CNN: Princess Kate ‘has become incredibly confident in her duties’ away from cameras

Here are more photos of Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales’s Scout event in Windsor on Thursday. While I’m not a fan of either woman, even a hater like me can acknowledge that the event went “well.” There were no major gaffes, the photos were mostly good, and Kate didn’t have to speak in public, like the Dr. Biden incident from 2022. Melania seemed to enjoy herself and enjoy having a relaxed event with kids. Melania was enjoying herself so much, it made me wonder why she doesn’t organize these kinds of events in Washington, you know? She’s such a worthless First Lady, she does nothing with that platform. The same could be said for Kate – a global platform and a sycophantic domestic press, she could do so much more with very little effort. Instead of getting into all of that, the international media was happy to cover a lighter event and they really laid it on thick for both women. From CNN:
Their joint appearance with 4-to 6-year-old Squirrel Scouts on the grounds of Windsor Castle marked a strategic deployment of Kate’s star power as Britain worked to impress the Trumps. But it also offered a more humanizing moment following Wednesday’s pomp and circumstance – and a reminder of the unpredictability of small children at official events.
“I need some green!” a child clad in a red scouting uniform shrieked as the princess and the first lady arrived in a grassy area covered with arts and crafts materials – including the makings for “bug hotels” — accompanied by chief scout and television personality Dwayne Fields.
Since her return to the public eye after cancer treatment, the princess’ appearances have largely focused on the core themes of her royal portfolio: early childhood support and education, children’s mental health and the importance of spending time outdoors. She is joint president of the Scout Association, a title she’s held since 2020.
While it has taken time for her to grow comfortable with the spotlight and the huge public interest in her, away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties and genuinely enjoys engaging with people of all ages at events. Raising awareness around the importance of early childhood, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously told CNN, has become her “life’s work.”
Trump has placed a similar focus on the well-being of children during her tenure.
“This is Mrs. Trump – she’s the first lady of the United States. Did you know that? Big country across the water, so you’re going to help Mrs. Trump here,” Fields said as he introduced her to young scouts eager to show off their creations.
While Kate sat in the grass, Trump stayed in a red chair at a small table as a little boy showed her how to create prints with leaves foraged from the castle’s grounds. She picked up a red marker and began drawing on a piece of paper — until a little girl grabbed her marker and walked away with it, later returning to sit on the first lady’s lap.
“Show me how, what I should do,” Trump said, delightedly querying the children as they affixed stickers to their bug hotels, or pop-up habitats for insects.
Melania really was “delighted” with the kids, and she seemed to be having a blast. Kate, well…in most of the photos, Kate is focused more on posing for the cameras than actually interacting naturally with the kids. I also find CNN’s infantilization of Kate rather tiresome – she’s 43 years old, you don’t have to give her a gold star for prancing around with Eva Braun. “While it has taken time for her to grow comfortable with the spotlight and the huge public interest in her, away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties.” Kate is… only confident when she’s away from the cameras?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
1) These are the biggest, most natural smiles I’ve ever seen from Melanie.
2) Philosophical question: How can CNN know how confident/comfortable Kate is away from the cameras? We’ve got some tree-falling-in-forest vibes here!
Agreed Melania came across well at the event she is actually good with children. Kate was just Kate, going through the motions (does she really hate her job?). Nobody will remember this event in a week’s time.
Excellent question, how do they know??
It’s amazing how Melania seemed more natural with the kids than Kate.
I am shocked by those smile 😳
Seriously. I’ve never seen Melania relaxed and warm. It’s disorienting. 😆 It’s one of the few times she’s ever given First Lady vibes. She usually looks cold and even rather mean. But she’ll be back to hiding in nyc and MAL soon enough. She disappears more thoroughly than Kate.
Lest we forget, “CNN is run by its Chairman and CEO, Sir Mark Thompson, who oversees all aspects of the news network.” So many British media hacks have come over to America to infect us with their style of “news.”
They know, because the handlers at KP told them so. And not being strangers to stenography, CNN dutifully repeated this tripe, despite the years of evidence to hand.
2) Wondered the same thing.
So this is what coverage of their monarch years are going to be like. How they are donating money that they nor any charities happen to ever mention. Working hard with numerous groups only behind the scenes, and being charming and have a complete comfort interacting with people just away from the cameras.
The way they describe her you would think it’s the antebellum south. She’s not going to have to retire to the fainting couch under the weight of expectations. She is a 43 year old college educated woman who has been in her job essentially as a diplomat for 15 years. Tell me someone that works at the State Department that would get described like this?
It’s easy for them to say she works hard only when no one can see it.
It’s Friday and I’m exhausted so I’m going to roll with the low hanging fruit here – if Kate speaks in the woods and there’s no-one to hear her is she still incomprehensible?
LOL 🤣🤣🤣
I am actually surprised they understood each other. Melania with her heavy accent and mumbling Kate with her fake posh accent. I would have needed an interpreter.
Maybe they were doing that thing where you’re with someone you don’t really know and they say something you didn’t catch (when you’ve already used a couple of “pardon?”s) so you nod and smile a bit and hope they don’t notice you have no idea what they said.
Well the history books always said Hitler was “nice” to children and animals in public… a shame the Scouts organization got into bed promoting the normalizing of fascism here… Shame on Britain for this whole grotesque spectacle.
I’ve seen something going around social media – a story about how someone’s father used to always say “and marta goebbels made a great cheese strudel” or something because apparently there had been an article maybe in 1939 or so trying to humanize the Goebbels and part of that was describing what a good cook Marta was. Basically the person’s father used this phrase to mock people who tried to justify bad behavior because there were good things that they did (like Charlie Kirk being a father or something.) This reminds me of that.
Magda Goebbels. And her children, who were very cute, were used as props.
Unfortunately they were murdered by Magda in the Fuhrerbunker in 1945 at ages 4 to 12. The eldest had bruising all over her body and a broken jaw, according to her Soviet autopsy, suggesting she’d fought against the cyanide capsule shoved in her mouth.
@Betsy thanks for the correction – I didn’t think Marta sounded right but didnt want to google it at work (worried about red flags lol.)
and omg that’s a horrible ending.
Newsreels of them singing were shown as propaganda. Sweet children, murdered by their mother. Tragic really. The youngest here is sitting in Hitler’s lap.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PEpIM5PzpM
@Betsy
This YouTube clip is from a movie, not the real Goebbels and Hitler. The movie was “Der Untergang” (Downfall).
@Lurker, I should have mentioned it. Doh!
How sad that these kids are being used as props.
Also I firmly believe K does f all behind the scenes.
Gotta say that it’s good to see a relaxed Melania. Too bad she cannot do anything but go to the spa in the US.
Maybe she’s relaxed as she is not with “ the Donald”
Kate.. I just cannot get past her dreadful
clothes and that., HAIR ….
I don’t even know to say about the hair. Just like at the museum event when she debuted the haystack wig, there is a little wind which makes her hair look even more of a shapeless mess. Can’t she get some layers at least??
She looks like a 6 year-old who wanted to wear every single one of her new school clothes on the first day of school. The whole thing is bizarre, and those poor kids being used as props – it makes me sick to normalize utter nothingness as useful, productive, interesting, heroic, or whatever other garbage adjective they throw at these photo ops.
Josephine, I agree with you. Kate loves to play dress up.
I’m surprised it’s taken this long for someone to mention Lazybones’ ugly outfit.
Why is it good to see a relaxed Melania?
I just don’t get Kate’s whole sitting on the ground thing–in that outfit, no less! We knew what she was going to be doing that day so why didn’t she?
Yes CNN has now been bought and paid for and kissed the ring. Let the lying bullshit continue. Welcome to a facist country where the press has been infiltrated!!!!!
CNN is run by its Chairman and CEO, Sir Mark Thompson, who oversees all aspects of the news network. (Google)
Who obviously kissed the rings.
I love how they’re doubling down on Kate sucking up to the Nazis, and her genuine happiness during the events, especially with turd slobbering all over her ‘beautiful’? 🤣🤣🤣. We’ve not seen her that animated for a long time. Simultaneously, they’re claiming she’s just ‘excelling at soft diplomacy’ and not happy at all! Lol it’s the usual pretzels the wails fans are doing.
It’s a scout event so of course kids are going to be present. There’s too much negativity in the ether so I’ll just say no major gaffes and everyone seemed engaged.
The comments praising Eva Braun here and on other threads are baffling at best and, frankly, concerning. She is as evil and complicit as the rest of them.
To be fair, here people talk strictly about appearances. There is nothing else to discuss about this event. No one praised any other qualities of either women
No there are people talking about it Melania “Eva Braun” being good with kids & relaxed, coming across well at the event etc etc. And I side eye anyone saying anything nice about her – including her clothing – because it normalizes her. She’s a fascist like the rest of them. She deserves no compliments about anything.
Well, I don’t care, do you???!!!!????
Agree. Plenty of terrible people get along naturally with children.
Except Kate.
We need to also make the link that just as Melania is complicit to the American fascism, so is Kate complicit to the UK version of it. Both dedicated their lives to getting a man who would let them lead lives of being rich and oblivious to morality b
Keen goes in for face making.
Two women with children are able to be around children. Hold the front page.
Kate doesn’t do anything outside of the spotlight or cameras, and her early years “work” seems designed to just make her look busy, even if the actual experts involved are working.
This event was fine but it was also a super easy event. Two grown women who both have children, interacting with children in a contained setting with arts and crafts. Nothing controversial, just two racists hanging out.
if this HADN’T gone well that would have been more interesting lol.
But Kate doesn’t do anything.
All this hard work and I’m sure she’ll need to take at least a month off from everything. I guess sitting next to the Orange Menace qualifies as combat duty. Peg is probably exhausted too. Of course they’ll both be busy “working “ behind the scenes, lol.
Well, there are a few school breaks coming up, so I’m sure there’s a trip out of the country to “recharge” in her future.
Images of them merrily playing with kids while media licenses are being threatened is unsettling to say the least.
This is such a weird engagement to me. Kate took Melania there and as soon as they were near the kids K just abandoned M and basically left her without even a glance and no looking back, so that M had to just stand there alone to find a way to engage. K is the worst host really. Lol.
William and Kate seem to have no idea how to be the hosts at an event, they always rely on the organization visited to carry out hosting duties. It was really obvious when Victoria and Daniel of Sweden attended the Royal Variety show with W&K
What next? Melania cuddling a kitten?
jesus.
Bullroar.
I am not a fan of the First Lady but I have to admit that I love her style. I love that she does not overly accessorize and the clean lines of her outfits.
Good lord – exiling the wives to their “womanly” purgatory. Just once I’d like to see a first lady (and a princess) do a high-level meeting with economists. Or historians. Or something other than cute toddlers.
Melania looked almost human, though.
Plenty of princesses, queens, and first ladies do. Just not these two.
Your comment makes me think of Ivanka Trump being snubbed at an IMF meeting. (The one where she walked up to a group of world leaders and tried to insinuate herself into the convo and after giving Ivanka a who do you think you are look turned their backs to her.)
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the best for this. Her degree and work experience are in Finance so they never take her to just meet kids.
Unlike Kate, Melania hasn’t had a sycophantic press. Things are different now, but in the first term she was savaged for everything – some she deserved, but some she didn’t. She was pretty much shunned by everyone and it’s interesting to see that, this time, Vogue actually had an article about her and her UK wardrobe – it wasn’t sycophantic, just neutral, but that’s a big change. It’s like I don’t know where to look without seeing Trump.
I’m working my way through “something lost, something gained” by Hillary and its hard – its so well written, so intelligent etc. Its basically just a collection of memories of her life in the spotlight – its not a sequential story – so some chapters are about women in Afghanistan, some are about her lifelong friends, etc.
Anyway so she has one about first ladies and she talks about attending Rosalyn Carter’s funeral and how all the first ladies met beforehand at the church and Melania was there, and she mentioned how nervous she seemed, but that Hillary herself said hello, Michelle Obama gave her a big hug. Apparently Jill Biden sent her a birthday card/letter for her bday and Melania returned the favor when it was Jill’s birthday.
I dunno. I think she’s racist and agrees with most if not all of her husband’s actions, but it also seems like she might be weirdly self-aware enough to know how she is perceived? It just struck me as interesting that she was nervous before meeting these women again, most of whom had been attacked by her husband (or their husbands had been.) Trump wouldn’t have been nervous.
And hillary isnt especially warm and fuzzy towards Melania, its just clear she’s making an effort to extend some grace.
And then I got to the chapter on dobbs and had to put it down for another few months.
I’ve never seen Eva, er, Melania look so relaxed and happy. Maybe she genuinely likes children? Maybe she’s just happy to be away from Trump? OTOH, from this point forward, every effort should be made to keep Kate away from children. Find her some old, crusty Nazis to hug. That’s clearly her jam.
Of course Melania enjoyed being around those kids. Unlike her husband, they’re out of diapers. They smell better and they can formulate better sentences. They also can better regulate their emotions.
LOL 🎯
Both are useless narcissists.
Do they not re-read their work before turning it in??? This makes no sense: ‘…away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties and genuinely enjoys engaging with people of all ages at events.’ Her ‘duties’ ARE engaging with people of all ages at events, CAMERAS ON!! If cameras weren’t there, it’s not a Kate event. 🙄