Mail: Prince Harry has more charisma than dull, ‘misery guts’ Prince William

While most of the royal coverage this week is focused on the Trump state visit to the UK, it’s curious to see that some royalists are still focused on what went down last week. Prince Harry spent four days in the UK, in what now feels like a real turning point. Harry did charity appearances, met privately with his father and received wildly positive coverage in the British media. Concurrent to Harry’s visit, Prince William and Kate’s coverage could not have been more strained. They looked pitiful as they tried to ride Harry’s coattails and/or compete for the attention of the national press. Then Tina Brown pointed out that King Charles is currently “less irritated” with Harry than he is with William, and that’s because of William’s laziness and refusal to keep up with a bare-bones public schedule. This situation was made much worse by William’s briefing spree following Harry’s visit, where William sounded like he was practically having a nervous breakdown over Harry’s visit. Well, curiously, the Mail published a column by Jenni Murray in the middle of the Trump state visit about this situation: “I know why Charles is said to be less irritated by Harry than William. It’s so clear what must change.” Some highlights:
Harry’s visit: “It felt like the old Harry was back. I have a feeling he’s bored to tears in America, seemingly doing very little apart from making brief appearances in his wife’s far from impressive lifestyle show. Things seem to have gone well with his father and he’s managed to keep whatever was said between him and King Charles at their ‘private tea’ at Clarence House to himself so far.”
Misery guts William: “Compared to the misery guts his older brother, William, can sometimes be, Harry felt like a breath of fresh air. But clearly not fresh enough to blow away the deep resentment William feels about the way Harry told tales in his memoir, Spare – personal information that should have remained private. There’s no denying Harry crossed the line when he wrote about his family for financial gain, but he has the easy manner and more relaxed attitude to life that is typical of the second child.
William the diligent: William is the conscientious, diligent one who worked hard at school, did well at university and takes his future as king extremely seriously, much as his father did when he was Prince of Wales. Even with his wife smiling supportively beside him, William’s smile always seems a little tight. He even managed to make last week’s light-hearted visit to the WI look as though he was inspecting troops. Serious and a little dull is William’s go-to demeanour.
Harry’s charm: [Harry’s visit] may not have convinced William, but it seems to have softened his father. The Royal author, Tina Brown, said last week that Charles is currently less irritated with Harry than with William, and I would argue that, after Harry’s burst of cheeriness, Britain is too. Of course, William has had a very tough time as both his father and his wife are suffering from cancer, but, as Brown observed, the huge success of Harry’s return to the UK is ‘bad news for the Prince of Wales’.
What should happen next: First, get an apology from the youngest. I’d point out to Harry that he was a fool to say in an interview this weekend that he had ‘no conscience’ about sharing so many family secrets in Spare. It was a huge mistake and he should admit it. Writers always upset their families if they allow them to be the subject of their work, as I know to my cost. He must beg to visit William and Catherine in person and, on bended knee, apologise for all the slights he and Meghan have slung at them. Then he should bring in the kids. I’m sure Archie and Lilibet would be delighted to get to know their cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis. I can imagine Louis, at seven, and Archie, six, being as thick as thieves. Then the King must let them both know how much, during his illness, he needs William and Harry.
So the headline is “I know why Charles is said to be less irritated by Harry than William. It’s so clear what must change” and then she just spends the column talking about Harry’s natural charm compared to William’s misery and dullness? She’s making this about their personalities, like Charles decided to meet with Harry simply because Harry has charisma and William doesn’t. That… is not what is behind this. Although it’s pretty funny that everyone now talks openly about William being dull and miserable. Now talk about how he’s lazy and a rageholic too!
How many times does Harry have to say he doesn’t regret the interviews and Spare before people believe him? If someone is not sorry and doesn’t feel they have done anything wrong no amount of whining from newspaper columnists will change their mind.
I have to think it was Harry’s description of the Sandringham summit that is the real issue. William did not back up his brother. Meghan was not there so she could not have been responsible for the results. Spare contradicts the media’s narrative.
She still got her digs in on Harry but the “misery guts” was spot on and funny. Harry is bright light and rizz and Peg is dark and turbulent.
Jenni Murray LIED, as usual. Prince Harry did no say he had “no conscience” about writing Spare. He said “his conscience was clear” !!! Completely different meaning.
This person is so desperate to have Harry back after being stuck with his miserable, lazy brother. Still disrespecting Meghan while begging for Harry to come back is a choice. Enjoy Lazy and his lazier wife Loser.
And what about Kate apologising for being concerned about the colour of Archie’s skin, what about Kate apologising for allowing the story saying that Meghan made her cry stand. I remember reading that Kate had sent Meghan flowers to apologise for making her cry. I can also remember when Jenny was a respectable journalist.
They are projecting their boredom on to Harry. If Harry wasn’t doing anything in California, how does he keep getting invited places? He has to be doing something, you just aren’t privy to it. They can never admit that they were wrong, so it has to be that Harry is the one with regrets, even when he has sparklers in his hand saying he doesn’t.
He doesn’t regret writing Spare, you all regret that your biographies and ” expert” opinions of his life aren’t the go to.
And their obsession with forcing the kids together is so creepy. Even if they did bring their kids, you aren’t going to be invited to watch them play in a playground while you take pictures from the distance. They are so angry at the control that Harry and Meghan have over their lives, their appearances, what they can say, and their overall access. They don’t know how to deal with it, it’s just never happened to them before. Being interested in a Royal and being told too bad. That’s why they’re bitter that Kate and William are so boring.
That makes sense, the projecting their boredom on to Harry. I just don’t think Harry is bored or unhappy. At all. And he’s said so. But they all think they know better than his own words.
Dee(2), not to mention it is impossible to be bored in California. 😎
I think it’s pretty funny: the press don’t realize that every time they bring up Spare obsessively, its more free publicity for the book! And people buy it as their curiosity is peaked.
And again it’s all references to Harry alone. They really persist in the delusion that he’s going to leave his wife, take the kids, and come back to be the whipping boy. It’s sick.
Hallelujah! I never thought the rota would turn on the lazy psycho and would continue fawning over his lazy,entitled sorry ass into perpetuity. More of this type coverage from the rota rats, please. Also, Harry could have shared much more malicious tales about his entire family, especially Willy and Keener, starting with details about the Club H years. It is infuriating that the rota justifies any Windsor behavior because Harry spoke out and defended his family. He has always been classy and never shared anything that wasn’t his to share. Willy’s violent rage issues needed to be made public.
WTF is that last pic of William looking happily maniacal?
That’s…. startling.
Gotta love how every royal writer always circles back- no matter the evidence otherwise- Harry is unhappy with Meghan, unhappy in America, he DESPERATELY wants to come back
He must beg william.
Murdoch should have been put in prison and all his media holdings sold off 25 years ago.
Before we ended up in the fascist state we are currently fallen to.
Democracy is over. And murdoch and his fox “news” propaganda and constant lies are a big reason why.
The happiest he has looked in perhaps ever is when talking to Donald Trump.
Maybe Trump is telling him that he is going to kick Harry out of the country.
Yes @Ariel I’ve been thinking that for a long time now! If not for Fox News so much of what’s happening now wouldn’t exist. I am looking to sell our home and move abroad. I have already cancelled cable tv and avoid most news in any format for my mental health.
Speaking of Murdoch, he was also at last night’s banquet. Can u imagine! I mean yeah I can but still.
These writers always try to self-soothe with the idea that Harry is idle and bored in California. As though turning Invictus into a global force happens without his hard work, or that the lawsuits have litigated themselves, or that raising two children isn’t a full life all on its own. The Windsor machine tried to crush Harry and simply by bowing out, he won.
What a delightful work of fiction! Look, i don’t doubt Harry is breath of fresh air after William but everything else is bunk.
William is hardworking? hahahahahahahah. Beyond being a charm vacuum, he is also incredibly lazy. Harry may have struggled with academics and not enjoyed school but he has proven to be curious, empathetic, engaged, and has shown an interest in learning about the world.
Also, do they imagine Harry is in California, looking out his windows mournfully missing Britain and being bored? Again, he probably does miss certain people and places and that likely includes his terrible father. But to imagine this man doesn’t have a full calendar seems incredibly ignorant. He has built a life. He has repeatedly spoken of how happy that life it. The British press can write a million bad takes but it doesn’t make them true.
Also lol to Harry and Meghan apologizing. Sure Harry wrote a book but it is his family that goes running their mouths off to the press every damn week.
Can we please stop repeating the tabloid and media narrative and the phrase “Harry isn’t academic/struggled academically” (compared to Willy), which implies that someone without a university/college degree is some kind of dumb person? Since when has that been the case? Do we say that among our siblings, if not all our siblings have a university/college degree?
Many people start their lives with vocational training, like Harry, (or even drop out of formative schooling, or studies, like Steve Jobs), but ultimately end up being exceptional at their jobs, as entrepreneurs, inventors, holding high/leading positions, with or without a higher education.
Prince Harry has completed advanced military training and is a certified Apache helicopter pilot. If you’re a “simple or brainless person,” you won’t get into that special programme—only the best, who are already very good pilots, are selected. It’s not a privilege, it’s exceptionalism. And to be sent to war in these helicopters, you have to be the best of the best: brave, sharp, strategic, etc.
And by the way, his American instructors called Prince Harry the best Apache pilot student of his classmates, and all his buddies in the army keep saying what a fantastic leader/captain he was.
So yes, his social and excellent leadership skills, and most of his academic skills (yes, there’s much more than just reading and taking tests/exams to ‘academic qualifications’), have shaped Prince Harry into the fine man he is.
Harry said his conscience was clear, not that he had no conscience. It’s a complete misrepresentation and in effect a lie.
Honestly I think that’s what pisses them off the most. They keep teeing themselves up for these narratives after major events, and he keeps giving concise, intelligent interviews that completely shatters it. It happened after the court case with the BBC interview, and it happened after last week’s visit with the Guardian interview. They hate that he goes on the record, because how many times can you really say no this person’s words out of their own mouth aren’t the real deal, I have the real deal, someone that’s never spoken to him or hasn’t spoken to him in 7 years.
Sure, Harry’s tours to the UK and Ukraine spontaneously happened, not from any advance preparations in the US. Harry was just lying around doing nothing, decided to get on a plane and left it all to luck.
I love this idea of Charles being “less irritated,” because that’s how I see him – never happy, just more or less irritated.
It’s weird though bc what is the advice to William if his smile is always a little tight, what’s he to do. Bc ultimately, he is the one who is supposed to be doing the work for the monarchy, not Harry. The only advice given seems to be how can they get Harry back into the fold. That doesn’t actually solve the problem for William.
Engage meaningfully in therapy
Exactly, Harry could apologize profusely, divorce Meghan and come crawling back on his hand and knees, and that still wouldn’t change the fact that William is a lazy, rageaholic “misery guts.”
Haven’t these tabloids themselves said Harry is working on some sort of commercial venture? And I truly believe he’s working on something to help the children in Lesotho and Botswana since Sentebale collapsed. Harry would not have been allowed to do those things if he was still in the UK because Charles controlled his money. So how do they assume he’s now “bored and miserable” in California? The rota are the ones who are bored to death reporting on the Fails and Chuckles and his horse.
As far as we all know, Harry is still working at the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp and he draws an income from that.
I truly do not understand how these people think Harry goes back to California to be “bored to tears” doing nothing. Do they think this trip just happened out of thin air? There is planning and purpose behind everything Harry did on this UK trip, he was working on it from California, he doesn’t just go where some courtier tells him to at the last minute.They ignore everything he does over here because they have their narrative and his own words aren’t going to change that. Unless he’s out there meeting the public, they can’t imagine him doing anything else that keeps the lights on and furthers the causes he supports. Other than observing the obvious differences in the two brothers temperaments, the rest of this article is pure fiction and conjecture. To twist “my conscience is clear” into Harry having no conscience is pure manipulation.
The Rota Rats inhabit this insular little island that they think is the world. And they think the rest of the us go along with them! And that the rest of the world buy into their petty small-minded views!
They want Harry to get down on bended knee before W&K??? LOL that must be William’s new dream of the week. I feel like that’s what he envisions as he rages out – Harry kneeling before him begging forgiveness.
LOL for DAYS!
Besides all the usual BS in here about harry being bored and such in California, it does hit on the big problem that the monarchy has – William has no charisma. And neither does Kate although it easier for her to hide it behind her coatdresses and wigs. That’s not fatal to the monarchy and the monarchy has certainly had charisma-less heirs before.
But it feels different this time bc Harry IS incredibly charismatic, charming and hardworking – and the combination is really bad for William and Kate.
And they refuse to make an effort to be either charming or hardworking and I think its a big problem for Charles. Charles is not especially charismatic but he can be charming and engaging at events, and he certainly works. But Will and Kate are just…..flat.
You know what? We keep hearing that William won’t invite Harry to his coronation. But if he could somehow get Harry on his knees before him publicly during the ceremony…he might just invite him, lol.
Yes it’s the difference between them, the ongoing comparison between the two brothers / houses that is so detrimental to William. Harry and Meghan did not go quietly and they are not staying quiet. Harry’s trip truly was bad news for William
I think ithe charisma vacuum that is Will is such a bothersome problem for these writers because the monarchy could better get away with dull or boring royals in the past age of deference where people simply accepted them as better than everyone else. But look what’s happening now. People in the world value merit based leadership and accomplishments. The difference looks very very stark when you have a military hero, charismatic, energetic, willing to work Prince sitting right there and you can’t get the one you’re stuck with to even do the least he can do which is work consistently.
Then you add to the fact that they HAVE to be more visible in this media era of social media and 24hr news and streaming. People need to see what you do. A press release won’t cut it.
This is a good point. Its a lot harder to get away with being a charisma vacuum than it was in 1965 or 1925.
And also, back then, lacking charisma could be chalked up to just “being royal” or “being prim and proper” (as it was for QEII for decades.) Margaret was the charismatic one and she was unruly, uncontrollable, wild etc. That’s partly how she was “marketed” so to speak but it was also true to a large extent.
They tried to paint Harry the same way but it was also always clear that he was a big asset.
Being prim and boring worked for QEII, it doesn’t work for William.
They just cannot help but insult H&M even when trying to insult William
Always.
I just accept that in these pieces and look for the criticism or truth about W&K and just take that for what it is, lol.
“Misery-guts”? Ouch. This is an interesting attempt at rebranding TOB as the hard-working but dull brother. Apparently he “worked hard at school, did well at university and takes his future as king extremely seriously”. Uh, since when?
I got the impression that he scraped by in his degree but wasn’t particularly brilliant. He’s not getting a masters in public policy like some of the other European royals, or learning a second language, or (allegedly) even reading his own briefing papers. I won’t even mention his “bespoke” agriculture course that he didn’t complete. Or his part-time volunteering with the air ambulance service where it is rumoured he hardly showed. The unfortunate thing about calling yourself the “dependable” brother is that people will, you know, expect you to show up to work. That branding has worked for Anne, Edward, and even Sophie over the years – they aren’t exciting, but they will show up and the volume of events is more important than the impact. Unfortunately for William, he does neither – he isn’t charismatic and he doesn’t do many engagements.
So, is this a rebranding from KP, perhaps an admission that William is never going to be in Harry’s league? I doubt it. I think this is the rota trying to encourage William to up his game so they can have more content.
It would be a decent rebranding if William worked as much as the Queen did, doing those bread and butter type stuff. But he doesn’t.
” He’s not getting a masters in public policy like some of the other European royals” . William got a MA in Geography for f**k sake! A 2 year degree!
Kate is not “suffering from cancer.” This is not the first time her cancer has been described like it’s in the present, instead of her being declared cancer free almost a year ago. It’s all part of this need to present her as fragile and innocent, Kate the perpetually recovering from cancer. They want to excuse her laziness and lack of charisma so just re-give her cancer. Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.
Trump blew that storyline up and now she has to work. People expect her to start working since she has been cured by Trump.🤣🤣
Seriously, what’s new in this piece that we haven’t heard before?
All these royalists/tabloid hacks keep copying and repeating themself endlessly with the same deliberate lies and caricatures for the last 5+ years, reg. how/why “Harry (& M) need/s to apologise to that royal for this and that, need/s to bring the kids to the UK to see their grandfather”, bla bla bla.
Really, at this point, these type of talentless bread and butter, zero newsworthy clickbait pieces need to be ignored.
These journalists are wedded to this fantasy that Harry is miserable with nothing to do in the US. They need to let that go. Plus Harry has nothing to apologize for and they all know that it should be William and Kate apologizing. The obsession with Harry and Meghan’s children is scary too.
That’s one reason they want Harry to go back. The rota rats want to racially abuse Lili and Archie so badly! They want H&M to offer them up as penance for leaving the Firm. They want to compare the Sussex children to the Wales kids and put them “in their place” on a daily basis.
All for their profit.
hard not to just laugh at this.
“It felt like the old Harry was back.”
No, this is Harry. It’s the first time he’s included the press at the level he did since he and Meghan left. They are trying once again to convince themselves that Harry is happiest in the UK. I’m starting to think the bm need therapy.
The old Harry isn’t back because he has never left. He’s been returning to the UK each year for his charities and his interactions with people has never changed. Harry himself has said that these people didn’t really know who he was and made up stories of who he is to bolster other royals, namely William and Camilla. He didn’t leak anything, as he never does because the royals are always too happy to leak lies about him and it has been clear from the moment he left CH that Charles has been leaking about their visit for days for positive coverage.
No abuse, including physical, emotional or verbal abuse should ever be kept private, especially when that abuse is being used to mentally, emotionally and physically destroy the victims of that abuse. You don’t protect abusers even when those abusers are family.
William doesn’t take his role seriously otherwise he would be a much better heir and POW than his father was by having achieved something with his huge wealth and the benefit of having Diana as his mother and example.
Harry has no reason to apologize or have a conscience or regret for sharing his truth and experiences in that family and with the media that has stalked him his entire life. He had every right to correct the lies and narratives told about him his entire life. You can’t make money from telling someone else’s story and condemn them for writing and correcting those lies. These are all the people (royal and media) who have contributed to the death of his mother, his own personal pain, the harassment of him, his wife and children and for that he has every right to have a voice in telling his story.
And these racists POS (royal and media) need to stop trying to use these biracial children that all of them have racially abused and attacked, to benefit a family, institution and media apparatus that have never once protected, defended or cared about their wellbeing or safety. It is because of all of these racist POS that they and their parents lives continue to be in danger and require protection.
“I have a feeling he’s bored to tears in America, seemingly doing very little apart from making brief appearances in his wife’s far from impressive lifestyle show.”
Sweet Jeebus. The tales these people tell themselves in order to cope with the fallout from all the shit they pulled and the abuse they heaped upon his wife while they lived in the UK. Anything to help them cling to their pipe dream that Prince Harry will one day dump his beloved wife and beloved children and run back to play the larking scapegoat for the useless heir and the media’s amusement. I am rather surprised at this Jenni Murry, I really thought that she was more sensible than this.
Prince Harry just had a successful UK-Ukraine tour and has clearly been working round the clock on many issues – acknowledged even by the haters at the paper she is writing for, and yet her conclusion, in defiance of all the evidence, is that he must be bored because he has so little to do???
Is there something in the water in the UK which leads British “journalists” to reveal themselves to be such manifest idiots???
Most of these Brit “journalists” work for press barons, white billionaires who aren’t even British, & don’t live in UK & certainly don’t pay taxes there! And they have to toe the line of the owners’ views or they’re out of a job.
These folks really believe that England is the center of the universe, and the Royal Family is the end-all and be-all of human existence.
They can’t even imagine the life Harry has chosen and built with Meghan … it’s beyond their ken.
Hopefully, Harry and his dad will work something out where he can safety bring his family to Britain for a couple of months a year. But I can’t see Harry ever putting himself under the thumb his brother or the Kensington Palace “grey men” ever again. That ship has sailed. Sure, his people will talk to KP people when necessary, as we saw this summer setting terms and timing of last week’s Charles/Harry short meet.
He’s having a fine old time in California. Adorable family, compelling work and impactful philanthropy. Loves his wife and partner, who’s also building a nice brand and lucrative boutique business. A stable, more rewarding life than what he had in Britain–post-army/pre-Meghan. He clearly misses some family/friends/allies and the charities that he’s been involved with for 20 years. Plus, the quirky things that say home for him: Nottingham fried chicken, fish & chips, stalking at Balmoral, whatever.
William was a ridiculously beautiful teen and young adult. Boy band/River Phoenix territory. Girls around the world had his damn poster on their wall–including Kate. Tough to lose that automatic advantage. But William has big options & advantages too. Why so rigid, angry, harboring a raft of bitter grievances against Charles, Harry and lots of others that hurt vs serve him? Let it go. He’s insanely rich, beautiful wife and kids, a guaranteed lifetime gig, 6’4″ with a handsome mug, staff up the wazoo. He needs to get his act together, develop some internal & external ease before he must step up as King.