“Hailey Bieber’s Rhode had a hugely successful debut at Sephora” links

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is a huge hit for Sephora. [LaineyGossip]
Kash Patel wrote affirmations to himself in his bonkers congressional hearing. They got photos of his handwritten note. [Buzzfeed]
Zendaya & Tom Holland appeared at his charity event. [Just Jared]
I thought Louis CK was some big anti-cancel culture guy? Why isn’t he talking about the current censorship situation at all? Oh right. [Socialite Life]
Review of Him (apparently it’s not great). [Pajiba]
Julia Fox in polka dots. [Go Fug Yourself]
London is apparently the best city for gay cruising. [OMG Blog]
Dua Lipa in Gucci – love these separates but not together. [RCFA]
Tom Holland got a concussion on-set. [Seriously OMG]
All about the Lilith Fair documentary. [Jezebel]
I forgot that Dwayne Johnson lives in Virginia. [Hollywood Life]
Oh Kash
“You is smart. You is kind. You is important.”
Weeelllll. Not. But there is a pie I’d like to see you served.
If I could give you thumbs up I would.
😂😂😂