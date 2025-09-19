King Charles is ‘thrilled’ about the Trump visit & ‘very pleased with the global optics’

It’s interesting reading the differences between the British coverage and American coverage of the Trumps’ state visit to the UK. The British political media is mostly happy that it’s over and they seem unsettled by how the Windsors ingratiated themselves so thoroughly with the Trumps. The American coverage is more like “well, Trump wants nothing more than to be a despotic king, so he was really impressed with the dumbass carriage ride, I guess.” Everyone’s pointing out that the Trumps were localized, almost entirely, inside and around Windsor Castle. They really didn’t want the Trumps to interact with any of the locals. Meanwhile, the royalists are trying to make it sound like a good thing that Trump is such a huge fan of Prince William, Kate and King Charles. “Nazi-approved” is such a weird flex for British royalty, you know? From Vanity Fair:

The inclusion of Prince William and Princess Kate at such a high level during Trump’s state visit has been “unusual,” according to royal watchers, with both the Prince and Princess of Wales taking on more high-profile roles. As well as greeting President Trump and the first lady at Windsor, which is standard for state visits, William and Catherine were invited to have a private meeting with the Trumps which a Kensington Palace aide described as “warm and friendly.”

“It seems as though Trump has an eye on the future generation,” says Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine. “He’s obviously genuinely impressed by William and who wouldn’t be impressed by Kate. She looked incredible. It seems a lot of effort has been made for the Trumps and the Waleses to spend some time together on this trip.”

“I would expect that William and Catherine would have been quite touched and maybe a bit taken aback by so many compliments,” adds Seward. “It’s very flattering to have someone as powerful as Trump praising you and treating you like a very special friend. It’s unusual for the Head of State to be that personal, but it’s Trump’s style. The royals have to deal with so many dullards, Trump is actually really refreshing. He’s outspoken and quite exciting to be around because you don’t know what’s going to happen. Catherine looked quite taken aback when he praised her so personally. She looked a bit embarrassed, but that’s Trump. I think the royals are probably amused and bemused by it all.”

During Wednesday’s dinner in Windsor, Trump made a point about being the only US president in history to be granted the privilege of two state visits and joked about hoping he would be the only one to make King Charles laugh.

A source close to the king told Vanity Fair that Charles has said the state visit “could not be better.” Adds the source, “I understand that His Majesty the King is thrilled about the visit and very pleased with the global optics of it all. The Royal Family really did pull out all the stops.”

“The Royal Family really did pull out all the stops” – again, they didn’t have much of a choice. Charles HAD to do all of this, he was outmaneuvered by Keir Starmer and Trump himself. Charles had to roll out the red carpet and entertain a decrepit old white supremacist with shiny objects. The only real choices made for this state visit were about Prince William and Kate. Kate especially didn’t have to be featured so prominently, she didn’t have to agree to sit next to Trump at the banquet (that should have been a job for Camilla), she didn’t have to agree to a solo event with Melania. Choices were also made to push William and Kate aside, especially at the welcoming ceremony, when the Waleses were literally shooed away and kicked off the dais. So… yeah, some interesting things of note happened for hardcore royal-watchers, but the broad strokes of the state visit are that it was “successful” on both sides of the Atlantic.

58 Responses to “King Charles is ‘thrilled’ about the Trump visit & ‘very pleased with the global optics’”

  1. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:49 am

    Flexing with fascists isn’t a good look Charles you fool. Shame on the whole British government & the Windsors for this mess of appeasement.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Birds of a feather. Of course it was a success for the colonizer and the Nazi lover. It’s just all so sick and depressing.

    Reply
  3. wolfmamma says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Charles doing his best to “ save” the monarchy
    Trump being Trump.. deranged, rude, completely graceless.

    Reply
    • AOC says:
      September 19, 2025 at 4:47 pm

      Will KFC be laughing when Trumps jackbooted thugs come marching up Windsor high street?

      So much history, so little recall. You can never appease a tyrant.
      History will not be kind .
      This will live in infamy.

      Reply
  4. Libra says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:53 am

    I would feel filthy after being leered at the way Trump looked at Kate all evening. So inappropriate but perhaps that was the point of seeting her next to him. Bait.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:08 am

      So why wasn’t Camilla sitting next to Trump and were were Camilla, Melina and William sitting, it looks most odd.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 19, 2025 at 9:24 am

        They were across the table. It looks odd but its actually protocol I think for that kind of setting.

        at BP, at state banquets, the main guests (the visiting head of state and the royals) are at a head table that only seats guests on one side, so it looks more like we would expect, with Charles and Camilla next to each other and then the guests fan out from there. and then the other tables have guests on both sides.

        But here, the main (only?) table has guests on both sides so its traditional/proper/whatever to have the king sitting in the center and the queen across from him and then the guests of honor kind of fan out from there.

        (you see this more clearly in a few episodes of the Crown, lol.)

      • Jay says:
        September 19, 2025 at 9:53 am

        I think the palace knew exactly what they were doing by placing Kate next to Orange man so he can leer at her all night. With her frozen eyebrows and new blonde extensions, Kate wouldn’t be out of place at maralago. And she just smiles in silence – that’s his favourite type of woman!

        Yes, there is lots of royal protocol involved, but if the palace had wanted to, they could have made Camilla or William sit next to the president. They could have planned the tables any way they liked – it’s not like he would notice the difference. I just like to imagine that Camilla was like “Nah, I want to enjoy my dinner – if Kate wants Forest Lodge, she can earn it!”

      • Becks1 says:
        September 19, 2025 at 1:07 pm

        @Jay they could have, but this is pretty standard seating for these types of formal dinner parties. Playing around too much with the seating arrangements would have ended up being too obvious.

      • lungta says:
        September 19, 2025 at 3:42 pm

        “why wasn’t Camilla sitting next to Trump”
        God no! The Brits weren’t stupid. Trump needs a young female for him to ogle over during dinner, who would listen attentively as he prattled on. Cam does not fit that bill. And apparently she can be indiscreet. Can you imagine if she decided to leak to the press that The Orange Felon stinks of urine! Or worse.

  5. Jais says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Out of curiosity, does anyone have an example of a state visit that did not go successfully? They spent a bunch of money making Trump feel super special and smiled and flattered him. Hard to mess with that.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      September 19, 2025 at 7:59 am

      No unlike royal tours which can turn into disasters state visits are generally so short and so boring and so staged managed that they are always declared successful.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 19, 2025 at 11:33 am

      Yes, exactly. They spent a pantload of money, they’d better say it was a success. And diplomacy is a messy thing. It’s not about finding soulmates; it’s about finding common ground, even if it’s just a bunch of tech contracts. And to tell the truth (as I see it), the US has always been a global bully. The difference now is that bully has an ugly face.

      Reply
  6. Inge says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:59 am

    On twitter people are posting the Waleses greeting Trump compared with a pic of Edward and Wallis meeting Hitler

    And yes Kate tends to fawn over any white man paying her attention but this one posted about her naked pictures….

    Reply
    • Jukia says:
      September 19, 2025 at 8:03 am

      Those images are going viral on Reddit too. The whole royal experience seems to have gone from pageantry to tacky beauty pageant since Elizabeth died.

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      September 19, 2025 at 8:38 am

      Oh that’s not good. Regardless of the rise of right-wing policies being embraced. Being so buddy buddy with Trump won’t age well. And it looks like the engineer of this, the PM, wasn’t invited to many things anyway so the stench is on the Wales’ who already struggle with youth popularity.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:27 am

      the comparison should be made. Something that gets forgotten a lot is that, at least on their first tour of Hitler’s Germany, Edward/David and Wallis went with the blessing of the UK government – Churchill’s son accompanied them. It’s since been painted as the Duke and duchess of Windsor having nazi sympathies and they clearly did, but at least that first tour wasn’t some rogue visit on their part. And that often gets brushed under the rug.

      Charles may think this visit went well and I guess it did, but the images are not going to age well.

      And seward’s whitewashing of Trump is just disgusting.

      Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:32 am

      I am so glad people are making this comparison! History won’t be kind to any of this.

      Reply
  7. Tarte Au Citron says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:00 am

    When you consider all the family and political manoeuvres to keep the Duke & Duchess of Windsor away from N*zi reach, and all the evidence of their pro-German sympathies, communications & relationships with them from public knowledge 50+ years ago.

    And then you see *this*. The Mango Mussolini actually back IN freaking Windsor Castle having a jolly old time.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:24 am

      That says as much about the drifting toward fascism that society has allowed in the last eighty years. They’ve weaponized the paradox of intolerance into getting themselves accepted.

      And also I assume Putin is behind a lot of this, Putin and a lot of cowards.

      Reply
  8. Who were these people says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:01 am

    1 and 2 degrees of separation from Jeffrey Epstein there

    Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:03 am

    The state visit was not a choice for Charles. Visibly enjoying it was. History will not be kind.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      September 19, 2025 at 8:26 am

      Thank you was about to post the same thing. A lot of the images this week were a ‘choice’ and it does not reflect well on the Windsors. Most people do not pay attention to this family in general. The pics from this week won’t age well.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:28 am

      Exactly. Kate and william especially looked like they were having a great time. We have not seen that from them before at state visits.

      Reply
  10. Meme says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:09 am

    [quote]“Nazi-approved” is such a weird flex for British royalty, you know?[/quote]
    I mean … it really isn’t. It’s BEEN a thing.

    I think the political coverage here has been largely on how this was bad timing for Keir Starmer’s Terrible No Good Very Bad Week what with ministerial forced resignations and Peter Mandelson getting kicked out.

    Reply
    • lungta says:
      September 19, 2025 at 4:31 pm

      Starmer is a dithering idiot who is certainly not capable of being a fearless leader for UK right now. He should have been working towards closer relations with the EU, instead he’s now out there floundering trying to appease the fascist narcissist Felon to get a better deal on tarriffs.
      Meanwhile his Govt. is limping towards appeasing the far right Reform Party, even though his Govt. has a strong majority in Parliament!

      Reply
  11. Emily says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:10 am

    What high profile role did William have?We barely saw him. The visit would have been fine without him. He got very little press coverage even in the UK. Kate got press coverage because of the weird remarks from Trump, her ‘fashion’ and her event with Melania but who is talking about William?

    Reply
  12. Monika says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:12 am

    I get the need of diplomacy but there is a difference between professionalism and crawling up Trump’s backside. In my humble opinion the UK government and the royals did the latter.

    I said it yesterday and I say it today Willi and Kate were exposed as the hypocrite they are, trying pretending to be outraged about uncle Andrew’s connection to Epstein and trying to oust uncle Andrew from the royal family for his connection with Jeffrey Epstein and here he is cosying up to trump who according to Epstein himself was his best friend.

    Reply
  13. Catherine says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Hilarious he thinks these optics were good. SO out of touch with reality. It looked like a tacky banquet for two mafia families.

    Reply
  14. aquarius64 says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Is all this bootlicking going to get those reciprocal tariffs off the UK?

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:43 am

    Let’s not forget that the Royal Family was built on white supremacy so I don’t think they were that uncomfortable being the presence of Trump. And the Royal Family and the aristos were fans of Hitler before he turned his guns and bombs on the UK. All I could think of watching those pictures of the Waleses and the Trump’s is the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor with Hitler.

    Reply
  16. Tina says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Posted earlier but wanted to add that as a Canadian watching I was embarrassed for the UK. Maybe it will work out if the tariffs are reduced but who’s to say that he won’t just change his mind. I actually think this past week did a lot of damage to the royal family brand as well as the Uk brand globally. Even aside from just the sheer shame of grovelling to trump it looked out of date, wasteful and frankly kinda silly.

    Reply
    • JT says:
      September 19, 2025 at 9:23 am

      Exactly. Doing this for better tariffs is moot when Trump will change his in a second. He nuked our relationship with Canada, one of our biggest trading partners, on a whim. Any trade deal between the US and UK would be tenuous at best. The UK would be on edge all the damn time, waiting for the other shoe to drop. All of this flattery was a waste of time. Trump is not stable.

      Reply
  17. line says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:07 am

    “I have a different perspective on this visit. Charles knew the image would be damaging. The fact that he met with Harry without informing the press allowed him to deflect accusations of racism and place the full weight of it on the Welsh couple. By making Kate the focus of this moment, it ensured that William and Kate would be more deeply associated with the image—an image that will haunt them until their coronation, especially Kate, who has never appeared so happy during a state visit. The photos circulating on Twitter comparing this meeting to Wallis Simpson and David’s visit to Hitler confirm my point of view.”

    Reply
  18. Sue says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Optics? You pal’d around with a fascist pedo r*pist felon dictator who poops his pants. Hooray for you.

    Reply
  19. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:23 am

    If Charles wants Reform to win the next elections, which I suspect he does, then it’s understandable why he’d think the optics are good. He’s not catering to the left, he’s catering to the right wing protesters and the like who gathered in London recently.

    Reply
  20. Sharon says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Imagine if this was Harry & Meghan hanging out with Trump & looking so happy, they’d be crucified by the UK tabloids. But because it’s the RF, it’s a good look?? The man who has been found guilty of sexual misconduct, calling Kate beautiful, is something to be celebrated?? Dear lord the RF has never looked tackier.

    Reply
  21. Over it says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Does Ingrid sewers see anything in Kate other than a doll? Like why can’t she be about substance, why must it always be about her clothes, her looks. I know I know because it’s who Kate is but is really is sad that it really is all we see and all people see in her . Such a huge platform and her looks and outfits is all she wants to be remembered for.

    Reply
  22. Lauren says:
    September 19, 2025 at 10:04 am

    “pulling out all the stops” Really? As someone who pays attention to the State Visits carried out by other Monarchies, incoming and outgoing, none of the staging was unusual. This is what every State Visit should look like

    Reply
  23. jensa says:
    September 19, 2025 at 10:43 am

    These state visits always “look” great – the horses, the castle, the carriage, etc. But this is basically what they do for every state visit, even for fairly low profile visits from overseas leaders that don’t get a lot of press.
    Trump has been going on about how he is the only one to have received this treatment, but it’s really not the case. Even the “two state visits” thing – surely that’s because Trump has actually had two separate presidencies (rather than an unbroken 8 years), and there has also been a change of monarch for the first time in 70 years.

    Reply
  24. Anne Keane says:
    September 19, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    I feel uncomfortable reading the media fawning that Kate looked ‘incredible’. I’m not into body shaming (unlike the media who really really are). But the collective omertà about her emaciated appearance is disturbing. It’s not just about her – she has access to health facilities that others can only dream of – it’s also about the message that’s sent to young girls. I wonder if her husband is aware / trying to do something.

    Reply
  25. SarahCS says:
    September 19, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    The optics being the images we saw projected onto Windsor Castle?

    I agree, those optics were GREAT.

    Reply
  26. bisynaptic says:
    September 19, 2025 at 3:00 pm

    “He’s obviously genuinely impressed by William and who wouldn’t be impressed by Kate. She looked incredible.“
    — That’s it? Her looks?

    Reply
  27. Beverley says:
    September 19, 2025 at 4:29 pm

    Well, they gotta spin it into a positive.
    It’s like the old adage that business is always “great” when asked, no matter what.

    Reply
  28. Libra says:
    September 19, 2025 at 5:16 pm

    Did anyone witness Kate eat her dinner?

    Reply

