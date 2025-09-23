Pippa Middleton angered her neighbors with her tacky & noisy house party

For years, I’ve been aghast at the tackiness of the Middleton family. They really have no social graces, they have terrible fashion, the mother is always drunk, they play stupid games with the tabloids, they’re up to their eyeballs in debt, they screwed over small businesses and their own vendors, the brother’s dog-memoir sounded like it was written by an illiterate palace lackey, and to top it all off, they’re inconsiderate neighbors. That’s right, Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband have alienated their posh neighbors with a gauche and noisy display. It turns out Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews recently turned 50 years old, so his wife Pippa arranged for a very loud exhibition for his birthday party.
The future Queen’s sister Pippa Middleton has caused uproar in her village after she threw a wild 50th birthday party for her billionaire husband, James Matthews, I can reveal. Furious neighbours in her sleepy Berkshire village berated the Princess of Wales’s sister for her ‘entitled’ and ‘inconsiderate’ behaviour that kept them awake into the small hours.
I’m told the noise began in the afternoon with an elaborate Spitfire display over the grand house, much to the dismay of locals who were ‘concerned’ that the roar of the engines would upset their dogs.
‘I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money,’ one fed-up local tells me. Another claims that the boisterous party disturbed them until 1.30am with music booming from the 145-acre estate last Saturday night.
‘It’s common courtesy and respect,’ continues another. ‘There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I’m a night owl and I do like parties but I’m also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco.’
I hear the party’s theme was ‘racy’, which could have been a nod to hedge fund financier James’s dalliance with Formula One. It was rumoured former boss of Red Bull F1, Christian Horner, and wife Geri Halliwell were among the guests, as well as James’s brother Spencer and wife Vogue Williams. It’s thought Pippa’s sister Kate and Prince William were also there.
[From The Daily Mail]
If I wanted to give Pippa and TMW James the benefit of the doubt, I would say that a noisy Spitfire flyover in the middle of the afternoon is preferable to one in the evening. Still, I’m sure the local dogs were upset, and hiring a Spitfire flyover is utterly bizarre, in general. What I don’t get is the property is grand, with 145 acres, as Richard Eden says. How loud was the music if it carried over all that distance? Is the Middleton-Matthews estate in a valley with an echo or something? It also sounds like Pippa was far too grand to invite her neighbors to the party and THAT is the root of the problem – sour grapes over not being invited. As for William and Kate’s attendance… I just looked up TMW James’s birthday – August 21. When was the party? Was it right after the Keens returned from their grim trip to Balmoral, when Charles didn’t even speak to them or see them? LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Tacky, rude, classless that sure does sound like the Middletons. Oh and let’s not forget gold diggers.
Hmmm. I’m loathe to defend here but one loud 50th birthday party isn’t the worst thing. Especially if they’re not loud regularly or throwing loud parties regularly. That said, if the music was that loud, yeah, it should end at a reasonable time imo. It’s not that hard to not be an asshole, just saying. But I think the bigger issue is that some of the neighbors aren’t fans. Wasn’t there a to-do over one of the paths near their house as well? Plus they have a kid’s thing or something on their property which might tick off the neighbors also?
It sounds like this is part of a bigger problem of Pippa and James not being especially considerate neighbors and not trying to fit into the community. so I can see something like a party ticking people off if they are already not fans of them.
(and it would be annoying for a loud party to go on for hours, it sounds like this went from the afternoon to the early morning, and if it was loud enough for the sound to carry over 140 acres…..then it was probably too loud.)
I think the plane flyover probably set them off. Especially if it was done without warning. Pets really do get upset with that and if the neighbours were given no warning, they have a right to be pissed. It’s not like this was an expected holiday where fireworks are used.
Agree @Jais and @Kaiser. There’s a lot of things to criticize the Middletons for, but a 50th birthday party on a Saturday night that was loud at (checks notes) one thirty in the morning? it’s not like it was 6 am with fireworks and such, and it’s a one-off.
What other problems have they caused with neighbors? Other than them wanting to put in an Olympic-sized pool on a property with plenty of room with their own money, which, again…among neighbor problems this is hardly an eye-raiser?
Sounds like a lot of pearl-clutching from bitter neighbors that weren’t invited
Ehhhhh.
He turned 50 and she threw him a massive party. For the sound to carry to the point of keeping people up is a little insane. Get a white noise app on your phone and move on with your life.
She has done one loud – that we know of – event in the however many years they have lived their. And I love my dog but again – it’s a one off.
Maybe it’s the American in me who is like – July is just fireworks. Deal with it.
I’m sure Kate was there. William? I wouldn’t put money on that!
Wow, when you sum up the Middletons like that, it’s no wonder Kate gets along with Trump like a house on fire. Trash birds of a feather.
It sounds like the party was Sept. 20th per the article I wrote on People so this past Saturday. Maybe they delayed it because so many people were traveling in August? I would be super annoyed too if I had to listen to some loud estate with booming music until the early hours of the morning. But it sounds like this was a one time thing for James’s 50th birthday. The Spitfire plane is a bit much and over the top, I will give the neighbors that! I doubt they’ll be doing this kind of celebration on a yearly basis. Also have the British never heard of earplugs? I always have some on hand and always travel with them!
People who live in rural areas usually don’t hear what their neighbours are doing unless it is wildly loud. So the party was that bad. Having a flyover is an issue for pets and really he’s just turning 50. Just indulgent behaviour, which is likely why the neighbours don’t associate with them. And not shutting down the loud parts of the party by midnight is again rude and ignorant behaviour.
I guess these are the Middletons values we all hear about.
Eden only says it is “thought” Kate and William went. So they didn’t go because Eden would have confirmed that if he could, especially with James Middleton being a source.
I have followed F1 for decades and can’t imagine inviting Horner – a cheat, racist and liar – to anything. That says a lot.