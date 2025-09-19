Princess Kate ‘had to suck it up’ even though she was ‘mortified’ by Donald Trump

Unsurprisingly, the Princess of Wales is getting a lot of credit for her “work” during the Trump state visit. Usually, Kate is treated as a non-entity incapable of any kind of soft diplomacy. Or she’s treated as mere window-dressing, a pretty princess who shows up in finery and diamonds and keeps her mouth shut. But Kate was actually tasked with much more for this state visit. She was used to “charm” Donald Trump, especially as she was seated next to him at the banquet. Then she was given that Scouts event with Melania. It’s very interesting that so much of the focus was on Kate and not her husband. But that’s a conversation for another time. Well, NewsNation has an exclusive about Kate putting aside her own “humiliation” re: Trump.

Princess Catherine, ever the stateswoman, maintained a firm stiff upper lip despite the fact she is said to still be miffed over a slight Trump gave her 13 years ago. In 2012, Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) was photographed sunbathing topless at a private villa in Provence, France. The photos were taken with a long-lens camera and published in the French outlet, Closer. ”She had never been more mortified in her life,” a royal source told me. To add insult to injury, Trump, who had yet to be elected, tweeted: “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!” My source added, “The royal family never forgets a slight or an insult. Elephants have nothing on them. But for the country, Kate had to suck it up.” As for Trump, he seems to be Catherine’s biggest fan, and upon greeting her at Windsor castle uttered, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful” to the future queen. All of which the Princess took in stride. ”Duty is always first for Catherine and the family,” my source said. “Personal feelings or humiliations can be put aside for the good of the country.”

[From NewsNation]

Granted, those Trump tweets were not even that bad in the larger scheme of things. But yes, Kate did have to suck it up. It’s so… fascinating, really. The fact that Kate has never really been used this way before, but for THIS visit she was tasked with charming a white supremacist and buttering up a fascist Butterball turkey. It was part of the royal charm-offensive to use the youngest working-royal woman to distract Trump and amuse him.