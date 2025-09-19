CNN: Princess Kate ‘has become incredibly confident in her duties’ away from cameras

Here are more photos of Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales’s Scout event in Windsor on Thursday. While I’m not a fan of either woman, even a hater like me can acknowledge that the event went “well.” There were no major gaffes, the photos were mostly good, and Kate didn’t have to speak in public, like the Dr. Biden incident from 2022. Melania seemed to enjoy herself and enjoy having a relaxed event with kids. Melania was enjoying herself so much, it made me wonder why she doesn’t organize these kinds of events in Washington, you know? She’s such a worthless First Lady, she does nothing with that platform. The same could be said for Kate – a global platform and a sycophantic domestic press, she could do so much more with very little effort. Instead of getting into all of that, the international media was happy to cover a lighter event and they really laid it on thick for both women. From CNN:

Their joint appearance with 4-to 6-year-old Squirrel Scouts on the grounds of Windsor Castle marked a strategic deployment of Kate’s star power as Britain worked to impress the Trumps. But it also offered a more humanizing moment following Wednesday’s pomp and circumstance – and a reminder of the unpredictability of small children at official events. “I need some green!” a child clad in a red scouting uniform shrieked as the princess and the first lady arrived in a grassy area covered with arts and crafts materials – including the makings for “bug hotels” — accompanied by chief scout and television personality Dwayne Fields. Since her return to the public eye after cancer treatment, the princess’ appearances have largely focused on the core themes of her royal portfolio: early childhood support and education, children’s mental health and the importance of spending time outdoors. She is joint president of the Scout Association, a title she’s held since 2020. While it has taken time for her to grow comfortable with the spotlight and the huge public interest in her, away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties and genuinely enjoys engaging with people of all ages at events. Raising awareness around the importance of early childhood, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously told CNN, has become her “life’s work.” Trump has placed a similar focus on the well-being of children during her tenure. “This is Mrs. Trump – she’s the first lady of the United States. Did you know that? Big country across the water, so you’re going to help Mrs. Trump here,” Fields said as he introduced her to young scouts eager to show off their creations. While Kate sat in the grass, Trump stayed in a red chair at a small table as a little boy showed her how to create prints with leaves foraged from the castle’s grounds. She picked up a red marker and began drawing on a piece of paper — until a little girl grabbed her marker and walked away with it, later returning to sit on the first lady’s lap. “Show me how, what I should do,” Trump said, delightedly querying the children as they affixed stickers to their bug hotels, or pop-up habitats for insects.

Melania really was “delighted” with the kids, and she seemed to be having a blast. Kate, well…in most of the photos, Kate is focused more on posing for the cameras than actually interacting naturally with the kids. I also find CNN’s infantilization of Kate rather tiresome – she’s 43 years old, you don’t have to give her a gold star for prancing around with Eva Braun. “While it has taken time for her to grow comfortable with the spotlight and the huge public interest in her, away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties.” Kate is… only confident when she’s away from the cameras?