Eden: Prince Harry ‘has serious reservations about American schools’

Last weekend, we talked about the curious story, via the Mail’s Richard Eden, that Prince Harry suddenly wants his two children to be educated in Britain. Not just educated in the UK, but he wants them to attend British boarding schools. The story made zero sense if you actually listen to what Harry and Meghan have always said about their kids and wanting them to grow up away from the royal institution. Meghan even said recently that she wants her kids to stay close for as long as possible, and I’m sure Harry feels the same way. The whole “educated in the UK” thing is part of a larger narrative the British press is trying to force onto the Sussexes, that they’re desperate to come back, desperate to be back in the royal fold, desperate to do William and Kate’s work and desperate to educate their kids alongside the Wales kids. Well, Eden is back on his bullsh-t and doubling down on his claims.
When I disclosed in my Daily Mail social diary, Eden Confidential, last Saturday that the Duke of Sussex wanted his children to be educated in Britain, the story was met with predictable scorn from Harry and Meghan’s supporters. ‘No friend of Prince Harry would ever speak to you’ ,was one of the less abusive comments. ‘I don’t believe it,’ remarked another social media user. ‘Why would Harry want his kids to move to the UK when he’s so happy in the States?’
The duke’s friend whom I quoted had spoken to him during his visit to this country last week. ‘I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK,’ the pal said. ‘Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying,’ he added.
My contact was not the only old friend with whom the duke was keen to discuss the subject. Indeed, it seems to have been dominating Harry’s thoughts during his visit back home. Joss Stone, the pop star with whom Harry has been friends since she sang at a fundraising event for his father’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, two decades ago, recently moved back to Britain from Nashville, Tennessee. She has four children with her American husband, Cody DaLuz, and they wanted to educate their eldest, Violet, aged four, in Devon, where the singer grew up.
‘Maybe Harry will move back, too,’ she told Hello! magazine after chatting to him at the WellChild Awards in London. ‘That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.’
…I can disclose that Harry apparently has serious reservations about American schools and seems determined that his son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, should be educated in Britain. Archie is only six years old and Lilibet, who was controversially given Queen Elizabeth’s pet name, is four, so they are unlikely to be sent to boarding school across the Atlantic any time soon. Their cousin Prince George, for example, won’t start boarding school (probably Eton) until next year.
Harry’s plan for his children, who have American accents, may lead to a battle with his wife, who is said to consider sending children to boarding school ‘barbaric’. The friend conceded: ‘There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.’
That comment suggests the duke has mentioned the plan to his father, whom he met for tea at Clarence House last week – their first encounter in 19 months. The next step is to return with Meghan and their children, as Harry told The Guardian newspaper last weekend. ‘This week has definitely brought that closer,’ he said. Harry hopes by the time his children are of an age to attend school in Britain, he and his wife will be spending much more time here, possibly living in a royal residence if relations with the King continue to improve. First, though, he must convince Meghan their children’s future is in Britain, the country she left in such a hurry.
It just occurred to me that this is yet another attempt to create a “wedge issue” between Harry and Meghan. This is far from the first time the Windsors and the press have attempted something like this. They believe that if only they can find some weak point in the Sussex marriage, then magically Harry will divorce Meghan and move back to the UK…with the kids, who will be promptly sent off to British boarding schools. Anyway, this is pretty sad. Britain is not the only place where people can find community, and there are plenty of great schools in California. Instead of creating these involved fantasies about Archie going to Eton, shouldn’t royalists acknowledge that Meghan and her children are not going to step one foot in England without full royal protection, which would need to be ordered by the king?
No friend of harry would speak to eden.
And IF he actually said any of these things, Harry would know who the leaker is right away. We know Harry and Meghan will be on the same page about where there kids will go to school, especially a boarding school. And at ages 4 and 6 it would be years before they would even be thinking about that as a possibility. I don’t know why Eden is acting like the kids would be sent away to boarding school next September, let alone in another country. And I don’t see the Sussexes moving to the UK, they would never have a moments peace, even with security.
Harry and Meghan have both said many times they don’t read or talk to the popular press, especially the rota. They don’t read the press. How then can the press affect them with that odd phrase, wedge? I’m not sure who made that up but they are lying, flat out. I know because I read what Harry and Meghan say. Who can create a wedge? It’s such a strange lie, right? Given what we all know.
Absolutely, friend of Prince Harry don’t speak to the rota or tabloids and especially not to Eden. Eden is delusional and I’m sure where ever Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet attend school it will be close to where ever their parents are living. These are just make believe narratives.
Joss stone might have talked to Eden (since she is actually quoted) but even then she’s just saying oh wouldn’t it be nice.
I posted elsewhere that this is Maureen projecting his own snobbery onto Harry re: US schools. A lot of what he’s spewing is code for “all US schools are subpar,” “American accents are gross,” and “the only school connections that count are the connections you make at Eton.”
Really the only question is whether Meghan and Harry are the sort to micromanage their kids’ futures to be in the US or the UK. If the latter, then I guess British accents and well-connected Eton or Marlborough (for Lilbet) friends would be the ticket. But really, knowing what we know about the Sussexes’ priorities, it’s ludicrous to speculate that they’d want to micromanage their kids’ futures at the price of family wellbeing.
It sounds more like these people tell him THEIR plans and he says “oh how lovely that’ll be lovely for them growing up around family and friends great environment” and then these “friends” run to Eden.
Yeah an underfunded, overcrowded US school doesn’t deliver the same level of educational experience as Eton. But the Montecito schools public or private will do just fine for the kids to thrive.
ETA as a product myself of afore mentioned large public schools, also fine.
If the kids go to an elite private school in California or a US boarding school like Andover or Choate they’ll have similar US connections. But they also don’t need connections through school because of their parents well-established connections in entertainment, business and philanthropy.
If charles had provided security and not taken Frogmore, I might have seen them considering boarding schools in the UK, with the Sussexes moving to UK for most of the school year so they were close to the kids for breaks and weekends home etc.
Harry isn’t going to send the kids to school in the UK so that he can’t be at every soccer match and school play etc. (neither is Meghan.) I fully expect them to be the parents decked out in spirit wear for their kids’ school or sports teams with little pompoms on the sidelines lolol.
But all of that aside….without security its a total no-go.
If I remember correctly, Harry wasn’t particularly happy at Eton, although that may have been because his brother was a jerk to him while they were there.
He said it was a heaven for bright boys and therefore a hell for him, a boy he didn’t consider himself bright and for whom very strong academics did not appeal. Then his art tutor got paid off by the tabloids to accuse him of cheating on the leaving exam and claimed she did all his work.
Maureen demonstrates again that she has no idea what life in the US is like. Meghan is the product of an expensive private school education. The kids will not be attending public school, although in the Santa Barbara area they probably rival the privates around London. And the private schools in California are problematic better and less anal than the Eastons and Harrows in the UK.
I’ve always thought being rich in California seems very different than even the East Coast let alone the UK. California loves you for your accomplishments or your fame not your pedigree.
I actually thought Maureen was talking about school shootings. It was this part that made me think so “and most importantly in a safe environment.”
While i do think that is a concern for H, M and every other American parent with school aged children, i can’t see them boarding their children.
There are far fewer school shootings in the UK. The brutal truth is that you’re more likely to get shot in the best school in the USA than the worst school in Britain.
Absolutely fair point. Although in this particular case Harry’s children are less likely to need protection in Southern California in a sea of celebrity and rich children, than in the UK where they are related to the monarch.
Remember when Eden said Harry and Meghan were buying a home in Portugal? What happened to that story. If he’s so confident in his source why doesn’t he name him because if a ‘friend’ of Harry’s is talking anonymously to Richard Eden of all people then that’s not a friend that’s a mole.
Having no access to the Sussexes really kills them. So I always wondered why they never pressured Charles to reinstate security for them. Harry was always clear: without security no kids on English soil. So no stories, no opportunities, no clicks, no money. This schoolthing by the way is BS. Harry hated to go back to school after every weekend, why would he do this to his children? And there is no line in Spare where he would praise the english educational system either…
These gutter rats are fixated on the Sussexes, now they are going after their kids. Meghan is a prime example of what US schools can do. She is a well educated, spoken, intelligent woman and i have no reason to believe her kids will not be the same. As Meghan has mentioned on more than one occasion she has always wanted to be a mom. Seriously doubt she would send her children to England for an education. There are far too many private schools in the US that offer a top notch education. Even some of the public universites offer an excellent education. In her home state of California alone, there are terrific public and private schools and universities.
Eden is just a low level gossiper who sits around thinking about nonsense to publish and to try to create controversy. He should just retire because he does not have any dignity to protect, he long ago loss that.
“There are far fewer school shootings in the UK.”
Not to be annoying, but it’s not that we have fewer, it’s that we have literally zero.
There has been one single shooting at a UK school within my lifetime: the 1996 Dunblane shooting, where the shooter was a mentally ill middle aged man.
Even when it comes to knife crime (which is a problem in some parts of the UK), there is more knife crime per capita in the USA than in the UK.
Null point since I’m sure the Sussex children would go to an elite private school wherever they wind up (which will most likely be California).
” Lilibet, who was controversially given Queen Elizabeth’s pet name, is four,” It is a lovely name and a real compliment to the late Queen, so many royal girls are named Elizabeth, Lilibet made a refreshing change, as for the controversy, that was created by the media.
Seriously….they need to let that crap go. H spoke to his grandmother about it. If she didn’t want her to have the name, then Lili would be named something else.
Right I mean her name is Lilibet the Great grand daughter of the late beloved Queen. Unless Eden is talking about physical connections i truly dont think two kids whose literal family include a King,Queen,Princesses and Princes and whose actual parents are Duke and Duchess will have a problem with connections.
It is so nasty that derangers say the name was stolen. Harry asked his grandmothers permission. And lily is not the only one on the planet called lilibet
it’s so annoying that they always have to same something about the name being controversial. it’s only controversial to them.
Sooo by the time those kids are boarding school age, it’s likely that William would be king. I don’t think it takes a genius to see why that wouldn’t work. But sounds like the spin will continue. They’ve got 8 years to breathlessly wonder where the sussex kids will go to school. Good times.
“I can disclose”….these twats really believe they’re important don’t they!
“I can disclose…my latest fever dream.”
I have serious concerns about Eden!!! Stop with this nonsense. The Sussexes don’t allow your noise to penetrate their happiness. Go climb back under your rock.
I think they’ll be schooled up to university age in the US but i don’t think they’ll attend uni in US or UK
I don’t believe that the Wales children are all that close with their cousins, mostly because I don’t think that the rest of the family like WandK, especially William. They do probably see their cousins at Balmoral but at Sandringham the Wales’ have their own home and spend most of their time with the Middletons.
The UK media is always saying that Meghan is smartest one in the room when the royals are all together. Yet they ignore that she was educated at private schools in California and with that educational foundation was able to get into world ranked University. But we are to believe that Harry doesn’t think American schools are good enough for his children?? Right…
And you wouldn’t know it but only 7% of English children are in private school in what would be considered elementary and 13% when counting high school.
Oh my goodness the American accent thing again!!! This is just their xenophobia. Last week it was they won’t be able to form lifelong friendships unless they go to British schools, now it’s Harry wants them to be educated because all American schools suck.
If, this was even true why would they be discussing it now about a four and a six year old? Who at the earliest couldn’t go to boarding school for another 7 years? And on what planet would they live that far away from their children for most of the year, knowing how rough Eton was for Harry??
There is absolutely no way on earth that Harry would send his children to a school in the UK if there’s a chance that William will be the king. None, zilch, nada! Those children are Americans and as nice as it would be for their parents to have a choice to send their children abroad for their education, the UK would be a no-go for them. The media intrusion would be immense and the ever present threat from the “rage monster” just makes the possibility far too dangerous.
I’m trying to envision Meghan having to deal with the intrusive application process or picking the right school and the papers breathlessly reporting it as they do with George. Or having to announce their choices and have them photographed on the first day as they did with both of the Wales’ *elementary* school choices. I also think Harry may sometimes express he wishes his children got to do certain things and they cannot because of the regretful circumstances and treatment he and his family has endured.
Right? It would be so intrusive for the Sussex kids. The press would never leave them alone.
But this isn’t even a conversation because those kids have no security or safe home. Harry is still fighting for that just to VISIT…so for Eden to say he wants his kids educated here is crazy. This is such a massive leap.
If you want your kids to be really well connected—growing up in California and going to Stanford is the ticket.
Seriously, or any of the UC schools.
If there is any credence to this whatsoever, then he likely has expressed the same reservations as anyone sending children to school in the US at the moment – how to keep children safe, why republicans are not interested in keeping our children safe, how to keep kids off social media. But Archie is already of age to be in “real” school in the US. The British papers act like the children would just mosey down to the nearest public school (although in Montecito I am sure it’s the equivalent of a fancy private school) when in reality they would be in a heavily protected private school. Hell, Siri Cruise ended up in a New York City public school for performing arts.
Agreed. Also there’s this weird false dichotomy being presented here, like either these kids will go to an elite UK boarding school or to the worst public school in America. They’ll probably go to a very expensive private school in California and receive a spectacular education there.
I’m an American parent, and one of the reasons I’m applying to private schools for my daughter next year is that shootings are much, much rarer in private schools than in public schools. (And yes, it’s appalling that we have to think this way. I would leave this country if I could but I’m trapped here for custody reasons till the kid’s 18.)
If you told me that Harry has some reservations about US schools in general, I wouldn’t necessarily discount it altogether- I’m American and I have some reservations about US schools!- but the idea that he and Meghan would send them to school in the UK sounds like more royal rota fantasy. I’d sooner believe Portugal or Switzerland or something than the UK.
Oh yes for sure back to the country where the kids have no security and safe home… and they have received threats against them.
His source is for sure Joss Stones comments which he used to create this article.
He’s doubling down because no one believes him.
These kids also won’t be going to boarding school for years. Smh
This same dude has gotten so much wrong it’s unbelievable.
I don’t think it matters that its wrong. I think it’s more about getting paid.
Is this “extensive family network” with us in the room right now, Mr Eden ? Having a big family doesn’t mean that there is support and the Windsors have already showed plenty of times that there is no support available for the Sussexes.
Didn’t Harry say (somewhere. Spare?) that he sometimes tests friends with preposterous “news” just to see who is blabbing to the press?
Maybe Harry – the empath – was just reassuring Joss Stone that she’d made the right decision for herself + family. She doesn’t say that he said he wanted to move back + schools + etc. It was just a convenient bolster for Eden to add to his ridiculous story.
The notion that there aren’t good schools in an area like Montecito is ridiculous. British snobbery at its finest!
This story is so dumb and you can tell Eden got flak even from non-Sussex fans from the way he is doubling down. While I think most tabloid readers are likely not the brightest bulbs the idea that Harry and Meghan would send their young children to schools a 10+ hour flight away where they have no family home or security is laughable. Just as ridiculous as the idea that the Santa Barbara area doesn’t have amazing schools.
Richard Eden seems to hate America. Not MAGA America which deserves scorn but ideal America, land of the free where we are always striving for a more perfect union and a multi-racial democracy of equal opportunity for all. He keeps bringing up the kids’ American accents like that really sticks in his craw. H&M have the resources to place their kids in the best schools. It’s not like they live in Florida! Or Texas. Maybe those are the schools Harry is concerned about.
That fact is, Eton is probably the best boys’ school in the world, ditto for Cheltenham Ladies College for girls.
But so what? William and Kate were excellently educated and none of it stuck. Neither has any intellectual interests nor curiosity.
I am sure A&L will be able to slum it in California schools then Stanford or whatever.
Oh sure, Maureen, I’m totally sure that Harry wants to send his children to snobby English schools where they’ll be exposed to the worst excesses of the British upper class. That totally fits with Meghan’s and Harry’s ethics!!
I can see them encouraging their kids as college students to do study abroad programs — in Africa, for instance — but this is nonsense from Eden.
If the public schools in California don’t appeal, H&M have the resources to send their kids to the best private schools, and I’m sure there are some that better fit their ideals.
This time it’s the other way round – the royalists can rub their hands that these American children are to be sent to the most horrible English boarding school without their parents – I’ve heard that there are quite a few such boarding schools.
And the rest of us can get upset at the outrageous impositions in this article.
These people – I would never call them journalists – know exactly how to manipulatively stir up outrage on both sides and line their pockets in the process.
The only reason I can see for Harry to think about educating Archie and Lili in Britain is to flee the risk of mass shootings at American scools.
This is honestly what I thought the headline was about (I didnt read the previous story about this.) And I thought well who could blame him if thats the reason. But the reasoning seems to be something about connections and lifelong friendships?
Both kids will establish those connections and friendships here in the US.
I don’t think the private schools have had mass shootings. You might want to take a moment to look at where these shootings take place. They are largely in red states.
Except for the recent Catholic school shooting in Minnesota?
And Sandy hook was public but IIRC its an affluent area and its in a blue state.
Montecito/Santa Barbara is one of the wealthiest communities in the U.S. Where do they think the billionaires and multimillionaires who live there are educating their children? Having lived there for over a decade I can attest that Santa Barbara and Montecito have several prestigious private schools for Harry and Meghan to choose from, only a few miles from their home. And as someone rightly pointed out above, going to Eton and other private schools in the U.K. certainly didn’t turn various members of the Royal Family into geniuses. A premier education isn’t worth anything if you don’t do anything with it.
This is so desperate. Harry saying that the schools are good in the UK and that children need community doesn’t mean he intends to send his children to school in the UK.
Amy Bee, does this guy really believe there is NO community in schools in the US. Man, his xenophobia is hanging out all over.
Which is crazy. I’m still friends with my friends from grade school, junior high, & high school, also grad school. Anyone can build community anywhere. Oh, and–for my siblings and I, all of our cousins (my mother was one of seven & my dad one of ten) lived in other states, which didn’t hurt us a bit.
Well, at least we can be sure that Eden IS reading our comments 🤣. But yeah, California has plenty of high profile schools ( as others have mentioned, Meghan herself is an alumni of one). And if, after completing their postsecondary education, Archie and Lilly want to continue their schooling, they will have plenty of options all over the world.
I agree with Kaiser that this is a pathetic attempt to try to repeat the “wedge” issue that worked with the Wales with the Sussexes, but with even less information.
Friends of Harry know full well his feelings about the UK tabloids, especially the DM. There is no way his friends would betray his trust and talk to Richard Eden about his children. This is a dreamed up issue to suggest a wedge could be driven between H&M over education.
There is not a snowball’s chance in hell they’d send their kids to school in Britain. Those kids will go to a beautiful private school with a hippie vibe and probably no letter grading in their OWN community, near their OWN family and stunning villa, with their OWN friends and neighbors that they have grown up with their whole lives. Why would a parent who loves their kids, has money to spend, and has tons of excellent local options for education ship their kids off to a foreign land with different customs, no friends, and an extended family they don’t know and who hates them sight unseen? They wouldn’t even have the benefit of the cousin connection — does anyone think Will would ever allow his kids to be in any proximity to the Sussex kids? What connections would a British boarding school possibly offer them that would be relevant outside of a small hive of posh aristos who have no actual skills and live off of inheritances?
Also, do they not understand that “British boarding school” is not a flex AT ALL in the U.S., rather it’s the stuff of horror tales told by Roald Dahl? And if Eton was so great, why did Eton let Harry — a student that the school had every interest in giving the best attention — languish? If they saw he was struggling, an excellent and expensive school should have identified that quickly and supplied the extra help and emotional support he needed. Instead Harry graduated by the skin of his teeth and then saw his future options as either a ski instructor or the military — and the military gave him the only proper education he ever had. In the U.S., the military is often pushed upon kids who have not had the opportunity to get a good education or set on a path to prosperity; Harry should never have been in that position as a privileged Eton alumnus. The school did nothing for him. Meghan in contrast was a middle-class child who went to excellent American schools, where she learned real skills, made useful connections, traveled the world, and came out of it on the other side as a self-made millionaire.
Keep dreaming, derangers.
The ‘no letter grading’ reminded me of a co-worker who had attended UC Santa Cruz–go Fighting Banana Slugs! Those poor professors having to write out essays for each student! What a nightmare when they needed something to apply for grad school!
One thing the middle aged Mountbattens do very well is stay on top of social media. It doesn’t matter who leaks or briefs or embroiders pure fantasy for or against them, it gives them the coverage that floats their brand. Without chaos or conflict they’d just be another celebrity influencer couple. Bravo American Mountbattens.
Oh please. This story is Richard Eden wet dream. Let’s play the game of if this were even slightly true, sending your children to boarding school won’t bring them closer to their cousins because guess what: it’s boarding school. Their ages are so far apart that they won’t even be in the same houses or classes so they won’t get much time together. Plus British boarding schools are off every six weeks, do we really think Meghan and harry would be flying to the uk every six weeks or flying Archie and lily home every six weeks for a week or so ? That is stupid and just never going to happen. Meghan like Kaiser said , said in her show the episode with Tan . She wants her kids close to her . She will never send them that far away. She wants to watch them grow up and enjoy family breakfast each day and hear about their day at the end of the school day . Plus Harry said in his own book . He didn’t like it . So he’ll to the no and Richard Eden would be the last person anyone in Harry or Meghan life that would talk to him . So I call horse shit on this story . It’s stupid and untrue
This all sounds crazy. With the kinds of funds they have available, the Sussexes will be going to a very very good school, no doubt about it.
And as for the accent, my husband is British but our kid is US born and he actually had a pretty noticeable British accent until he was in about 1st grade. Maybe not posh upper class British but also not 100% American. And my husband’s accent is much milder than Harry’s (he had already lived in the US 10 yrs when kiddo was born).
We know that according to Harry, his family won’t be shilling for the Firm and they won’t come to the UK without adequate security. So this fever-dream about having access to Archie and Lilli is rota rat fiction.
For one thing, the Wales kids have probably already been indoctrinated against their Sussex cousins. Nobody can tell me (because I know by personal experience) that the Wales children are too young to feel some type of way about their cousins’ Black heritage. Even Louis is old enough to be a bigot. Children follow the parents’ lead on this, at least while they’re still minors.
It’s pure fiction to fantasize about the cousins interacting. It’s just the rota rats’ jackpot dream.
This makes no sense. These kids are American for all intents and purposes, they’re not going to rip them away from what they know and shove then in some boarding school.
Maureen says what, now?
Nope, I call bullsh*t. They have no idea what Harry thinks, they’re forgetting these kids have a mother, THEY want the children in the UK so they can write about them, THEY are the ones who think a UK education is better than a US education.
It seems like he made up the pal and backed it up with a real quote from joss stone. I’d question Harry’s sanity if it was true. I’m tired of the missing cousins and family crap. That family does not hang out together. If a divorced harry went back to the uk no way in hell would American Meghan let her kids go to boarding school in a different country. So I think this story is just more pile on Meghan, keeping a homesick harry away from his beloved uk and family and boarding school dreams. Him going to the uk last week and seeing his father just renewed and reinforced this storyline. It’s Meghan preventing it all from happening. Poor harry.