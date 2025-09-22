Prince Harry & Meghan attended Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! concert on Saturday

For years now, Kevin Costner has hosted a major fundraiser, the One805LIVE! Concert, for Santa Barbara’s first responders. It’s become a major date on the social calendar for basically every celebrity with a home in Montecito or Santa Barbara. Since 2023, Prince Harry has attended the annual fundraiser, and Meghan attended the 2023 fundraiser and the one this year. Meghan’s outside, you guys! Yay! It feels like we haven’t seen her out in the wild in months. It’s also funny because Costner’s fundraiser has gotten so big, paparazzi turn up to get photos of the celebrities, including the Sussexes, Rob Lowe, Oprah, Maria Shriver and more. The Daily Mail could have waited to send their reporters to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes – Harry and Meghan were in full view of everyone on Saturday, and they were even on stage.
Anyway, it was another successful outing for Harry and Meghan, and one which shows that they are welcomed in these circles and they’re very happy in their wealthy California enclave. I love that Harry always turns up too – he’s gone to other fundraisers and events for first-responders, and those cops, firemen and EMTs always look thrilled to meet him. On Saturday, Harry even met a police dog (or some other kind of working dog?) and of course Harry was jazzed.
As for Meghan’s look, she wore Carolina Herrera. We’ve either seen this on her before or she has the same dress in a few different colors, because this looks very familiar to me. According to Hello Mag, this is new? So, maybe Meghan just has really similar versions of this dress in her closet. She also wore her bracelet stack with the Cartier watch.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! event, joining stars to honor first responders.
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! Event
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! Event
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! Event
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! Event
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner's Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a 'Peer Support' scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her 'Oh hi hi hi' and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam's dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner's Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a 'Peer Support' scheme. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam's dog, Rhonda. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Enjoy seeing the Sussexes out and about either supporting causes in their community or just being out enjoying their community. They both look happy, relaxed and glowed up.
Seems like a very good event Costner puts together for the firefighters in the community.
Is eternally svelte Rob Lowe looking a little thick? It happens to all us lol. I’ve never heard of this concert but it’s always good to see celebs supporting a worthy cause.
Let me snark the men over here with you- oh Harry, the hair, oh dear. Trimming it a *lot* shorter might look better but honestly think he should go full Tucci. He’s hot, it will look good!
Meghan looks adorable as ever and Oprah looks great too!
I was thinking the same thing… maybe he should just buzz it all off and see how that looks? It’s so thin now that it’s just fuzz. I know we love our ginger but trying a fresh look wouldn’t hurt.
No, let him keep the red fluff! I’m team keep it around, lol.
It’s impossible to convince a man to cut his hair, no matter how little he actually has left. Why it would benefit Harry most is because being a fair red head would actually make less look like more. Also, he’s tall so most photos would favor him.
I can’t believe he hasn’t gotten it fixed! (Or shaved it off entirely, which is the better option.)
If there’s any evidence that Harry hasn’t gone FULL American, it’s the hair. It takes some deep, deep English roots to live in SoCal and not get tempted to drive 90 minutes down the road to fill that all in.
The matchy without too matchy couple dressing is great. Harry really knows how to wear the shirt out of jeans and a blazer.
Wonder what Rob Lowe will say now he met them, he loves to run his mouth about them.
I wonder if it really is the first time they’ve met though. I know what he’s said in the past about the starbuck lines getting longer but weren’t those quotes from a while back. But maybe it is the first time.
Meanwhile Starbucks baristas say they’ve never seen Rob Lowe buy anything there.
Ha!
When did Rob run his mouth? I remember when the Sussexes moved to Montecito the British media tried to get him to say something negative. There was a quip about the “Starbucks line getting longer” (due to the press stalking Montecito), and that real estate prices went up. Not a bad thing for a homeowner.
That’s it, was there more? Looking at the photo they all look friendly, especially Meghan and Rob.
A couple of years ago Rob Lowe said Harry had grown his hair out and was rocking a ponytail. I took it as Rob being silly.
I’ve always wondered if he just purposely says silly stuff to throw off anything. But that’s just a guess.
Lizzie Bennett that’s how I too it also. It just sounded as if he was joking about how them being there and the new added attention made property prices grow and business get more attention. Both of which are great things for anyone who’s a property owner there.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Meghan. She is gorgeous and stunning. But she likes those dresses a lot and, to my eye, they don’t suit her. Those thick messy ties at the front make her look thick waisted (which she isn’t) and they take away from a sleek silhouette. Also that colour doesn’t do a thing for her. Maybe it’s my own tastes and I’m being unreasonably critical. But they do look very happy and I’m glad.
I agree. There’s something a bit off about the fit of this. Too much going on around the waist messes up the lines and makes the dress clunky. She remains stunning of course, but I don’t like this style as much as some of her other choices.
What’s wrong with having a thick waist?
Not a thing – post-baby, I have one myself.
I hope I didn’t come across as criticising her body – I never want to do that. Meghan is glamorous as ever – for me, it’s just that the dress has a bit much going on to be well fitting, on anyone.
It did seem like you were criticising her body to me. I thought Meghan looked fabulous.
Nothing. It’s not body shaming to point out the obvious. Meghan was born with a very straight torso without a tiny waist. Same as she was born with brown eyes. And thin legs. And pretty pale skin with adorable freckles. Nothing she can do about it, so what’s to “shame”? It is simply her body type which she can’t change.
I, also, don’t like the dresses and coats with a belt on her. She has better looks, belts are simply not flattering. She has a very similar dress without a belt which makes her waist look smaller and suits her so much better. But she obviously likes belts, and when she feels good, all is good.
No need to apologize for pointing out what most of us see. The belted dress looks bulky, unflattering and quite frankly, uncomfortable. This is a complete contrast to her more breezy relaxed style. I know Meghan is revered but a critique of her outfit isn’t cause for alarm.
But how exactly is it uncomfortable for her if it is a style that she frequently wears and has no issue with wearing it? It sounds as if you and others are trying to dress her for yourselves and not for what she is comfortable wearing. Maybe it isn’t something that you yourself would be comfortable wearing but obviously for a woman who is more that wealthy enough to buy whatever she wants, she loves this style and feels comfortable and confident in it. It just seems strange that any thinks that they have a better understanding of her body and what she feels comfortable or confident in wearing than she does.
I still like it. My favorite Caroline Herrera she wore recently was in WLM, the episode with samin Nosrat. She wore that white and green Lili of the Valley dress. I loved that. But she didn’t do the tie in the front when she wore it. Maybe she tied it in the back.
Meg loves a defined or I guess that’s a natural waistline. It’s not flattering. IMO, she needs an empire or dropped waist. Otherwise it accentuates her compact torso. It helps a little bit that she’s on the smaller side in the breasts, but as one short waisted person to another, if she were listening to me, and I know she’s not, I would suggest other waistlines for dresses.
I like this as a neutral color on her. Her hairstyle seems refreshed and it looks lovely. It’s the big front pockets that make the waist area seem bulky IMO. I guess she is a woman who wants a dress with pockets and that is the compromise she has to make if that’s her priority.
There’s too much fabric for her small frame. She always does that. Her outfits look good on someone as slim as her but 6 inches taller, she needs to pare down the fabric for her size/height.
Agreed. The v-neck navy dress she wore at the polo with a thick, non fusyy belt, suited her much better.
The derangers are going to lose it again, they said Oprah dumped the Sussexes, then Oprah spilled the duckling story, now she is peeping over Meghan’s shoulder at this event.
Awww, Harry with the puppy (all dogs are puppies to me, regardless of age or size)!
Meghan looks lovely, of course, but I have to say that I’m frequently disappointed by Carolina Herrera’s daytime looks. It’s often something you could pick up at J. Crew for literally 1/10 the price, you know?
The reason my 19 y o dog came to live w/me when he got kicked out of 5 (FIVE!!) different homes is because if you treat him like a puppy, if you talk to him in a ‘puppy’ or ‘baby’ voice/tone, he bites. He knows he is a fully adult male and expects to be treated with respect. He was 12 when he came to me for ‘boot camp’ training, but I cannot correct a behaviour I do not see; in my home, he was treated like a dog, not a baby. So, after he bit the handyman, growled at a granny, kept running away, and I can’t off hand remember the reason for the other two homes that dumped him back into the rescue system, he came and he stayed. @Miranda, treating all dogs like puppies may fill a need in you, but it’s disrespectful to the dog. Jake has taught me (and all who helped write his story) it’s important to respect dogs as they are, not as we wish to see them. Just sayin’…………
I think she was talking about seeing cute dogs in pictures and saying awww what a sweet puppy. As opposed to getting into the actual training of dogs. I’m glad the dog found the right home with you.
Meghan has the dress in two other colours. It was nice to see them out with the community.
I liked Meghan s outfit.
Good to see them out in their community and doing charitable work for first responders!!
Harry is so charismatic and sociable that he can greet a king or a dog with the same aplomb.
Meghan’s hair looks great and she and Harry look like they are having a great time. I don’t love the dress – something about the tie around the waist is a miss for me (too much going on maybe? IDK) but I like the color.
It’s so clear that they are involved in their local community and have been welcomed into the upper tiers of Montecito society but I guess that’s not as fun for the british press as “H&M rejected by neighbors.”
I think, too much going on. Big buttons all down the front, big pockets with a button on each, plus, a wide belt. The halter styling is a feature too but it gets lost with everything else going on. Pick one or two things to emphasize. Much smaller buttons, maybe (?) a slim belt.
In any case, she and Harry both look wonderful, and it looks like an interesting event.
Meghan wore a brown polka dotted version of this dress on WLM. Nice to see them out and about, looking happy. I like Meghan’s hair parted on the side.
This must be why the daily mail sent their reporters. By this point Harry has gone 3 yrs in a row and Meghan 2 out of the 3 years so it was safe to assume they’d be there. Sussexes are irrelevant where lol?
But on a more serious note Harry and Meghan are truly a living example of how good life can be once you leave toxic situations. Their joy can’t be hidden and by choosing a healthier life they now have the capacity to do more for others.
I love Oprah’s vest. Not even gonna look it up because I’m sure I can’t afford it! (Still bitter about Meghan’s lily of the valley dress, $2400, SIGH.)
She’s a petite woman with a cute figure. This busy, busy dress is lovely and would be nice on someone else.
I love Meghan and like her style but she is a bit like Kate and buttons lol. She has many versions of this kind of halter/trench dress in her closet, mostly in neutrals. And she really loves to tie around her waist when IMO she doesn’t have the body type to pull that look off because she is short waisted. This dress would look fine had not insisted on the tie belt. From the side it looks fine but with the tie in the front, it is not flattering. Or if she really wants the belt, tie it from the back.
It is nice they go to this event every year to support their local community. We see them out in Montecito so rarely so it’s nice to see them being social!
Meghan seems to love a good shirt dress- she has been photographed in many of them. Shirt dresses have buttons down the front; sometimes all the way, sometimes half-way. Shirt dresses open in front and are generally waisted.
I didn’t realize that Maria Shriver was there too. Did she move to Montecito? It’s mostly the locals who show up to this. She’s always been very publicly supportive of the Sussexes, especially Harry,so that’d be cool if she’s now their neighbor. Speaking of them– they look fantastic as usual.
Don’t let their smiles fool you, as they mingle with those A-listers. I can really tell they feel sad because they missed out on the Trump state dinner …poor Meghan, especially. (I mean, she could have been hanging with Stephen Miller and Karoline Leavitt instead of Oprah and Costner!)
And Harry clearly is turning to the dog for comfort in his miserable California existence.
“Sorrows, sorrows, prayers”. . .
I’m curious why Harry, not Meghan, presents the award.
The award was about supporting mental health which is Harry’s “baby”, as well as service personnel in general. Only logical that Harry presents the award.