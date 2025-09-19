The Daily Mail sent reporters to Montecito to stalk the Sussexes during Trump’s visit

Yesterday, we talked about the Duchess of Sussex’s quiet September. Meghan and her As Ever team have only posted a few Instagram pics this month, and there have been no big announcements. Meghan was very quiet while Prince Harry was in the UK and Ukraine, but I expected her to post about all of the lovely Ukrainian gifts Harry brought back. She hasn’t. I did think it was interesting timing when, on Wednesday, As Ever posted a new pic of Meghan. That was in the heat of the Trump state visit. Well, it looks like the Daily Mail also hoped that the Sussexes would do or say something this week. They weren’t content with simply covering the left-behinds as they entertained an orange fascist. No, the Mail sent reporters TO Montecito specifically to stalk the Sussexes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were laying low in Montecito as the rest of his family lived the highest of high life at Wednesday’s State banquet for visiting President Donald Trump and Melania. After weeks in the headlines amid Harry’s recent high-profile visit to London and Meghan basking in the spotlight from her season two launch on Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keeping out of sight at their California mansion, Daily Mail can reveal.
The typically spotlight-hungry couple have been uncharacteristically quiet in Montecito this week 5,000-plus miles from where it was all happening in Windsor Castle. As his brother the Prince of Wales dined on boneless free-range chicken wrapped in zucchini – or Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes, as the pretentious French menu termed it – Harry and his wife were nowhere to be seen.
Their retreat is a departure for the Sussexes who have made a habit of upstaging big royal moments with events of their own. Instead, the former Suits actress, 44, has been conspicuous by her absence from social media – nothing but an Instagram post for her husband’s 41st birthday on Monday – and there has been no sign of the couple in their adopted hometown for days after Harry’s return.
Both Meghan and Harry have become a familiar sight in the tony seaside city but appeared to have gone to ground when the Daily Mail visited Montecito this week.
Swank delicatessen Pierre La Fond, where Meghan has previously been photographed, was a Sussex-free zone, as were other favorites such as Lucky’s Steakhouse and upscale boutique Wendy Foster. Even at the sugar sand Miramar Beach – where the pair have been spotted walking their dogs and enjoying surf classes – they were off the radar.
The timing has fueled speculation on whether Harry and Meghan may have been snubbed or are deliberately keeping out of sight to avoid Trump’s wrath.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, that’s because the pair are wary of stealing the spotlight from President Trump who has the power to make life difficult for them should he be angered. ‘I’d be surprised if the Sussexes do anything this week that might annoy,’ Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail. ‘The British put on such a ceremonial show. I mean I’ve been watching this. It is amazing and it’s intentionally amazing and intentionally designed to impress President Trump. If the Sussexes made a move that distracted us, as they have from time to time when there been important royal events, it would be not only be outrageous, but it would draw Trump’s eye.’
I won’t lie, I’ve been surprised by Meghan’s silence this month too. I wouldn’t mind if she dropped some big announcement, but I understand why she didn’t, just as I understand why Harry and Meghan mostly ignored the orange mess in the UK. Now, I find it absolutely insane that the Daily Mail is openly admitting that they sent reporters to Montecito to stalk all of Harry and Meghan’s favorite spots. It has to be asked for the millionth time: if the left-behinds really are soaking up all of the global attention, why is the British media still obsessively stalking the Sussexes’ every move? Did the Mail’s editors take one look at Kate’s ridiculous doll wig and order their US-based reporters to drive to Montecito forthwith?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
The keens try to do the upstaging
That pic of Kate in the carriage looks like a Norman Rockwell painting. What an odd expression.
My God, does this woman not own a mirror??? Has NO ONE EVER taught her how to BLEND her makeup by this age?? I know makeup for photos is heavier than “daily”, but JFC, this woman puts TROWEL STREAKS of contour (which, given how thin she’s become, she no longer needs to accentuate the hollowness of her cheeks), that highlighter can probably be seen by satellites orbiting earth, and don’t get me started on that bronzer or blush!
When we’re pre-teens, just starting to play with makeup, *this* is what we usually produce. By the time we grow up, we usually have figured out what looks *good* on us, for daily and “special” (and I’m not including blowup doll “influencers” who all have the same lips, fillers, and nose jobs who look like clones of each other).
She could honestly look SO MUCH BETTER if she’d tone it down a few notches! (And PLEASE, ditch the wigs, and cut that mop, even just 6″ to her should blades, would be a HUGE improvement!)
They are so angry they couldn’t attack them, lol. The problem is that the press are so bored and regretful of losing this pair, that they are finding any excuse to talk about them and stalk them. That’s partly the reason they go to Montecito. I really do believe they go there with the sole purpose of running into them. They want access so desperately that I wouldn’t be surprised if reporters could, they would go directly up to them and plead for access. It’s honestly pathetic. The BM got the royals they wanted and they have an extreme case of buyers remorse.
“extreme case of buyers remorse” perfectly stated!
It makes me wonder if someone on their team knew ahead of that the Mail was sending reporters. It’s absolutely insane to spend money on flights hotels, car rentals just to stalk 2 people they constantly deem irrelevant.
I was thing the same thing actually, they were tipped off. The British Media are a disgrace and i know i live here !
Meghan and her haters make millions for the Daily Mail 😳 a plane ticket and hotel is nothing 😳
I think the strawberry pot photo was a tipoff to the next As ever fruit spread.
😎🍯💛🍓🍓🍓🌿
Fingers crossed. I’m excited. Whenever Meghan lays low, it usually means something is coming.
That’s weird
This is bonkers. And I don’t understand how they can do stuff like this, and then write an article or appear on these shows and claim that they are irrelevant. Why are you sending people on 11-hour flights on the hopes that they’ll catch a glimpse of someone who no one cares about in your country supposedly?
I also don’t understand the Instagram watching with Meghan though. It’s not like Instagram posting is her nine to five. I could see if she was actively promoting something right now, or even if she hadn’t posted anything since like April. But it sounds like she posts fairly frequently, or as frequently as a lot of other famous people do.
I’m not on social media so I can’t really say unequivocally, but in general does she post significantly less than other celebrities do? I’m not counting the super online people that post every thought. I mean the general celebrity. Just seems like they thought her Instagram would be easy content farming and are angry she isn’t making it easier for them.
They’re watching her Instagram because that’s the only thing keeping them entertained and getting them money. Also, it ticks them off that the Sussexes have control over their narratives and lives and the BM are outside looking in. Like they have to buy her products because she now has the control over who she sends her products to. They have to literally order from her to hate on her. There a lot a play here when it comes to her social media.
I didn’t follow her on instagram before Harry but those that did said she would have times where she didn’t post for a bit. She had a lot to post at the beginning of the year with Invictus, her show, her product and is probably being a little bit more quiet until her Christmas special ( that’s my theory).
I’m wondering whether someone on her new communications team has realised the tabloids were using her posts as content and advised her to post more strategically. Not that there was anything wrong with her content (I love her posts) but the tabloids delighted in over analysing and twisting it. Maybe she had been advised just to post when she has something important to say as that will be more impactful and not provide content fodder for tabloids? Or maybe she is busy with other things? Whatever it is I’m glad she has the freedom to choose. I hope she is having a lovely September.
With IG, I think she is also very careful not to post anything thats too revealing in the moment. Like she posted the Disneyland pics after they left and were back home – she didn’t post after one day when they were there two days, so that people could stalk them. I feel like most of her posts are pretty carefully curated and timed (and I don’t mean that as a negative.) her lives seem more spontaneous but even then she’s pretty careful not to reveal too much. We see their kitchen and garden a lot and thats kind of it.
i dont follow that many celebrities and honestly the algorithm is so wonky lately that I may see four posts from Jennifer Garner in a row when those four posts were over a week, so not sure how she compares to other celebrities (who have day jobs outside of social media lol.) Most post either to celebrate birthdays, promote a project, or promote a product or initiative (Reese’s book club, Jennifer Garner is always promoting once upon a farm, etc.) Theres definitely a methodology to it.
So between As Ever and Meghan’s personal IG, I think she’s posting fairly in line with what other celebrities do, especially ones in her age range lol.
I’m not surprised. Meghan is not constantly in the media. We really only see interviews and podcasts when she’s about to drop something new—products, season of the show. She was very visible in August in advance of season 2 and the fall drop. This seems to be her rhythm. Why make more of it than necessary?
Because it’s their lie and they’re sticking with it. The truth is; outside of times when they are promoting their work Harry and Meghan are hardly ever photographed in public and that’s been true since they moved to Montecito in 2020 and thats WHY they moved to Montecito in 2020. If they were actually spotlight hungry like this lying “reporter” states they would have stayed in LA where paps are everywhere. They CHOSE to move 2 hrs away so that their family could have a more quiet life but the British press doesn’t want to admit this because doing so would make their ongoing obsession seem even more deranged and it would make people have to focus on the actual reason they left which wasn’t for Meghan to get back to Hollywood it was because they literally drove her out of the country with constant abuse.
I meant why are we, as in the commenters on this site, making more of it. This is how we know they move. It’s normal.
Ironic how the tabloids keep insisting Harry and Meghan are “publicity seeking” but are complaining because they can’t find them in Montecito while stalking them, and being angry that nothing is publicly posted. Why won’t Meghan and Harry cooperate with their “publicity hungry” storyline? How dare they not be out in public or posting to give the tabloids something to write about?
Oh but don’t you know their silence means they’re being “snubbed”? Snubbed by whom, I have no idea. Certainly not being snubbed by the British media!
How dare they not come out when we stalk them! It really is bizarre.
All that expense of sending someone 5000 miles only to come up with nada. So they churn out a nasty little article just to have something to fill the space. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are relaxing (and probably laughing) somewhere under a tree. But this just proves Harry’s point of how these tabloids don’t report the news, they create the news. Truly pathetic.
Any time you can come up with an excuse, why not bask in the Cally sunshine on the expense account?
I always find it funny that the royal reporters always go on about how “bored” and “miserable” Harry must find it in California, but it seems that when given the opportunity to go themselves, they seem to be quite enthusiastic!
I mean I would love to be paid to go to Montecito and wander around all the hot spots, lol.
Probably quietly at home enjoying each other’s company, and their children. Harry had been away for some time.
Harry surely needs some time to unwind and relax after the whirlwind of activities last week. I am hoping Meghan is busy with As Ever and maybe filming Season 3 of WLM.
There is also a movie in the making, she might be involved in that?
Oh, to be a Daily Fail reporter, spending some days in Montecito, all expenses paid, hoping to run into them walking their dogs. Or eating out. Or at the Farmer’s Market. There are worse jobs to have.
Exactly this! Harry was gone for a week! Plus this week is his birthday week. They’re probably having sweet family time catching up on his trip and all that happened in his absence.
The British media want any reason to blame the flop state visit on Harry and Meghan.
I really think it bothers certain people within the tabloid world and palace that they can’t scapegoat them anymore. Like it’s scaring them that the left behinds blandness is there for everyone to see.
I think she does post less than most celebrities. She posts more on As Ever’s account than she does her own, which is understandable as its her business, and usually the posts on As Ever are just asthetic shots of her in her garden or her products with very short, nonpersonal captions. I think they expected more personal posts from her so they could cry about it but she doesn’t much outside of birthday/anniversary posts.
I don’t believe she runs the AsEver account, her team does. I’m sure she approves the posts and scheduling but the way they post about her birthday and wedding anniversary suggests she is not running the account.
The DM is reeeeeally trying to rub it in that the Sussexes are “missing out” on the “highest of high life”. Ooh, William got to eat chicken and zucchini! Kate had to smile vacantly while the Orange man leered at her! They both were trotted out as part of the gold trappings to impress an American president, and in my opinion debased themselves. Also, considering that it appears the relationship between the Wales and the monarch is frosty, probably not a fun evening! Meanwhile, as far as we know, Harry came home after a successful trip abroad and spent the evening having dinner with his family, catching up with the kids, and not having to make nice with Rupert Murdoch.
Or, who knows, maybe they all met up and travelled somewhere together and the DM were stalking an empty house – the beauty of being private citizens is that they don’t have to tell us.
Maybe I’m missing something, but chicken wrapped with zucchini? Sounds as unappealing as the guest list (okay, really nothing could be more unappealing than this guest list). Calling it Courgettes isn’t an improvement. I’m sure T could care less about free range chicken, that’s up Charles’ alley. Did Highgrove have an overstock of zucchini this year?
Remember, Meghan had the opportunity to join the Trump’s for dinner the last time they visited, but she chose to miss out on that “highest of the high life” moment.
The Sussexes are just living their lives. Harry was gone for a week and he is probably just happy having family time. Sure stalking the Sussexes after calling them inconsequential and nobody cares about them? GTFO.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they took a break away, Harry was away for a week. Family time is very important to them, many short holiday destinations available to them
Meghan and Harry are probably working on their projects i.e. WLM holiday special.
If an Instagram post or a picture of Meghan, Harry or the kids can overshadow a state visit by the US president than there is something seriously wrong with the Monarchy and their relevance.
Harry and Meghan are probably enjoying Meghan’s roast chicken.
They always tell on themselves and that’s what is so funny about this. How boring are the left behinds that two people that they always want to convince us are irrelevant can overshadow a state dinner where millions was spent to suck up to an orange fascist racist rapist president?
May this be a result of an agreement Charles imposed during that meeting that Harry and Meghan will not try to overshadow and big royal shenanigans?
What agreement? Just because the tabloids printed, “Harry’s sharing his schedule with BP”, we are to believe the always lying BM?
Meghan and Harry NEVER purposely scheduled their works & events to overshadow the lowly BRF. It’s the British Media, often sat on the pap photos of Meghan
that they bought ( who knew when?) and released them at some BRF birthdays or Royal event days.
Considering the WanK tend to not revealing their work engagements in advance, any schedule conflict is soly the Britain’s problems, not H&M’s.
This is so laughable especially after the week Harry had. The wonderful pictures with the children and others, the people that wanted to take pictures with him. All for someone who is so unpopular that he should be run out of town according to their polls. And of course the moving visit to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Keen was impersonating a lace tablecloth and Peg looked like an extra from a movie about the Napoleonic Wars. Yes I’m sure the Sussexes feel snubbed that they missed all of that. Plus the icing on the cake of being in the presence of a man so despised they had to keep the public away from him. Even bootlicker Maureen Eden said that carriage ride around Windsor Castle with no crowd there was ridiculous. And Crocmilla was actually waving from the carriage like it was Trooping the Color.
The gutter press uses any excuse to bring the Sussexes into whatever is happening with the left behinds. Meghan is a well educated woman who loves the life she is living and the family she has. Very strategic of the Sussexes to stay at home and far away from the debasement that occurred in the UK.
Those gutter rats can scream and holler about the success of that man’s visit but we all know and are witnessing in real time how he can and will flip on a dime. To stay in good with him, you have to debase yourself or put on a banquet or something similar like they did all while holding your breath that you do not say or do anything to send him into a full blown rage. And we also all know the Windsor’s are only good with pomp and circumstance, something the orange man loves. Selling your soul for good will is not for people with integrity. And a country with as much hunger and housing problems as the UK.
I’m sorry but he’s an idiot. He actually wrote “It’s amazing AND it’s intentionally amazing” like what exactly does that even mean. I heard his pompous and arrogant voice enough when he lied and said that he watched the Oprah interview before it even aired, so I can’t see his name without rolling my eyes knowing that I’m about to hear or read BS from someone so uptight he’s probably pulling wedgies from his behind every time he opens his mouth. It’s very rich and on brand for the likes of him to accuse them of always trying to steal the spotlight while the Fail have travelled all the way to Montecito to stalk a few places that they’ve seen them at during a time that the Fail should be completely focused on the klan rally state dinner in Windsor. Then to describe what William had to eat as if Harry and Meghan aren’t rich enough to eat whatever they want to eat at any time. We didn’t even see the back of William’s bald head during that bald dinner because he was upstaged by his MAGA princess wife but sure, Harry and Meghan must be jealous that all these people were kissing the ass of a fascist president who likely pooped his diaper during this klan dinner.
YIKES That pic of Kkkhate looks so HAGGARD in the car with Rage-Man (the first photo following the article. 😧😵💫😐.
After all these years, KKKhate still doesn’t know how to apply her makeup. She doesn’t get that her heavy-handedness ages her even more.
21st June the DM said that Harry and Meghan were irrelevant, so why is the DM stalking them now?
Perhaps Harry and Meghan just wanted stay at home after he spent the last week away. They’re supposed to be irrelevant so why is the press desperate to know what Harry and Meghan are doing this of all weeks? It’s weird and obsessive.
Honestly I’m surprised that the UK media and others are surprised and complaining that Meghan has bee relatively low key so far this month. Last week was Harry’s time to shine and she let her husband have that. This week they have been reunited after a week a part, the kids are back in school. Being ‘on’ on social media all the time can negative impacts on people, let them have their down time.
I’m not surprised that Meghan hasn’t started posting about presents Harry brought from Ukraine the minute he got back. She’s too sensible for that. Imagine, he comes from a war-torn country, witnesses all those memorials, how it impacted people and a few hours later, it’s all “oh gosh, those presents are great 😃”
I think we’ll see her wearing pieces from it, or notice objects in the background of pictures in the coming days/weeks/months, but I’m not surprised she hasn’t showed it yet.
Totally agree. Meghan will acknowledge at an appropriate time and pace. Meanwhile, her hand-written letters of appreciation will be sent. We found out about the Ukrainian cake because it was for Easter, and Meghan showed Easter breakfast. It was after Harry’s visit to the Superhuman centre and it was an upbeat trip. Possibly, there might even be some way she can help Ukrainian designers and female owned businesses.
I think Meghan’s social media engagement is very well-timed. By disappearing, she keeps us interested and she is able to live her life.
I can’t get past the boneless free-range chicken wrapped in zucchini – See Harry? See what you’re missing?
LOL, Eurydice. Same.
I’m laughing because they made Trump eat a vegetable.
Imagine thinking that a state dinner with a barely sentient fascist is the “highest of high life.”
Lol, really, who knows what will do to his system. And at this point with the royal rats, the only thing to do is laugh at them.
Archie may have started first grade this year, so I’m sure Meghan will be in Mum mode in September. She may also be having meetings concerning what is next for the As Ever brand or planning the third season of the show, so that they are ready to hit the ground running if it is renewed. I’m pretty sure that the Windsors and their shenanigans are the last things on her mind.
Elizabeth K. Mahon, my immediate thought was that the children are in school. Harry just got back from a long international trip and needs a couple of days to adjust to the CA time zone again. Besides, I’m not sure when the bm was in Montecito, but from September 16 thru 21st it’s the no work, no buy, no events, no projects, etc., protest. If they’re following that, they won’t be buying anything until the 22nd.
Actually, when I saw Meghan I thought she was having a little humor at the expense of Melania’s hat.
https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/authoring/authoring-images/2025/09/17/USAT/86201072007-2235377898-1.jpg
It’s all just outrage talk to stir up all sides. Otherwise, no one would be talking about these words if they weren’t full of manipulative distortions.
“[T]he Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keeping out of sight at their California mansion, Daily Mail can reveal.“
— HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH “MAJOR NEWS! COUPLE AT HOME!! “
Actually, how did you know this? Did you see them through the window?
The stalking is deranged and sinister. Can the Sussexes get a restraining order?
Why are they even stalking them? The Fail were hoping to create a story where there isn’t one. Harry just got back from a huge trip. What more do they need from them? They’re probably just busy and working away. The press really wants them to distract from the stench of the Trump state visit snd how much the royals were fan girling this repugnant dictator wannabe. Look at that state dinner, full of industry types like Rupert Murdoch, Tim Cook, Mark Benioff, all hoping to suck up to and flatter Trump. The Sussexes rightly refused to be used as a distraction while that man tries to strip us of our rights and occupy our cities. The Sussexes mind their business. Meghan’s Instagram is not a news feed.
Hm.. Harry was away and working hard for a week .. all over the news.
Rest after work perhaps? Assessing how it all went down?
Monday was his birthday . It’s mine as well so I imagine he’s celebrating with the kids. And probably a party out of the spotlight.
And.. why not lay low because the deranged will twist whatever is done publicly as taking attention away from the lurid mess that was the state visit
wolfmamma, I suspect the bm was hoping for distractions from the Orange Menace visit.
Upper Village Montecito (H&M’s neighborhood) isn’t Los Angeles, but a gated enclave for the super-rich of Santa Barbara County. The acres-big estates there are managed by estate managers and cleaning teams, and the grounds are maintained by teams of gardeners, goods and groceries are delivered, and the owners manage their businesses from their home offices (so they likely may not leave their homes for days), and elsewhere in the state/country/world.
These estate owners usually meet their friends at their equally gated estates/homes, at exclusive (dinner/brunch) parties, etc., and yes, … on occasion, they might go to the village centre (or elsewhere) for dinner, lunch, or shopping. Or, they might be spending time abroad, on their other properties, etc. Strolling in the village, just like that, is not their usual way of life.
So the Fail, or any other British hack, can send whoever they want to Montecito as often as they like to (they can’t even get about 5 miles near H&M’s gated upper village community, and definitely not near to their 7+ acres Riven Rock Estate therein), the change of coming across H/M by chance, is very small, as many of these hacks have experienced trying for the past 4.5 years.
So keep trying, keep writing your stupid drivel that makes you look even more like the stalkers and losers y’all already are.
Thank goodness California law keeps them away from the schoolyard.
The highest of high life? Sitting through a bunch of boring ass speeches, next to a walking smelly almost corpse? Hard pass for me. Not my idea of the highest of high life. To each his own.
These fakakta rats really think the rest of the world yearn to be part of that circus, just because that is their wet dream.
The tabloids have form for stalking the Sussexes when something big is going on in the uk. Usually though they stalk in the weeks before hoping to get a shot that they can then release on the same day as whatever is happening in the uk, making it seem like it was the same day. Boohoo they didn’t get it this time. Good.
If dining with Trump is living the high life…I’ll happily keep my friday Netflix movie night with my husband while eating rotel cheese dip and chips.