t allow the Prince and Princess of Wales onto the main dais for the photos and musical interlude. William and Kate were shoved off to the side. Probably because of “Call Me Statesman” Peg ran around, trying to convince people that he has a major role in the state visit (he does not). Alongside of the hysterical staging, Will and Kate then tried to “circulate” with the Trumps. Kate sauntered over to Melania and Camilla, and after Kate and Melania shared a few words, Cam literally shooed Kate away. Even People Mag had a big story about it!! Drama at the trailer park!

Ok you can go now, the grown ups need to talk 😂 Cammy is no joke 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g9jaMqrdvx — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) September 17, 2025

I won’t pretend to understand exactly what happened here, but you can tell several things all at once. There’s no love lost between Camilla and Kate, that’s for sure. It feels like Kate was trying to get her moment with Melania, possibly to create a “Stateswoman Keen” photo-op for the papers. And Camilla just lacks social graces, she lacks the finesse needed to maneuver through chit-chat and a doll wig trying to steal attention. Incidentally, alongside this awkward moment, Kensington Palace briefed the press that William and Kate had a “private meeting” with the Trumps after the welcome ceremony. That was the keen consolation prize for being snubbed by daddy on the international stage.