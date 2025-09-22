Did Prince Harry already register Archie to eventually attend Eton? No.

Following Prince Harry and King Charles’s meeting at Clarence House two weeks ago, one story has been consuming the British press: “Harry wants to send his kids to English boarding schools!” Richard Eden at the Daily Mail has written multiple stories about this very odd rumor, and now Tom Sykes is getting into it on his Royalist Substack. When the initial story came out, one of the commenters made a brilliant deduction: that the rumors were started by Kensington Palace as a way to convince the Princess of Wales to send Prince George to Eton. Like, Kate is such a copy-keener, so if she heard that Meghan and Harry plan on sending Archie to Eton, Kate will finally agree to it. Anyway, Tom Sykes’s big exclusive is that Harry has already registered Archie for Eton.
Friends of Prince Harry have told The Royalist that Harry has put his son Archie, 6, down for Eton College. This could mean that the children of Prince Harry and Prince William will attend the elite all-boys’ Windsor boarding school at the same time. There are five years between Archie and George, but less than two years between Louis and Archie.
The background to all this is Harry’s visit to the U.K. last week, during which he met his father and, according to a report in the Mail, shared with the king his plans to educate his kids in the U.K. Then the British singer Joss Stone, who recently moved back to the U.K. after time abroad, told Hello! magazine about a chat she had with Harry at London’s WellChild Awards last week.
The singer, 38, said: “He asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back, too. That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here, and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back—for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging, and most importantly in a safe environment.”
Now, an old school friend of both Harry and William exclusively tells me, “It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down. It’s fair to say he had mixed feelings about the school when he left, but looking back on it, he can appreciate the good.”
Another old schoolfriend told The Royalist: “For William and Harry, Eton is really the only sensible choice when it comes to British schools, because of security. There are so many high-profile and politically exposed kids there that the whole school has ridiculous security provisions already. It’s seven-day boarding, lots of kids fly back and forth at the beginning and end of term, so why shouldn’t Archie? The school certainly wouldn’t be prejudiced against him. Statistically, you have to imagine Eton would be a hell of a lot safer than an American school thanks to their gun laws.”
Harry’s people dismissed the story. I have approached Eton College for comment, but I assume I won’t be hearing from them.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Buried the lede: “Harry’s people dismissed the story.” Now, I think it’s perfectly possible that in 2019, when Archie was born, this was the general education plan, to eventually send him to Eton. But plans change and it’s not 2019 anymore. Still, I’m so curious about all of this bizarre focus on Archie’s education, and to a lesser extent, Lili’s education. Even if you think there might be some whiff of truth to this “Archie will go to Eton” story, why now when the child is only six years old? Why now when Archie has been living in America for over five years? Is this all projection because Kate absolutely refuses to send her kids to boarding school?
After Sykes published all of this, he added this note: “Harry’s team initially brushed off the query in vague terms. However, after publication of this story, a spokesperson for the Duke said: ‘Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.'” Dollars to donuts, this whole storyline came from Kensington Palace, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039018892, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039023130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! event, joining stars to honor first responders. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their support to this meaningful Montecito gathering, filled with live music and heartfelt tributes.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Friends of harry do not talk to the media.
“Harry’s team initially brushed off the query in vague terms. However, after publication of this story, a spokesperson for the Duke said: ‘Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.’” This right here shuts the whole rumor mill down. That delusional thing that calls itself Maureen can sit the fcuk down.
Can you imagine the very strong wording of that email from Sussex pr to Sykes for him to correct himself on the record so thoroughly? So glad H&M’s new team shuts down the nonsense hard and fast.
Obviously. Loads of people here still think the fail is fact 🙄🙄🙄
Who? No one here thinks the dM is fact when it comes to Harry and Meghan’s life.
It’s more that Eden doubled down on this story as fact and then Sykes jumped on it. Which no one believed. So either they were lying or their source was lying to them. And honestly I bet that they know this source is full of bullish-t despite continuing to print the lies. The different palaces and their comms teams use the DF to plant narratives and lies about the sussexes.
Most British people seem to believe it, The Wail is one of the best selling newspapers here despite having the reputation for lying
Exactly. The End
I don’t know if this is coming from KP this feels like one of those press created stories that may be getting the unofficial stamp of approval from courtiers. As for why..
Does anyone else feel like they’re recent obsession with Archie and Lili coming back to the UK or going to school in the UK is because they want them as some sort of do-over to prove that everyone eventually wants to return to being under the control of the Royal family? They have been saying for years that Archie and Lili are going to be sad that they didn’t get to spend time with their cousins or live in the UK . And because they won’t know that their grandfather’s a king, be resentful to Meghan ( always only Meghan).
Since Harry went to the UK though they have really been pushing them attending school in the UK, and potentially being working royals in 20 years. I haven’t seen anything about the schooling choices of any of the other great grandchildren including ones that are way closer in age to that being possible, it’s only about them. Which leads me to believe it’s because they want to ” prove” Harry and Meghan wrong about how being on the outside is just as good.
They will eventually find out granddad evicted them from their home along with their parents. Children also make their own friends outside of their familes.
The BM never got over it that Harry and Meghan rejected their lives within the royal family and found a better life in California. The BM is desperately trying to twist it that Harry and Meghan but especially Harry deep down missing their lives in the royal family and UK and try to get back somehow which is totally BS and opposite everything what we see.
Archie and Lilibet’s lives are in Montecito. Their family and friends are there. Thanks to the internet Archie and Lilibet will be able to see what was really going on and make their own judgements when the time comes.
The only reason they would want Archie and Lilibet in the UK is to provide cover for George, Charlotte and Louis. It must have finally dawned on the Court that history will repeat itself (if there’s still a monarchy), because Louis will have to take the brunt of the “distraction” to protect George. I think Charlotte will provide the glamour until George finds a partner and will be let off easy. But now Louis and Charlotte have a roadmap on how to leave (if Harry and Meghan’s treatment doesn’t scare them into submission).
Having the cousins around will make it easier (remember when the press was brutal to Eugenie and Beatrice). I think E and B have wisely stepped back from public view, with Harry’s departure, because I’m sure William and Kate were tempted to use them as a distraction.
Lily will also have the glamour.
The roadmap won’t work for Charlotte or Louis, Harry’s situation is very different as is his popularity. By their age he was already the cheeky chap and his red hair set him apart. Also, most of the attacks came when he was 18 at which point William was already losing his looks and was so protected, it all came down on Harry. All of that coupled with him improving himself and finding the right wife is why he can live the way he is living now.
Charlotte may have a moment but it will be brief and she will need to marry very wealthy in order to get out.
I don’t think it’s about wanting to prove Harry and Meghan wrong but about now that they know for certain that they are white passing, they can accept them into the royal institution to be used to protect the Wales children. Before they knew for certain about both of their skin tones and Lilibet’s blue blue eyes, it was always just about Harry returning to be William’s right hand man. Then that all changed and now the narrative is Harry coming back with the children to help the Wales children, while they continue to complain about their American accents. It’s very sickening how they want to use these children. The part about kids “growing up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly being safe” is an attempt to ignore the fact that the entire royal family has never defended or protected either of these children and have instead been part of the racist concerns, opinions and threats towards both of them. Then to say that “the school certainly wouldn’t be prejudice against him” when talking about Archie when they have admitted that some of Harry’s friends from Eton used racist and misogynistic rhetoric when they met Meghan, is just sickening. This is the same school that birth former PMs who were racist and did nothing to defend the only biracial royal family members.
Oh I think that them being white passing definitely plays a huge part into it as well. That’s why they keep lamenting the fact that they have American accents. But I still think that that plays into that larger part about using them to prove Harry and Meghan were wrong. If they could get these white passing, Mid-Atlantic minimum having accent kids to come back they can use them as shields. But they also could be used to show that they are loyal and understand the ” right” way of doing things.
The only other great-grandkids of QEII are the Phillips & Tindall kids and the York kids, and in the royal hierarchical scheme of things, they don’t matter. This is all about punishing Harry. They want to pretend the world hasn’t changed, but it’s staring them right in the face. We’re not going back.
Of course not. The Brit media KNOW they bet on the wrong horse (William) and are literally flailing about, throwing whatever sticks to the wall, for clicks. The latest story on the DM is “Meghan is so clingy, holding Harry’s hand at the Kevin Costner event.” How many times are they going to run the “clingy” angle? The story isnt even getting engagement. Ppl on both sides are BORED of the Brit Media nonsense.
Yet when keen grabs at will and he moves away quickly are never mentioned by the fail
You lost me at “friends of Harry talked to me”. I find it funny that they would use this to get Can’t to change her mind about George though. Just what kind of tea does she have that she thinks she will be the decider lol?
It’s not really a friend of Harry’s though – he says its an old schoolfriend of both William’s and harry’s. So to me it just sounds like someone who went to Eton with them and is waxing poetic about how wonderful Eton is.
Given that H’s shut down this lie, I think KP would like everyone to get back to discussing “What’s eating W?”.
The lack of facts or truth never bothers these people from publishing a story….
I think all of this noise re the Sussexes children education is utter nonsense. Harry detested his time there. Meghan would not allow her children to attend a school in England when there are far better schools in America. She is a perfect example of exactly what a quality education in America has to offer. Those children are living a great life, attending private schools, making friends all while interacting with their parents daily in person. Safe to say, they will remain at home until it is time to ship them off to a US college
So Eden and Sykes both swore they got their info from an old friend of Harry’s. Now we know the info is incorrect and made-up. Which means they do not have a source that is a current friend of Harry’s. So basically they do not have any Sussex sources. And they should stop acting like they do. KP sources…oh yeah they’ve got a bunch of those but Sussex sources? No, they clearly don’t. But thanks for again making that really clear with this story.
The old friend of H’s is probably a good friend of W’s.
THIS. Exactly this. Whenever they claim “a friend of”, or “sources close to” we eventually find out that it’s someone who USED to be acquainted with Harry from ages ago (except when the reporters are making sh*t up, like Maureen Eden), and then we discover that the source is a friend of William’s and is usually William (or Knauf). They absolutely needed something to distract from the articles about William which, while purporting to be criticising Harry, actually made William sound like a jealous raging lunatic.
Agree, Eden and Sykes have zero reliable sources.
This may be coming from KP as a distraction from the optics around “BP, and Kate especially, sucked up to an orange fascist and pedo.”
Or at this point the Fail is completely making things up and waiting for someone to deny it. See also: today’s Fail article about how Jessica Mulroney is writing a book that will trash Meghan–except that the Fail had to add something about how Mulroney denied she’s writing a book.
Maureen Eden lies every single day
No one should entertain any of this crapola. However people do here every day like its real
I think the source, if there was one, is an ex friend pretending to be a friend or someone who was, at best, acquaintances with Harry. And the relationship is being played up by said source and/or the writers.
Any genuine and current friends are not speaking to Eden or even Sykes.
An old friend can be a journalist too. That’s what happened when Roya Nikkhah wrote that story about William couldn’t put his arm around Harry anymore. It was one of the Sunday Times editors that William had spoken to but it was reported as him speaking to a friend.
Did Tom Sykes go to Eton or am I completely making that up?
Even if he didnt, i’m sure he knows enough Eton grads from that time to just call one of them and get this quote. Notice how the “old schoolfriend” doesn’t have any specific info, he’s just talking about Eton in general.
@Becks1 – I had read somewhere that Sykes did attend Eton, but was expelled for drinking.
Sykes claims he was expelled for having a girl in his room.
He also seems to be pretty wounded that he can’t lay claim to being an “old Etonian.”
I think the rota is testing boundaries with H&M about their children. They want to see how much they can push the hands off limit. No pictures but they are starting to write about the kids. I expect to see Harry lowering the boom on the rags of this continues. This British boarding school is nonsense. Meghan had a great education at a prestigious private school in LA that got her into a top college. Am certain there are similar schools in Santa Barbara and should they want elite boarding schools , Choate, Andover, Exeter, Cheshire, Lawrenceville, Paul’s on the east cost provide comparable or better experiences that the Brits.
Looks like the tabloids are eager partners in this “lies for clicks” scam, wherever the initial lies are coming from. The Fail has an article today about how Jessica Mulroney is writing a book that will trash Meghan. Except the article quotes Mulroney saying she isn’t writing a book.
Note also that Sykes hasn’t changed his headline, which still reads “Prince Harry Registers Son for World’s Most Elite School.” Despite adding that little oopsie at the end. So Sykes’ stable of haters, who are apparently too dumb to read the article in full, keep commenting about how Harry’s too dumb to get into Eton. Sykes’ mission is accomplished.
The tabloids know they won’t see WanK for another 2-3 weeks, Harry and Meghan aren’t talking to the tabloids, and the stalker the Fail sent to Montecito was incompetent. So here we are. While it’s very possible this is all distraction from the “palaces suck up to orange fascist and pedo” angle, I’d also almost accept that Eden and the rest of the Fail are just making this stuff up to poke WanK and maybe get a reaction.
I can see Eton being considered as a possibility* when Archie was born and the plan was to raise him in the UK. I cannot see Eton being a possibility now when the Sussexes do not even have a home in the UK since Charles took Frogmore. I also dont see H&M sending their children to boarding school in another country while they’re based in California.
*if people think Kate has reservations about sending George to a boarding school like Eton, but Meghan would be completely on board with it…..well I have a bridge to sell you. I think Meghan is just naturally going to be more opposed to boarding schools than Kate, since Kate actually went to one.
I think this was brought up as a distraction relating to George and Eton. Eden in particular would do this knowing there is something coming up regarding George and his schooling.
And I agree. Meghan will never agree to sending her children overseas to a boarding school in a country that has threatened her and her kids and where their grandfather and eventually their uncle can control the security her children receive.
Archie and Lily would never be safe in English schools. Harry and Megan know this all too well.
Well, Sykes got a reaction, even if it was only “no.” Next it will be “Harry has bought a home just down the road from Forest Lodge so the cousins can play together.” Paragraphs and paragraphs, ending in “no.”
I really don’t get that this is coming from KP other than maybe they are desperate to switch the storyline and deflect from the negative stories about them. Was the follow up story supposed to be King William will ban Archie from attending Eton? Sending Archie to Eton makes zero sense from all angles.
So, was I right about the school shooting aspect or does he read Celebitchy? Anyway, I’m not sure Brits who are so absorbed with the the RF and the aristo life understand just how obscene Americans find their boarding traditions. We don’t board our children before college without a very, very, very good reason. I honestly think if H tried to push the issue really hard M would divorce him before she sent her kids away. And we all know how much she loves him. So yeah, even if they moved back to the UK, the kids would go to a day school.
The school shooting aspect to this has been brought up many times in different forums.
I’m not on any other forums so I’ve only seen it here. I’m on Twitter but not really watching any RF stuff.
What they forget is that Harry and Meghan’s kids would be larger targets in the UK than the U.S. and with zero access to security.
The Wales kids each have their own RPO, so clearly the UK isn’t that safe for them either.
Harry didn’t enjoy Eton so it doesn’t make sense that he would want to send Archie there. The press obsession with Archie is weird. I’m glad Harry put to end to this nonsense.
“The school certainly wouldn’t be prejudiced against him.”
Kinda interesting that this needed to be said.
Yeah they’re telling on themselves with that comment.
Considering all the “jokes” Harry’s old friends supposedly made with Meghan around, I’m not so sure.
🎯
If Harry won’t bring the kids to the UK for security, why would he send Archie to school there for weeks at a time? Also Archie is 6. H&M probably haven’t thought that far ahead which is completely understandable since, again, he’s 6.
Harry and Meghan have also made it clear that they didn’t want to take their kids titles away from them because it wasn’t theit right to do and they would leave they choice up to them once they are of age to decide such a thing, so it’s crazy to think that they would consider shipping their children to another country that has actually had people there threatens to harm them or do worse. They already have no protection or a place to live so it’s stupid that these articles are ignoring the most important part of what Harry and Meghan want for their children, their safety, which Charles and William refuse to give them.
Ridiculous story. Harry hated Eton. Why would he send his son there? Also, Archie has been raised in California. Neither Harry nor Meghan are going to ship their son to the UK, to be subject to the UK press/William. Nah, that’s bs.
Archie going to Eton continues to be the most outlandish nonsense of a rumor they’ve dreamed up yet.
From his memoir Spare, I got the feeling Harry hated Eton. William ignored him, he struggled socially and academically. Given he didn’t like Eton, I doubt he would send his son halfway across the world to a place he didn’t like. And sure, if in the very unlikely event Archie for some reason REALLY wanted to attend Eton and expressed interest, I’m sure Meghan and Harry would let him explore that. But that is never happening because boarding school is not as big a thing here in the US. They do exist but it is not something that is very common and the common viewpoint most American parents have on that is “Hell no would I ever send my child to a boarding school.”
I also doubt Meghan would let her son go to school so far away. Archie and Lili are getting a stellar education in sunny California, there’s no need for them to head to cold and dreary UK boarding schools.
I can see H and M considering some place like the school in Wales that the Spanish princesses attended. Hippie Hogwarts??
I was thinking the same. IF they were to choose a boarding school option, they would go for an international and more modern prestige school like that one.
The school in Wales is an IB (International Baccalaureate) school. I believe the school is head- quartered in Wales. There are many of IB schools in California and in the US and Canada. If Harry and Meghan like the IB curriculum they could easily send their children to one LA or even closer. Meghan herself went to a private school for all of her education. And for post-secondary? Let see- there’s Stanford, Northwestern, the ivies not to mention the NYU. Wouldn’t be at all surprised if one of the children attended Meghan’s alma mater Northwestern. Lili might even attend Immaculate Heart. Perhaps some semesters abroad for sure. Those children will be raised to be citizens of the world I’m sure.
This is already being pulled back, all lies.
If Sykes and the rota would devote one-tenth the energy to the why-is-William-so-workshy? story as they do to this nonsense, they might actually come up with some interesting content.
Exactly what is going on with Will? Why don’t they scrutinize PoW’s daily diary and ask why he is doing so little? He’s in receipt of SG and duchy income. Tabs love exposés of benefits cheats who are on disability but go on skiing holidays or are caught skydiving. Why not ask searching questions about PoW instead of bonkers, irresponsible and nonsensical coverage of someone not on public funding?
Call me a naïf but I really have been surprised by the amount of outright lying in British tabloid reporting.
@Sean tabloid “reporting” is a real misnomer. Most tabs are just comics and mislead, twist, make up “sources??”and print BS knowing most people can’t afford to sue. It is churnalism rather than journalism a lot of recycling endless crap speculations about reconciliation/ divorce rumours/ return to UK as a working royal. The Scum and Fail are particularly bad and are right wing trash who endless demonize certain sections of the population. I am Liverpool born and bred and The Scum never recovered it’s sales here after the horrific lies it printed about Hillsborough.
At the time of Archie’s birth they were dealing with a newborn, dealing with Meghan having postpartum preeclampsia, getting settled in a new home, finding a new nanny, preparing for a tour in South Africa, preparing for the one year countdown to IG, dealing with the leaking of her letter to her father, dealing with the racist attacks on them and their newborn, going on a short trip to get away from the noise in the UK by visiting with Elton and his family and going away again to Canada with their six month old son and dogs to decompress and figure out a way moving forward of possibly being part time working royals and not having to deal with the unethical UK media. So when exactly do they think Harry signed his infant son up at a school that he himself didn’t enjoy when he was there? Was it before or after they filed their lawsuits against the UK media for being unethical and biased in their reporting? And how is it that for people who claim they have sources everywhere, including Eton, they never knew of Harry signing him up to attend six years ago? These people lie and I’m happy that the Sussexes sometimes call them out on their lies. It’s interesting how according to this lie, Harry didn’t need to have the approval of his wife to make such a huge decision but they tell us all the time how the decision for George to attend Eton requires both of his parents to agree to it. We know that Harry and Meghan make decisions together and that has never not been the case, especially as parents.
👏
It’s 2pm and Sykes’ article STILL has a headline saying Harry definitely registered Archie for Eton. You have to scroll to the bottom to read the single line about Harry’s team denying it.
First of all, Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have sent their children to boarding school if they had stayed in the UK; Harry was emphatic that he wasn’t going to raise his children in the traditional royal way when talking to Dr. Jane Goodall several years ago.
The Archie going to Eton story is more embellishing of Joss Stone’s comments at the Well Child Awards; she openly speculates about maybe Harry wanting to educate his children in the UK and the press ran with it, generating a slew of articles stating that he misses England, wants to move back and the children having a UK education, using Joss as the “a friend” source to add legitimacy.
They know that it’s rare for Harry to push back on most stories and I’m damn sure Eden’s squealing about the Eton exclusive was his hysterical attempt to get some kind of reaction from Harry in a pathetic “look at meeeeee”. I found it hilarious that Harry was happy to have his Comms team refute the article to Sykes and ignore Eden completely – Harry will not engage with the Mail. Eden was left crying as he filled his dog’s bowl with James Middleton’s freebies.