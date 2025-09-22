Tina Brown: King Charles is tired of ‘haughty, Hanoverian’ Prince William

Two weeks ago, in the middle of Prince Harry’s four-day trip to the UK, Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell Substack landed like a bomb. Brown devoted a chunk of her Substack that week to analysis of King Charles’s relationships with his two sons. According to Brown, Charles is currently “less irritated” with Harry than Charles is with his dour, dull and lazy heir, Prince William. Brown’s colorful language and analysis of the situation gave the British media the perfect opening to breathlessly repeat everything she wrote with their own twist. Brown’s piece spelled out the big “secret” in the royalist media: that William’s laziness is a huge problem, and that William is basically having a nervous breakdown over Harry’s meeting with their father and Harry’s popularity within the UK. Well, I missed this, but Brown also wrote a New York Times column last week, published in the middle of the Trump state visit. Brown continued to analyze the melodramas within the House of Windsor.
… And yet, Charles’s first few years as monarch have been something of a quiet triumph. Seasoned by countless foreign tours, marinated in his constitutional role through years of practice and now magically aligned with so much of modern citizenry’s concerns (his decades-long campaign against pesticides and food dyes, by the way, now sounds like the sane bit of MAHA), Charles may be the last man standing who can exude global gravitas in the dumpster fire of our digitally dominated world.
It is all the more tragic that his diagnosis of an undisclosed cancer may make his reign a race against time, which added poignancy to his long-postponed reunion with his estranged son Harry last week. Charles knows that in these times of ugly political discord, a fractured royal family is a bad look. But it was also the fulfillment of paternal longing. It’s no secret that Charles desperately misses his prodigal son who, in earlier days, was always the fun, ebullient scamp compared with the haughtier, more Hanoverian William. It’s understandably enraging for William to see his treacherous younger brother, who spent the last five years trashing his family on TV and promoting a back-stabbing, best-selling book, bounding around the British charity circuit, doing a well-received side-dash to Ukraine and upstaging the photo ops of William’s own diligent engagements.
But Charles, I am told, is tiring of his elder son’s self-righteous intractability in the family feud, and wants to re-embrace Harry — if only he can keep his mouth shut. Harry’s subsequent interview with The Guardian, in which the imperturbably cocky prince said, “My conscience is clear,” suggests to his haters the futility of expecting Harry Hotspur to play the old royal game.
Here in America, we are obsessed with the process and drama of presidential politics, the burden of office, the daily colonoscopy of the White House press corps and the intolerable intrusions into our leaders’ private lives. Former First Ladies moan about the pressures they endure during hellish years in the White House bubble. But only the people born or married into the institution of monarchy know the real meaning of life in a cage, defined by duty, service and unceasing public scrutiny with no exit except death or flight. It’s more akin to taking holy orders than living a grand, red-carpet life waited on by obsequious servants — something Harry’s wife, Meghan, never understood.
Again, this came out before this weekend’s briefing games, where the Daily Mail pitted palace sources against each other, all to further enrage the incandescent one. Charles has spent the past two weeks telegraphing the fact that he wants to reconcile with Harry in any way he can, and that the reconciliation should happen for several reasons, one of which is “putting Work-shy William on his heels.” It’s interesting, I guess, that the conversation has seemingly shifted in one month to this, where everyone is speaking openly about how much Charles hates William and considers William to be a huge disappointment. I really don’t trust William OR Charles here, they’re both clout-chasing Harry and using Harry’s name for their own deranged purposes.
British & expert royal celebitches….calling William “Hanoverian” is a major burn, right? Curious term to use after so many name changes over the years.
It’s certainly not a compliment. The Hanoverian dynasty weren’t popular and were caricatured at the time as arrogant, stupid, obstinate and extravagant.
If the crown fits…
Calling him Hanoverian is saying he’s boring, rigid, aloof, cold, indulgent and lazy. That’s what they were known for. The Hanover line were mostly German and didn’t speak much English, ruled coldly on high and from afar (some literally lived in Germany). Also, Mad King George from the American revolution was lazy, crazy and indulgent. None were Henry the VIII level cruel, they were just boring, indulgent, inconsequential. (Like William)
“Calling him Hanoverian is saying he’s boring, rigid, aloof, cold, indulgent and lazy.” Hear, hear!
Well yes it is a burn but they are using Harry’s wonderful visit to showcase that burn. I lot of us on this site have said for quite a while that all they really had to do is get Harry to UK to visit his charities and suddenly the Prince and Princess of Bone Idle will suddenly appear for work(photo ops). Oh and Harry never spent years trashing his family. He had one big interview and a documentary and book where he told his side of the story. It showed who is really the trash in the family.
It is def not a compliment. It might also be a shady reference to the Hanoverian dynastys endless familial feuds. There were often conflict between King and Prince of Wales – not to mention the utterly disgusting way George IV treated his wife Caroline of Brunswick though this story definitely has shades of Charles and Diana. The unpopular George IV hated his popular wife, tried to divorce her and locked her out of his coronation. He was also engaged in a legally invalid marriage with a woman named Maria Fitzherbert. Caroline died shortly thereafter and her funeral cortege (headed for Brunswick) sparked civil unrest because the authorities wanted to prevent people expressing sympathy for the dead Consort by plotting a route around London. There crowds grew incensed and blocked the route and the honour guard ended up attacking the crowd. Bloodshed ensued.
They’re Hanoverians, all the way down.
It’s definitely a deep cut, and not a flattering one for William. When I think “Hanoverian” I think of a king ( mostly Georges) who is insular/incurious, indulgent, and also has an unhappy marriage (for various reasons). There are lots of other words Brown could have used here; this is a very specific choice. The legacy of the Hanovers is, erm, not great, at least in terms of empire-building. Victoria, of course, appears to have been the exception.
The Hanoverian’s are also known for the difficult relationship between Monarch’s and Heir’s, basically all the eldest sons hated their fathers. Their was even one Heir who was known to hate his father because of how his mother was treated. I can’t remember which one that was but it was one of the early Hanoverian’s
And it ends, of course, with a slam at Meghan, who proved herself far more willing to work than Can’t ever has. They just won’t leave her alone.
‘Death or flight’. Seems Meghan actually understood this very well and Harry even more so. They chose ‘flight’ over ‘death’. Not just from the cage, but from the coordinated palace/press smear campaign that was, for Meghan, unsurvivable. So there was no real choice. The intention was to drive Meghan out, but they didn’t expect Harry to walk too.
It’s insane that they keep spewing the lies that Meghan only wanted to lay around and be fed grapes all day when there was NEVER any indication during the time that she was a working royal that she shied away from work. She came up with the cookbook all on her own, without any courtiers having to spoon feed her ideas, IN HER FIRST YEAR. In fact, she was working on it before she was even married!! She went on multiple well received tours with grueling schedules. I would love for them to point out actual specifics when they talk about what a lazy princess she was, except of course they can’t, because there are none.
I agree – it’s beyond ridiculous that every damn article includes a swipe at Meghan. Meghan has more star power, intelligence and ability in her pinky toe than the rest of the left behinds and they know it.
Meghan isn’t white British, that is all they need.
Purely made-up to smear Meghan. Where is the evidence that Meghan just wanted a life of obsequious servants at her disposal? Please. Where is the evidence? There is none. She wanted out of the family’s psychodrama and their games with the tabloids in which she was being fed to the wolves. And this is why I don’t f-ck with TB. She’s happy to smear Meghan bc there ain’t no evidence anywhere of what she just said about Meghan wanting servants all around her. GMAFB.
William really isn’t having a good September, is he? he and his wife cozied up to a fascist and appeared to love it, he’s being slammed for being lazy and workshy again (with an added emphasis on his duchy of cornwall money) and now he’s being described as haughty and self-righteous.
Meanwhile Harry is visiting charities, meeting the public, traveling to Ukraine, and hanging out with Hollywood A-listers in his spare time.
No wonder he’s freaking out at the idea of Harry being in the UK more frequently – it highlights all of William’s faults.
I said on another post if he’s this mad about Harry’s last trip he’s going to explode when IG comes in 2027. It’s really going to emphasize Pegs faults.
He really isn’t. Especially since all of the Trump visit media is about Kate and Trump or Kate and Melania. He doesn’t have any meetings or events that promote him as a ” statesman”. He knows the media wants Harry back more often because he’s more interesting to cover, and he doesn’t have any secrets to sell anymore.
Plus, with the new Sussex comms team the reheated lies from former friends are being denied in pretty much real time. His laziness and lack of scoops means he has nothing to offer, and the last thing he wants is the coverage for Harry two weeks ago to occur once a quarter. Especially seeing as how he works pretty much once a quarter.
Yup, September is his “horribilis mensis,” but everything has been horrible for him for the past 18 months. This strategy of hating Harry hasn’t helped him one bit, so I wonder that he keeps going with it. Charles is getting his affairs in order, sort of reconciling with Harry and cutting William loose to fend for himself, and William can’t seem to pivot and adapt. Nobody would care about his faults if he held out a hand to Harry.
Brown likely knows what the other ones know about William, the stuff that that one journalist said he can’t wait to report until the tweet was deleted.
And there is likely even more that happened last year that these journalists know and would love to say.
Tina brown being dismissive of First Ladies and acting like the royals have holy orders is a joke though. Except for Melania all the First Ladies worked far harder than Kate ever has.
especially considering that three relatively recent First Ladies (recent – last 30 years) have had graduate degrees – Hillary, Michelle and Jill Biden – and two of those degrees are from very prestigious Ivy League law schools. and can you picture Kate earning a ph.D?
I believe Laura Bush also has a master’s, as she was a librarian.
Yep, it’s not a great month for poor old Wills. He’ll no doubt need yet another holiday to recover.
No Charles fan here but I don’t think he actually hates either of his sons. He’s no father of the year but hate is a pretty strong word. The only hater here is William.
William is simply lazy and entitled! All that privilege and he squandered it. Could form a foundation and throw money at it and let professionals do the work.
I admit I’ve thought about this too much so… here’s my $0.02:
Prince Phillip recognized from Charles’ youth that he had a tendency to be lazy, disorganized, and unwilling to do his duty. Ergo, he sent Charles to the right school to deal with it (Not sure how to put this). At the end, Charles would do his duty and be a better man but resented the hell out of the process.
Then when Willy was born, it was obvious there was a repeat, if not worse. But Charles wouldn’t ‘do the same thing to his son’ so no one actually dealt with the fact that Willy was a … tantruming bully who was disorganized and wouldn’t know motivation if it bit him on the rear.
And the end result is what we have. The ‘hope’ that he’d grow out of all of it without any guidance to the contrary.
…I need a new thing to think about. Suggestions anyone?
@Indica:
Not undermining your argument, but Gordonstoun was found to have been rife with institutional abuse – emotional, physical, and sexual. If any of his experiences there contributed to Charles’ parenting or his decisions about how to educate his sons, I can’t offer any shade there. An abusive boarding school wasn’t some magic wand that forced Charles to develop some grit, nor would it have been for William.
It’s a pity he evicted one of them then. As he said what is love anyways?
I’ll get to William later, but Meghan totally understood the situation. As Brown herself says, “life in a cage, defined by duty, service and unceasing public scrutiny with no exit except death or flight.” Meghan chose flight.
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Thank goodness Meghan chose flight. Sounds like TB is disappointed she didn’t get dead Meghan.
The media would have loved having a dead Meghan – lot of money made on the corpse of a woman who can’t talk back. They did it with Diana and would have loved an encore, which Harry understood very well.
Yes thank goodness for real.
Tina does not get it. Meghan was willing to work but was treated badly by the media and from the get go.
Tina Brown is a racist has-been. She was never going to understand Meghan because she doesn’t feel the need to.
TB gets it. She’s making a choice to create a caricature of Meghan and smear her.
“ But only the people born or married into the institution of monarchy know the real meaning of life in a cage, defined by duty, service and unceasing public scrutiny with no exit except death or flight. It’s more akin to taking holy orders than living a grand, red-carpet life waited on by obsequious servants — something Harry’s wife, Meghan, never understood.” I think Brown contradicts herself here. The point is that Meghan and Harry did understand the reality of their life if they stayed and that’s precisely why they left and why they have no regrets
Yep, “no exit except death or flight”. Or flight. It’s evident that both Harry and Meghan understood this perfectly. Tina is not seeing the wood for the trees.
Tina Brown has always been overrated imo. She’s not anywhere near as clever as she thinks she is.
They just had to take that swipe at Meghan. As if she ever expected to be waited on hand and foot or to have some servant put toothpaste on her toothbrush.
Put the toothpaste on the brush just as Charles’s valet does for him.
They only wish Kate had accomplished what Meghan did during her short time with the RF. She showed up ready to work. Remember the cookbook & the career clothes for women? What has Kate ever done but come up with 5 questions about the early years that we already have known the answers to for decades. So embarrassing they have to keep praising her for nothing.
Pies charts and claymation videos. The naycha videos. Lazy Katie is an embarrassment.
“Hanoverian” is such a great word. Credit where credit is due. But what does she mean by “intolerable intrusions” into our leaders’ private lives? Is she implying that we should just let the fact that Trump is a pedophile who slept with underaged trafficked girls go as a mild personal foible?
Yes, she is. And it’s interesting that she’s doing that while performing a colonoscopy on the royal family.
Exactly!
William’s problem with Andrew is not that he had s*x with a trafficked minor, the problem is he got found out and then let the side down with that awful interview.
Who’s rattled her cage? Did Wills turn her down, she’s just trading in old ties.. unless
Tina Brown should have substituted the name at the end of her missive from Megan to Catherine….
Tina Brown is despicable. She knows full and well that the goal of the royals was to drive Meghan out of there as quickly as possible. Her getting pregnant threw a monkey wrench into the Unroyals plan because it meant she and Harry would be tied together even if they did divorce. The nerve of them thinking Harry would just throw his wife and child aside like that. I believe they really hoped she would just unalive herself. Now Tina is acting like Meghan left on a whim because of something, not enough servants, something, something.
Harry trecherous? Really? The tell that Tina is spoon fed almost everything from the two palaces’ staffs. Just what did Harry’ say in his book that treacherous or devious? The great crimes he committed were accounting his being physically assaulted by baldy, and Cruella serving him up to the gutter tabloid press for her own benefit. That is it. The tabs keep rewriting the narrative as treasonous by trashing the royals family but if you ask any Brit just what was treacherous or disloyal, they have no idea but have bought the broad brush line from the tabs, although untrue.
The worm is really turning. They are never not going to criticize Harry and Meghan, but the attacks or revelations about William are central to his being King. If he had any real power other than over his family, this could be serious to the GB. As it is, they are stuck with a boring and lazy fuddy duddy as opposed to the actual boring and working fuddy duddy.
Bc what’s going to come out of this? William gets criticized. It’s not like he’s just all of a sudden going to become a more interesting person. At best, he’s going to do more work/events?
The tabs are reminding him of his work obligations and their expectations of content. He won’t come out tapdancing but more service delivery is expected of him. He’s well paid for his royal service after all and ahem, needs to deliver on his role as heir. At the moment there isn’t a crisis because KC is still working but Will is being put on notice that the UK expects him to man up and deliver as monarch!
“what’s going to come out of this?”
The end game is the slow disintergration of the Monarchy when KC3 passes away…& the call to end it will swell to a crescendo from UK citizens that Parliament won’t be able to ignore it if they want to hold on to their power in Govt.
It’s grotesque and grasping to drag Meghan’s name into this at the end of that excerpt. If she can’t write respectfully or truthfully about Meghan how do we trust anything else she writes?
Tina Brown’s writing style is awful and she couldn’t resist mentioning Meghan.
“Hanoverian” wasn’t a nice remark but it does open the door to something I’ve noticed. Prince George really has the unfortunate facial look of a Hanover.
As all the grandkids age, beauty will be a large determinate in their coverage.
What world does Tina live on where Harry is “treacherous” and William dutiful?
Why is no one complaining about the constantly running article in the online BBC that answers the question about why Harry and Meghan left the royal family? (As if there is anyone we oh half a brain who does not already know)
Basically the BBC article says it is because the pair wanted to be independent and make a lot of money. Nothing about racist threats to Meghan or comparing their son to a monkey or all the other things that really caused them to leave. Very misleading of the supposedly well respected BBC.