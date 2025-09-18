Nate Bargatze’s Sydney Sweeney joke was so subtle no one caught it

Embed from Getty Images
ranting opining all week about Nate Bargatze’s performance as Emmys host. I won’t relitigate the whole thing again, but to sum it up I was disappointed that he only had one bit for the entire evening, checking in on that asinine tally that was trying to pressure winners into giving nano-second speeches. I can be fair-minded, though, (stop laughing) and was startled to be informed of a correction: there was one other joke… it was just so “subtle” that no one caught it. Remember that mystifying moment midway when Bargatze waltzed out in a blue jean tux? He said, “I have a blue jean tux on for some reason. We had, like, a joke. There’s a cummerbund, and I forgot what it — I don’t know,” and then he introduced Sydney Sweeney as a presenter. Apparently, his outfit was a joke on Sweeney’s much-maligned, eugenics-flavored American Eagle ad campaign. The Hollywood Reporter weighs in on the age-old question: if a joke bombs in the Peacock Theater, and everyone is around to hear it, does it still make a sound?
A colleague, clearly more plugged in to fabric-based controversies than I, asked, “Was that [a] Sydney Sweeney joke? The jeans tux?”
My response, verbatim: “I don’t think so? Unless I missed some dialogue…”
She was right, I was wrong. Well, I was sort of wrong. Though I didn’t miss any dialogue, I do believe the joke was missing dialogue. That was by design, a person with knowledge of the bit told The Hollywood Reporter. Bargatze, an outspoken Christian who works squeaky clean, doesn’t degrade and doesn’t wade into controversy. The denim tux was him going there about Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle billboard and ad, in which the Hollywood “It” girl poses alone with the double entendre copy, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” Basically, some of the chronically-online found the message to be that only blonde-haired, blue-eyed white women have “great genes.”
The suit was the setup and the Sweeney intro was the punchline. What was spoken in the middle was simply Bargatze-patter — there wasn’t actually “a joke” he “forgot” as he stated.
Unfortunately, the “joke” doesn’t stand on the visual itself. Bargatze was in a tux, while Sweeney, at her most denim-y, wore jeans and a jean jacket. … Yes, Bargatze’s formal wear and Sweeney’s dressed-down modeling moment both featured denim-based outfits, but this side of cotton, denim is probably our most common textile — parody only works when the original work is recognizable within the spoof. Multiple people attending the awards show told me that they didn’t pick up on the joke, and a source who was backstage acknowledged a tepid response to the moment.
To call the joke “subtle,” as a number of my colleagues did, would be endorsing it for a level of cleverness and recognizability. Even with the info I have today, I cannot get on board with that classification. Not to overstate the importance of the moment, but a comedic cost-benefit analysis would probably conclude that, given what Bargatze had to work with, the risk of confusion outweighed its potential benefit. And as we all know, the best comedy comes out of economists’ tools.
For her part, Sweeney took to the stage with no acknowledgment of the moment and no interaction with Bargatze — not in a rude way, just in a doing-the-job way. Sweeney either didn’t catch the joke, didn’t hear it, or ignored it, which could have been her choice or a choice made for her for the sake of the joke.
Either way, the joke needed more — like, I don’t know, a joke?
“Bargatze, an outspoken Christian who works squeaky clean, doesn’t degrade and doesn’t wade into controversy.” Ugh, major eyeroll. For one thing, the implication that any one single group, in this case Christians, have a moral high ground is insulting. Second, if Bargatze truly didn’t want to “wade into controversy,” he wouldn’t have come out in a jean tuxedo at all! Which makes me suspect that this is just him trying to push back on the lukewarm-to-scathing reviews he got. Because much like the British Royal Family, there’s no half-in half-out with joke-telling. You gotta commit to the bit, otherwise it’s just a half-assed attempt at relevant social commentary, held back by someone not daring enough to risk ruffling feathers. And that’s exactly what we got from Bargatze, an effort so muddled it was completely unrecognizable as a “joke.” Also, having a general policy of not wanting to touch on controversies is a very limiting stance for a stand-up comic! Comedians are truth-tellers, and today more than ever, truth is controversial.
Maybe if he had stretched out on the floor in front of her for the whole time she was speaking the joke would have been funnier?
Oh wait, nope.
That was just another “joke” by an Emmy host that was only funny in the guy’s own head.
Talking about Jeans i realised i’ve never owned a jeans jacket , so i’m on the look out for a classic cut jeans jacket any recommendations welcome
I feel like they’re technically “out”? Like, whoever makes fun of millenials for side parts or whatever think they’re out. My friend keeps telling me her teen children make fun of hers, but whatever, we both love ours. And really, you should wear what you want. Jean jackets are not too warm, can be dressed up or down, and I like the way they look with black pants or other non-jeans. (I feel like you really have to be confident in yourself or your outfit to pull off jeans on jeans.) I have like four. One is levi’s from tj maxx and I think the rest are from american eagle
I wear my jean jacket all the time and they’re sold all over the place, so even if middle schoolers don’t like them, I am wearing mine!! (also, its funny bc I remember HATING jean jackets when I was in middle school/high school. Maybe its just the age lol.)
My favorite one is just a basic Levi’s dark wash denim jacket but I’m looking to get a lighter wash one that is a little bit trendier.
and oh yeah I don’t do jeans on jeans but I’ve seen others pull it off.
I bought a wonderful jeans jacket from Eddie Bauer in ‘08 and love, love, love it. Medium dye, classic styling and a piece I return to again and again. eBay or similar sites may have some great ones for you. Happy searching!
You can find great vintage ones on eBay.
I have a classic Levi’s jacket I’ve worn since college. At this point it’s not about fashion, it’s just what I wear. And I have a collection of odd little pins and doodads that I rotate depending on my mood.
Check out thrift shops. You might find a great one at a damn good price
Levi’s. The original. The classic. Lasts forever. Can find in any thrift shop.
It’s kind of unfortunate that when I hear someone wants the fact that they are christian to be one of their defining characteristics, I assume they are a terrible person/maga/maha. I feel like the good ones are just good people without having to brag about it or attribute it to any particular reason
One faith is a defining characteristic – it defines how one lives one’s life. Bargatze isn’t trying to convert anybody and any references to religion in his comedy acts are jokes about his upbringing. But the subject comes up in interviews and I don’t see any reason why he should hide who he is.
Eh. I know many “Christians” who act anything but. And along with them, people of all faiths who run the spectrum from amazing human being to dirt bag. I’m not so sure of one’s faith defining how one lives their lives. There are a whole lot of people out there from the same faiths interpreting that faith differently.
I have no issues with NB personally. I do with him as I do with all people, when they speak about their faith, I don’t take them at their word, I look to their actions instead to decide what kind of person they are.
I’m not saying he shouldn’t say it, I’m just saying, a lot of them, especially the ones in power, are really making christians look bad. They do a lot of crappy things without thinking or caring about what Jesus would do.
I always really liked Nate Bargatze, I’ve been to two of his shows and he is funny, but he does seem to be putting off a vibe lately that I never picked up on before, like he listens to the joe rogan podcast or something
Being a Christian is an important part of how some people identify themselves. It isn’t just about their moral code, or being a ‘good person’. It also defines their philosophy, their belief system, their community, even their taste in music.
Nate never claims to be a morally superior person. He claims to be a Christian. If you don’t believe those two groups are mutually inclusive, why assume Nate thinks so either?
As a Christian himself, I’m sure Nate knows pretty damn well how awful some self-professed Christians can be.
Yeah it’s the old saying: “religion is like a dick; it’s nice that you have it but nobody needs you waving it in our face.”
Sweeney’s MAGA-ness is sure giving her a career boost. Thanks to Bezos et al, she’s getting more work. I don’t see her as talented enough to warrant the buzz she’s currently getting.
They’ve really got to stop going with no name comedians for these gigs. It just hasn’t been working out at all. They don’t have the charisma, talent, or confidence to match the room.
So funny, everyone forgot to laugh!
????? A joke is supposed to be funny. That was just…lame. And I agree, emphasizing the guy’s Christianity as though there’s a moral high ground here is insulting.