Princess Kate ‘had to suck it up’ even though she was ‘mortified’ by Donald Trump

Unsurprisingly, the Princess of Wales is getting a lot of credit for her “work” during the Trump state visit. Usually, Kate is treated as a non-entity incapable of any kind of soft diplomacy. Or she’s treated as mere window-dressing, a pretty princess who shows up in finery and diamonds and keeps her mouth shut. But Kate was actually tasked with much more for this state visit. She was used to “charm” Donald Trump, especially as she was seated next to him at the banquet. Then she was given that Scouts event with Melania. It’s very interesting that so much of the focus was on Kate and not her husband. But that’s a conversation for another time. Well, NewsNation has an exclusive about Kate putting aside her own “humiliation” re: Trump.
Princess Catherine, ever the stateswoman, maintained a firm stiff upper lip despite the fact she is said to still be miffed over a slight Trump gave her 13 years ago. In 2012, Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) was photographed sunbathing topless at a private villa in Provence, France. The photos were taken with a long-lens camera and published in the French outlet, Closer.
”She had never been more mortified in her life,” a royal source told me.
To add insult to injury, Trump, who had yet to be elected, tweeted: “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”
My source added, “The royal family never forgets a slight or an insult. Elephants have nothing on them. But for the country, Kate had to suck it up.”
As for Trump, he seems to be Catherine’s biggest fan, and upon greeting her at Windsor castle uttered, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful” to the future queen. All of which the Princess took in stride.
”Duty is always first for Catherine and the family,” my source said. “Personal feelings or humiliations can be put aside for the good of the country.”
[From NewsNation]
Granted, those Trump tweets were not even that bad in the larger scheme of things. But yes, Kate did have to suck it up. It’s so… fascinating, really. The fact that Kate has never really been used this way before, but for THIS visit she was tasked with charming a white supremacist and buttering up a fascist Butterball turkey. It was part of the royal charm-offensive to use the youngest working-royal woman to distract Trump and amuse him.
Wonder what she gets as part of her deal for all this sucking up to a racist diaper wearing schmuck? It’s like who can we get to be the orange stains keeper for the dinner? We will get Can’t and we will give what she wants to be the sucker who has to entertain him.
The UK is using their same old playbook, sending the youngest female available Kate/Pamela Harriman to flatter and seduce older American men and just think of England 🤣🤣🤣
Heck, Andrew probably suggested it!
Knew his buddy from the ole’ Epstein days would most want to be seated next to the youngest woman in the room, and force her to fawn all over him.
I actually felt bad for her that she had to sit next to the felon. I’ve read so much that he smells really bad. There was a congressman who commented on it.
She must have gotten the short stick on that one.
It was former Congressman, Adam Kinzinger who let the world know. He also said he didn’t understand why nobody said anything. Lol!
The Wannabe Royal Racist sandwiched between two Royal Racists looks like an ideal seating arrangement to me. They have more in common than some might think.
I’d call it just desserts!
Three things: 1. I reckon Kate doesn’t have enough self esteem to be particularly “humiliated” by Trump, 2.they’re both as superficial as each other, so small talk was easy & 3. OMG! Trump is giving her attention in a way she hasn’t had from her husband in years! (even if it’s somewhat on the creepy side)
She didn’t look disgusted to me. Chicka looked thrilled to be with Trump. I would say she was more relaxed around him than William.
I was certainly disgusted watching the video clips, but your right Waity seemed to be basking in the attention.
She was finally getting the attention that she doesn’t get from William.
I thought the same. She looked thrilled and so did her husband. They’re so out of touch they probably thought it would make the Sussexes jealous and didn’t think how bad it made them look because they’re so short sighted. I get the feeling they bond well when they feel threatened. I saw that when they united to smear the Sussexes and a bit now that they are both in Charles’s line of fire..that’s the energy they’re giving.
Nah! I don’t believe it. The hardest thing Kate ever had to do was the walkabout with Meghan. She can’t change her mind now. We all know she had “concerns” and I’ve no doubt she discussed why she had them with Trump – who probably agreed with her. Birds of a feather and all that……. Awful woman.
Yeah, but…they got to bring up the nude sunbathing photos again just to remind everyone. It’s a wonder they didn’t publish them, as well.
The pictures of her simping while Trump praises her say otherwise. Wonder if she”ll use this to justify a month of vacation?
Do you even have to ask?
To be fair, I sure would! 😂
I have never seen her look so happy! She was delighted.
Weird as most people complain about the smell, but I guess you could see that in a photo or two.
Oh, yes. The known royal racist who recoils from black women and has been caught on camera snarling at them is truly mortified by Trump.
The choice to centre Kate in the visit has done her no favours.
Her image is all about the perfect princess/mother who cares about children, never puts a foot wrong etc. And here she is fawning and smiling next to a convicted sex offender, a man accused of raping children, who is ripping apart families across the US.
Her hypocrisy is on show for all to see. Where is her credibility after this?
Of course the sane goes for all of them, although Charles is the only one who doesn’t really have a choice. The others could have limited their involvement to the basics. Camilla campaigns for domestic abuse survivors ffs!! How do they not see the problem?
Hands on mom with those school runs and enjoys nay cha
This explains why KP is briefing frantically today about how she really didn’t want to do it, and your eyeballs are lying to you about her little smirks and simpers.
Yeah, they must have seen the response on social media. People are not lauding her for this, they’re appalled.
The end game of the British Govt. was to stroke the narcissist felon’s ego, so he might go easier with the tariffs on UK. With that in mind, it was the perfect fit for Kate to be be seated next to him. Fellow racists who think they’re the bees knees in different arenas. She’ll be gloating about this meeting for months, if not years! Finally the Brits found a perfect use for her in the soft power stakes!!!
Oh never fear, she gained a lot of new MAGA fans! And those white liberal (pretending not racist) women might voice their disappointment but they will still be KKK8 fans.
Let’s call a spade a spade: She was genuinely happy to entertain the current POTUS. (She never looked & behaved this jolly with Macron or Obama. Even her eyes were smiling in this visit.) She and F47 can be BFF if they lived in the same country, they have so much in common. In no particular order:
1. Like to flirt with opposite sex.
2. LOVE being flattered.
3. The words they said/wrote, most of the time, no one understand what’s been said/written.
4. Allergy to Black people.
5. Gladly stabbing people in the back by proxy.
6. Questionable moral standards.
7. Have tons of money but couldn’t hire a competent MUA and/or hairdresser.
8. Occupied current position without real merit.
9. Thought higherly of themselves.
etc.
I saw this interesting conversation on the Royalty Tea Reddit thread about how Kate is actually a perfect avatar of the right-wing’s idea of what a woman should be: seen and not heard. I think Kate was used as a honeypot (gross I know, I’m sorry) for Trump because her docility and whiteness would play well for the misogynistic right-wing base but also because Trump is enchanted by beautiful women and displays of status and wealth which Kate has by virtue of being a princess. As much as I despise Trump, and think Kate is pathetic, this kinda exactly the role she should be playing, being quiet and playing the role needed for her as a member of the role family and therefore a part of the diplomacy apparatus.
Kate is a trad wife, right down to having “concerns” about how a dark skinned baby would “look” for the royal family and making sure that “recollections may vary” was included in the queens response to Meghan’s interview. She’ll put up with William’s indifference, her kids disrespect and being used by the family in any way they see fit, it’s what she wanted and now she’s got it.
Someone (not me) tried to start a similar discussion about MAGA and Kate on our DC mom’s chat group, but Kate’s rabid fans got the moderator to delete the thread.
Like, she indeed has rabid fans then? I think you should keep trying. This woman is gross
Kate is the aryan princess they want, with all the racism and bigotry linked with it.
They just don’t want to admit it.
Oh yes, the Aryan princess! With the qualities of being simple minded, racist & happy to be ogled & flattered by a feeble-minded, racist septuagenarian. How fitting!
And skinny. Remember Trump likes them very skinny.
If this is considered one of the big stories to come out of the state visit, it shows how uneventful the whole thing was. Next time they need to include at least three additional outfit changes for Kate to keep her in the news.
Clean up on Aisle 10! She didn’t look mortified. She preened and frankly looked gleeful. She has a lot of liberal female American fans and they were really struggling on Instagram with some of these pictures. I do think Kate was dangled in front of him (gross) as the only youngish woman in the family but I also think she was thrown under the bus a bit. Other than the photo of William greeting trump, we didn’t get a replay of the giddy pictures we saw of them in Paris. But these pics of Kate….wheesh not going to age well.
Yeah there’s a super viral pic on Reddit that shows will and Kate side by side with hitler.
This is definitely clean up for those images floating around.
Everytime she does an event supporting women or children these photos should be re posted.
Either she cares about Trump or she cares about children, she can’t have it both ways.
Any kind of liberal support she has will be damaged by this, though her tory/reform base will lap it up.
Oh, maybe they’ll add one of these to the carousel that played on Windsor Castle the other night!
I am wondering if,Melania shared with her some tips on how to renegotiate the contract !
Nah. She wasn’t at all mortified. Kate isn’t that good at hiding her feelings. She was fine with Trump. He was paying attention to her and she was lapping it up. It’s good though that she finally did her job.
Maybe because Wilbur never tells her she’s beautiful. Kind of sad for Melania, who was by his side.
Keen was preening over it and smirked with look as me face. This spin is major fail she seemed to be very happy
Quite a few bungled missteps already for the Top CEO since this summer. Hmm…
It was here yesterday where there was a state dinner outfit discussion, and some smart lady in the comments talked about how “princessy” Kate looked, and how that would appeal to trump.
One day. hopefully before i go, he will no longer exist.
and there will be celebration- before we get right back to trying to get our democracy back.
The derangers think that straw wig was princessy which shows how little taste they have.
Nah she had a great time. As I said yesterday, she is no Meryl Streep. she doesn’t have a poker face. Even when she grins maniacally to hide any discomfort or nerves, the mask always slips.
She loved it.
And honestly, she didn’t do a whole lot. I’m not sure why there is such an emphasis on how much they did at this visit – they did exactly what they did for the Macron visit, the scout thing was the only new thing. And then she sat there and gloated while a fascist called her beautiful.
I think its giving Kate credit she does not deserve to act like she didn’t enjoy herself.
Kate has looked far more uncomfortable around Meghan and when she was in the Caribbean. She was perfectly fine being next to the orange one, especially when the cameras were on her.
We have seen her look bored or annoyed.
Liberal American women need to understand that kate is not one of them. She is the right wing conservative who will be a pick me to acquire power through men. Her entire life has shown this to be her goal. She is not a feminist. She is not pro woman. She is pro kate and what gets her a tiara, title and money. She is Melania.
💯💯💯
It’s why she and Melania seemed to get along so well – they are way more similar than many want to admit. Both married for money and status, both are protective of that status, both are willing to put up with a great deal of….misbehavior, lets say….from their husbands in exchange for the money and status.
They’re really not that different.
I didn’t know that Kate had Liberal American fans. What exactly do they see in her?? Pray tell. I’m curious.
“Duty is always first for Catherine and the family,” my source said. “Personal feelings or humiliations can be put aside for the good of the country” then why can she NEVER EVER EVER ” forgive” Harry and Meghan?
She wasn’t humiliated she was thrilled. Someone was fawning over her and she was getting all the money shots. This isn’t her being upset it’s courtiers having more than a bean in their skull and realizing how having plunger lips to Trump’s ass isn’t playing well. Especially since people are saying how so many photos are going viral on social media. I said yesterday that they’re still a lot of liberal women that like Kate and twist themselves in knots to explain away her clear right wing tendencies.
The pictures don’t show mortification. Kate has shown herself to be incapable of acting well around Meghan, whether in a church or during a walkabout. And yet, here, she’s fully capable of beaming up at Trump, a man who is abhorrently racist and convicted of sexual assault. That’s what will be remembered. Pictures of her beaming at Trump. She looked delighted. It won’t be forgotten.
Our country apparently voted for him though which won’t be forgotten either.
Kate is one of the white women in the movie the Help. Liberal American women (who let’s face it, it’s the white ones who still like Kate) need to wake up and understand she is British melania.
I’m not getting all the liberal American women liking Kate comments.
All the derangers seem to be right wing types. When you look at those women who take vicious swipes at Meghan they are not liberal, they are the opposite.
Maybe some women who haven’t followed the royals in recent years are uncritical of Kate but that doesn’t equate to liking her.
Seriously who are these liberal women who are Kate fans?
Uhhhh a lot of them? I move in liberal white woman circles, so to speak, and while I know some who are big Sussex fans (or just not royal followers at all), most who have any feelings towards the royal are Kate fans. Not obsessed not derangers, but definitely fans.
My mom is super liberal and doesn’t like Meghan at all.
And a lot of it is due to tabloid lies and propaganda – those stories spread super fast even if someone isn’t following the Daily Mail or something. For example my mom said to me after the jubiliee that she was glad H&M had been banned from bringing cameras to meet the queen bc she heard how they wanted to take pictures and sell them.
I was like….just because its in the DM doesn’t mean its true.
I know many white women who call themselves liberal who have fallen for the criticism against Meghan.
Also just check out Elizabeth Holmes and her media and there you will find the pro Kate liberal white women.
I think a lot of liberal white women who ‘like’ Kate are pretty neutral and not the hard core kate fans. Pre Meghan I liked kate too, didn’t love her or have any strong feelings, but I thought she was nice enough. Then she showed her true colours when Meghan arrived. Even liberal white women will never understand or feel what Meghan went through, even if they have sympathy. Women of colour have come across many ‘Kate’s’ in the real world and can see her exactly for what she is.
@cali not sure if this response will show up in right place but the followers of Elizabeth Holmes Instagram account is the type of place you will see the liberal American women who like Kate. Lots of people there like Meghan and defend her but there’s definitely a lot of pro Kate sentiment. Elizabeth is a Kate fan but covers Meghan reasonably fairly (not always in the past but that’s another story). She’s monetizing both fan bases now basically.
Posted before I saw this but yes this is it. A lot of white women like to call themselves liberal but still root for the aryan princess despite the nasty behaviour toward Meghan.
Thank you. Of course I despise Elizabeth Holmes so I haven’t been hanging around websites that are trying to “whitewash” her.
Sadly this just goes to show that propaganda can do a lot. I’m becoming more and more convinced that social media is destroying our country and eroding our critical thinking skills.
@Tina – sorry to sound totally clueless here (which I am about social media), but are you referring to Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted Theranos fraudster, subject of John Carreyrou’s book Bad Blood? Or a different Elizabeth Holmes?
There is one who is a journalist. Not the fake blood one.
I will also say that a lot of these liberal white women are liberal bc it’s easy in their current lives. They aren’t racist in their minds but it’s easy to not consider yourself a racist when no black people live in your town.
But watch how they react when a Black family moves in across the street. They start whispering about the neighborhood changing and going downhill etc.
That’s Kate in many ways. Meghan marrying Harry made her “concerned” about the firm changing and going downhill etc.
Yeah, she was in her element, being praised for her looks by a disgusting racist.
She even wore gold to appeal to Trump.
And those photos will live forever on the internet as a symbol of fascism’s rise.
“She even wore gold to appeal to trump.” Great observation, QuiteContrary! Kate cosplaying Trump’s oval office decor. She would just blend right in.
I just found out that the guy on Kate’s right is Tiffany Trump’s husband and that Tiffany was also there. Curious how this came about. Is he rich? What favor (money) did he do for Trump recently?
His dad is rich and a “senior advisor “ to Trump.
Oh, my, well of course he is. 🙄
“Princess Catherine, ever the stateswoman …”
Oh come on now, this is ridiculous. She’s basically a dress up doll with a doll wig.
Still, it will have pissed off William, who is as we know likes to pretend he is a “global statesman”, so that is quite funny.
Now that you mention it, no one is mentioning William at all. He won’t like that Kate’s simpering next to Smelly Donald overshadowed him. Not that he ever gets mentioned in the press for anything positive, so more cushion-throwing raging at home?
Who is that on the left of Charles? It looks like Marco Rubio??
I have a liberal girlfriend who adores Kate and she is on the struggle bus this week lol. I’ve tried to tell her for years 😂
That is Marco Rubio, he was sat next to Charles at the banquet.
Thank you! I hadn’t realized he also brought Stephen Miller and KKKaroline Levitt with him also. God how utterly embarrassing to have these people represent me 😢
There’s a photo and it’s the only time I’ve seen that ghoul miller smile. He was surrounded by rich, powerful white people in a golden palace. He was in his element. Barf.
Stephen Miller is going to have a hard letdown, when the Trump fever dream breaks.
I saw Tiffany & her husband already, and spotted Rubio, but Miller & Leavitt??? Why were all these extra people there? I don’t recall this being the norm before. Could they not find enough Americans living in London to fill out the guest roster, enough who would actually say yes to the invitation? Good gad, how much US taxpayer money did this cost???? And British (for additional security)???
I mean, it’s also an interesting choice for this reporter to start off by rehashing the comments about Kate’s photos and Trump’s gross comments to her then and now. Focusing on her humiliation and the need for her to please this orange monster is a far cry from the “Keen peacemaker/ soft power player/global states woman” nonsense they tried on just a couple years ago.
The press are actually the ones humiliating her, bringing up that story again.
Well, add Keen to the long list of assholes who support fascism. And you can add Chuck & Pegs as well, they were much more comfortable with Trump than with Macron.
She wasn’t there just for duty, she was having the time of her life. Is she being medicated? Also, it was like William was reduced to airport greeter.
From the coverage I saw, she didn’t seem to be talking much to Trump, it was more simpering, preening and giggling. Which is about all you can expect from her, I suppose.
According to Michael Wolff, Trump does all the talking.
Oh, I can believe that! Which would work out well for Kate, as she has no conversational skills whatsoever.
“According to Michael Wolff, Trump does all the talking.” Exactly how the Orange Felon loves it! Reminds me of what Hilary Mantel wrote about her 12 years ago. Prescient & dead on! Read it & weep: http://www.theatlantic.com/culture/2013/02/hilary-mantel-v-kate-middleton/318216
Beyond the fact that she looked happy to be with him, my thought is that she was the red meat dangled in front of Trump so that the rest of them didn’t have to deal with him. “Put Kate next to him and we won’t have to talk to him all night!” You think Camilla wanted to sit next to him all night?
Maybe they were afraid Cam would be just as indiscreet as she was about Biden. And Trump is way thinner skinned and a gazillion times less of a gentleman than Joe. Don’t need the Queen creating an international incident.
I guess if Cam spilled that Biden farted, she’d definitely spill that Don dirtied his diaper.
This has really been Kate’s week, hasn’t it? Singled out for a very public hug (!) by the King, then the starring role in this important state dinner, AND a photo outing with Melania? No wonder Camilla seemed so irritated. She’s the QUEEN!
As far as them telling us not to believe our lying eyes, Kate often looks stressed and out of her depth, but this week she looked radiant, and extremely happy and satisfied with herself. Flattering powerful men is exactly what she’s been trained to do. She’s never really been given the starring role this way, and I’ll bet it’s been a long time since anyone has told her she’s beautiful. I hope they give her an extra grain of rice with her dinner as a treat for her good behavior.
Perhaps the public hug was a reward for agreeing to sit next to Trump.
Looking back, that’s what I think now, too. I can only imagine there must have been prior meetings with her about how she was going to manage him. On fawning over horrible men, I’m certain Kate is an expert. Knowing Trump, I’ll bet he told them he didn’t want to sit next to the Horse-Faced One. He probably wanted another opportunity to ogle and fondle a Princess of Wales since it didn’t go his way with the last one. Knowing Kate’s limitless willingness to debase herself at a moment’s notice, I’m sure she agreed to whatever they asked her to do for a chance to wear some real jewelry and not have to sit with William. I honestly don’t think I’ve seen Kate this radiant in a very long time.
I think you owe actual Butterball turkeys an apology. 😉
What’s the point of soft diplomacy if you tell the press afterwards how disgusted you were?
(That thumbnail photo makes her look like a ventriloquist dummy.)
My thoughts exactly. We all know Trump has a thin skin, if he thinks she was faking it then what a waste of time!
Good point. If they were going to try and say she was secretly disgusted the whole time, there was no need for her to look so thrilled to be there, smiling away at that man. Which tells you she acted that way bc she chose to and now they’re trying to go back and say she was disgusted. We’ve seen her look disgusted and that is not what is being seen in those pictures. But yes what will Trump think if he reads this version.
If he reads at all it’s probably only social media posts. He doesn’t have the mental capacity for anything else.
Wondering the same thing. But maybe this didn’t come from Kate’s people.
He’ll just convince himself this is “fake news”. He’s far too egotistical to believe Kate is grossed out by him.
@Eurydice I think she resembles Lady Elaine Fairchild in the thumbnail photo 😹 if anyone remembers her from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.
I guess recollections do vary.
They could swap makeup and wig tips.
LOL! You’d think that Melania would have helped him with that years ago.
So in other words she had to debase herself for Trump. OK. But then again she’s a white supremacist too so I guess she didn’t mind sucking up to Trump.
Birds of a feather and all that .
Well…they at least had the racist thing in common.
I found this statement to be particularly awful: ‘“Personal feelings or humiliations can be put aside for the good of the country.”’ What an expectation to put on a person! Just suck up those humiliations & sit next to the old orange fart!
Shoot, Kate was lapping up his attention. She could have done us all a solid & asked him about his hand; she was sitting to his right & had a good view. They could have commiserated over IVs or something.
My daughter is an EMT and she says they will sometimes put Vicks Vaporub under their noses to help mask bad smells. Maybe Katey Keen had to do the same when sitting next to Diaper Don.
I don’t think Kate liked being shooed away by Camilla, but she looked pleased as punch to be the “center” of attention and on the receiving end of flattery from Trump. To read how brilliant and amazing she was because she “looked” so good is so demeaning to women. But again, Kate is a MAGA wife: spends endless time trying to look good and looks the other way when her husband cheats. No wonder Trump likes her. And I have a feeling William will be raging against (and at) her because she got so much attention and he, the heir and statesman to the world, was pushed aside.
Naw, KKKhate was in her element: wearing stolen jewels, sporting a new taxpayer-paid frock, and dining with white supremacists and robber barons while a vile serial abuser heaped false praise and insincere flattery on her.
Haven’t seen her smile so happily in a minute.
Mortified my foot. She was lapping it up and happier than I’ve ever seen her.
She got pimped out. Full stop.
I’m 💯 Team Sussex, and she’s largely a nasty piece of work, but I won’t cheer about this. It’s disgusting and I would feel so dirty and betrayed by my husband and father in law were I her. There’s no ‘signing up’ for that kind of violation.
I think the palace is playing the long game. They know Trump is hugely unpopular everywhere, and in Britain too.
They threw the dollhair dummy under the diplomatic bus, so that Will, Anne, Camilla or anyone else didn’t have to be photographed with him or chat with him, or have convos that are quoted by Trump’s loose lips down the road.
When Trumpy days are over (please God) there is plausible deniability of warmth toward Trump for the higher ups and Kate gets the heat and the photos (the King is spared grief on the Trump pics, because he is the HoS and the automatic host of the evening).
They really stuck her out there, and she was too dumb to know how to play the line. Couldn’t happen to a better person…