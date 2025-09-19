“Lola Tung looked amazing at a ‘TSITP’ event in Paris this week” links
I love Lola Tung, and what a dress! [Go Fug Yourself]
I tapped out of The Summer I Turned Pretty at the start of Season 2, but I love that so many people are invested in it. [LaineyGossip]
JD Vance jokes about murder and war crimes. [Buzzfeed]
Thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension. [Socialite Life]
Recap of Only Murders in the Building. [Pajiba]
Teaser for Netflix’s Boots. [OMG Blog]
Justin Baldoni hired a new lawyer. [Just Jared]
Eva Longoria in a lovely Brunello Cucinelli outfit. [RCFA]
Jason Bateman, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Sarah McLachlan: I’m nothing like Sylvia Plath. [Jezebel]
Is late-night dying or is it being murdered? [Hollywood Life]

  1. Jab says:
    September 19, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    I didn’t watch the show but I read up on the source material and overviews of the show and found myself Team Conrad. That said-it all seemed so unhealthy and unhinged that this girl was sleeping with both brothers and found “true love” with one-like how awkward would family get togethers be after that. I like one person’s assessment that she just really wanted that summer house and belly was a sociopath that did want she had to secure that home.

    • ThatGirlThere says:
      September 19, 2025 at 12:56 pm

      Watch the show because there’s way more to that then folks who are male centered think.

      • Me at home says:
        September 19, 2025 at 1:27 pm

        I watched the show and there’s not a lot more to it than that. The boys’ mother dies and everybody talks about her with sad faces because she was the bestest person ever. Belly should have gone with door number 3 (Cam Cameron).

    • NotMika says:
      September 19, 2025 at 1:48 pm

      I wish people did not take this work so literally. Like most books featuring young people and love triangles, it’s not about the choice of love interest, it’s about identity and coming of age. I beg you, internet, please, open your mind to subtext.

    • Jais says:
      September 19, 2025 at 4:47 pm

      I’ve never seen the show but I had just assumed that the Jennie Han books were inspired by that old film Sabrina with Audrey Hepburn and Lola was essentially the Audrey character. Lol, did I just make that up though? All the clips I’ve seen have given me that vibe.

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 19, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    Lola is beautiful and talent as f*ck. Team Belly! (*chuckles warmly* and team Conrad.)

    Did Baldoni’s old lawyer leave or was he fired?

    Back in the Silver Spoon days is where my crush on Jason began. I wonder how he gets along with his fascist sister?

    • Kitten says:
      September 19, 2025 at 1:25 pm

      I forgot he was on SS. My crush started when he was on The Hogan Family (or “Valerie” if you’re REALLY old lol). I never read anything about him and Justine hanging out–I would imagine their relationship is strained at best.

    • Normades says:
      September 19, 2025 at 1:50 pm

      Right??? While everyone had a crush on Ricky Schroeder I was team Derek. He was had a short lived sitcom called It’s your move.

  3. Normades says:
    September 19, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    Team no one. Both brothers suck.

  4. Kittenmom says:
    September 19, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    Can’t take a show seriously when the main character is called Belly.

  5. J.Mo says:
    September 19, 2025 at 3:19 pm

    Only Murders in the Building is on Disney Plus. Not watching anymore.

