Prince Harry & Meghan attended Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! concert on Saturday

For years now, Kevin Costner has hosted a major fundraiser, the One805LIVE! Concert, for Santa Barbara’s first responders. It’s become a major date on the social calendar for basically every celebrity with a home in Montecito or Santa Barbara. Since 2023, Prince Harry has attended the annual fundraiser, and Meghan attended the 2023 fundraiser and the one this year. Meghan’s outside, you guys! Yay! It feels like we haven’t seen her out in the wild in months. It’s also funny because Costner’s fundraiser has gotten so big, paparazzi turn up to get photos of the celebrities, including the Sussexes, Rob Lowe, Oprah, Maria Shriver and more. The Daily Mail could have waited to send their reporters to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes – Harry and Meghan were in full view of everyone on Saturday, and they were even on stage.

Anyway, it was another successful outing for Harry and Meghan, and one which shows that they are welcomed in these circles and they’re very happy in their wealthy California enclave. I love that Harry always turns up too – he’s gone to other fundraisers and events for first-responders, and those cops, firemen and EMTs always look thrilled to meet him. On Saturday, Harry even met a police dog (or some other kind of working dog?) and of course Harry was jazzed.

As for Meghan’s look, she wore Carolina Herrera. We’ve either seen this on her before or she has the same dress in a few different colors, because this looks very familiar to me. According to Hello Mag, this is new? So, maybe Meghan just has really similar versions of this dress in her closet. She also wore her bracelet stack with the Cartier watch.