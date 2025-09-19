“Lola Tung looked amazing at a ‘TSITP’ event in Paris this week” links

I love Lola Tung, and what a dress! [Go Fug Yourself]
I didn’t watch the show but I read up on the source material and overviews of the show and found myself Team Conrad. That said-it all seemed so unhealthy and unhinged that this girl was sleeping with both brothers and found “true love” with one-like how awkward would family get togethers be after that. I like one person’s assessment that she just really wanted that summer house and belly was a sociopath that did want she had to secure that home.
Watch the show because there’s way more to that then folks who are male centered think.
I watched the show and there’s not a lot more to it than that. The boys’ mother dies and everybody talks about her with sad faces because she was the bestest person ever. Belly should have gone with door number 3 (Cam Cameron).
I wish people did not take this work so literally. Like most books featuring young people and love triangles, it’s not about the choice of love interest, it’s about identity and coming of age. I beg you, internet, please, open your mind to subtext.
I’ve never seen the show but I had just assumed that the Jennie Han books were inspired by that old film Sabrina with Audrey Hepburn and Lola was essentially the Audrey character. Lol, did I just make that up though? All the clips I’ve seen have given me that vibe.
Lola is beautiful and talent as f*ck. Team Belly! (*chuckles warmly* and team Conrad.)
Did Baldoni’s old lawyer leave or was he fired?
Back in the Silver Spoon days is where my crush on Jason began. I wonder how he gets along with his fascist sister?
I forgot he was on SS. My crush started when he was on The Hogan Family (or “Valerie” if you’re REALLY old lol). I never read anything about him and Justine hanging out–I would imagine their relationship is strained at best.
Right??? While everyone had a crush on Ricky Schroeder I was team Derek. He was had a short lived sitcom called It’s your move.
Team no one. Both brothers suck.
Can’t take a show seriously when the main character is called Belly.
Only Murders in the Building is on Disney Plus. Not watching anymore.
Same, canceled.