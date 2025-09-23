Pippa Middleton angered her neighbors with her tacky & noisy house party

For years, I’ve been aghast at the tackiness of the Middleton family. They really have no social graces, they have terrible fashion, the mother is always drunk, they play stupid games with the tabloids, they’re up to their eyeballs in debt, they screwed over small businesses and their own vendors, the brother’s dog-memoir sounded like it was written by an illiterate palace lackey, and to top it all off, they’re inconsiderate neighbors. That’s right, Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband have alienated their posh neighbors with a gauche and noisy display. It turns out Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews recently turned 50 years old, so his wife Pippa arranged for a very loud exhibition for his birthday party.

The future Queen’s sister Pippa Middleton has caused uproar in her village after she threw a wild 50th birthday party for her billionaire husband, James Matthews, I can reveal. Furious neighbours in her sleepy Berkshire village berated the Princess of Wales’s sister for her ‘entitled’ and ‘inconsiderate’ behaviour that kept them awake into the small hours. I’m told the noise began in the afternoon with an elaborate Spitfire display over the grand house, much to the dismay of locals who were ‘concerned’ that the roar of the engines would upset their dogs. ‘I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money,’ one fed-up local tells me. Another claims that the boisterous party disturbed them until 1.30am with music booming from the 145-acre estate last Saturday night. ‘It’s common courtesy and respect,’ continues another. ‘There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I’m a night owl and I do like parties but I’m also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco.’ I hear the party’s theme was ‘racy’, which could have been a nod to hedge fund financier James’s dalliance with Formula One. It was rumoured former boss of Red Bull F1, Christian Horner, and wife Geri Halliwell were among the guests, as well as James’s brother Spencer and wife Vogue Williams. It’s thought Pippa’s sister Kate and Prince William were also there.

[From The Daily Mail]

If I wanted to give Pippa and TMW James the benefit of the doubt, I would say that a noisy Spitfire flyover in the middle of the afternoon is preferable to one in the evening. Still, I’m sure the local dogs were upset, and hiring a Spitfire flyover is utterly bizarre, in general. What I don’t get is the property is grand, with 145 acres, as Richard Eden says. How loud was the music if it carried over all that distance? Is the Middleton-Matthews estate in a valley with an echo or something? It also sounds like Pippa was far too grand to invite her neighbors to the party and THAT is the root of the problem – sour grapes over not being invited. As for William and Kate’s attendance… I just looked up TMW James’s birthday – August 21. When was the party? Was it right after the Keens returned from their grim trip to Balmoral, when Charles didn’t even speak to them or see them? LMAO.